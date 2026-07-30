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Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee
Dr Rangan Chatterjee: GP & Author
Latest episode
677 episodes
The Daily Habits That Protect Your Brain At Any Age: The New Science Of Dementia Prevention with Dr David Perlmutter #67407/14/2026 | 1h 50 mins.Most of us assume that memory loss and cognitive decline are just part of getting older. In this episode, a world-leading neurologist says that’s simply not true. That, far from being inevitable, Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases result from decades of metabolic damage – which we have the power to prevent and even reverse.
I’m speaking with Dr David Perlmutter, a board-certified neurologist, six-time New York Times bestselling author, and one of the world's leading experts on brain health. And in this fascinating conversation, we discuss the single biological mechanism that sits at the heart of virtually every neurodegenerative condition, from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's to long Covid and depression, and why understanding it changes everything about how you approach your lifestyle.
David’s key insight is that our brain's own immune cells, called microglial cells, have the power to make or break our future brain health. Keep them in their protective state through diet, exercise, and metabolic testing, and we can safeguard our brain for life. Feed them with ultra-processed food and they will shift into a destructive state that drives neuroinflammation.
We discuss how, exactly, ultra-processed food damages the brain, why metabolic health is the key to cognitive longevity, and why the diagnosis of Alzheimer's is really the end stage of a process that began decades earlier. The choices you make right now, in your 30s, 40s and 50s, are already shaping the brain you will have in your 70s and beyond.
If this all sounds science-heavy, rest assured David approaches it, just as he does in his new book, Brain Defenders, with clarity and plenty of practical takeaway. He outlines the specific blood biomarkers he believes everyone should be tracking, including fasting insulin, homocysteine and uric acid, for a remarkable window into your long-term brain health. We discuss why knowing your numbers is one of the most empowering steps you can take, how to go about getting tested, and how to act on what you find.
There is a great deal of fear around dementia, and understandably so. But what I hope you take from this episode is something David emphasises: we needn’t be scared because we have agency. The research is clear that lifestyle choices have a profound impact on your risk, and it is never too early, or too late, to start making them.
This is one of the most distinct and important conversations I’ve had about the future of your brain, and I think you will find it incredibly useful, thought-provoking and, above all, hopeful.
The Thrive Tour: Transform Your Health and Happiness, a live show: Book Your Tickets https://drchatterjee.com/live
Thanks to our sponsors:
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Show notes https://drchatterjee.com/674
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
BITESIZE | What You Need To Know About Strength, Menopause & Healthy Ageing | Dr Stacy Sims #67307/09/2026 | 29 mins.As we get older, have you ever wondered why the exercise advice we’ve been given doesn’t seem to work as well as it once did? As we move into our 40s and beyond, our physiology changes in ways that can often feel confusing and frustrating. But what if we could harness those changes to feel stronger, healthier and more resilient than ever before?
Feel Better Live More Bitesize is my weekly podcast for your mind, body, and heart. Each week I’ll be featuring inspirational stories and practical tips from some of my former guests.
Today’s clip is from episode 578 of the podcast with exercise physiologist and nutritional scientist, Dr Stacy Sims.
Stacy is dedicated to helping active women – and the people who support them – take back control of their bodies, health and lives through science-based knowledge and practical tools.
In this clip, Stacy shares why conventional fitness advice often fails women in midlife, and what many of us may be missing when it comes to improving our health, vitality and resilience as we age.
Stacy’s insights remind us that with the right information and support, we can build strength, confidence and better health at any stage of life.
Thanks to our sponsor https://heights.com/livemore
Show notes and the full podcast are available at drchatterjee.com/578
Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore
For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
How To Finally Fix Your Sleep, Wake Up Rested & Transform Your Life with Dr Michael Breus #67207/07/2026 | 1h 57 mins.“Sleep is a lot like love: the less you look for it, the more it shows up.” So says my guest on this episode, one of the world's leading sleep doctors, who’s here to reveal the five common traps that are stopping us getting the rest we need.
Dr Michael Breus is a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist based in California. He’s the author of several books, including the brilliantly helpful, Sleep, Drink, Breathe. Over the course of his 25-year career, he’s helped
thousands of people transform their health by changing the way they sleep. You’ll love his bold, no-nonsense manner and warm, practical advice.
In this conversation, we unpack the sleep myths that are keeping us stuck. We talk about why chasing eight hours could be working against you, why sleeping in at the weekend may be doing more harm than good, and why freaking out about your sleep is making it worse. We also explore what is really happening in your body to cause that 3am wake-up, and the practical techniques that can help you get back to sleep quickly and calmly.
Michael shares his own diagnosis of sleep apnoea, which will surprise you given his background, and opens up a conversation I think many of you will find both reassuring and galvanising. He dispels common myths around testing and treatment, and makes a clear case for investigating your symptoms – it could change your life.
