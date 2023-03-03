What happens after the experiences of true crime survivors have been shared with the world? Does the media truly capture all it entails to survive such tragedy ... More

*Content warning: This episode includes discussion of racism, revenge porn, cybercrimes, stalking, gang stalking, emotional, mental, and physical abuse, and murder. Author, speaker, and activist Charlotte Laws recently appeared on Netflix’s Most Hated Man on the Internet. Her fierce tenacity played a large role in the takedown of a major nonconsensual pornography website, and she continues to add a great deal to the conversation around the revenge porn legal landscape. However, her life before the infamous legal and media battles, as well as what came next for Charlotte and her daughter after it, is extremely riveting. The Most Hated Man on the Internet: https://www.netflix.com/title/81387065 Charlotte’s website: https://charlottelaws.com/ Charlotte’s memoir, Rebel in High Heels http://rebelinhighheels.com/ Charlotte’s true crime memoir, Devil in the Basement http://devilinthebasement.com/ Charlotte’s memoir, Undercover Debutante http://undercoverdebutante.com/ Information about The Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1968 https://www.copyright.gov/legislation/dmca.pdf NAAG Update on Legal Landscape of Revenge Porn https://www.naag.org/attorney-general-journal/an-update-on-the-legal-landscape-of-revenge-porn/ Newsweek: An Update on Hunter Moore https://www.newsweek.com/hunter-moore-still-prison-today-now-anyone-most-hated-man-internet-1729636

*Content warning: This episode includes discussion of the antisemitism, racism, the Holocaust, sudden death, grief, physical violence, abuse, bigotry, religious persecution, mass murder, genocide, abuse involving children and war. Moshe Blechman is a former soldier, professor, and Rabbi hailing from Poland, whose life changed forever when his hometown was demolished amidst Hitler’s World War 2 efforts. As a result, he was left family-less, homeless, and even country-less by nine-years-old. However, he was given a new chance at life when he became one of the Holocaust’s infamous ‘Tehran Children.’ What came next in Moshe’s life is both heartwarming and heartbreaking, and it’s a great honor to help him share his story. Synagogue: a Jewish place of worship Shul: the hebrew word for temple, or a Jewish house of worship. Mitzvot: a good deed or occurrence likely born from religious duty. Eema: the hebrew word for mother Yeshiva: an Orthodox Jewish elementary or secondary school Yelladim Tehran: ‘Tehran children’ Ein: the hebrew word for none or nothing Sources: BBC Stats on Polish Deaths in the Holocaust https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49523932 Henrietta Szolds & The Tehran Children via Hadassah https://www.hadassahmagazine.org/2020/01/07/henrietta-szolds-children/ The Holocaust Encyclopedia on The Tehran Children https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/tehran-children A Shocking Lack of Holocaust Awareness https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/survey-finds-shocking-lack-holocaust-knowledge-among-millennials-gen-z-n1240031 Sponsors: This episode of What Came Next is brought to you by BetterHelp. Please visit https://www.betterhelp.com/WCN for more information about their online therapy services.

*Content warning: This episode includes discussion of coercive control, cults, cultic abuse, branding, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, rape, & sex slavery. Sarah Edmondson is an actor, author, podcaster, victim advocate, & mother who has appeared in many publications and productions, including HBO’s The Vow. She found her passion for the performing arts at a young age, and has seen great success in front of the camera. Her roles in front of them have drastically shifted over the last decade though; she now uses the spotlight to share her experiences in NXIVM. Sarah was tested to her limits by her journey within the multi-level marketing sex cult, and we are so grateful she was willing to talk to us about how she’s turned what came next for her into education for the masses. Sarah’s Cultic Abuse & Coercive Control Resources: https://www.sarahedmondson.com/resources Sarah’s Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/sarahedmondson A Little But Culty on Instagram: https://instagram.com/alittlebitculty Sarah’s podcast, A Little Bit Culty: https://alittlebitculty.com/ Sarah’s Book, Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult That Bound My Life https://amzn.to/3RwmmY2 NY Times on NXIVM 10/17/17 https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/17/nyregion/nxivm-women-branded-albany.html HBO’s The Vow https://www.hbo.com/the-vow Psychology Today, Understanding the Basics of Cults: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/freedom-mind/202106/understanding-cults-the-basics Combatting Cult Mind Control by Steven Hassan https://amzn.to/3BaCQz Insider.com on the Legal Progression of the NXIVM trials: https://www.insider.com/what-is-nxivm-keith-raniere-explainer-2019-4#june-30-2021-allison-mack-was-sentenced-to-3-years-in-prison-27 I Got Out Movement http://igotout.org Cult Info Since 1979 via International Cultic Studies Association https://www.icsahome.com/articles/prevalence For free and confidential resources, please visit: somethingwaswrong.com/resources

