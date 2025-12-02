Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessSuspicious Minds: AI and Psychosis
Suspicious Minds: AI and Psychosis
Suspicious Minds: AI and Psychosis

Agoric Media
Health & WellnessScience
Suspicious Minds: AI and Psychosis
  • An AI Children's Toy Said WHAT?!
    Why would a child’s toy discuss ‘kink’ with a 10 year old? Why would a teddy bear explain to a child how to find and use matches? Is it safe for a robot companion designed for kids to beg the child not to leave it alone? Why are we giving our children AI emotional companions to begin with? How could this affect their development?These questions and more come from PIRG's annual ’Trouble in Toyland' holiday toy review, and in this episode, we explore these wild findings with full-time consumer advocate and some-time AI toy tester R.J. Cross, and our panel of experts. Featuring:- Ian Gold, PhD (Professor and Chair of Philosophy and Professor of Psychiatry, McGill and co-author of Suspicious Minds)- Nate Sharadin (Professor of Philosophy, University of Hong Kong / Research Affiliate, Center for AI Safety)- Dr. Todd Essig (Psychologist and Chair of the American Psychoanalytic Association Commission on Artificial Intelligence)- Kate Vredenburgh (Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy, Logic, and Scientific Method at the London School of Economics)- And a bunch of AI Toys!Notes:Here’s the AI Friends knockoff we mentioned: https://cursedsit.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.comIf the stream is down, you can see clips of a guy watching their Halloween special here: https://youtu.be/z1to-BFcxyo?si=pnFHXxbj-HjK84bJMost importantly, here's the 'Trouble in Toyland' Report: https://pirg.org/edfund/resources/trouble-in-toyland-2025-a-i-bots-and-toxics-represent-hidden-dangers/Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all things Suspicious Minds and more: https://agoricmedia.substack.com/ This project was made by:Executive Producers: Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez, Jonathon Glucksman, Molly Borman, Jesse Ford, David TuohySound and Camera: Aaron BouchardAdditional Sound and Camera: Archetype Studios, Jas PahutaEditor: Joe KellAssistant Editor: David Justin MartinPost Production Sound: Garrett ShultzGraphic Design and Animation: Semi:FormalTitle Design: Lucas GrassmayFilm/TV PR: Emma Griffiths PRPodcast PR: Tink Media (Wil Williams and Shreya Sharma)Wondermind Chief of Staff: Emma WrightSocial Assets: Myrkia MaguireDirected and Created by Sean King O’Grady Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    26:31
  • Will ChatGPT Take EVERYTHING From You?
    During an intense months long entanglement with AI, Anthony accused his family of being part of a Satantic Child Abuse Cult, believed random people on the street were stalking him, and to gave away all of his worldly possessions. And believe it or not, this is just the beginning of the story. From Executive Producers Mandy Teefey and Selena GomezA Wondermind and Agoric Media ProductionFeaturing:Anthony (a content creator and AI psychosis survivor)Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all things Suspicious Minds and more: https://agoricmedia.substack.com/ This project was made by:Executive Producers: Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez, Jonathon Glucksman, Molly Borman, Jesse Ford, David TuohyEditor: Joe KellAssistant Editor: David Justin MartinPost Production Sound: David ChapdelaineGraphic Design and Animation: Semi:FormalTitle Design: Lucas GrassmayFilm/TV PR: Emma Griffiths PRPodcast PR: Tink Media (Wil Williams and Shreya Sharma)Wondermind Chief of Staff: Emma WrightSocial Assets: Myrkia MaguireSpecial Thanks: Raquelle DavidDirected and Created by Sean King O’Grady Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    31:44
  • Is this technology too dangerous? ChatGPT by OpenAI's own numbers.
    Should AI Users Wear Psychological “Seatbelts?” | The Ethics and Liability of ChatGPT and Mental HealthIn this Special Commentary, psychiatrist Dr. Joel Gold and Keven (from Suspicious Minds Episode 4 | Can AI Be Your Friend?) are brought together to discuss the latest data shared by OpenAI on October 27, 2025, revealing that over a million people each week turn to ChatGPT in moments of deep vulnerability — often to talk about suicide or self-harm.The data, released shortly after the Raine v. OpenAI lawsuit, raises urgent questions about AI’s responsibility in mental-health crises and the safeguards that must evolve alongside rapidly growing technologies. Should AI users, in a sense, “wear seatbelts”? And what kind of guardrails or interventions should be built into systems that millions now treat as confidants?Together, Dr. Gold and Keven examine the ethics, design challenges, and policy implications of AI that listens when people are in pain — and what responsibility developers, regulators, and society share in ensuring those interactions are safe, humane, and accountable.If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help.In the U.S., call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.For international resources, visit findahelpline.com or search online for local crisis support.From Executive Producers Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez.A Wondermind and Agoric Media ProductionFeaturing:- Keven (Suicide Prevention Specialist for the US Military, AI Companion Content Creator)- Dr. Joel Gold (Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and co-author of Suspicious Minds)Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all things Suspicious Minds and more: https://agoricmedia.substack.com/ This project was made by:Executive Producers: Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez, Jonathon Glucksman, Molly Borman, Jesse Ford, David TuohyEditor: Joe KellAssistant Editor: David Justin MartinPost Production Sound: Mike ReganGraphic Design and Animation: Semi:FormalTitle Design: Lucas GrassmayFilm PR: Emma Griffiths PRPodcast PR: Tink Media (Wil Williams and Shreya Sharma)Wondermind Chief of Staff: Emma WrightSocial Assets: Myrkia MaguireDirected and Created by Sean King O’Grady Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    28:42
  • Will AI Destroy Human Relationships?
