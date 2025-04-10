Hey guys hey! In this powerful episode of Adulting with Autism, I sit down with Josselyn Crane—neurodivergent coach, educator, content creator, and co-founder of a thriving social club for autistic and ADHD adults.
We're diving deep into the emotional rollercoaster of a late-in-life autism or ADHD diagnosis, and what comes next when you finally have answers but no roadmap. Josselyn shares how she helps adults unmask, reframe their identity, and build sustainable, shame-free systems that work for real life.
🎯 In this episode:
The real emotional load of late autism diagnosis
Why traditional jobs may not fit neurodivergent needs
Masking, burnout, and rebuilding identity in adulthood
Parenting while neurodivergent
Creating community beyond neurotypical norms
Her work helping autistic adults thrive through systems, coaching, and career consulting
Whether you're just figuring things out or looking to connect with others who get it, this is your permission slip to drop the mask, find your people, and move forward with clarity.
🧠 Connect with Josselyn Crane:
🌐 Website & Services: https://josselync.com
📸 Instagram: @josselync.coach
🎥 TikTok: @josselync.coach
📧 Email: [email protected]
🎧 If this conversation resonated, follow, download, and share! Let’s keep building a neurodivergent-affirming world, one episode at a time.
