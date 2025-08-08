This simple grounding technique takes you out of "time-travel brain", where you're future tripping or reliving the past and brings you into your body and the present moment.
6:32
6:32
When Your Brain is a Dick
We all have moments where our brain lies to us, tries to tell us we're pieces of shit. Well, this is a 5 min spicy guided meditation for those moments. Download this and come back to it as often as you need. REMEMBER: Just because you think it doe NOT make it true.
6:18
6:18
For The MF'er Who's Doing TOO MUCH (Affirmations)
If you’re doing way too much, running on caffeine and chaos, and low-key spiraling while pretending everything’s fine—this one’s for you.In this fiery kickoff to Combative Calm, Sarai Speer serves you trauma-informed, nervous-system-soothing affirmations that go way deeper than the fluffy Pinterest bullshit. These affirmations are built for the high-achieving, emotionally fried, exhausted human who’s overdue for a full-body exhale.What’s Inside: • A spicy nervous system drop-in (ground your ass in under 60 seconds) • Somatic cues to get out of your head and back into your body • 11 bold, punchy affirmations for burnout recovery, rest, and regulationPerfect for you if: • You’re a high-functioning overachiever healing from hustle culture • You feel like rest is failure but your body is begging for it • You’re tired of mindset advice that ignores trauma and nervous system science • You want affirmations that make you laugh and cry a little (with some F BOMBS)
7:00
7:00
Welcome To Combative Calm
In this raw-as-fck intro episode, trauma-informed somatic& nervous system coach Sarai Speer breaks down exactly what Combative Calm is—and why traditional healing content hasn’t worked for you. If you've ever wanted to scream during a meditation or felt like affirmations were a lie, you're in the right fucking place.Sarai shares her journey from body hate and hustle addiction to nervous system healing and radical self-trust. Expect spicy affirmations, weird somatic rituals, and healing that actually lands in your body.This isn’t your soft, beige, love-and-light podcast.This is nervous system regulation for high-functioning humans who are done pretending they’re fine.Subscribe if you’re ready to stop performing your healing—and start fucking feeling it.
This isn’t your sugary, sweet, diabetes-inducing healing podcast.
This is Combative Calm—where nervous system regulation meets rage rituals, somatic releases, and spicy affirmations laced with f-bombs to unfck your trauma responses.
Hosted by Sarai Speer—a trauma-informed yoga + meditation teacher, somatic healer, and high-energy bitch who tells it like it is—this show delivers real tools, not toxic positivity.
It’s trauma-informed, nervous system-rooted healing for the emotionally constipated, burnout-curious, high-functioning humans who are done pretending they’re fine.
It’s time to regulate your shit.