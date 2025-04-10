Powered by RND
Adulting with Autism

Adulting with Autism
April Ratchford MS OT/L
🎙️ Adulting with Autism – 1.1 MILLION DOWNLOADS & GROWING! 🚀 https://buymeacoffee.com/adultingwithautism Navigating adulthood as an autistic individual comes...
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 116
  • Flipping the Script on Autism Employment: Tom D’Eri of Rising Tide U
    Hey guys hey! Get ready for a game-changing conversation with Tom D’Eri, founder of Rising Tide Car Wash and executive director of Rising Tide U. In this episode of Adulting with Autism, Tom shares how he turned his brother Andrew’s autism journey into a national model for inclusive employment—one that’s profitable, powerful, and proving that autistic adults aren’t a hiring risk… they’re a hiring asset. 💼💥 🎯 In this episode, we dive into: Why outdated hiring systems keep neurodivergent adults locked out How to build clear, respectful, and sustainable workplaces Reducing employee turnover by 80% (yes, really) What it means for parents to shift from guardians to coaches Why entry-level jobs are just the beginning—not the limit—for autistic talent Whether you're a business leader, parent, educator, or neurodivergent adult yourself, this conversation will expand your mindset and give you real tools for a more inclusive future. 📘 Grab Tom’s Book: The Power of Potential: How a Non-Traditional Workforce Can Lead You to Run Your Business Better 👉 Buy it here using my affiliate: https://amzn.to/425uGX3e link As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This helps support the podcast at no extra cost to you. ✅ 🌐 Learn more about Tom & Rising Tide U: Website: https://risingtideu.com Instagram: @risingtidecarwash Facebook: Rising Tide Car Wash 🎁 GIVEAWAY TIME! Join our Discord during OT & Autism Awareness Month and be the 1,000th member to win a $100 Visa gift card + exclusive podcast merch! Link in bio or https://linktr.ee/adultingwithautism. 💬 Enjoyed the episode? Drop a review, follow for more, and share with someone who needs to hear this message. #TomDEri #RisingTideU #AutismEmployment #NeurodivergentWorkforce #InclusionThatWorks #AdultingWithAutism #NeurodiversityAtWork #EmploymentEquity #AutismAcceptance #InclusiveHiring #BusinessWithHeart #SponsorFriendlyPodcast #ParentingNeurodivergentAdults #AutismSupport #PodMatch
    --------  
    34:36
  • Thriving on the Spectrum: Tracey Van Hawkins on Autism, Advocacy & Real Support
    Hey guys hey! In this powerful episode of Adulting with Autism, I’m joined by Tracey Van Hawkins—mom, innovator, and founder of the Thriving on the Spectrum app and platform. Tracey shares her deeply personal story of navigating her son’s autism diagnosis, the moment everything changed with the help of one observant preschool teacher, and how she turned that journey into a mission to help autistic kids and families thrive with dignity, structure, and support. 🎯 In this episode, we talk about: How sensory overload and emotional regulation shaped her parenting journey The early red flags no one talks about—and how to trust your gut What it means to build tools that speak the language of autistic kids Why she created the Thriving on the Spectrum app for both parents and neurodivergent users The shift from “surviving the day” to building confidence, agency, and joy Whether you’re a parent, therapist, teacher, or neurodivergent adult—you’ll walk away with practical insights and hope for a more inclusive future. 📲 Connect with Tracey Van Hawkins + Thriving on the Spectrum: 🌐 Website: https://www.thrivingonthespectrum.com 📱 Instagram: @thrivingonthespectrum 📥 App: Available on iOS + Android under Thriving on the Spectrum 🎁 GIVEAWAY TIME! We're still celebrating 30 Days of OT & Autism Awareness Month with a Discord giveaway! Be our 1,000th member and win a $100 Visa gift card + exclusive podcast merch. Join here: https://linktr.ee/adultingwithautism. 👍 Like what you hear? Follow, download, and leave a review—it helps more neurodivergent voices rise to the top. #AdultingWithAutism #ThrivingOnTheSpectrum #TraceyVanHawkins #AutismParenting #NeurodivergentSupport #SensoryProcessing #AutismApps #ParentingWithPurpose #VisualSchedules #AutismTools #NeurodiversityInTech #EmpoweredParenting #AutismAwarenessMonth #PodcastForParents #InclusiveTech #SponsorFriendlyPodcasts #PodMatch