We also cover sleep tracking and how to interpret what your wearables say without driving yourself to distraction. Michael gives his view on the supplements worth considering and those that are not. We talk about the specific challenges facing women going through perimenopause and menopause, and he gives practical advice for shift workers, parents, and carers who feel they can’t get the hours they need.
We close by talking through his five-step plan, which is simple, evidence-based, and immediately actionable. It will help you sleep better from tonight. Wherever you are in your journey towards restful, restorative sleep, you will hear something new in this insightful and surprising conversation. By going back to basics, Michael offers some truly fresh perspectives on this most fundamental pillar of your health.
The Thrive Tour: Transform Your Health and Happiness, a live show: Book Your Tickets https://drchatterjee.com/live
Thanks to our sponsors:
https://hellolingo.com/livemore
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https://thewayapp.com/livemore
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Show notes https://drchatterjee.com/672
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
BITESIZE | A Shaolin Master's Guide to Self-Mastery, Negative Thoughts & Finding Inner Peace | Master Shi Heng Yi #67107/02/2026 | 23 mins.Today’s guest belongs to the 35th generation of Shaolin Masters and began practising Kung Fu at the age of four. In the 38 years since, he’s acquired a wealth of knowledge in Chinese martial arts and Zen Buddhism.
Feel Better Live More Bitesize is my weekly podcast for your mind, body, and heart. Each week I’ll be featuring inspirational stories and practical tips from some of my former guests.
Today’s clip is from episode 426 of the podcast with Master Shi Heng Yi.
In this clip, he shares a beautiful concept - and caution - that our thoughts may shape our destiny, and explains why cultivating greater awareness of our inner world could transform the way we experience our lives.
Thanks to our sponsor https://thewayapp.com/livemore
Show notes and the full podcast are available at drchatterjee.com/426
Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore
For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com.
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
- We’re living in a world that has become extraordinarily skilled at measuring success. But most of us never stop to question which standards really matter to us. Are you chasing success by someone else's definition, without even knowing it? This episode will help you figure that out.
My guest is C Thi Nguyen, Associate Professor of Philosophy at the University of Utah and the author of The Score: How to Stop Playing Someone Else's Game, one of the most thought-provoking books I’ve read. This conversation explores where our values really come from, what games and hobbies can teach us about living with freedom, and why so much of what matters most in life resists being measured at all.
Thi has developed a fascinating framework for understanding one of the defining problems of modern life: what he calls ‘value capture’. It’s the process by which our own rich, personal values are replaced by simplified external metrics (think followers and likes, salaries, exam grades – even health metrics like your weight or blood pressure score). These metrics can never show the full picture of a human life – but they can end up running it. And once you understand this concept of value capture, you’ll start to notice it everywhere.
Thi and I discuss why our culture is so poor at honouring the ‘unmeasurables’. We talk about why joy, love, forgiveness and the quality of our relationships are the substance of a life well lived. Yet they’re systematically undervalued, not because they’re unimportant, but because they’re hard to count.
He’s somewhat of an expert on play, whether through sport, board games or hobbies, and we discuss what these activities, often dismissed as trivial, can teach us about meaning and how to live well. Plus, we debate the difference between principles and algorithmic rules – a distinction that might change how you approach your health and your life more broadly.
What I love about Thi's thinking is that he’s not telling us to throw out all forms of measurement. He’s more nuanced than that. He is asking us to wake up to the difference between the scorecard we have inherited from the world around us, and the one we would choose for ourselves. He wants us to know that the first step towards genuine fulfilment is simply becoming aware of whose game you have been playing.
The Thrive Tour: Transform Your Health and Happiness, a live show: Book Your Tickets https://drchatterjee.com/live
Thanks to our sponsors:
https://thewayapp.com/livemore
https://hellolingo.com/livemore
https://exhalecoffee.com/livemore
https://drinkag1.com/livemore
Show notes https://drchatterjee.com/670
DISCLAIMER: The content in the podcast and on this webpage is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your doctor or qualified healthcare provider. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on my website.
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About Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan Chatterjee
“Health has become overcomplicated. I aim to simplify it” In this podcast, we hear stories from leading health experts and exciting personalities who offer easy health life-hacks, expert advice and debunk common health myths giving you the tools to revolutionise how you eat, sleep, move and relax. Hosted by Dr Chatterjee - one of the most influential GPs in the country with nearly 20 years experience, star of BBC 1’s Doctor In the House, and author of 6 internationally best-selling books, including ‘The 4 Pillar Plan’ – Feel Better, Live More aims to inspire, empower and transform the way we feel. When we are healthier, we are happier because when we feel better, we live more. Support the podcast and enjoy Ad-Free episodes. Try FREE for 7 days on Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/feelbetterlivemore. For other podcast platforms go to https://fblm.supercast.com. https://www.drchatterjee.com/podcast https://www.instagram.com/drchatterjee https://www.twitter.com/drchatterjeeuk https://www.facebook.com/DrChatterjeePodcast website
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