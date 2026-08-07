Content warning: extreme violence, brutality, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, rape, strangulation, torture, domestic violence, criminal threats, kidnapping, and murder.

Jordan Wulf is a mother, business professional, victim advocate, and survivor of domestic violence from Iowa. After growing up in a small town and dreaming of becoming a teacher, Jordan set out to create a life for herself post-high school. However, her trajectory changed when she began dating her husband-to-be. Over the years of their marriage, Jordan would be a victim to an escalating pattern of coercion, control, and violence. The violence would rise to an unprecedented level in October of 2022, when the man who promised to love Jordan kidnapped her and abused her for eleven days. His October 17th, 2022 arrest offered her immediate safety, but the legal battles that ensued afterwards signified the beginning of a whole new journey for Jordan. Her experiences led her to become a victim advocate and to fight for legal change for domestic violence victims everywhere. The Broken Cycle Media team is extremely grateful for Jordan’s time, energy, and advocacy in the following episodes.

If you believe you are in immediate danger, call your local emergency services. If you suspect you or a loved one may be a victim of domestic violence and are in the United States, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting "START" to 88788, or visiting thehotline.org to speak with a trained advocate. If you are outside the U.S., please contact a domestic violence support service in your country or region.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, help is available. If you believe you are in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1 or contact your local authorities for emergency assistance. Local domestic violence programs, shelters, and crisis hotlines can also provide confidential support. Resources can be found via local agencies or thehotline.org

For a list of resources and non-profit organizations that can help, please visit http://www.somethingwaswrong.com/resources

Thank you again to Jones Road Beauty & Mint Mobile for sponsoring this episode.

Don't forget to use code WCN at jonesroadbeauty.com to get a Free Gift with your first purchase! #JonesRoadBeauty #ad

And to get your new wireless plan for just 15 bucks a month, go to mintmobile.com/wcn. That’s it, there’s no catch!