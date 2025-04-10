Financial Freedom for ADHD & Autistic Adults: Budgeting That Makes Sense

Hey guys hey! In this episode of Adulting with Autism, we're diving into the intersection of money, mental health, and neurodivergence with therapist and financial wellness coach Rachel Duncan—founder of the Money Healing Club. If you've ever felt overwhelmed by budgeting, struggled with impulsive spending, or just thought "I'm not good with money," this episode will flip the script. Rachel specializes in helping autistic and ADHD adults rebuild financial trust, manage the emotional load of money, and develop systems that actually work with your nervous system—not against it. 💸 In this episode, you'll learn: How to budget without burnout The psychology behind money shame and impulsive spending Why neurodivergent brains need a different approach to finances Tools to turn budgeting into a form of self-care How money and masking often go hand-in-hand What financial "freedom" really looks like when you're ND Whether you're late-diagnosed or deep in unmasking, this conversation is your financial permission slip: you are not broken—you've just never been taught in a way that makes sense for you. 📲 Connect with Rachel Duncan: 🌐 Website: https://rachelduncantherapy.com 📸 Instagram: @moneyhealingclub 🧠 Join her coaching & community: https://moneyhealingclub.com