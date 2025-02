ADHD or OCD? (Julianna Broadwater’s story)

For years, Julianna Broadwater's therapist suggested looking into ADHD. But Julianna resisted. She had a past diagnosis of OCD, so she attributed her challenges to that. Plus she was the primary breadwinner in the family, so how could she have ADHD? Then Julianna tried ADHD medication, and her thinking completely changed. The impulsive, intrusive thoughts that would pop into her head started to lessen. It was easy to swat them away like flies, instead of dropping everything to focus on them. Julianna was diagnosed with ADHD during the pandemic. Hear about her OCD misdiagnosis, and how the symptoms she thought were her OCD actually stemmed from ADHD. Timestamps(01:17) Julianna's ADHD diagnosis story(06:49) Julianna's experience growing up(11:42) Julianna's OCD misdiagnosis(13:59) Getting stuck on thoughts(15:26) Never going back to how things were before the pandemic For a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on Understood.org