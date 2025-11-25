That Can't Be True with Chelsea Clinton

Eating Disorders in the GLP-1 Era with Johanna Kandel
1 in 9 Americans will have an eating disorder over the course of their lives, and eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder. Chelsea speaks with National Alliance for Eating Disorders founder and CEO Johanna Kandel about why rates are rising, especially among young people. They also talk about GLP-1 medications, explain how health influencer content can exacerbate orthorexia, and spell out what to do if you think someone you love needs help. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, help is available to you at the National Alliance for Eating Disorders. You can reach a licensed therapist on their helpline Monday through Friday from 9am to 7pm EST at (866) 662-1235. You can follow Johanna Kandel @johannakandel on Instagram.
39:00
39:00
The Truth about Menopause, HRT and Breast Cancer Risk with Dr. Heather Hirsch & Tamsen Fadal
The FDA recently announced it will remove the "black box" warning on many hormone replacement therapies for menopause. The warning was initially added after misinterpreted data found an increased risk of breast cancer, stroke, and possible dementia. Chelsea speaks with Dr. Heather Hirsch and journalist Tamsen Fadal about whether risks still remain, all the treatment options out there (both hormonal and non-hormonal), and how to know if you're in menopause or perimenopause. You can follow Dr. Heather Hirsch @heatherhirschmd on Instagram and TikTok. You can follow Tamsen Fadal @tamsenfadal on Instagram and Tiktok.
42:35
42:35
‘This is the Level of Brutality We’re Seeing’: Gov. Wes Moore on Shutdown, SNAP & Child Poverty
How did the longest government shutdown in history become a fight over whether Americans should have affordable health care or food on the table? Why can't we have both? Chelsea speaks with Maryland Governor (and longtime friend) Wes Moore about what happens when the federal government stops governing and how state leaders like himself are stepping up to fill the void. Plus, Chelsea shares her own reflections on having a governor as a dad and her opinion on the East Wing renovation as a former resident of the "People's House". You can follow Governor Moore @GovWesMoore and @IAmWesMoore on Instagram.
42:41
42:41
Is Child Marriage Legal in Your State? Probably! with Fraidy Reiss and Payzee Mahmod
Note: Today's episode discusses sensitive topics including domestic abuse, child abuse, and honor-based violence. If you or someone you know is impacted personally by anything discussed here, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE in the US and the IKWRO at 0207.920.6460 in the UK. Child marriage remains legal in 34 U.S. states. As opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof recently asked, why are we still allowing this? Chelsea is joined by two survivors who have become vocal activists against child marriage – Fraidy Reiss and Payzee Mahmod. They talk about their own painful experiences with forced marriage and why it equates to legally sanctioned statutory rape. In this episode, you'll learn more about how this is happening and what we can do to push lawmakers toward change. You can follow Payzee Mahmod @payzeespeaks on Instagram and learn more about Fraidy Reiss's organization at Unchained at Last.
37:59
37:59
You've Been Pooping All Wrong with Dr. Trisha Pasricha
Dr. Trisha Pasricha is a neurogastroenterologist at Harvard Medical School and author of the soon-to-be published book "You've Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy." She's here to talk about the three risk factors driving the rise in colorectal cancer in young adults, how we can set our kids up with healthy microbiomes, the connection between gut health and Parkinson's disease and misconceptions around probiotics and bloating. As the Washington Post's 'Ask a Doctor' columnist, no question is too gross for Dr. Pasricha. Plus, her advice could save your life. You can follow Dr. Trisha Pasricha @trishapasrichamd on Instagram.
Things are getting weird in the world of public health. Childhood vaccines are suddenly up for debate, fluoride is being described as industrial waste, and it feels like everyone is talking about raw milk! Navigate this chaotic time with public health expert Dr. Chelsea Clinton, who every week talks to doctors, dietitians, parenting experts and more to expose pseudoscience and help us sort fact from fiction. Fact check your news feed to avoid nonsense wellness trends, pay attention to the ones with real science behind them, and help debunk misinformation over coffee, cocktails or wherever it might come up.