*Content warning: This episode includes discussion of domestic violence, gun violence, murder, mass murder, and mass shooting. Olivia Percaccio is an educator, wife, daughter, sister, and friend to many; she is also the co-victim of a mass murder and shooting. We are so grateful she reached out and shared her experiences with us privately almost two years ago, after Amy’s season of Something Was Wrong aired. We formed a bond over some of the legal, media, and emotional parallels in our journeys. However, this is the first time Olivia has chosen to publicly share what came next for her family and community after experiencing such painful grief while being forced into the public eye. Olivia’s Instagram http://www.instagram.com/livydee12 March for Our Lives http://www.marchforourlives.com Everytown.org https://www.everytown.org/ Disenfranchised Grief Resources https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/disenfranchised-grief L.A. Times, “The Face of Evil” https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-scott-dekraai-sentencing-20170922-story.html USA Today on Mass Killings in the US https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/graphics/2022/08/18/mass-killings-database-us-events-since-2006/9705311002/ Information on the Orange County Jail Informant Process https://www.kpcc.org/show/take-two/2016-12-16/how-a-mass-murder-case-unraveled-the-orange-county-jail-informants-scandal Something Was Wrong Resources http://www.somethingwaswrong.com/resources

Episode *Content warning: This episode includes discussion of coercive control, domestic violence, physical, emotional, and mental abuse, violence, physical assault, weapons, and murder. Terra Newell is a powerhouse victim and animal advocate whose brave journey was the subject of Netflix’s Dirty John, among many other productions. We are deeply honored to chat with our friend about what came next for her after her tragic attack, as well as the work she’s done to educate other trauma survivors since. Terra’s website: http://terranewellsurvival.com Terra’s Instagram http://www.instagram.com/terranewell Terra’s Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/terra_newell Terra’s Pups https://www.instagram.com/terraspups/ Seven Stages of Trauma Bonding https://www.choosingtherapy.com/stages-of-trauma-bonding/ The Survivor Squad https://www.thesurvivorsquad.com Red Song Bird Foundation https://www.redsongbird.org/ Lenora Claire’s Ethical True Crime Consulting Company https://www.lenoraclairellc.com Dirty John the podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dirty-john/id1272970334 Dirty John on Netflix https://www.netflix.com/us/title/80241855?s=i&trkid=258593161&vlang=en&clip=81306880 Dirty John: The Dirty Truth https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07MCVDB63/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r This episode is brought to you by Kitsch. Get 30% off your entire order by visiting http://mykitsch.com/wcn

About What Came Next

What happens after the experiences of true crime survivors have been shared with the world? Does the media truly capture all it entails to survive such tragedy in the public eye? What comes after the convictions are in, the cameras stop rolling, and the court of public opinion has spoken? Can sharing our stories lead to justice, and is there ever really justice? These questions and many more are answered on the new true crime docuseries podcast brought to you by Broken Cycle Media (https://www.brokencyclemedia.com/) , What Came Next (http://www.instagram.com/whatcamenext_podcast) is co-created and produced by Something Was Wrong (http://www.somethingwaswrong.com) ’s Tiffany Reese and host, award-winning writer, victim advocate and true crime survivor Amy B.Chesler (http://www.amybchesler.com) . On What Came Next (http://www.instagram.com/whatcamenext_podcast) , you’ll hear firsthand accounts from those impacted, with behind the scenes insights about what came next for survivors after their stories were shared with the world, and how the media impacts crime victims and their loved ones. Koa Johnson (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), PJ Masten (Secrets of Playboy), Jacoba Ballard (Our Father), Ron Schnackenberg (Dirty Money), Charlotte Laws (Most Hated Man), Sarah Edmondson (NXIVM), Terra Newell (Dirty John), Collier Landry (A Murder in Mansfield), Elissa Wall (Keep Sweet, Pray, & Obey) and many more incredible survivors join host Amy Chelser as they discuss, What Came Next. Subscribe now wherever you listen to podcasts to hear the first three episodes on 3/3/23.