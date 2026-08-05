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545 episodes
- The One With a Giant X-Ray and a Fiery, Feisty, and Flashy Farmer! AKA THE DAY DEE DISAPPEARED!
Official Description from NBCU: When Dee Warner vanishes, a shocking piece of evidence reveals the truth three years later. Andrea Canning reports.
Check out our Patreon or Supercast and get instant access to over 80 bonus full length true crime episodes, our monthly livestreams, ad free episodes, Karen Read All About It episodes, and MORE!
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Kimberly's Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/StitchesBeKrazy
Shopping with our sponsors is an easy way to support our show!
Snack smarter with IQBar! Right now, IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners twenty percent off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get your twenty percent off, text DATELINE to sixty-four thousand. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
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- The One With All The Fungi/Funji Hunting, Men On Bicycles, and a Fake Shark Attack! AKA THE MUSHROOM MYSTERY!
Official Description from NBCU: When a woman finds a body on a rural road outside of Indianapolis, police learn the victim might have been poisoned with mushrooms. Blayne Alexander reports.
Check out Kimberly on These Are Their Stories! Follow them and leave them a review!
Sale on our merch starting today! Everything in our merch shop is up to 27% off for 72 hours only! https://adatewithdateline.dashery.com/
Check out our Patreon or Supercast and get instant access to over 80 bonus full length true crime episodes, our monthly livestreams, ad free episodes, Karen Read All About It episodes, and MORE!
patreon.com/datedateline
datedateline.supercast.com
Or gift a Patreon subscription to a friend! https://www.patreon.com/datedateline/gift
Kimberly's Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/StitchesBeKrazy
Shopping with our sponsors is an easy way to support our show!
Amplify your spring look with Thrive Causemetics. Go to thrivecausemetics.com/DATELINE for an exclusive offer of 20% off your first order.
Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Join the over 14 million all-time customers who have already saved and invested over $27 billion dollars with Acorns. Head to acorns.com/datedateline or download the Acorns app to get started.
Clean up this summer with Homeaglow! Go to https://homeaglow.com/DatelineSummer to get your first 3 hours of cleaning for only $19. Thanks so much to Homeaglow for sponsoring this episode!
Start exploring at newspapers.com/truecrime, and use promo code DATEWITHDATELINE for 20% off your subscription. Because the best primary source is always the one printed the morning after.
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- The One With Colt's Neck and Too Many New Jersey Italian Men To Keep Track Of! AKA The SLOW BURN!
Official Description from NBCU: After a deadly fire at a New Jersey mansion, detectives uncover a link to an earlier blaze that exposes a shocking web of deception. Andrea Canning reports.
Want more of K and K! Check them out on: Pink Shade! Live, Laugh, Larceny! Crime Seen! These Are Their Stories!e
Check out our merch at https://adatewithdateline.dashery.com/! We donate all of our proceeds to a different charity every month, including those benefiting human rights, LGBTQIA support, solving cold cases, homeless and shelter animals, domestic violence survivors, disaster relief, cancer research, and more.
Check out our Patreon or Supercast and get instant access to over 80 bonus full length true crime episodes, our monthly livestreams, ad free episodes, Karen Read All About It episodes, and MORE!
patreon.com/datedateline
datedateline.supercast.com
Or gift a Patreon subscription to a friend! https://www.patreon.com/datedateline/gift
Kimberly's Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/StitchesBeKrazy
Shopping with our sponsors is an easy way to support our show!
If your glasses are overdue for a refresh, now is the time. Go to ZENNI.com/PODCAST and use code PODCAST15 for fifteen percent off your first order. The styles sell out, so don't sit on it.
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- The One With Mutton Chops And An Aggressively Flirtatious Acoustic Guitar Serenade At The Dog Park! AKA The Bluegrass Mystery!
Official Description from NBCU: The disappearance of a loving Kentucky mom leads police to question the three men closest to her; for the first time the lead investigator speaks out about the case. Blayne Alexander reports.
