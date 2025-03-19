Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessAutistic After Hours
Autistic After Hours

Podcast Autistic After Hours
ashra
Hey! Did you know autistic adults exist? Well, we do! Autistic adults deserve to have conversations and be supported in exploring adult topics. I have created t...
Health & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

  • Episode 5: Should I Tell Them I'm Autistic?
    Welcome to Autistic After Hours! I hope you enjoy episode 5, which delves into the question: should I tell them about my autism diagnosis, and if so, how? Let me know how you like the episode in the comments, and please leave a rating if you feel inclined! Be sure to follow the show, so you can listen to new episodes every Monday. And follow @autisticafterhours on Instagram for updates and to vote for next week's episode topic!Works cited:Overton, G. L., Marsà-Sambola, F., Martin, R., & Cavenagh, P. (2023, March 7). Understanding the self-identification of autism in adults: A scoping review - review journal of autism and developmental disorders. SpringerLink. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40489-023-00361x#:~:text=The%20results%20of%20this%20scoping,of%20an%20adult%20autism%20assessment.Music credit: "Abstract Fashion Pop" by QubeSounds
    16:38

About Autistic After Hours

Hey! Did you know autistic adults exist? Well, we do! Autistic adults deserve to have conversations and be supported in exploring adult topics. I have created this podcast to serve as a place where we can discuss all things pertaining to navigating life as autistic adults—that means sexuality, work, relationships, emotions, boundaries, and more. Join me on Autistic After Hours to have adult conversations, because autistic adults exist too. Follow @autisticafterhours on Instagram for updates!
Autistic After Hours: Podcasts in Family

