Ep. 406 Kefir Secrets Revealed: Health Benefits You Can’t Miss With Donna Schwenk (part 2)
We are welcoming Donna Schwenk back to the Poddy for an encore!!Donna is the founder of Cultured Food Life, and wrote the best-selling "Cultured Food" book series. She also hosts the a popular podcast of the same name (Cultured Food Life).
Donna is a thought leader in the fermented and cultured foods movement, and she’s been published in magazines and featured on PBS and other specials.
Her motto is : "Learn to Harness the Power of your Microbes!” And we (Pearl & Serene) have been following her work for YEARS.
Visit www.culturedfoodlife.com to learn more.Also... stay tuned for some special offerings that we will partner with Donna on... coming soon at www.store.trimhealthymama.com
About Trim Healthy Podcast w/Serene & Pearl (and some guy named Danny)
Counting calories is out. All the food groups are in. Becoming trim and healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or painstaking anymore. After trying almost every fad diet out there… sisters Serene Allison and Pearl Barrett, authors of the best-selling Trim Healthy Mama book series, took matters into their own hands and The Food Freedom Movement was born. This podcast offers a deeper dive into the world of THM. Listen in as the girls tackle a variety of food, fitness and lifestyle topics with the same quirky attitude and style that has endeared them to an ever-growing audience of women who are changing their lives and the lives of their families. Welcome to The Poddy!