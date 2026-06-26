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2119 episodes
- Come here and listen to what Reddit has to offer. Make your ears tingle with the sexy stories written for us by our friends from Reddit.
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- Come here and listen to what Reddit has to offer. Make your ears tingle with the sexy stories written for us by our friends from Reddit.
Subscribe and listen to all the episodes ad free! https://app.redcircle.com/shows/ab17eaee-7eb6-4c18-9a10-ffaebb154101/exclusive-content
Be a Member of the Realife Caption Community and enjoy erotica stories the best way imaginable!
realifewriter.gumroad.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Come here and listen to what Reddit has to offer. Make your ears tingle with the sexy stories written for us by our friends from Reddit.
Subscribe and listen to all the episodes ad free! https://app.redcircle.com/shows/ab17eaee-7eb6-4c18-9a10-ffaebb154101/exclusive-content
Be a Member of the Realife Caption Community and enjoy erotica stories the best way imaginable!
realifewriter.gumroad.com
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories!
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Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/
More Sexy Stories:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg
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- Enjoy listening to our Friend's Erotic Stories!
Listen to Ad-Free Episodes here! | https://app.redcircle.com/shows/2c6d1b1d-3065-4bcf-a7e7-cfeb533cd4d2/exclusive-content
Chance to win ad free access! | Link to other podcasts: linktr.ee/myfriendseroticstories
Erotica with Captioned Videos! https://realifewriter.gumroad.com/
More Sexy Stories:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/my-sexy-stories/id1583470189
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vF8k6APi1jeKLF9s6eDyg
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About My Friend's Erotic Stories
I also make spicy captions you might like! ;) | https://linktr.ee/writerofrealifeI know I've been gone for a while.My name is Ellie, and I'm excited to announce that I'm finally in the right space to create more content again!Inside my Patreon, I will read you stories with no ads, no background music, and no more robotic mistakes. Just you and me and the stories we love.For those of you who will support me while I build up episodes again, a lifetime discount is my gift back to you. Be one of 99 exclusive people I’ll always think about in my dreams!See you there!Patreon | patreon.com/sexystoriesuncoveredPodcast website
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