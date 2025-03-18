Problem Solved with Jeff Guenther and Alex Moskovich

Sleep Trouble, The First Ghost, Getting Over Your Ex
You've got problems, Jeff and Alex are here to solve them. This week, they're digging into your love life. Like what to do when your friend's partner feels like your person, how to survive your first ghosting, and why sleeping next to someone can be such a pain. Plus, what to do if your unhealed self keeps picking your dates. Let's get into it.
--------
49:59
Moving Blues, Political Divide, and Kinky Compromise
Did you miss us? Of course you did. Therapy Jeff is back, and he's got a new permanent cohost in the form of an old favorite, Alex Moskovich. Together, they're answering all your burning questions. This week, they're tackling therapist self-disclosure, navigating relationships across political divides, combining households, and dealing with incompatible kinks. The wait? Over. Your problems? Solved.
--------
47:35
BDSM for Friends, Reigniting Romance, and Ill Will
Jeff kicks this week off with an announcement about the future of Problem Solved, shares some stories about his early days as a baby therapist (that's a therapist who is also a baby. Not a therapist FOR babies), and then dives into your listener questions, tackling everything from managing a DSM dynamic with a friend to whether or not it's possible to reignite romance in long-term relationships to everything in between.
--------
53:08
AI Nudes, Breakup Guilt, and Crushing on Your Therapist
How do you stop stressing about your partner's past hookups? What do you do if you're not sure about your partner, but they seem perfect on paper? Is it cheating if your partner makes AI nudes of other people? This week on Problem Solved, Jeff teams up with love coach Shaun Galanos to answer your relationship questions!
--------
49:15
Emotional Blackmail, Just Friends, and Taking It Slow
Listener favorite Alex Moskovich is back to help Jeff tackle your questions! They're diving into whether you should give your ex another shot if they claim they've done the work, what "taking it slow" really looks like, and if it's okay to tell your partner you need them. Plus, Jeff and Alex get personal with your questions about chocolate, their happy places, and what made their 2024 Spotify Wrapped.
About Problem Solved with Jeff Guenther and Alex Moskovich
Problem Solved, hosted by Jeff Guenther LPC, best known as @TherapyJeff for his insightful mental health content on TikTok and Instagram, and Alex Moskovich LPC. This down to earth mental health podcast explores all topics, and features in depth discussions with leading mental health professionals. Problem Solved includes guest episodes where personal issues and struggles are identified and addressed, giving listeners insight into how to tackle various challenges. Jeff and Alex also share their own life and mental health experiences, vulnerabilities and struggles.