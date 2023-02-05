Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Black Girls Heal

Podcast Black Girls Heal
Shena Lashey
Black Girls Heal helps women break out of cycles of unhealthy relationships with unavailable partners and feeling not enough by combining coaching, therapeutic support, and practical tools.
Health & Fitness
Available Episodes

  • #189: Mother Enmeshed Men
    In todays episode I talk about men who are emotionally enmeshed with their mothers, what it looks like, how it shows up for you if you are in a relationship with them & shedding light on both perspectives and holding healing space for both partiesReady to heal your Love Addiction & Love Avoidance?Click here to join our The Recovery School, my signature coaching program to help you become love balanced, love available, and fulfilled Can’t find a program, freebie, or event mentioned in the podcast?Click here to find the upgraded versions of previously announced programs and their replacements CONNECT WITH US ELSEWHEREWebsite: Blackgirlsheal.orgInstagram: @BlackGirlsHealTikTok: @blackgirlshealFacebook: Black Girls HealAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/2/2023
    57:34
  • #188: Learning to Live in the Goodness
    In this episode, Shena talks about lessons learned in this current stage of relationships, places she's learned to receive, and how it's shown up for her in romantic partnerships.Ready to heal your Love Addiction & Love Avoidance? Click here to join our The Recovery School, my signature coaching program to help you become love balanced, love available, and fulfilled Can’t find a program, freebie, or event mentioned in the podcast?Click here to find the upgraded versions of previously announced programs and their replacements CONNECT WITH US ELSEWHEREWebsite: Blackgirlsheal.orgInstagram: @BlackGirlsHealTikTok: @blackgirlshealFacebook: Black Girls HealAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/25/2023
    57:48
  • #187: The healing is in the repair
    In this episode, Shena goes over how the evidence of healing is not in the absence of ruptures, but in he repairs.Ready to heal your Love Addiction & Love Avoidance? Click here to join our The Recovery School, my signature coaching program to help you become love balanced, love available, and fulfilled Can’t find a program, freebie, or event mentioned in the podcast?Click here to find the upgraded versions of previously announced programs and their replacements CONNECT WITH US ELSEWHEREWebsite: Blackgirlsheal.orgInstagram: @BlackGirlsHealTikTok: @blackgirlshealFacebook: Black Girls HealAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/18/2023
    31:49
  • #186: 7 Steps to Cope with a Situationship Breakup
    Even though situationships don't have an official title, breaking one up can still leave you feeling heartbroken. In this episode Shena shares why and the 7 step process on how to cope after a situationship break up Ready to heal your Love Addiction & Love Avoidance?Click here to join our The Recovery School, my signature coaching program to help you become love balanced, love available, and fulfilled Can’t find a program, freebie, or event mentioned in the podcast?Click here to find the upgraded versions of previously announced programs and their replacements CONNECT WITH US ELSEWHEREWebsite: Blackgirlsheal.orgInstagram: @BlackGirlsHealTikTok: @blackgirlshealFacebook: Black Girls HealAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/11/2023
    40:29
  • #185: No Contact + Surrendering in Relationships
    In this episode, Shena will talk about the No Contact process and learning how to surrender in healthy romantic relationships vs projecting your trauma.Ready to heal your Love Addiction & Love Avoidance? Click here to join our The Recovery School, my signature coaching program to help you become love balanced, love available, and fulfilled Can’t find a program, freebie, or event mentioned in the podcast?Click here to find the upgraded versions of previously announced programs and their replacements CONNECT WITH US ELSEWHEREWebsite: Blackgirlsheal.orgInstagram: @BlackGirlsHealTikTok: @blackgirlshealFacebook: Black Girls HealAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/3/2023
    54:35

About Black Girls Heal

Black Girls Heal helps women break out of cycles of unhealthy relationships with unavailable partners and feeling not enough by combining coaching, therapeutic support, and practical tools. Every episode, we will talk about intimacy, attachment, healing unresolved trauma, and growing in our self worth.