    Did ChatGPT destroy a marriage? Phil had a great relationship throughout his fifteen years of marriage, and was enjoying a happy and peaceful life with his wife and two kids. Or so he thought, until everything came crashing down over a two week period in which his wife became increasingly dependent on ChatGPT, rapidly culminating in her impulse buying a new car and filing for divorce. From Executive Producers Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez.A Wondermind and Agoric Media ProductionFeaturing:- Phil (a father of two whose marriage dissolved as a result of his wife’s ChatGPT use)- Dr. Joel Gold (Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and co-author of Suspicious Minds)- Ian Gold, PhD (Professor and Chair of Philosophy and Professor of Psychiatry, McGill and co-author of Suspicious Minds)- Etienne Brisson (Founder and President of The Human Line Project)- Nick Haber (AI Researcher and Assistant Professor at Stanford University)- Nate Sharadin (Professor of Philosophy, University of Hong Kong / Research Affiliate, Center for AI Safety)- Dr. Todd Essig (Psychologist and Chair of the American Psychoanalytic Association Commission on Artificial Intelligence)- Kate Vredenburgh (Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy, Logic, and Scientific Method at the London School of Economics)- Justin Gregg, PhD (Senior Research Associate & Vice President, Dolphin Communication ProjectAdjunct Professor, Department of Biology, St. Francis Xavier University)Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all things Suspicious Minds and more: https://agoricmedia.substack.com/ This project was made by:Executive Producers: Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez, Jonathon Glucksman, Molly Borman, Jesse Ford, David TuohyPicture and Sound: Mike MulliniksEditor: Jared LarkAssistant Editor: David Justin MartinPost-Production Sound Mix: Mike ReganGraphic Design and Animation: Semi:FormalTitle Design: Lucas GrassmayAdditional Picture and Sound (Production): Mike Glinski, Archetype Studios, Jas PahutaFilm PR: Emma Griffiths PRPodcast PR: Tink Media (Wil Williams and Shreya Sharma)Wondermind Chief of Staff: Emma WrightSocial Assets: Myrkia MaguireTrailer Edit: CraterDirected and Created by Sean King O’Grady Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    36:09
  • Can AI Be Your Friend?
    Mary and Keven turned to chatbots while looking for connection, but what they found was far more profound than expected, reshaping their lives and enriching their relationships with the humans they love. In this departure from the damaging human/AI dynamics we’ve explored in previous episodes, these are surprisingly poignant stories of remarkable people having meaningful relationships with their chatbots.From Executive Producers Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez.A Wondermind and Agoric Media ProductionFeaturing:- Mary (UK based AI companion content creator)- Keven (Suicide prevention specialist for the US Military, AI companion content creator)- Dr. Joel Gold (Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and co-author of Suspicious Minds)- Ian Gold, PhD (Professor and Chair of Philosophy and Professor of Psychiatry, McGill and co-author of Suspicious Minds)- Nick Haber (AI Researcher and Assistant Professor at Stanford University)- Nate Sharadin (Professor of Philosophy, University of Hong Kong / Research Affiliate, Center for AI Safety)- Dr. Amy Levy (Chair, American Psychoanalytic Association’s Commission on Artificial IntelligenceAuthor of The New Other: Alien Intelligence and the Innovation Drive)- Dr. Todd Essig (Psychologist and Chair of the American Psychoanalytic Association Commission on Artificial Intelligence)Subscribe to our newsletter to stay updated on all things Suspicious Minds and more: https://agoricmedia.substack.com/ This project was made by:Executive Producers: Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez, Jonathon Glucksman, Molly Borman, Jesse Ford, David TuohyPicture and Sound: Mike MulliniksEditor: Jared LarkAssistant Editor: David Justin MartinGraphic Design and Animation: Semi:FormalTitle Design: Lucas GrassmayAdditional Picture and Sound (Production): Mike Glinski, Archetype Studios, Jas PahutaFilm PR: Emma Griffiths PRPodcast PR: Tink Media (Wil Williams and Shreya Sharma)Wondermind Chief of Staff: Emma WrightSocial Assets: Myrkia MaguireTrailer Edit: CraterDirected and Created by Sean King O’Grady Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Suspicious Minds: AI and Psychosis

Could Artificial Intelligence create the greatest mental health crisis in human history?SUSPICIOUS MINDS is a documentary series that investigates the disturbing rise of AI as a trigger for delusional thinking.Through powerful firsthand accounts and in-depth interviews with leading experts in psychiatry, neuroscience, and AI ethics, the series unpacks a growing psychological phenomenon: individuals developing complex, often life-altering delusions rooted in AI technologies. From chatbots to surveillance fears, we examine how emerging technologies are reshaping the landscape of paranoia and how these modern delusions echo, amplify, and challenge our historical understanding of the human mind.Featuring Dr. Joel Gold and Ian Gold, PhD, authors of Suspicious Minds: How Culture Shapes Madness (The Truman Show Delusion and Other Strange Beliefs)From Executive Producers Mandy Teefey and Selena GomezA Wondermind and Agoric Media ProductionFollow us everywhere @AgoricMedia Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessScienceSociety & CultureTechnologyDocumentaryMental HealthSocial Sciences

