Josh Mankiewicz is back with Kimberly and Katie, and this time they're sitting down in a fancy studio to talk about ALL of his episodes this season, his podcast Trace of Suspicion, prison love letters, and of course pocket squares!

K & K and Sir Manky With The Hanky deep dive into Trace of Suspicion, The Poet and Professor, Breaking Point, and our personal favorite, The Prince, The Whiz Kid, and The Millionaire!

They talk neck tattoos, JFK conspiracy theories, dating profile red flags, CrimeCon fame, and which Dateline host he'd choose to go on a road trip with. Plus, he tells us about the time he went to Vons for forks and accidentally ended up as a gang member's life coach.

This is the Mankiest Mankisode yet!

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