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Bonus: When Healing Feels Slow, Relationships Are Strained, and God Seems Silent | Q&A with Lysa, Jim, and Dr. Joel07/23/2026 | 1h 6 mins.In this Q&A episode, Lysa TerKeurst, Counselor Jim Cress, and Dr. Joel Muddamalle respond to questions sent in by generous partners of Proverbs 31 Ministries.
They're answering questions like:
Can anxiety ever be cured?
How do I set boundaries with someone who is in active addiction?
What does biblical submission in marriage look like?
Why does God feel distant even when I pray and read my Bible?
Can Satan influence our thoughts?
Links and resources we mention in this episode:
We’re grateful to the American Association of Christian Counselors for being a yearlong sponsor of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Trauma-Informed Coaching certification, a biblically grounded training that teaches you how to recognize trauma, respond with care, and walk someone toward healing.
Go to Compassion.com/Lysa to join us in sponsoring a child through Compassion International today.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31
Click here for all Therapy & Theology links and resources.
Download a copy of the transcript for this episode.
- However you are called to help other people, that is your personal ministry. But how can you serve others, lead well, and make a difference without losing yourself or burning out?
In this episode, you'll learn:
When helping others crosses the line into enabling, you're trying to "play savior," or even becoming codependent.
How to manage internal desires you have, like longing for affirmation, so that you can stay healthy, emotionally grounded, and purehearted.
The difference between bettering your self-image and growing in self-awareness.
Links and resources we mention in this episode:
We’re grateful to the American Association of Christian Counselors for being a yearlong sponsor of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Trauma-Informed Coaching certification, a biblically grounded training that teaches you how to recognize trauma, respond with care, and walk someone toward healing.
Go to Compassion.com/Lysa to join us in sponsoring a child through Compassion International today.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31 .
Click here for all Therapy & Theology links and resources.
Click here to download a transcript of this episode.
S12 E6 | "How To Raise Healthy Kids, Not Just Happy Kids" With Sissy Goff and David Thomas06/11/2026 | 45 mins.Parenting in today's world has never felt more overwhelming. Between rising anxiety, social media, and the pressure to get it all right, many Christian parents are wondering: How do I raise resilient, emotionally healthy kids?
In this episode, featuring counselors Sissy Goff and David Thomas, you'll learn:
Common parenting mistakes that unintentionally undermine a child's confidence, capability, and emotional growth.
How to discern the difference between healthy struggle and situations that require intervention and support.
Practical scripts to use when your child experiences failure and disappointment.
Tools for overcoming parental shame and trusting God with your child's story.
Links and Resources We Mention in This Episode:
Stay connected with Sissy Goff and David Thomas by visiting their website, getting a copy of their new book Capable, and following them on social media.
Fight for your family by downloading 15 Prayers for Your Husband and 15 Prayers for Your Son or Daughter.
We’re grateful to the American Association of Christian Counselors for being a yearlong sponsor of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Youth Mental Health Coach program — a biblically grounded, clinically excellent training to help you support youth facing today’s most common mental health challenges.
Go to Compassion.com/Lysa to join us in sponsoring a child through Compassion International today.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31.
Subscribe here to receive new Therapy & Theology episodes straight to your inbox.
Want a chance to be featured on Listener Mail? Leave Lysa, Jim, or Joel a message or a question right here.
Download a transcript of this episode.
- Praying for our family shouldn't be our last resort — it should be our first priority.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Scripture-based prayers you can borrow when you feel inadequate or short of words.
How to persist and make peace with prayers that have gone unanswered.
The powerful, generational impact prayer can have on your family.
Links and Resources We Mention in This Episode:
Give today, and get a copy of Come Close to Jesus by Lysa TerKeurst as our thank-you. Get started here!
Fight for your family by downloading 15 Prayers for Your Husband and 15 Prayers for Your Son or Daughter.
We’re grateful to the American Association of Christian Counselors for being a yearlong sponsor of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Youth Mental Health Coach program — a biblically grounded, clinically excellent training to help you support youth facing today’s most common mental health challenges.
Go to Compassion.com/Lysa to join us in sponsoring a child through Compassion International today.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31.
Subscribe here to receive new Therapy & Theology episodes straight to your inbox.
Want a chance to be featured on Listener Mail? Leave Lysa, Jim, or Joel a message or a question right here.
Click here to download a copy of this transcript.
- Healthy relationships require healthy boundaries — even with family members. While dysfunction or even abuse needs to be addressed, are there instances where we have taken boundaries "too far"?
In this episode, you'll learn:
When relational boundaries become unhealthy, leading to cutoffs, emotional distance, or family estrangement.
How to set boundaries with family members in a way that increases safety, improves communication, and reduces isolation.
How to protect your emotional health without attempting to control another person.
Links and Resources We Mention in This Episode:
Fight for your family by downloading 15 Prayers for Your Husband and 15 Prayers for Your Son or Daughter.
We’re grateful to the American Association of Christian Counselors for being a yearlong sponsor of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Youth Mental Health Coach program — a biblically grounded, clinically excellent training to help you support youth facing today’s most common mental health challenges.
Go to Compassion.com/Lysa to join us in sponsoring a child through Compassion International today.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31.
Subscribe here to receive new Therapy & Theology episodes straight to your inbox.
Want a chance to be featured on Listener Mail? Leave Lysa, Jim, or Joel a message or a question right here.
Click here to download a transcript of this episode.
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About Therapy and Theology
Have you ever looked at a situation you’re facing in utter disbelief and thought, "How will I ever get over this?" Lysa TerKeurst understands. After years of heartbreak and emotional trauma, she realized it’s not about just getting over hard circumstances but learning how to work through what she has walked through. Now, she wants to help you do the same. That’s why Lysa teamed up with her personal, licensed professional counselor, Jim Cress, alongside the Director of Theological Research at Proverbs 31 Ministries, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, to bring you "Therapy & Theology." While Lysa, Jim and Joel do tackle some really hard topics, you’ll soon find they're just three friends having a great conversation and learning from each other along the way.Podcast website
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