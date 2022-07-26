Welcome to My Friends Erotic Stories Podcast: Reddit’s Best Erotica! Here you’ll be indulged by listening to your daily dose of erotica from us directly to your... More
Available Episodes
5 of 2116
The Starbuck Slut [Part 1] {MF}
Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories! Listen to Ad-Free Episodes here! | https://app.redcircle.com/shows/2c6d1b1d-3065-4bcf-a7e7-cfeb533cd4d2/exclusive-content Chance to win ad free access! | Link to other podcasts: linktr.ee/myfriendseroticstories Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/ More Sexy Stories:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-friends-erotic-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/27/2022
8:50
Caught In The Act {MF} {Cheating}
Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories! Listen to Ad-Free Episodes here! | https://app.redcircle.com/shows/2c6d1b1d-3065-4bcf-a7e7-cfeb533cd4d2/exclusive-content Chance to win ad free access! | Link to other podcasts: linktr.ee/myfriendseroticstories Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/ More Sexy Stories:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-friends-erotic-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/27/2022
11:56
Spin The Bottle Party Game {MFF}
Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories! Listen to Ad-Free Episodes here! | https://app.redcircle.com/shows/2c6d1b1d-3065-4bcf-a7e7-cfeb533cd4d2/exclusive-content Chance to win ad free access! | Link to other podcasts: linktr.ee/myfriendseroticstories Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/ More Sexy Stories:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-friends-erotic-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/27/2022
16:05
Coworkers {FFM}
Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories! Listen to Ad-Free Episodes here! | https://app.redcircle.com/shows/2c6d1b1d-3065-4bcf-a7e7-cfeb533cd4d2/exclusive-content Chance to win ad free access! | Link to other podcasts: linktr.ee/myfriendseroticstories Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/ More Sexy Stories:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-friends-erotic-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/27/2022
31:28
My First Time As A Free-Use Maid Was Fucking Addicting {MFF}
Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories! Listen to Ad-Free Episodes here! | https://app.redcircle.com/shows/2c6d1b1d-3065-4bcf-a7e7-cfeb533cd4d2/exclusive-content Chance to win ad free access! | Link to other podcasts: linktr.ee/myfriendseroticstories Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/ More Sexy Stories:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/my-friends-erotic-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Welcome to My Friends Erotic Stories Podcast: Reddit’s Best Erotica! Here you’ll be indulged by listening to your daily dose of erotica from us directly to your ear. Sit back and listen while your imagination run wild, as we dive in and well… get wild.
Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories!