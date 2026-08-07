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193 episodes
- Content warning: murder, domestic violence, intimate partner violence, elder abuse, and child-to-parent violence and abuse.
Rasul T. Freelain is an author and award-winning, retired veteran of the Oak Park Police Department in Illinois. Throughout his 20-year career, he served in roles including Youth Services Supervisor, Patrol Sergeant, and Detective. It was amidst his work with children and families that he recognized the concept of child-to-parent violence, nearly a decade prior to meeting Sheila von Wiese Mack. Over the span of years, Rasul would be a resource for Sheila as she struggled through an increasingly violent abuse cycle at the hands of her daughter, Heather. Prior to Sheila’s 2014 murder, Rasul tried to see Heather face accountability for the abuse in a system that didn’t require it. With his book, When Lambs Become Wolves, he is hoping to bring awareness to the pervasive issue of Child-to-Parent Violence and Abuse and offer Sheila a chance to share her narrative after her murder. This episode is dedicated in loving memory of Sheila von Wiese Mack.
If you believe you are in immediate danger, call your local emergency services. If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of domestic violence and/or child-to-parent violence and abuse in the United States, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting "START" to 88788, or visiting thehotline.org to speak with a trained advocate. If you are outside the U.S., please contact a domestic violence support service in your country or region. For a list of additional resources, visit http://www.somethingwaswrong.com/resources for a list of non-profit organizations that can help.
Support Rasul:
- Rasul's website: https://www.whenlambsbecomewolves.com/
- Rasul's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/protecting_lambs
- Rasul's Book: https://www.siupress.com/9780809339969/when-lambs-become-wolves/
Visit Parent Real Talk: http://www.parentrealtalk.com
Listen to [Tabatha Ross-Brown] Believed Instead of Blamed: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tabatha-ross-brown-believed-instead-of-blamed/id1674051643?i=1000655144155
Sources:
Tarigan, Edna. “American Is Freed after 11 Years for Bali ‘Suitcase Murder,’ but a US Case Awaits.” AP News, 25 Feb. 2026, https://apnews.com/article/indonesia-bali-suitcase-murder-schaefer-77946e160861d16c45e5f54b2ee02640
Thank you again to Mint Mobile and Vinted for sponsoring this episode. Don't forget that to get your new wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/wcn & give your clothes a second life with Vinted. Download the Vinted app for free to start selling with no seller fees, so you keep everything you earn. Plus, for a limited time, enjoy free shipping in the US on Vinted.
- Content warning: extreme violence, brutality, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, rape, strangulation, torture, domestic violence, criminal threats, kidnapping, and murder.
Jordan Wulf is a mother, business professional, victim advocate, and survivor of domestic violence from Iowa. After growing up in a small town and dreaming of becoming a teacher, Jordan set out to create a life for herself post-high school. However, her trajectory changed when she began dating her husband-to-be. Over the years of their marriage, Jordan would be a victim to an escalating pattern of coercion, control, and violence. The violence would rise to an unprecedented level in October of 2022, when the man who promised to love Jordan kidnapped her and abused her for eleven days. His October 17th, 2022 arrest offered her immediate safety, but the legal battles that ensued afterwards signified the beginning of a whole new journey for Jordan. Her experiences led her to become a victim advocate and to fight for legal change for domestic violence victims everywhere. The Broken Cycle Media team is extremely grateful for Jordan’s time, energy, and advocacy in the following episodes.
Support Jordan:
- Jordan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wulfboysmommy
- Jordan's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wulf.jordan
- Jordan's Petition: https://www.change.org/p/reform-divorce-proceedings-for-domestic-violence-survivors
Resources:
If you believe you are in immediate danger, call your local emergency services. If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of domestic violence and are in the United States, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting "START" to 88788, or visiting thehotline.org to speak with a trained advocate. If you are outside the U.S., please contact a domestic violence support service in your country or region.
Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Crisis Services: https://dvipiowa.org/
Sources:
- “Hear Why an Attack Survivor Wants Expedited Divorces for Abuse Victims.” Des Moines Register, 9 Oct. 2024, www.desmoinesregister.com/videos/news/investigations/2024/10/09/hear-why-an-attack-survivor-wants-expedited-divorces-for-abuse-victims/75181936007
Thank you again to Lola Blankets & Cash App for sponsoring this episode. Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at Lolablankets.com by using code WCN at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/394eb6t5 #CashAppPod
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
- Content warning: extreme violence, brutality, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, rape, strangulation, torture, domestic violence, criminal threats, kidnapping, and murder.
Jordan Wulf is a mother, business professional, victim advocate, and survivor of domestic violence from Iowa. After growing up in a small town and dreaming of becoming a teacher, Jordan set out to create a life for herself post-high school. However, her trajectory changed when she began dating her husband-to-be. Over the years of their marriage, Jordan would be a victim to an escalating pattern of coercion, control, and violence. The violence would rise to an unprecedented level in October of 2022, when the man who promised to love Jordan kidnapped her and abused her for eleven days. His October 17th, 2022 arrest offered her immediate safety, but the legal battles that ensued afterwards signified the beginning of a whole new journey for Jordan. Her experiences led her to become a victim advocate and to fight for legal change for domestic violence victims everywhere. The Broken Cycle Media team is extremely grateful for Jordan’s time, energy, and advocacy in the following episodes.
