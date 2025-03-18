Problem Solved with Jeff Guenther and Alex Moskovich

Sleep Trouble, The First Ghost, Getting Over Your Ex

You've got problems, Jeff and Alex are here to solve them. This week, they're digging into your love life. Like what to do when your friend's partner feels like your person, how to survive your first ghosting, and why sleeping next to someone can be such a pain. Plus, what to do if your unhealed self keeps picking your dates. Let's get into it.