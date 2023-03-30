Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kimberly and Katie - ADWDL
Kimberly and Katie are professional true crime TV experts with no formal training but evidence lockers filled with snark and uninformed opinions. Katie watches ... More
Kimberly and Katie are professional true crime TV experts with no formal training but evidence lockers filled with snark and uninformed opinions. Katie watches ... More

  • Along Came Sarah S.31 Ep.29
    Keith Morrison is back with a Dateline DOOZY. Who is Sarah? What happened when she Came Along? Is she the female Tom Randolph (AKA The Widower)? The one thing we know for certain is family, husbands, boyfriends, new love interests of former husbands or boyfriends, children, nephews, neighbor's children... no one seems to be safe when this mysterious Sarah comes along. Our Lean King Keith Morrison is taking us all over the U.S., from Missouri to Flor-ida(?), following a trail of bodies and interviewing a slew of folks who are just lucky enough to still be alive. So rent that U-Haul, invite in the propane guy for some company with his propane accessories, and put a lock on your bathroom, because remember, when it comes to Sarah, where there’s smoke, there’s fire(s)! It’s ALONG CAME SARAH! Trigger Warning: We will be briefly talking about SA and child abuse, please take care when listening. Time Codes: 00:12:14 through 00:12:53 and again from 00:25:45 through 00:26:48. We also announce the moments during the podcast that you might like to skip ahead.  This episode is dedicated to Kayla C on Patreon and Skye L on Supercast! You ladies got one heck of an episode! Congratulations on being the opposite of Sarah! You are wonderful and we couldn't do the show without you! Official Description from NBCU: When a woman's fifth husband dies in a hospital under suspicious circumstances, an investigation reveals a checkered past full of spurned lovers and wild allegations. Keith Morrison reports.   Please take a moment to support the show and check out this week’s incredible sponsors! For stylish and comfortable shoes, shop Rothy’s and discover your new shoe obsession! Get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/DATE! Treat the mom in your life to happy tootsies!  Spend less time grocery shopping and planning so that you can get outside this spring with Hello Fresh! Go to HelloFresh.com/dateline16 and use code dateline16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping! A perfect gift for Mother’s Day for anyone who needs a break in the kitchen! Is there a mom-figure in your life that you want to get to know better? Learn their stories that you can pass down for generations! Go to storyworth.com/datedateline to save $10 on your first purchase! Makes an amazing Mother’s Day gift! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:40:29
  • Special Guest: JOSH MANKIEWICZ on Justice for Kristin Smart/ Behind Door 813
    Sir Josh Mankiewicz is back on the pod and discussing not one but two of his latest Dateline episodes with us, Justice for Kristin Smart and Behind Door 813! We’re getting all the behind the scenes gossip, like did Mank finger gun the defense attorney when he dropped the metaphorical mic, was gum code for drugs, and what was the deal with our newest obsession, Matthew, the most interesting man in Irving, Texas! And despite being on ADWD multiple times, Sir Mankie with the infinite number of hankies still has incredibly cool stories that we haven’t heard. For example, his casual mention of the time he got kicked in the chest by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Yes, that Michelle Yeoh. And be sure to stay tuned until the very end when Josh keeps us all in susp(ender)ense with his very own fashion police moment! Hear all about it and WAY MORE on A DATE WITH DATELINE: Kicking It with Mank! A huge thank you, as always, to Josh for his time and support of this podcast. We are forever grateful for our time with the most interesting man in television! Support the podcast by getting some deals from our sponsors! Katie’s cats and Kimberly’s niece and nephew cats are MAUSSESSED with Mau cat furniture!!! Treat yourself and your kitty by shopping at maupets.com/DATELINE and get 5% off your first purchase! You have to try Thrive Causemetics to see for yourself to start Thriving this Spring! Right now, you can get an exclusive 15% off your first order when you visit thrivecausemetics.com/DATEDATELINE! Let us know what your favorite Thrive product is! Find the person of your dreams without winding up on Dateline with Tawkify!  And right now, Tawkify is offering our listeners 20% off when you become a client at tawkify.com/DATEDATELINE! Date safely and easily with Tawkify! To hear their special 4-part series on Kalief Browder, follow Generation Why wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen ad-free on the Amazon Music or Wondery app. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:52:24
  • Behind Door 813 S.31 Ep.25
