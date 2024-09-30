Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information: THE Menopause Podcast

S3 Ep153: Q And A Marathon

I give two to three lectures a week. No matter who I am talking to or what the topic is, the part I like the best is the Q and A. It’s always different and I never know what I am going to get. In this episode I answer 37 questions in a 45 minute webinar I did on behalf of Midi Health where I am the Medical Director of Community Education and Outreach. If you are looking for in-depth explanations like I often give, you won’t get that in this episode. But, if you would like more detailed information I have listed some of the questions below along with past episodes that covered the topic in more depth. Some sample questions that were covered... · Can a woman over age 60 take HT? Episode 123 Hormone Therapy After Age 60 with Dr. James Simon · I went to see my doctor and she only prescribes Prempro- is it OK to take Prempro ? Episode 124 All Hormones Are Not Created Equal with Dr. James Simon · Is it OK to take a break in HT? · What is the typical cost of HT?- How many types? Is it covered by most insurance? · Is it appropriate to order blood testing to optimize treatment? · Is it best to wait a full 12 months without a period to start HT? · Will hormone therapy help my uterine prolapse get better? Episode 38 Pelvic Organs Dropping? How to STOP the POP! · What are the chances that Testosterone will help my libido and what are possible side effects? Episode 21: Say Yes! to Testosterone for Women · Why would a Dr. Prescribe Veozah instead of Estrogen? Episode 77 Fezolinetant! A New Non-Hormonal Hot Flash Drug · What causes periods to be irregular in perimenopause? Episode 23: Welcome to Peri-menopause · My hot flashes came back after a long hiatus. Should I start estrogen? Episode 53 Not All Hot Flashes Mean Menopause · My Calcium score is Zero- can I take HT ? Episode 123 Hormone Therapy After Age 60 with Dr. James Simon · I am still using Nuva Ring for Birth control- when should I transition to HT? Episode 23: Welcome to Peri-menopause · Does Estroven work? Episode 95 Non-hormonal options to treat VMS- Herbs Spices &Wishful Thinking · Is it normal for orgasms to get weaker and what can be done to make it stronger? Episode 15: Post Menopause Orgasm- Everybody Come! About Midi Health JoinMidi.com Midi is a virtual clinic specializing in perimenopause and menopause. Midi offers both hormonal and non-hormonal evidence-based care from experts. The Next Midi Ask Me Anything Webinar https://www.instagram.com/midihealth/p/DBwlpqkRYTv/ November 20, 2024 2:00 PM/3:00 PM ET Lauren Streicher, MD is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, the founding medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, and a Senior Research Fellow of The Kinsey Institute, Indiana University. She is a certified menopause practitioner of The Menopause Society. She is the Medical Director of Community Education and Outreach for Midi Health. Dr. Streicher is the medical correspondent for Chicago’s top-rated news program, the WGN Morning News, and has been seen on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, NPR, Dr. Radio, Nightline, Fox and Friends, The Steve Harvey Show, CBS This Morning, ABC News Now, NBCNightlyNews,20/20, and World News Tonight. She is an expert source for many magazines and serves on the medical advisory board of The Kinsey Institute, Self Magazine, and Prevention Magazine. She writes a regular column for The Ethel by AARP and Prevention Magazine. DrStreicher.com Instagram @DrStreich Facebook @DrStreicher YouTube @DrStreicherTV LinkedIn @DrStreicher Sign up to receive DR. STREICHER’S FREE NEWSLETTER Books by Lauren Streicher, MD Slip Sliding Away: Turning Back the Clock on Your Vagina-A gynecologist’s guide to eliminating post-menopause dryness and pain Hot Flash Hell: A Gynecologist's Guide to Turning Down the Heat Sex Rx- Hormones, Health, and Your Best Sex Ever The Essential Guide to Hysterectomy To Find a Menopause Clinician Midi Health www.Joinmidi.com Midi Health is a telehealth company that provides high-level menopause care and takes insurance in all 50 states. Dr. Streicher is Midi’s Medical Director of Education and Community Outreach and is familiar with their medical protocols, which are all regularly updated and set by the top academic menopause experts in the country. The Menopause Society- Certified Menopause Practitioner List Menopause.org To find a menopause practitioner: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx Put in your zip code and designate NCMP or CMSP to get a certified menopause practitioner. While all people on this list have passed a competency examination, Dr. Streicher does not vouch for every one of these clinicians. Most are excellent. Major Medical Centers It may also be helpful to check with major medical centers in your area. Many have menopause clinics or lists of doctors who are interested in and expertise in menopause. If you are in the Chicago area, the center founded by Dr. Streicher: The Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause Sexmedmenopause.nm.org Dr. Streicher’s Inside Information podcast is not intended to replace medical advice and should be used to supplement, not replace, care by your personal healthcare clinician. Dr. Streicher disclaims liability for any medical outcomes that may occur because of applying methods suggested or discussed in this podcast.