Tiny Bone Fragment on Hacksaw: Did Hubby Chop up Wife Over Sex or Money?
New court documents released this week reveal that a bone fragment was found when forensic investigators took apart a hacksaw found in a dumpster near Brian Walshe's mother's home.
Police also found Ana's COVID-19 vaccination card, her Volkswagen keys, clothing and jewelry.
Surveillance footage also reveals that Brian Walshe bought cleaning supplies around the time of his wife's disappearance. The images show Walshe wearing a face mask and pushing a shopping cart in a Home Depot. He purchased several things, including mops, brushes, tarps, Scotch Heavy duty tape, a Tyvek suit coverall, two splash-resistant goggles, and more.
When the Walshe home was searched, many of those items were found.
Walshe was also spotted at a Lowe's. That is where he allegedly bought $450 worth of tools, including a hacksaw that contained the bone fragment.
Joining Nancy Grace Today:
Jessica Garth - Chief, Special Victims & Family Violence Unit, State's Attorney's Office, Prince George's County, MD
Dr. Bethany Marshall - Psychoanalyst (Beverly Hills, CA); New Netflix show: 'Bling Empire' (Beverly Hills); Twitter: @DrBethanyLive
Lisa Dadio- Former Deputy Chief of Police, Atlanta Police Department
Dr. Michelle DuPre- Former Forensic Pathologist, Medical Examiner and Detective: Lexington County Sheriff's Department; Author: "Homicide Investigation Field Guide" & "Investigating Child Abuse Field Guide;" Forensic Consultant,
Rachel Schilke- Breaking News Reporter for The Washington Examiner; Twitter: @rachel_schilke
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.