Dr. Streicher's Inside Information: THE Menopause Podcast
Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information: THE Menopause Podcast

Lauren Streicher, MD
Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, leaky bladders, weight gain, hair loss, inability to orgasm? Nothing is off limits in these fact filled, solution-driven and often...
Health & Wellness

Available Episodes

  • S3 Ep154: Invisible Woman Syndrome
    Studies reveal that 70% of women experience a sense of being overlooked socially and professionally once they hit 50. The term for this phenomenon is Invisible Woman Syndrome. In this episode, I am joined by Christine Morrison, who writes about the social constructs in the fashion, beauty and wellness industry that inform the way society views women, and the way women often feel about themselves as they get older. Christine Morrison’s writing has appeared in print and online vehicles such as The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Quality Edit and Margot Magazine, among others, and in advertising campaigns for Alastin Skincare, French Connection, Juicy Couture and more. Prior to focusing on writing full-time, Morrison held leadership positions in the fashion and beauty industries, including serving as Global Vice President of Beauty and Apparel Marketing for Calvin Klein.  Her forthcoming book, “Clothes Minded: Fashionable Essays About Finding Yourself,” – in which she reflects on the meaning behind, and the humor in, the relationship between her sartorial self and formation of identity – is slated to publish Spring, 2026. This episode will change the way you think about aging   For information about my upcoming retreat with Dr. Ellen Gendler: Information About the Mastering Menopause Retreat                                                Christine Morrison                                          Writing In Black and White                           https://www.writinginblackandwhite.com/                          https://writinginblackandwhite.substack.com/             Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writinginblackandwhite/                                                           SUBSTACK Lauren Streicher MD: Inside Information https://substack.com/@DrStreicher Christine Morrison -Writing in Black and White https://writinginblackandwhite.substack.com/ Lorraine Devon Wilk: Musings of a Creative Loudmouth https://substack.com/@lorrainedevonwilke                  Sign up to receive DR.   • S3 Ep153: Q And A Marathon
    I give two to three lectures a week. No matter who I am talking to or what the topic is, the part I like the best is the Q and A. It’s always different and I never know what I am going to get. In this episode I answer 37 questions in  a 45 minute webinar I did on behalf of Midi Health where I am the Medical Director of Community Education and Outreach. If you are looking for in-depth explanations like I often give, you won’t get that in this episode. But, if you would like more detailed information I have listed some of the questions below along with past episodes that covered the topic in more depth.  Some sample questions that were covered... ·      Can a woman over age 60 take HT? Episode 123 Hormone Therapy After Age 60 with Dr. James Simon ·      I went to see my doctor and she only prescribes Prempro- is it OK to take Prempro ? Episode 124 All Hormones Are Not Created Equal with Dr. James Simon ·      Is it OK to take a break in HT? ·      What is the typical cost of HT?- How many types? Is it covered by most insurance?  ·      Is it appropriate to order blood testing to optimize treatment? ·      Is it best to wait a full 12 months without a period to start HT?  ·      Will hormone therapy help my uterine prolapse get better? Episode 38 Pelvic Organs Dropping? How to STOP the POP! ·      What are the chances that Testosterone will help my libido and what are possible side effects?  Episode 21:  Say Yes! to Testosterone for Women ·      Why would a Dr. Prescribe Veozah instead of Estrogen? Episode 77 Fezolinetant! A New Non-Hormonal Hot Flash Drug ·      What causes periods to be irregular in perimenopause? Episode 23:  Welcome to Peri-menopause ·      My hot flashes came back after a long hiatus. Should I start estrogen? Episode 53 Not All Hot Flashes  Mean Menopause   ·      My Calcium score is Zero- can I take HT ? Episode 123 Hormone Therapy After Age 60 with Dr. James Simon ·      I am still using Nuva Ring for Birth control- when should I transition to HT? Episode 23:  Welcome to Peri-menopause ·      Does Estroven work?   • S3 Ep152: Moisturizers are Not Just for Your Face
