Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee

CAUTION: The advice in this episode may not be suitable for anyone with an eating disorder. If you have an existing health condition or are taking medication, always consult your healthcare practitioner before making changes to your diet.My guest this week believes that how you feel right now is directly linked to your blood-sugar level. And if you want to feel better than you do right now, you don't necessarily need to change what you eat – just how.Jessie Inchauspé is a French biochemist and author, whose first book, Glucose Revolution, spoke to the life-changing power of balancing your blood-sugar and her latest book, The Glucose Goddess Method sets out a four-week, four-step plan to help you do just that.Before writing The Glucose Goddess Method, Jessie recruited 2,700 volunteers through social media to test her programme. The results are quite astounding: 70 percent of those who followed her plan for four weeks reported better energy; 90 percent had reduced cravings; 40 percent of the participants with type-2 diabetes reduced their diabetes markers. Ninety-nine percent of those who took part said they were impressed enough to continue the habits for life.Jessie believes blood sugar is the one metric that has the most effects in the body, from balancing hormones to improving energy, mood, immunity, skin, sleep, ageing, weight and much more. During this conversation, she breaks down the science of exactly what glucose is, how it's used by the body, and why an excess of sugary or starchy foods can cause a blood-glucose spike. She explains why glucose is our body's favourite energy source, used by every cell, but that too many spikes, too often, will lead to adverse health effects.Realising that very many of us struggle with sticking to the 'best' or 'right' diet, Jessie wanted to find ways that we could all enjoy the foods we love, without suffering spikes. By adopting her four ways of eating – one at a time, bit by bit – you can minimise glucose spikes and, in turn, the short and longer-term health issues they create.Jessie is a really fantastic communicator who is able to simplify complex science and give you actionable information that you can implement immediately. I hope you enjoy listening.