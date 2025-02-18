ADHD affects our whole life — even our sex life. Our friend Cate Osborn, who has a background in sex education, is back to chat with host Laura Key about executive function challenges that may pop up in the bedroom. Cate and Laura dive into topics like ADHD and consent, working memory, and rejection sensitivity. Cate hosts another Understood.org podcast, Sorry, I Missed This, a show about ADHD, intimacy, and communication. Check it out for some deeper dives into this episode’s topics!Note: This episode contains conversation about sexual assault. Related resourcesRainn.orgHear Cate’s personal story: ADHD and hormones (Cate Osborn’s story) Cate’s podcast, Sorry, I Missed This!Timestamps(02:34) Why it’s called “Sorry, I Missed This”(6:50) Executive function impact on relationships(10:04) “Sex is a task”(12:20)Task initiation impact on relationships(14:07) Communication, working memory, and consent(16:31) Time perception, impulsiveness, and dating(20:46) “It’s not your fault”(23:19) How to approach consent as a person with ADHD(27:33) Cate’s own journey with ADHD and sexuality(30:09) How rejection sensitivity complicates consent(33:32) Cate’s emailFor a transcript and more resources, visit the ADHD Aha! page on Understood.Want to share your “aha” moment? We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]
