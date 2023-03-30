Behind Door 813 S.31 Ep.25

We've been treated to our second dose of Mank in as many weeks, and we're relishing every moment of it! In BEHIND DOOR 813, a golden hankied Josh Mankiewicz brings us a case of fatal attraction, which means that no bunnies, no pregnant sister-in-laws, and no women in elevators are safe from the blind jealousy of a woman named Brenda (did you know that jealousy could be blind?). We meet the lovely and dedicated family and friends of deceased Jonathan Crews, run into a repeat Dateliner PI that we first met a decade ago, and because it's A Date with Dateline, there will be plenty of discussion on such trivialities as the inevitable disappointment of major television series' final seasons, the financial commitment of Chinese take-out and if there can ever be too much doggie B-Roll. Spoiler alert, there cannot. The truth to this mystery is all necktied up, and K and K are here to unknot it for you! Trigger Warning: This piece discusses suicide, and some people might find it disturbing. If you or someone you know is suicidal, please, contact your physician, go to your local ER, or call the suicide prevention hotline in your country. For the United States, the numbers are as follows: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), or message the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Both programs provide free, confidential support 24/7. NBCU Official Description: After 27-year-old Jonathan Crews dies mysteriously in his Texas apartment, his family takes matters into their own hands in an effort to find answers. Josh Mankiewicz reports. This episode is dedicated to Megan R from Patreon and Liz R from Supercast! We appreciate you so much and hope you are with us forever and ever and ever! Thank you, ladies!