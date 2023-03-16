S3 E5 | What If I Don’t Feel Ready to Forgive?

Welcome to a new series of Therapy & Theology: "When a Relationship Is Falling Apart." Join Lysa TerKeurst; her Licensed Professional Counselor, Jim Cress; and Proverbs 31 Ministries' Director of Theological Research, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, for conversations about how to keep moving forward in a healthy way when relationships in your life are unraveling. In Episode 5, Lysa, Jim and Joel discuss the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation, debunk the myth of "forgive and forget," and show you how taking a step of forgiveness may be possible for you as soon as today.Related Resources: Some say time heals all wounds ... but what if that’s not true? It’s what we do with that time that moves us forward or not. In the pages of Lysa TerKeurst’s new devotional, "You’re Going to Make It: 50 Morning and Evening Devotions to Unrush Your Mind, Uncomplicate Your Heart, and Experience Healing Today," you will receive the biblical Truth and encouragement you need when hurtful situations leave you worn out and unmotivated to spend time with God. Order your copy today. Don't forget to download your Listener Guide! This guide will help you remember and apply what you have learned, with statements to cling to and scriptures to soak in. We'd like to thank the American Association of Christian Counselors for partnering with us to sponsor Season 3 of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Mental Health Coach program where you'll be equipped to respond to friends walking through tough issues like depression, stress and anxiety, grief and loss, trauma, addictions and more. Click here to download a transcript of this episode. We want to get to know you! Will you tell us a little bit about yourself by filling out this survey?