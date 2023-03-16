Have you ever looked at a situation you’re facing in utter disbelief and thought, "How will I ever get over this?" Lysa TerKeurst understands. After years of he... More
S3 E5 | What If I Don’t Feel Ready to Forgive?
Welcome to a new series of Therapy & Theology: "When a Relationship Is Falling Apart." Join Lysa TerKeurst; her Licensed Professional Counselor, Jim Cress; and Proverbs 31 Ministries' Director of Theological Research, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, for conversations about how to keep moving forward in a healthy way when relationships in your life are unraveling. In Episode 5, Lysa, Jim and Joel discuss the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation, debunk the myth of "forgive and forget," and show you how taking a step of forgiveness may be possible for you as soon as today.Related Resources:
Some say time heals all wounds ... but what if that’s not true? It’s what we do with that time that moves us forward or not. In the pages of Lysa TerKeurst’s new devotional, "You’re Going to Make It: 50 Morning and Evening Devotions to Unrush Your Mind, Uncomplicate Your Heart, and Experience Healing Today," you will receive the biblical Truth and encouragement you need when hurtful situations leave you worn out and unmotivated to spend time with God. Order your copy today.
4/13/2023
49:43
S3 E4 | Moving on When Your Marriage Doesn’t
Welcome to a new series of Therapy & Theology: "When a Relationship Is Falling Apart." Join Lysa TerKeurst; her Licensed Professional Counselor, Jim Cress; and Proverbs 31 Ministries' Director of Theological Research, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, for conversations about how to keep moving forward in a healthy way when relationships in your life are unraveling. In Episode 4, Lysa, Jim and Joel answer commonly asked questions surrounding the grief a family walks through after a divorce, how to know when you're ready to move on, dating again, and more.Related Resources:
4/6/2023
50:47
S3 E3 | What the Bible Says About a Marriage Falling Apart
Welcome to a new series of Therapy & Theology: "When a Relationship Is Falling Apart." Join Lysa TerKeurst; her Licensed Professional Counselor, Jim Cress; and Proverbs 31 Ministries' Director of Theological Research, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, for conversations about how to keep moving forward in a healthy way when relationships in your life are unraveling. In Episode 3, Lysa, Jim and Joel open up God's Word to find biblical Truth, hope and answers as they discuss the hard realities of a marriage falling apart.Related Resources:
3/30/2023
40:43
S3 E2 | Difficult vs. Destructive Relationships with Leslie Vernick
Welcome to a new series of Therapy & Theology: "When a Relationship Is Falling Apart."In this special episode, Lysa talks with her friend Leslie Vernick about the difference between difficult relationships, which we all have to navigate at times, and destructive relationships, which are damaging to our relational and emotional health and overall well-being.Related Resources:
Links from Leslie Vernick:1. Free Quickstart Guide2. Free 5 Red Flags Guide3. "The Emotionally Destructive Marriage" by Leslie Vernick4. "The Emotionally Destructive Relationship" by Leslie Vernick
3/23/2023
42:04
S3 E1 | Is This Relationship Toxic?
Welcome to a new series of Therapy & Theology: "When a Relationship Is Falling Apart." Join Lysa TerKeurst; her Licensed Professional Counselor, Jim Cress; and Proverbs 31 Ministries' Director of Theological Research, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, for conversations about how to keep moving forward in a healthy way when relationships in your life are unraveling. In Episode 1, Lysa, Jim and Joel tackle the hot-topic word "toxic," defining what it is, what it isn't, and how to respond to toxic dynamics in a relationship.Related Resources:
Have you ever looked at a situation you’re facing in utter disbelief and thought, "How will I ever get over this?" Lysa TerKeurst understands. After years of heartbreak and emotional trauma, she realized it’s not about just getting over hard circumstances but learning how to work through what she has walked through. Now, she wants to help you do the same. That’s why Lysa teamed up with her personal, licensed professional counselor, Jim Cress, alongside the Director of Theological Research at Proverbs 31 Ministries, Dr. Joel Muddamalle, to bring you "Therapy & Theology." While Lysa, Jim and Joel do tackle some really hard topics, you’ll soon find they're just three friends having a great conversation and learning from each other along the way.