    We’ve been treated to our second dose of Mank in as many weeks, and we’re relishing every moment of it! In BEHIND DOOR 813, a golden hankied Josh Mankiewicz brings us a case of fatal attraction, which means that no bunnies, no pregnant sister-in-laws, and no women in elevators are safe from the blind jealousy of a woman named Brenda (did you know that jealousy could be blind?). We meet the lovely and dedicated family and friends of deceased Jonathan Crews, run into a repeat Dateliner PI that we first met a decade ago, and because it’s A Date with Dateline, there will be plenty of discussion on such trivialities as the inevitable disappointment of major television series' final seasons, the financial commitment of Chinese take-out and if there can ever be too much doggie B-Roll. Spoiler alert, there cannot. The truth to this mystery is all necktied up, and K and K are here to unknot it for you! Trigger Warning: This piece discusses suicide, and some people might find it disturbing. If you or someone you know is suicidal, please, contact your physician, go to your local ER, or call the suicide prevention hotline in your country. For the United States, the numbers are as follows: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), or message the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Both programs provide free, confidential support 24/7. NBCU Official Description: After 27-year-old Jonathan Crews dies mysteriously in his Texas apartment, his family takes matters into their own hands in an effort to find answers. Josh Mankiewicz reports. This episode is dedicated to Megan R from Patreon and Liz R from Supercast! We appreciate you so much and hope you are with us forever and ever and ever! Thank you, ladies! An easy way to support ADWD is by grabbing some amazing deals from our sponsors! Get on the Lomi train!! Choo Choo! If you want to start making a positive environmental impact or just make clean up after  dinner that much easier, Lomi is perfect for you. Head to LOMI.COM/DATEDATELINE and use the promo code DATEDATELINE to get $50 off your Lomi.  Bombas are the absolute bomb, whether you’re biking or running or using a pen on a piece of paper, they’ve got your tootsies covered! Go to bombas.com/datedateline and use code date dateline for twenty percent off your first purchase! Custom made to order haircare from PROSE has your name all over it! Take your free in depth hair consultation and get 15% off your first order today! Go to prose.com/datedateline! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    1:28:18
  • Justice for Kristin Smart S.31 Ep.24
    Dateline is bringing us a case we’ve all been following for years that has finally gotten justice! We meet the parents of student Kristin Smart, who disappeared in 1996, and learn how their dedication, along with a bearded podcaster’s skills and commitment, have finally given us answers in this tragic case. And of course, making defense attorneys all over the country squirm with his shrewd questions and raised eyebrows, it’s Josh Mankiewicz! He’s reassuring us that we aren’t in fact “ladies of a certain age” after all (sorry, Keith!), he’s teaching us what gum might really be code for, and he’s single handedly ending decades of victim blaming! Well, not really that last one, but he’s definitely a proven champion of women. This episode has been a long time coming, and K and K are ready to break it down for you. Join us for JUSTICE FOR KRISTIN SMART (FINALLY)!  Official Description from NBCU: In a network exclusive, Kristin Smart’s parents sit down with Josh Mankiewicz following the arrest and conviction of their daughter’s killer. An easy way to support ADWD is to get some deals from our sponsors! Do some spring cleaning on your boring meal routine with Hello Fresh! They have you covered from breakfast to dessert! Go to HelloFresh.com/dateline50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Put some spring in your step with comfy and stylish Rothy’s!!! Our listeners and Katie’s mom are obsessed, and soon you will be too! Get $20 off your first purchase at rothys.com/DATE!  Katie’s cats and Kimberly’s niece and nephew cats are MAUSSED with Mau cat furniture!!! Treat yourself and your kitty by shopping at maupets.com/DATELINE and get 5% off your first purchase! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:49:48
  • The Last Dive S.20 Ep.59
    Dateline's official Florida Man packs his sandals and heads to the Caribbean for the mysterious death of a beloved wife and teacher who while scuba diving met a tragic fate. At first ruled an accident, many years later a man goes to trial for her murder in THE LAST DIVE. Kimberly and Katie dust off their oxygen tanks and take a deep dive into the details of this case and the wreckage it caused. So, make yourself comfy on the couch and enjoy this extra special coverage from A DATE WITH DATELINE: Sea You in Court. Official Description from NBCU: A scuba diving trip ends in tragedy; officials identify a man's remains more than 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. Dennis Murphy reports.  This episode is dedicated to our underwater mermaids, Jennifer E from Patreon and Jennifer K from Supercast. You Double Jennifers are the rocks and the sirens and the song of this podcast and this metaphor definitely got away from us but it doesn’t change how grateful we are to you for your support!!    Check out our awesome sponsors and get some savings! You have to try Thrive Causemetics to see for yourself to start Thriving this Spring! Right now, you can get an exclusive 15% off your first order when you visit thrivecausemetics.com/DATEDATELINE! Let us know what your favorite Thrive product is! Find the person of your dreams without winding up on Dateline with Tawkify!!!  And right now, Tawkify is offering our listeners 20% off when you become a client at tawkify.com/DATEDATELINE! Date safely and easily with Tawkify! There’s no shame in taking care of your mental health! Visit BetterHelp.com/DATELINE  today to get 10% off your first month.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/30/2023
    1:26:55

Kimberly and Katie are professional true crime TV experts with no formal training but evidence lockers filled with snark and uninformed opinions. Katie watches Dateline in hopes to learn how to prevent her new husband from murdering her for the life insurance money, and Kimberly watches so she’ll know what to say when Keith Morrison interviews her about her best friend Katie’s murder.
