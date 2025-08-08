For The MF'er Who's Doing TOO MUCH (Affirmations)

If you’re doing way too much, running on caffeine and chaos, and low-key spiraling while pretending everything’s fine—this one’s for you.In this fiery kickoff to Combative Calm, Sarai Speer serves you trauma-informed, nervous-system-soothing affirmations that go way deeper than the fluffy Pinterest bullshit. These affirmations are built for the high-achieving, emotionally fried, exhausted human who’s overdue for a full-body exhale.What’s Inside: • A spicy nervous system drop-in (ground your ass in under 60 seconds) • Somatic cues to get out of your head and back into your body • 11 bold, punchy affirmations for burnout recovery, rest, and regulationPerfect for you if: • You’re a high-functioning overachiever healing from hustle culture • You feel like rest is failure but your body is begging for it • You’re tired of mindset advice that ignores trauma and nervous system science • You want affirmations that make you laugh and cry a little (with some F BOMBS)