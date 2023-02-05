Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee

Podcast Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee
Dr Rangan Chatterjee: GP & Author
“Health has become overcomplicated. I aim to simplify it” In this podcast, we hear stories from leading health experts and exciting personalities who offer easy... More
"Health has become overcomplicated. I aim to simplify it" In this podcast, we hear stories from leading health experts and exciting personalities who offer easy...

Available Episodes

  • #358 How To Control Your Blood Sugar, Cut Cravings and Get Your Energy Back with Jessie Inchauspé
    CAUTION: The advice in this episode may not be suitable for anyone with an eating disorder. If you have an existing health condition or are taking medication, always consult your healthcare practitioner before making changes to your diet.My guest this week believes that how you feel right now is directly linked to your blood-sugar level. And if you want to feel better than you do right now, you don’t necessarily need to change what you eat – just how.Jessie Inchauspé is a French biochemist and author, whose first book, Glucose Revolution, spoke to the life-changing power of balancing your blood-sugar and her latest book, The Glucose Goddess Method sets out a four-week, four-step plan to help you do just that.Before writing The Glucose Goddess Method, Jessie recruited 2,700 volunteers through social media to test her programme. The results are quite astounding: 70 percent of those who followed her plan for four weeks reported better energy; 90 percent had reduced cravings; 40 percent of the participants with type-2 diabetes reduced their diabetes markers. Ninety-nine percent of those who took part said they were impressed enough to continue the habits for life.Jessie believes blood sugar is the one metric that has the most effects in the body, from balancing hormones to improving energy, mood, immunity, skin, sleep, ageing, weight and much more. During this conversation, she breaks down the science of exactly what glucose is, how it’s used by the body, and why an excess of sugary or starchy foods can cause a blood-glucose spike. She explains why glucose is our body’s favourite energy source, used by every cell, but that too many spikes, too often, will lead to adverse health effects.Realising that very many of us struggle with sticking to the ‘best’ or ‘right’ diet, Jessie wanted to find ways that we could all enjoy the foods we love, without suffering spikes. By adopting her four ways of eating – one at a time, bit by bit – you can minimise glucose spikes and, in turn, the short and longer-term health issues they create.Jessie is a really fantastic communicator who is able to simplify complex science and give you actionable information that you can implement immediately. I hope you enjoy listening.Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.Thanks to our sponsors:https://www.athleticgreens.com/livemorehttps://www.vivobarefoot.com/livemoreShow notes https://drchatterjee.com/358DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    2:05:10
  • #357 BITESIZE | How to Master Your Sleep | Professor Russell Foster
    The tired brain remembers negative experiences but forgets the positive ones. Is there a more powerful statement in favour of going to bed earlier and prioritising our sleep?Feel Better Live More Bitesize is my weekly podcast for your mind, body, and heart. Each week I’ll be featuring inspirational stories and practical tips from some of my former guests.Today’s clip is from episode 292 of the podcast Russell Foster, a Professor of Circadian Neuroscience at Oxford University.In this clip, we discuss how lack of sleep can affect our health, and Russell shares some of his tips for better sleep. Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.Show notes and the full podcast are available at drchatterjee.com/292Follow me on instagram.com/drchatterjeeFollow me on facebook.com/DrChatterjeeFollow me on twitter.com/drchatterjeeuk DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    16:53
  • #356 The Science of Longevity: Why Healthspan Matters More Than Lifespan with Dr Peter Attia
    No one would argue that smoking is a killer. And no doctor would wait until a patient was showing early signs of cancer or heart disease before advising them to quit. Yet this is one of the few health scenarios where early prevention is given the evidence-based weight it deserves. Today’s guest believes that needs to change.Dr Peter Attia is a medical doctor, a longevity expert and author of the brand new book Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity. He gained his medical degree at Stanford University, trained in general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and was a surgical oncology fellow at the US National Cancer Institute. He’s also on the editorial board for the journal Aging and host of The Drive podcast, which covers health, medicine, and longevity.Peter is not interested in reaching unheard-of age milestones or hitting birthdays in triple figures – unless he can do it with full vitality. He believes our focus needs to be on the quality of life we’re living; our healthspan rather than our lifespan.We talk about the evolution of medicine and we discuss the limitations of current practice. Peter calls this ‘medicine 2.0’ and describes it as adept at dealing with ‘fast death' from trauma and infection. But it’s failing to counter our declining life expectancy or deal with the prevalence of chronic disease. Peter shares what he calls the ‘four horsemen’ of the health apocalypse – namely the 4 disease states, that will end up taking most of our lives: