Today, we're sharing something a little different. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Bridge of Lies," hosted by Juju Chang. In episode one of "Bridge of Lies," a call about an abandoned car on a bridge in New Jersey touches off a search for a missing person. The driver of the car is 19-year-old Sarah Stern, an aspiring artist. Authorities try to piece together what happened in the hours before she disappeared. To hear the rest of the series, follow "Bridge of Lies" on ⁠Apple Podcasts⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠, ⁠Amazon Music⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts. WARNING: This program includes discussions of suicide. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Today, we're sharing something a little different. This is the first episode of the latest true crime podcast from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "Blood and Water." A woman fails to show up to work. When investigators are called to her home, they find a gruesome crime scene. To hear the rest of the series, follow "Blood and Water" on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Today, we're bringing you the first episode of our new true crime series from 20/20 and ABC Audio, "The Snare." In episode one, police in Idaho Falls bring in a young man named Chris Tapp to answer some questions. This will set him and others on a path they never would've predicted. To get new episodes early, follow "The Snare" for free on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Today, we're sharing the first episode of our latest series from ABC Audio and 20/20, 'Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione.' In episode one, the manhunt for the alleged shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson comes to an end at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA. To keep listening, find 'Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione' on ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Or listen ad-free when you subscribe to ⁠⁠20/20 True Crime+⁠⁠ on Apple Podcasts.

About The Dropout

About The Dropout

About The Dropout

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as "the next Steve Jobs" find herself facing criminal charges - to which she pleaded not guilty - and up to decades in prison? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize health care, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way? ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, along with producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, take listeners on a journey that includes a multi-year investigation. You'll hear exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, and patients, and for the first-time, the never-before-aired deposition testimony of Elizabeth Holmes, and those at the center of this story. Then, go inside the courtroom as 12 jurors decide the fate of the Theranos founder; three years after she was first charged, we find out how this saga finally ends. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit https://apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.