If you believe you are in immediate danger, call your local emergency services. If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of domestic violence and are in the United States, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting "START" to 88788, or visiting thehotline.org to speak with a trained advocate. If you are outside the U.S., please contact a domestic violence support service in your country or region.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, help is available. If you believe you are in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1 or contact your local authorities for emergency assistance. Local domestic violence programs, shelters, and crisis hotlines can also provide confidential support. Resources can be found via local agencies or thehotline.org
For a list of resources and non-profit organizations that can help, please visit http://www.somethingwaswrong.com/resources
Thank you again to Jones Road Beauty & Mint Mobile for sponsoring this episode.
Don't forget to use code WCN at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad
And to get your new wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/wcn. That’s it, there’s no catch!
- Content warning: emotional abuse, sexual abuse, rape, torture, domestic violence, physical brutality, kidnapping, and murder.
Jordan Wulf is a mother, business professional, victim advocate, and survivor of domestic violence from Iowa. After growing up in a small town and dreaming of becoming a teacher, Jordan set out to create a life for herself post-high school. However, her trajectory changed when she began dating her husband-to-be. Over the years of their marriage, Jordan would be a victim to an escalating pattern of coercion, control, and violence. The violence would rise to an unprecedented level in October of 2022, when the man who promised to love Jordan kidnapped her and abused her for eleven days. His October 17th, 2022 arrest offered her immediate safety, but the legal battles that ensued afterwards signified the beginning of a whole new journey for Jordan. Her experiences led her to become a victim advocate and to fight for legal change for domestic violence victims everywhere. The Broken Cycle Media team is extremely grateful for Jordan’s time, energy, and advocacy in the following episodes.
If you believe you are in immediate danger, call your local emergency services. If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of domestic violence and are in the United States, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting "START" to 88788, or visiting thehotline.org to speak with a trained advocate. If you are outside the U.S., please contact a domestic violence support service in your country or region.
For a list of resources and non-profit organizations that can help, please visit http://www.somethingwaswrong.com/resources
Thank you again to Lola Blankets and Cash App for sponsoring this episode. You can get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at Lolablankets.com by using code WCN at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
And download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/394eb6t5 #CashAppPod
Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
- Content warning: bullying, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, systemic abuse, systemic betrayal, self-harm, and suicidal ideation.
Mary Cain is an author, athlete, and non-profit board member that was once hailed as one of the greatest young running talents in the world. But behind her success was a much more complicated story involving the pressures of elite competition, her experience inside the Nike Oregon Project, and the challenges she faced as she tried to find her voice. In the years that followed, and through civil legal accountability, Mary transformed from an athlete into an author and advocate examining the culture of sports and the treatment of young athletes. In this episode, Mary reflects on her journey, the highs and lows of her running career, and all that came next in this new chapter beyond the track. The Broken Cycle Media team is extremely grateful for Mary’s advocacy, energy, and willingness to share with our community.
Follow & Support Mary:
- Mary's Instagram: http:www.instagram.com/runmarycain
- Mary's Book, This is Not About Running: https://www.harpercollins.com/products/this-is-not-about-running-mary-cain?variant=43897601589282
- The Athlete Survivors' Assist: https://theathletesurvivorsassist.org/
Sources:
Associated Press. “Track Coach Alberto Salazar Gets Four-Year Doping Ban.” Sports Illustrated, 1 Oct. 2019, https://www.si.com/olympics/2019/10/01/track-coach-alberto-salazar-gets-four-year-doping-ban
Cain, Mary. “I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike.” The New York Times, Opinion Video, 7 Nov. 2019, https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000006788354/nike-running-mary-cain.html
Epstein, David. “World’s Most Famous Track Coach Is Banned for 4 Years for Doping Violations.” ProPublica, 1 Oct. 2019, https://www.propublica.org/article/alberto-salazar-worlds-most-famous-track-coach-is-banned-for-4-years-for-doping-violations
Maese, Rick, and Adam Kilgore. “Alberto Salazar, Track Coach Who Trained Olympians, Banned 4 Years by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.” The New York Times, 30 Sept. 2019, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/30/sports/alberto-salazar-doping-ban.html
For a list of additional resources and non-profit organizations that can help, please visit http://www.somethingwaswrong.com/resources
And don't forget that Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/wcn #rulapod
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About What Came Next
What happens after the experiences of true crime survivors have been shared with the world? Does the media truly capture all it entails to survive such tragedy in the public eye? What comes after the convictions are in, the cameras stop rolling, and the court of public opinion has spoken? Can sharing our stories lead to justice, and is there ever really justice? These questions and many more are discussed on the new true crime docuseries podcast brought to you by Broken Cycle Media. What Came Next is co-created and produced by Something Was Wrong’s Tiffany Reese and host, award-winning writer, victim advocate and true crime survivor Amy B. Chesler. On What Came Next, you’ll hear firsthand accounts from those impacted, with behind the scenes insights about what came next for survivors after their stories were shared with the world, and how the media impacts crime victims and their loved ones.Podcast website
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