Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information: THE Menopause Podcast

S3 Ep154: Invisible Woman Syndrome
Studies reveal that 70% of women experience a sense of being overlooked socially and professionally once they hit 50. The term for this phenomenon is Invisible Woman Syndrome. In this episode, I am joined by Christine Morrison, who writes about the social constructs in the fashion, beauty and wellness industry that inform the way society views women, and the way women often feel about themselves as they get older. Christine Morrison’s writing has appeared in print and online vehicles such as The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Quality Edit and Margot Magazine, among others, and in advertising campaigns for Alastin Skincare, French Connection, Juicy Couture and more. Prior to focusing on writing full-time, Morrison held leadership positions in the fashion and beauty industries, including serving as Global Vice President of Beauty and Apparel Marketing for Calvin Klein.
Her forthcoming book, “Clothes Minded: Fashionable Essays About Finding Yourself,” – in which she reflects on the meaning behind, and the humor in, the relationship between her sartorial self and formation of identity – is slated to publish Spring, 2026.
This episode will change the way you think about aging
For information about my upcoming retreat with Dr. Ellen Gendler:
Information About the Mastering Menopause Retreat
Christine Morrison
Writing In Black and White
https://www.writinginblackandwhite.com/
https://writinginblackandwhite.substack.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writinginblackandwhite/
SUBSTACK
Lauren Streicher MD: Inside Information
https://substack.com/@DrStreicher
Christine Morrison -Writing in Black and White
https://writinginblackandwhite.substack.com/
Lorraine Devon Wilk: Musings of a Creative Loudmouth
https://substack.com/@lorrainedevonwilke
Sign up to receive DR. STREICHER’S FREE NEWSLETTER
Lauren Streicher, MD is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, the founding medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, and a Senior Research Fellow of The Kinsey Institute, Indiana University. She is a certified menopause practitioner of The Menopause Society. She is the Medical Director of Community Education and Outreach for Midi Health.
Dr. Streicher is the medical correspondent for Chicago’s top-rated news program, the WGN Morning News, and has been seen on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, NPR, Dr. Radio, Nightline, Fox and Friends, The Steve Harvey Show, CBS This Morning, ABC News Now, NBCNightlyNews,20/20, and World News Tonight. She is an expert source for many magazines and serves on the medical advisory board of The Kinsey Institute, Self Magazine, and Prevention Magazine. She writes a regular column for The Ethel by AARP and Prevention Magazine.
DrStreicher.com
Instagram @DrStreich
Facebook @DrStreicher
YouTube @DrStreicherTV
LinkedIn @DrStreicher
Books by Lauren Streicher, MD
Slip Sliding Away: Turning Back the Clock on Your Vagina-A gynecologist’s guide to eliminating post-menopause dryness and pain
Hot Flash Hell: A Gynecologist's Guide to Turning Down the Heat
Sex Rx- Hormones, Health, and Your Best Sex Ever
The Essential Guide to Hysterectomy
To Find a Menopause Clinician
Midi Health www.Joinmidi.com
Midi Health is a telehealth company that provides high-level menopause care and takes insurance in all 50 states. Dr. Streicher is Midi’s Medical Director of Education and Community Outreach and is familiar with their medical protocols, which are all regularly updated and set by the top academic menopause experts in the country.
The Menopause Society- Certified Menopause Practitioner List Menopause.org
To find a menopause practitioner: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx
Put in your zip code and designate NCMP or CMSP to get a certified menopause practitioner. While all people on this list have passed a competency examination, Dr. Streicher does not vouch for every one of these clinicians. Most are excellent.
Major Medical Centers
It also may be helpful to check with major medical centers in your area. Many have menopause clinics or lists of doctors who have an interest and expertise in menopause.
If you are in the Chicago area, the center founded by Dr. Streicher:
The Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause Sexmedmenopause.nm.org
Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information podcast is not intended to replace medical advice and should be used to supplement, not replace, care by your healthcare clinician. Dr. Streicher disclaims liability for any medical outcomes that may occur because of applying methods suggested or discussed in this podcast.