    Most women are very familiar with the concept of a moisturizer since they have been conditioned to constantly apply one to their face and neck to avoid dire consequences like wrinkles and fine lines While the tissue that lines the vagina is not the same as the skin on the rest of your body, when estrogen declines, both the skin on your face and the “skin” that lines the vagina, become dry and thin. Over-the-counter long-lasting vaginal moisturizers are intended to be used regularly in anticipation of sexual activity. Moisturizers hydrate and thicken vaginal tissue to restore natural lubrication. In addition, regular use of vaginal moisturizers may also help with non-sexual symptoms like burning, irritation and dryness.  ·      The difference between vaginal lubricants and long-acting moisturizers ·      Why products are often labeled as moisturizers when they are lubricants ·      The two categories of vaginal moisturizers that have been shown in clinical trials to change tissue  o   Polycarbophil (Replens™ Long-lasting Vaginal Moisturizer) o   Hyaluronic Acid (Reveree™, Hayalo Gyn™)  ·      HOW these products work  ·      How well these products work compared to other products ·      Why maintaining a healthy vaginal pH is important.  ·      How to best use a long-acting vaginal moisturizer. ·      Liv-Ring™- a new vaginal ring that states it is both a lubricant and moisturizer.    Lauren Streicher, MD is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, the founding medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, and a Senior Research Fellow of The Kinsey Institute, Indiana University. She is a certified menopause practitioner of The Menopause Society. She is the Medical Director of Community Education and Outreach for Midi Health.  Dr. Streicher is the medical correspondent for Chicago’s top-rated news program, the WGN Morning News, and has been seen on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, NPR, Dr. Radio, Nightline, Fox and Friends, The Steve Harvey Show, CBS This Morning, ABC News Now, NBCNightlyNews,20/20, and World News Tonight. She is an expert source for many magazines and serves on the medical advisory board of The Kinsey Institute, Self Magazine, and Prevention Magazine. She writes a regular column for The Ethel by AARP and Prevention Magazine.  DrStreicher.com Instagram @DrStreich Facebook @DrStreicher YouTube @DrStreicherTV LinkedIn @DrStreicher                                      Sign up to receive DR. STREICHER’S FREE NEWSLETTER   Books by Lauren Streicher, MD  Slip Sliding Away: Turning Back the Clock on Your Vagina-A gynecologist’s guide to eliminating post-menopause dryness and pain   Hot Flash Hell: A Gynecologist's Guide to Turning Down the Heat Sex Rx- Hormones, Health, and Your Best Sex Ever The Essential Guide to Hysterectomy                                      To Find a Menopause Clinician Midi Health   www.Joinmidi.com Midi Health is a telehealth company that provides high-level menopause care and takes insurance in all 50 states. Dr. Streicher is Midi’s Medical Director of Education and Community Outreach and is familiar with their medical protocols, which are all regularly updated and set by the top academic menopause experts in the country.    The Menopause Society- Certified Menopause Practitioner List Menopause.org To find a menopause practitioner: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx Put in your zip code and designate NCMP or CMSP to get a certified menopause practitioner. While all people on this list have passed a competency examination, Dr. Streicher does not vouch for every one of these clinicians. Most are excellent.   Major Medical Centers It also may be helpful to check with major medical centers in your area. Many have menopause clinics or lists of doctors who have an interest and expertise in menopause.    If you are in the Chicago area, the center founded by Dr. Streicher:  The Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause Sexmedmenopause.nm.org    Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information podcast is not intended to replace medical advice and should be used to supplement, not replace, care by your personal healthcare clinician. Dr. Streicher disclaims liability for any medical outcomes that may occur because of applying methods suggested or discussed in this podcast. .  , 
  • S3 Ep151: Don't Be Duped: Misleading Marketing and the FDA
    You grab a product off the shelf—maybe it promises to help with bladder control, take off ten pounds, erase wrinkles, or boost orgasms. You assume it will do what it claims to do because it has the FDA seal on the package. Most consumers have no idea that most over-the-counter products have not been tested to ensure product claims are legitimate. The history of the FDA Why estrogen disappeared from face cream in 1962 The different FDA categories and what they mean FDA Approved  FDA Cleared FDA Listed FDA Registered  What it takes to be FDA-approved  Why testosterone was never FDA-approved for women  Loopholes that allow products to get an FDA label  Other misleading labeling that is often used: Doctor recommended Doctor tested Clinically proven The difference between a marketing study and a scientific study  The problem with class labeling          Sign up to receive DR. STREICHER’S FREE NEWSLETTER Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information podcast is not intended to replace medical advice and should be used to supplement, not replace, care by your healthcare clinician. Dr. Streicher disclaims liability for any medical outcomes that may occur because of applying methods suggested or discussed in this podcast.   Lauren Streicher, MD is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, and the founding medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause. She is a certified menopause practitioner of The Menopause Society.                