    --------  
    39:10
  • Harnessing Your Neurospicy Superpower: Dr. Kristen Williamson on ADHD, Autism & Mental Health
    Hey guys hey! In this episode of Adulting with Autism, we’re embracing our “neurospicy” superpowers with the hilarious, brilliant, and wildly relatable Dr. Kristen Williamson—licensed professional counselor, DEIB speaker, and proud ringleader of a wonderfully chaotic neurodivergent family. Whether you’re navigating sensory overload, dodging burnout in a neurotypical workplace, or trying not to lose your mind parenting your own spicy little humans—Dr. K is here to help you laugh, breathe, and realize your brain was never broken, just untranslated. 🎯 In this episode, you’ll learn: How to turn neurodivergent chaos into confident leadership The truth about masking and mental health in professional settings Parenting neurodivergent teens with humor, boundaries, and snacks Why ADHD, autism, and anxiety often travel together—and what to do about it How embracing your “too much-ness” is actually your power move Dr. K blends clinical insight with lived experience, bringing the validation and tools every late-diagnosed or high-masking adult needs right now. 📲 Connect with Dr. Kristen Williamson: 🌐 Website: https://www.empowermindsolutionsllc.com 📸 Instagram: @empowermindsolutionsllc 🎵 TikTok: @empowerminds.solu 👩‍💼 LinkedIn: Dr. Kristen Williamson 📘 Facebook: EmpowerMind Solutions 🎉 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY & WIN: We’re celebrating OT & Autism Awareness Month with giveaways! 🎁 Join our Discord and you could be our 1,000th member to win a $100 Visa gift card + exclusive merch. 👉 https://linktr.ee/adultingwithautism 💛 Don’t forget to follow, download, share with your neurospicy crew, and leave a review—it keeps this show growing and helps sponsors find us! #AdultingWithAutism #Neurospicy #KristenWilliamson #MentalHealthMatters #NeurodivergentVoices #ADHDPodcast #AutismAcceptance #ParentingWhileNeurodivergent #MaskingAndBurnout #MentalHealthAwareness #NeurodiversityInTheWorkplace #TherapistWithADHD #LateDiagnosisLife #SensoryOverloadSurvival #PodcastForSponsors #PodMatch
    --------  
    51:40
  • Financial Freedom for ADHD & Autistic Adults: Budgeting That Makes Sense
    Hey guys hey! In this episode of Adulting with Autism, we’re diving into the intersection of money, mental health, and neurodivergence with therapist and financial wellness coach Rachel Duncan—founder of the Money Healing Club. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by budgeting, struggled with impulsive spending, or just thought “I’m not good with money,” this episode will flip the script. Rachel specializes in helping autistic and ADHD adults rebuild financial trust, manage the emotional load of money, and develop systems that actually work with your nervous system—not against it. 💸 In this episode, you’ll learn: How to budget without burnout The psychology behind money shame and impulsive spending Why neurodivergent brains need a different approach to finances Tools to turn budgeting into a form of self-care How money and masking often go hand-in-hand What financial “freedom” really looks like when you're ND Whether you’re late-diagnosed or deep in unmasking, this conversation is your financial permission slip: you are not broken—you’ve just never been taught in a way that makes sense for you. 📲 Connect with Rachel Duncan: 🌐 Website: https://rachelduncantherapy.com 📸 Instagram: @moneyhealingclub 🧠 Join her coaching & community: https://moneyhealingclub.com 💌 Promo: Use code ADULTING for 50% off your first month in the Money Healing Club—plus a portion supports the podcast! 🎁 Giveaway Time! We’re still celebrating 30 Days of OT & Autism Awareness Month, and we’re gifting a $100 Visa gift card + exclusive merch to our 1,000th Discord member. 👉 Join here: https://linktr.ee/adultingwithautism 💬 Share this episode with a friend, leave a review, or tag us on socials if it resonated—we love hearing from you! #AdultingWithAutism #RachelDuncan #MoneyHealing #NeurodivergentBudgeting #ADHDFinances #AutisticMoneyTips #TherapyAndMoney #BudgetingForNeurodivergentBrains #FinancialWellnessCoach #AutismAndMoney #ImpulseSpendingHelp #MoneyShameRecovery #MentalHealthAndMoney #ADHDMoneyManagement #LateDiagnosisSupport #NeurodivergentPodcast #PodMatch  
