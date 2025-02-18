Powered by RND
ADHD Aha!

Listen to people share candid stories about the moment it clicked that they have ADHD. Host Laura Key, who's had her own ADHD "aha" moment, chats with guests ab...
Health & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CulturePersonal Journals

  • Sensory overload and self-advocacy with ADHD (Margaux Joffe’s story)
    Margaux Joffe’s “aha” moment came during a shopping trip to IKEA with her mom. She had an intense sensory overload experience, which her mom later suggested could be ADHD-related. Margaux, who’d been diagnosed with anxiety and depression as a teenager, had never considered ADHD.She was diagnosed with ADHD at age 29. In the years since, she’s become a global advocate for neurodiversity and accessibility. Check out her conversation with host Laura Key about justice sensitivity, workplace accommodations, and self-harm in undiagnosed women. Related resourcesADHD and sensory overloadADHD and depressionUnderstood.org’s 2024 Neurodiversity at Work Survey Fact SheetMargaux’s website, margauxjoffe.comTimestamps(01:55) Margaux’s IKEA story, and “aha” moment(07:34) Sensory sensitivity and ADHD(09:03) Undiagnosed ADHD leading to anxiety and depression(12:38) Breaking down during transitional periods(14:16) Being told she was just “too much” as a child(18:44) What has she learned in the 10 years since being diagnosed?(21:12) What has she learned through working with other women with ADHD?(23:29) Self-advocacy and disclosure at work(26:35) What’s Margaux up to now?For a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on Understood.Want to share your “aha” moment? We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    29:31
  • Rejection sensitivity and ADHD as an Emmy-winning comedy writer (Dan McCoy’s story)
    Dan McCoy understood better his mood swings, fear of rejection, and hyperfocus when he was diagnosed with ADHD last year. He got an ADHD evaluation after reading an article his brother wrote about being on the autism spectrum. Dan is a comedy writer who’s won two Emmy awards for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He also co-hosts the movie podcast, The Flop House. Dan explains how comedy writing can be exposure therapy for rejection, and how he’s coping with managing emotions. Related resourcesADHD and rejection sensitive dysphoria (RSD)ADHD and mood swingsDan’s podcast, The Flop HouseTimestamps(01:24) Dan’s recent ADHD diagnosis(03:55) Recognizing emotions and burnout from masking(06:40) The “Boom Bust” ADHD energy cycle(08:05) Would it have been helpful to have an ADHD diagnosis as a child?(11:26) Rejection sensitivity and comedy writing(15:32) Does ADHD make you funny?(19:34) Are people considerate of ADHD characteristics?(22:34) What is Dan working on?For a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on UnderstoodWant to share your “aha” moment? We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    25:35
  • A deeper dive on ADHD, sex, and consent (Cate Osborn is back!)
    ADHD affects our whole life — even our sex life. Our friend Cate Osborn, who has a background in sex education, is back to chat with host Laura Key about executive function challenges that may pop up in the bedroom. Cate and Laura dive into topics like ADHD and consent, working memory, and rejection sensitivity. Cate hosts another Understood.org podcast, Sorry, I Missed This, a show about ADHD, intimacy, and communication. Check it out for some deeper dives into this episode’s topics!Note: This episode contains conversation about sexual assault. Related resourcesRainn.orgHear Cate’s personal story: ADHD and hormones (Cate Osborn’s story) Cate’s podcast, Sorry, I Missed This!Timestamps(02:34) Why it’s called “Sorry, I Missed This”(6:50) Executive function impact on relationships(10:04) “Sex is a task”(12:20)Task initiation impact on relationships(14:07) Communication, working memory, and consent(16:31) Time perception, impulsiveness, and dating(20:46) “It’s not your fault”(23:19) How to approach consent as a person with ADHD(27:33) Cate’s own journey with ADHD and sexuality(30:09) How rejection sensitivity complicates consent(33:32) Cate’s emailFor a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on Understood.Want to share your “aha” moment? We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    36:37
  • 3 generations of ADHD…and masking (Zoe Plotnick’s story)
    At 14, Zoe Plotnick told her mom, “My brain’s broken.” Zoe wanted an ADHD evaluation, but her mom discouraged it, pointing to Zoe’s good grades. Zoe was eventually diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. She also learned that her mom was hiding her own ADHD all along.  Now Zoe, who’s a teacher, is unpacking the ADHD stigma that her family has carried for generations. And she’s advocating for her daughter who, in a twist of fate, was diagnosed with ADHD at age 14 — the same age Zoe was when she tried to get evaluated the first time.   Related resourcesIs ADHD hereditary?Masking my ADHD at work was exhausting, so I stoppedHow do I emotionally prepare for ADHD diagnosis?  Timestamps((01:10) Zoe’s pandemic “aha” moment(03:23) Pushing for an ADHD diagnosis as an adult(05:22) Growing up with undiagnosed ADHD(09:17) Asking for help when Zoe was 14 (12:32) Generational ADHD shame and maskingFor a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on Understood.orgWant to share your “aha”  moment? We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    17:00
  • ADHD or OCD? (Julianna Broadwater’s story)
    For years, Julianna Broadwater’s therapist suggested looking into ADHD. But Julianna resisted. She had a past diagnosis of OCD, so she attributed her challenges to that. Plus she was the primary breadwinner in the family, so how could she have ADHD? Then Julianna tried ADHD medication, and her thinking completely changed. The impulsive, intrusive thoughts that would pop into her head started to lessen. It was easy to swat them away like flies, instead of dropping everything to focus on them. Julianna was diagnosed with ADHD during the pandemic. Hear about her OCD misdiagnosis, and how the symptoms she thought were her OCD actually stemmed from ADHD. Related resourcesI have ADHD and OCD. Here’s what a weekend getaway looks like for meWhat is perseveration?ADHD and anxietyTimestamps(01:17) Julianna’s ADHD diagnosis story(06:49) Julianna’s experience growing up(11:42) Julianna’s OCD misdiagnosis(13:59) Getting stuck on thoughts(15:26) Never going back to how things were before the pandemic For a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on Understood.orgWant to share your “aha” moment? We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]. Understood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia. If you want to help us continue this work, donate at understood.org/give
    18:56

Listen to people share candid stories about the moment it clicked that they have ADHD. Host Laura Key, who’s had her own ADHD “aha” moment, chats with guests about common topics like ADHD and shame, mental health challenges, and more. Through heartfelt interviews, listeners learn about the unexpected, emotional, and even funny ways ADHD symptoms surface for kids and adults.
