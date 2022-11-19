Check out "Truth and Lies: The Informant" from our colleagues at ABC Audio, a remarkable story of an ordinary man who risked his life as an FBI informant to stop what would've been one of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history. A new five-part series, available on Apple Podcasts (https://apple.co/3wgRdzb), Spotify (https://spoti.fi/3XFQm6X), Amazon Music (https://amzn.to/3ksWvFj), or wherever you're listening now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Dropout

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as “the next Steve Jobs” find herself facing criminal charges — to which she pleaded not guilty — and up to decades in prison? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize health care, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way? ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, along with producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, take listeners on a journey that includes a multi-year investigation. You'll hear exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, and patients, and for the first-time, the never-before-aired deposition testimony of Elizabeth Holmes, and those at the center of this story. Then, go inside the courtroom as 12 jurors decide the fate of the Theranos founder; three years after she was first charged, we find out how this saga finally ends.