If you have information on Irina Hans' murder, call The Prince George County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Want more of K and K! Check them out on: Pink Shade! Live, Laugh, Larceny! Crime Seen!
Check out our merch at https://adatewithdateline.dashery.com/! We donate all of our proceeds to a different charity every month, including those benefiting human rights, LGBTQIA support, solving cold cases, homeless and shelter animals, domestic violence survivors, disaster relief, cancer research, and more.
Check out our Patreon or Supercast and get instant access to over 80 bonus full length true crime episodes, our monthly livestreams, ad free episodes, Karen Read All About It episodes, and MORE!
patreon.com/datedateline
datedateline.supercast.com
Or gift a Patreon subscription to a friend! https://www.patreon.com/datedateline/gift
Kimberly's Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/StitchesBeKrazy
Shopping with our sponsors is an easy way to support our show!
Right now, save 25% on your first order at zazzle.com. Go make something Zamazing. You're not buying a gift. You're making one with Zazzle!
Make your summer wardrobe feel easier with Quince. Go to quince.com/DATEDATELINE for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too!
It's time to get your own personal stylist with DailyLook. Head to DailyLook.com to take your style quiz and use code DATEDATELINE for 50% off your first order.
Clean up this summer with Homeaglow! Go to https://homeaglow.com/DatelineSummer to get your first 3 hours of cleaning for only $19. Thanks so much to Homeaglow for sponsoring this episode!
Snack smarter with IQBar! Right now, IQBAR is offering our special podcast listeners twenty percent off all IQBAR products—including the Ultimate sampler pack—plus FREE shipping. To get your twenty percent off, text DATELINE to sixty-four thousand. Message and data rates may apply. See terms for details.
To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com
Or go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/ADatewithDateline
- Josh Mankiewicz is back with Kimberly and Katie, and this time they're sitting down in a fancy studio to talk about ALL of his episodes this season, his podcast Trace of Suspicion, prison love letters, and of course pocket squares!
K & K and Sir Manky With The Hanky deep dive into Trace of Suspicion, The Poet and Professor, Breaking Point, and our personal favorite, The Prince, The Whiz Kid, and The Millionaire!
They talk neck tattoos, JFK conspiracy theories, dating profile red flags, CrimeCon fame, and which Dateline host he'd choose to go on a road trip with. Plus, he tells us about the time he went to Vons for forks and accidentally ended up as a gang member's life coach.
This is the Mankiest Mankisode yet!
Check out our Patreon or Supercast and get instant access to over 80 bonus full length true crime episodes, our monthly livestreams, ad free episodes, Karen Read All About It episodes, and MORE!
patreon.com/datedateline
datedateline.supercast.com
Or gift a Patreon subscription to a friend! https://www.patreon.com/datedateline/gift
Kimberly's Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/StitchesBeKrazy
Shopping with our sponsors is an easy way to support our show!
Let your hair be one less thing to worry about with NUTRAFOL! Visit nutrafol.com and use promo code DATEDATELINE for $10 off your first month's subscription and freeshipping!
Sleep cooler this summer with BOLL & BRANCH during their Annual Summer Event! For a limited time, get 20% off sitewide at bollandbranch.com\datedateline!
Embrace eating well for life with GREEN CHEF! Sign up for GREEN CHEF meal delivery with organic produce and premium proteins for 50% off your first month and then 20% off for the next two months! Visit greenchef.com/50dateline for this amazing offer!
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LARINECO is the better-for-you chewing gum that uses the same mineral your teeth are made of to support daily enamel health! For up to 50% off visit BuyLarine.com\datedateline!
To advertise on this podcast please email: ad-sales@libsyn.com
Or go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/ADatewithDateline
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About A Date With Dateline
Kimberly and Katie are professional true crime TV experts with no formal training but evidence lockers filled with snark and uninformed opinions. Katie watches Dateline in hopes to learn how to prevent her new husband from murdering her for the life insurance money, and Kimberly watches so she'll know what to say when Keith Morrison interviews her about her best friend Katie's murder.Podcast website
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