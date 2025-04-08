"We have 60,000 thoughts each day. I will try to track every single one of them."On the other side of psychiatric hospital there’s less of things.In this episode Honor speaks about her experience with psychiatric drugs. We'd like to emphasise that this is just that – her experience. If you’d like to learn more about the science of these medications, these two articles are a good place to start;More data, more answers: picking the optimal antidepressant (The Lancet)Comparative efficacy and acceptability of 21 antidepressant drugs for the acute treatment of adults with major depressive disorder: a systematic review and network meta-analysis (The Lancet)Content warning: This series discusses mental health, suicidal thoughts, and includes some strong language. Please read the listener guide for more information on sensitive topics.How’s Honor doing these days? For behind-the-scenes insights, personal reflections, and an update from Honor since the series aired, visit: www.honoreastly.com/no-feeling-is-final-updateFind out more about the Big Feels Club here.Need support?If you’re feeling overwhelmed or in crisis, help is available.In Australia, you can contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or the Suicide Callback Service at 1300 659 467.For free, confidential support in your country, visit FindAHelpline.com.CreditsHonor Eastly, Writer and PresenterJoel Werner, Executive ProducerAlice Moldovan, ProducerGraham Panther, Co-WriterRussell Stapleton, Sound Engineer

Usually when we talk about suicide we say those four magic words: "just ask for help". But Honor Eastly knows it's not that simple. She's been there and back, and now has years of phone recordings and diary entries, from the inside. These recordings form the basis of this podcast, No Feeling Is Final. This is a show for anyone who's ever wondered if life is worth living. And for anyone trying to better understand their friend, partner or kid, who's wrestled with these feelings themselves. At times heartbreaking, and desperate — but also darkly funny, and charming, No Feeling Is Final is a story of difference, identity, and why we should stay alive Just a heads up, this show touches on some heavy lifting feelings territory — including what's it's like to feel so hopeless that you want to die. It's not graphic — it's not that kind of show. But there is some swearing. Also — this is a memoir show. It's about Honor's experience trying to figure out some big stuff. So of course, it's only one person's story. This six-part experimental memoir, No Feeling Is Final was named one of the best podcasts of 2018 by The Atlantic, TIME, and The Financial Times. It also won the coveted Director's Choice Award at the Third Coast International Audio Festival 2019. In 2025, Apple named it a 'Series Essential', recognising it as one of the greatest achievements in podcasting. Content warning: This series discusses mental health, suicidal thoughts, and includes some strong language. Please read the listener guide for more information on sensitive topics. How's Honor doing these days? For behind-the-scenes insights, personal reflections, and an update from Honor since the series aired, visit: www.honoreastly.com/no-feeling-is-final-update Find out more about the Big Feels Club here. Need support? If you're feeling overwhelmed or in crisis, help is available. In Australia, you can contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or the Suicide Callback Service at 1300 659 467. For free, confidential support in your country, visit FindAHelpline.com. Credits Honor Eastly, Writer and Presenter Joel Werner, Executive Producer Alice Moldovan, Producer Graham Panther, Co-Writer Russell Stapleton, Sound Engineer