Dr. Streicher is the medical correspondent for Chicago’s top-rated news program, the WGN Morning News, and has been seen on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, NPR, Dr. Radio, Nightline, Fox and Friends, The Steve Harvey Show, CBS This Morning, ABC News Now, NBCNightlyNews,20/20, and World News Tonight. She is an expert source for many magazines and serves on the medical advisory board of The Kinsey Institute, Self Magazine, and Prevention Magazine. She writes a regular column for The Ethel by AARP and Prevention Magazine.                          DrStreicher.com Instagram @DrStreich Facebook  @DrStreicher YouTube  DrStreicherTV LinkedIn @DrStreicher    Books by Lauren Streicher, MD  Slip Sliding Away: Turning Back the Clock on Your Vagina-A gynecologist’s guide to eliminating post-menopause dryness and pain Hot Flash Hell: A Gynecologist's Guide to Turning Down the Heat Sex Rx- Hormones, Health, and Your Best Sex Ever The Essential Guide to Hysterectomy                                      To Find a Menopause Clinician Episode 46 Finding a Menopause Clinician Who Will Listen Midi Health  joinmidi.com Midi Health is a telehealth company that provides high-level menopause care and takes insurance in all 50 states. Dr. Streicher is Midi’s Medical Director of Education and Community Outreach and is familiar with their medical protocols, which are all regularly updated and set by the top academic menopause experts in the country.  The Menopause Society- Certified Menopause Practitioner List Menopause.org To find a menopause practitioner: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx Put in your zip code and designate NCMP or CMSP to get a certified menopause practitioner. While all people on this list have passed a competency examination, Dr. Streicher does not vouch for every one of these clinicians. Most are excellent.    Major Medical Centers It also may be helpful to check with major medical centers in your area. Many have menopause clinics or lists of doctors who have an interest and expertise in menopause.    If you are in the Chicago area, the center founded by Dr. Streicher:  The Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause Sexmedmenopause.nm.org  
  • S3 Ep150: Managing Menopause When Cancer is a Concern with Dr. Mindy Goldman
    Managing menopause in the face of cancer can be complicated. Many women are made to think that they should just be grateful to be alive and not complain about their all day all night hot flashes, brain fog and sex that is excruciatingly painful. Many oncologists are not experts when it comes to menopause or sexual function and don’t bring it up or give information that isn’t accurate. Many women aren’t aware that hormone therapy may be safe, and if it’s not, that there are non-hormonal options to solve virtually every problem.  In this Q and A episode I am joined by Dr. Mindy Goldman, the Director of the Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women at UCSF and the Chief Clinical Officer at Midi Health.  • Options to treat vaginal dryness when taking an aromatase inhibitor • Options to prevent bone loss if estrogen is not an option • Using testosterone to help libido with a breast cancer diagnosis • If it is OK to take hormone therapy with an ER negative breast cancer • If it is OK to take hormone therapy with a recent or remote diagnosis of an ER positive breast cancer • Hormone therapy with endometrial (uterine cancer) • Hormone therapy post lung cancer • If estrogen will decrease the risk of colon cancer if there is a genetic pre-disposition such as Lynch syndrome • If someone is at risk of breast cancer, are some forms of hormone therapy better to use than others  • Why you are asked about estrogen use when you have a mammogram • Is it safe to use hormone therapy with a BRCA mutation • Should a hysterectomy be performed along with ovary removal with ovary and tube removal • If radiation from a mammogram increasesthe risk of getting breast cancer?  • If it is safe to use hormone therapy with dense breasts • And much more…                                                         Mindy Goldman MD                                                               JoinMidi.com Dr. Goldman is the Chief Clincial Officer at Midi Health and a Clinical Professor Emeritus in the department of OB/GYN at UCSF, where she is also the Director of the Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women. About Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information: THE Menopause Podcast

Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, leaky bladders, weight gain, hair loss, inability to orgasm? Nothing is off limits in these fact filled, solution-driven and often surprisingly funny podcasts that address the specific symptoms women face as they navigate perimenopause and post-menopause. Each segment is like having an in-depth consultation with Dr. Lauren Streicher, a nationally recognized menopause expert and the founding Medical Director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause. Guests will include other experts on all things menopause.  So strap in- it’s going to be quite the ride! This is THE podcast for accurate information about menopause but is not meant to be personal medical advice.
