That Can't Be True with Chelsea Clinton

Is Child Marriage Legal in Your State? Probably! with Fraidy Reiss and Payzee Mahmod

Note: Today's episode discusses sensitive topics including domestic abuse, child abuse, and honor-based violence. If you or someone you know is impacted personally by anything discussed here, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE in the US and the IKWRO at 0207.920.6460 in the UK. Child marriage remains legal in 34 U.S. states. As opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof recently asked, why are we still allowing this? Chelsea is joined by two survivors who have become vocal activists against child marriage – Fraidy Reiss and Payzee Mahmod. They talk about their own painful experiences with forced marriage and why it equates to legally sanctioned statutory rape. In this episode, you'll learn more about how this is happening and what we can do to push lawmakers toward change. You can follow Payzee Mahmod @payzeespeaks on Instagram and learn more about Fraidy Reiss's organization at Unchained at Last.