Parenting in today's world has never felt more overwhelming. Between rising anxiety, social media, and the pressure to get it all right, many Christian parents are wondering: How do I raise resilient, emotionally healthy kids?



In this episode, featuring counselors Sissy Goff and David Thomas, you'll learn:

Common parenting mistakes that unintentionally undermine a child's confidence, capability, and emotional growth.

How to discern the difference between healthy struggle and situations that require intervention and support.

Practical scripts to use when your child experiences failure and disappointment.

Tools for overcoming parental shame and trusting God with your child's story.



Links and Resources We Mention in This Episode:

Stay connected with Sissy Goff and David Thomas by visiting their website, getting a copy of their new book Capable, and following them on social media.

Fight for your family by downloading 15 Prayers for Your Husband and 15 Prayers for Your Son or Daughter.

We’re grateful to the American Association of Christian Counselors for being a yearlong sponsor of Therapy & Theology. Click here to apply for their Youth Mental Health Coach program — a biblically grounded, clinically excellent training to help you support youth facing today’s most common mental health challenges.

Go to Compassion.com/Lysa to join us in sponsoring a child through Compassion International today.

Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31.

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Download a transcript of this episode.