    --------  
    33:59
  • Late-Diagnosed & Thriving: Unmasking Autism with Josselyn Crane
    Hey guys hey! In this powerful episode of Adulting with Autism, I sit down with Josselyn Crane—neurodivergent coach, educator, content creator, and co-founder of a thriving social club for autistic and ADHD adults. We're diving deep into the emotional rollercoaster of a late-in-life autism or ADHD diagnosis, and what comes next when you finally have answers but no roadmap. Josselyn shares how she helps adults unmask, reframe their identity, and build sustainable, shame-free systems that work for real life. 🎯 In this episode: The real emotional load of late autism diagnosis Why traditional jobs may not fit neurodivergent needs Masking, burnout, and rebuilding identity in adulthood Parenting while neurodivergent Creating community beyond neurotypical norms Her work helping autistic adults thrive through systems, coaching, and career consulting Whether you're just figuring things out or looking to connect with others who get it, this is your permission slip to drop the mask, find your people, and move forward with clarity. 🎁 Discord Giveaway Alert! Join our community and be the 1,000th person to win a $100 Visa gift card + exclusive Adulting with Autism merch. Link’s in the show notes or [insert your Linktree]. 🧠 Connect with Josselyn Crane: 🌐 Website & Services: https://josselync.com 📸 Instagram: @josselync.coach 🎥 TikTok: @josselync.coach 📧 Email: [email protected] 🎧 If this conversation resonated, follow, download, and share! Let’s keep building a neurodivergent-affirming world, one episode at a time. #AdultingWithAutism #JosselynCrane #LateDiagnosis #UnmaskingAutism #NeurodivergentCoach #ADHDAdulting #AutismAcceptance #MentalHealthPodcast #NeurodiversityInTheWorkplace #ThrivingNotJustSurviving #MaskingAndBurnout #AdultAutismSupport #PodMatch
    --------  
    40:26

About Adulting with Autism

🎙️ Adulting with Autism – 1.1 MILLION DOWNLOADS & GROWING! 🚀 https://buymeacoffee.com/adultingwithautism Navigating adulthood as an autistic individual comes with unique challenges and triumphs. Hosted by April Ratchford, an autistic occupational therapist, this podcast is your go-to resource for independent living, career growth, relationships, and self-advocacy. 💡 Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Leading Experts & Advocates: 🎙 Dr. Robert Melillo – Neurodevelopmental expert & author (Disconnected Kids). 🎙 Amanda Ralston – Founder of NonBinary Solutions & neurodiversity advocate. 🎙 Thomas D’Eri – Co-founder of Rising Tide Car Wash, a social enterprise empowering autistic individuals. 🎙 Shell Mendelson – Career coach helping neurodivergent professionals find fulfilling careers. 🎙 Sam Mitchell – Host of Autism Rocks and Rolls, sharing powerful personal insights. 🎙 Doug Blecher – Autism advocate and creator of impactful neurodiversity content. 🎙 Steve Gallegos – Speaker and mentor focused on empowering individuals with disabilities. 🎙 McCracken Poston Jr. – Attorney in the landmark Truman Show Delusion case. 🔜 Upcoming Interviews: 🎙 Dr. Matt Zakreski – Clinical psychologist specializing in neurodiversity. 🎙 Dr. Foojan Zeine – Psychotherapist & expert in emotional wellness. Join 1.1M+ listeners worldwide! Tune in every Wednesday & Saturday for expert insights, real-life stories, and strategies for thriving as an autistic adult. 🎧 Listen now on Podbean, Spotify, Apple Podcasts & YouTube! 📩 Follow for updates & behind-the-scenes content! 🔥 #AdultingWithAutism #Neurodiversity #AutismPodcast #1MillionDownloads #AutisticVoices 📌 New Episodes Every Wednesday & Saturday 🔗 Follow, Subscribe & Listen:https://feed.podbean.com/adultingwithautismpodcast/feed.xml 📢 Let’s Talk! Connect with us on Instagram & YouTube:https://linktr.ee/adultingwithautism Want to be a guest on Adulting with Autism? Send April Ratchford a message on PodMatch, here: https://www.podmatch.com/hostdetailpreview/1708097947800879cbdd654ca