atherosclerosis, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and metabolic dysfunction.Our objective, he says, should be to die ‘with’ disease, not ‘of’ disease and a huge part of Peter’s philosophy is about aggressively taking action to delay the onset of these four horsemen. But, to do that, we will need to take a different approach, which Peter calls, ‘medicine 3.0’. In our wide-ranging conversation, Peter shares which investigations and tests he thinks we should all be doing and he explains why when it comes to longevity, exercise is the most important area to focus on. We also discuss the vital importance of emotional health and, Peter talks openly about his own struggles with extreme perfectionism and shares some of the tools that he uses daily to help. I loved having the opportunity to connect with Peter during this in-depth and enlightening chat. I hope you enjoy listening.Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.Thanks to our sponsors:https://www.boncharge.com/livemorehttps://www.athleticgreens.com/livemorehttps://www.vivobarefoot.com/livemoreShow notes https://drchatterjee.com/356DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    2:29:14
  • #355 BITESIZE | How to Stop Feeling Overwhelmed | Oliver Burkeman
    Sometimes we can feel overwhelmed by all the things we have to do or want to do, leaving us feeling stressed or anxious. Feel Better Live More Bitesize is my weekly podcast for your mind, body, and heart. Each week I’ll be featuring inspirational stories and practical tips from some of my former guests.Today’s clip is from episode 260 of the podcast with Oliver Burkeman - journalist and author of the book Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management For Mortals.In this clip, Oliver reveals some of his tips to help us overcome overwhelm, make better choices, and build a meaningful relationship with time. Thanks to our sponsor http://www.athleticgreens.com/livemoreSupport the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.Show notes and the full podcast are available at drchatterjee.com/260Follow me on instagram.com/drchatterjeeFollow me on facebook.com/DrChatterjeeFollow me on twitter.com/drchatterjeeuk DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    14:52
  • #354 The Science of What Really Makes Us Tick, How Status Impacts Your Health & The Modern Epidemic of Perfectionism with Will Storr
    What does the word status mean to you? For most of us, it probably brings up ideas of wealth, celebrity or material possessions. But could it be something much more meaningful and central to who we are as humans? Today’s guest believes status is simply about being of value, and it underpins so much of what we choose to do in life, impacting the way that we feel but also having significant implications for our health. Will Storr is an award-winning journalist whose writings have appeared in The Guardian, The Sunday Times, The New Yorker and the New York Times. He’s also the author of 6 critically acclaimed books including Selfie, The Science of Storytelling and his latest book, The Status Game, which is all about our social position and how we use it. In this conversation, Will argues that as humans, we’re programmed to compare ourselves to others – and to care about how we stack up. He explains that status is actually our social standing, based upon how valuable we are to those around us. Will also shares the 3 types of status game we all play; the 3 ways in which we try to be of value to those around us. I think that throughout this conversation, you will start to identify which of those status games you have previously played and which ones you are currently playing in your own life. We also discuss the relationship between status and health, the link between growing rates of perfectionism and rising rates of mental health problems like anxiety, depression, self-harm and eating disorders - and Will also talks about the importance of having multiple sources of status and how becoming aware of this, led to him becoming a volunteer for Samaritans - something which has enhanced his life immeasurably. Ultimately, Will explains that we are not supposed to win the status game, just to play it. And he makes the powerful case, that simply knowing this fact, can make life feel a lot easier. This really is a thought-provoking conversation and one that I am hopeful will have you reflecting on your life and viewing it through a different lens. I hope you enjoy listening.Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.Thanks to our sponsors:https://www.athleticgreens.com/livemorehttps://www.vivobarefoot.com/livemorehttps://www.calm.com/livemoreShow notes https://drchatterjee.com/354DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    1:53:04

About Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee

“Health has become overcomplicated. I aim to simplify it” In this podcast, we hear stories from leading health experts and exciting personalities who offer easy health life-hacks, expert advice and debunk common health myths giving you the tools to revolutionise how you eat, sleep, move and relax. Hosted by Dr Chatterjee - one of the most influential GPs in the country with nearly 20 years experience, star of BBC 1’s Doctor In the House, and author of 4 internationally best-selling books, including ‘The 4 Pillar Plan’ – Feel Better, Live More aims to inspire, empower and transform the way we feel. When we are healthier we are happier because when we feel better we live more.


Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.


https://www.drchatterjee.com/podcast

https://www.instagram.com/drchatterjee

https://www.twitter.com/drchatterjeeuk

https://www.facebook.com/DrChatterjee


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

