Gorgeous Mom Disappears En Route to Cabin... That No Longer Exists

Nefataree Bartell is last seen on February 21, 2023. Bartell and her dog, Nova, were seen walking in the snow; a woman stopped to offer the 26-year-old a ride. Bartell had an address of a cabin. The driver took Bartell to Gold Creek Road and left her there to walk the rest of the way to her destination. The driver, though, was concerned about a very pregnant Nefataree hiking the rest of the way in the snow. As soon as the driver got to the highway, she called the sheriff's department. She told police that she had a "bad feeling" and asked them to do a wellness check on Bartell. It didn't happen. Eight days later, the dog was found alive and well-nourished. Bartell has not been seen since. Joining Nancy Grace today: Charlene Bartell - Victim's mother Miranda - Good Samaritan David Leroy - Attorney at Law (Boise, ID) and Former Idaho Attorney General; Former Idaho Lieutenant Governor & Former Prosecutor (Ada County); Facebook.com/BoiseCriminalDefense Caryn Stark - Psychologist- Trauma and Crime Expert; Twitter: @carnpsych Fil Waters- Former Homicide Detective for Houston Police Department; President & CEO of Kindred Spirits Investigations & Security, Inc. Mike Hadsell - President and Founder of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, PRSAR.org Nicole Partin - CrimeOnline.com Investigative Reporter; Twitter: @nicolepartin (Naples, FL)