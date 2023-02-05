Black Girls Heal helps women break out of cycles of unhealthy relationships with unavailable partners and feeling not enough by combining coaching, therapeutic ... More
#189: Mother Enmeshed Men
In todays episode I talk about men who are emotionally enmeshed with their mothers, what it looks like, how it shows up for you if you are in a relationship with them & shedding light on both perspectives and holding healing space for both parties
5/2/2023
57:34
#188: Learning to Live in the Goodness
In this episode, Shena talks about lessons learned in this current stage of relationships, places she's learned to receive, and how it's shown up for her in romantic partnerships.
4/25/2023
57:48
#187: The healing is in the repair
In this episode, Shena goes over how the evidence of healing is not in the absence of ruptures, but in he repairs.
4/18/2023
31:49
#186: 7 Steps to Cope with a Situationship Breakup
Even though situationships don't have an official title, breaking one up can still leave you feeling heartbroken. In this episode Shena shares why and the 7 step process on how to cope after a situationship break up
4/11/2023
40:29
#185: No Contact + Surrendering in Relationships
In this episode, Shena will talk about the No Contact process and learning how to surrender in healthy romantic relationships vs projecting your trauma.
Black Girls Heal helps women break out of cycles of unhealthy relationships with unavailable partners and feeling not enough by combining coaching, therapeutic support, and practical tools.
Every episode, we will talk about intimacy, attachment, healing unresolved trauma, and growing in our self worth.