Trim Healthy Podcast w/Serene & Pearl (and some guy named Danny)

Podcast Trim Healthy Podcast w/Serene & Pearl (and some guy named Danny)
Trim Healthy Mamas
Counting calories is out. All the food groups are in. Becoming trim and healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or painstaking anymore. After trying almost every f...
Health & Wellness

  • Ep. 410 The One Thought Holding You Back For Greater Health
    Ep. 410 The One Thought Holding You Back For Greater Health

Join Pearl and Serene on the Trim Healthy Podcast (a.k.a. "The Poddy"). Welcome to the spot where Pearl and Serene share their knowledge and their hearts (along with Danny's antics) on topics ranging from physical and mental health to spiritual truth, and, yes… even a little comic relief. Put your seat belts on though…it can get a little bumpy! This particular show can be lacking in "proper podcast behavior." But this is where growth happens… this is where NEW knowledge is celebrated… and fundamental knowledge is respected. Get ready for imperfectly polite conversations about health and wellness… the place where cutting edge science meets ancient wisdom. You can also find the Trim Healthy Podcast on your favorite podcast platform Click here to WATCH the Podcast! https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHHCSWqHaIjJGeWcjnqljHASB9N-diOSG&si=wZa7HnsOHi0KZH7b Explore the Store: Click here to visit Pearl and Serene's online store with over 100+ products, optimized for peak health. https://store.trimhealthymama.com/ Peruse KIAORA: Click here to learn about Pearl and Serene's peptide therapy and (soon-to-be-launched) hormone replacement therapy healthcare company. http://www.joinkiaora.com

57:04
    57:04
  • Ep. 409 Strength in the Struggle: Turning Challenges into Power
    Ep. 409 Strength in the Struggle: Turning Challenges into Power

1:09:25
    1:09:25
  • Ep. 408 Protein Powder: A Game Changer or a Gimmick?
    Ep. 408 Protein Powder: A Game Changer or a Gimmick?

1:05:26
    1:05:26
  • Ep. 407 Beyond The Scale: What’s Truly Healthy For Women
    Ep. 407 Beyond The Scale: What's Truly Healthy For Women

52:23
    52:23
  • Ep. 406 Kefir Secrets Revealed: Health Benefits You Can’t Miss With Donna Schwenk (part 2)
    Ep. 406 Kefir Secrets Revealed: Health Benefits You Can't Miss With Donna Schwenk (part 2)

We are welcoming Donna Schwenk back to the Poddy for an encore!!Donna is the founder of Cultured Food Life, and wrote the best-selling "Cultured Food" book series. She also hosts the a popular podcast of the same name (Cultured Food Life). Donna is a thought leader in the fermented and cultured foods movement, and she's been published in magazines and featured on PBS and other specials. Her motto is : "Learn to Harness the Power of your Microbes!" And we (Pearl & Serene) have been following her work for YEARS. Visit www.culturedfoodlife.com to learn more.Also... stay tuned for some special offerings that we will partner with Donna on... coming soon at www.store.trimhealthymama.com

1:17:24
    1:17:24

About Trim Healthy Podcast w/Serene & Pearl (and some guy named Danny)

Counting calories is out. All the food groups are in. Becoming trim and healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or painstaking anymore. After trying almost every fad diet out there… sisters Serene Allison and Pearl Barrett, authors of the best-selling Trim Healthy Mama book series, took matters into their own hands and The Food Freedom Movement was born. This podcast offers a deeper dive into the world of THM. Listen in as the girls tackle a variety of food, fitness and lifestyle topics with the same quirky attitude and style that has endeared them to an ever-growing audience of women who are changing their lives and the lives of their families. Welcome to The Poddy!
