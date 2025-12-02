Suspicious Minds: AI and Psychosis

Is this technology too dangerous? ChatGPT by OpenAI's own numbers.

Should AI Users Wear Psychological "Seatbelts?" | The Ethics and Liability of ChatGPT and Mental HealthIn this Special Commentary, psychiatrist Dr. Joel Gold and Keven (from Suspicious Minds Episode 4 | Can AI Be Your Friend?) are brought together to discuss the latest data shared by OpenAI on October 27, 2025, revealing that over a million people each week turn to ChatGPT in moments of deep vulnerability — often to talk about suicide or self-harm.The data, released shortly after the Raine v. OpenAI lawsuit, raises urgent questions about AI's responsibility in mental-health crises and the safeguards that must evolve alongside rapidly growing technologies. Should AI users, in a sense, "wear seatbelts"? And what kind of guardrails or interventions should be built into systems that millions now treat as confidants?Together, Dr. Gold and Keven examine the ethics, design challenges, and policy implications of AI that listens when people are in pain — and what responsibility developers, regulators, and society share in ensuring those interactions are safe, humane, and accountable.If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help.In the U.S., call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.For international resources, visit findahelpline.com or search online for local crisis support.From Executive Producers Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez.A Wondermind and Agoric Media ProductionFeaturing:- Keven (Suicide Prevention Specialist for the US Military, AI Companion Content Creator)- Dr. Joel Gold (Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and co-author of Suspicious Minds)