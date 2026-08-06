Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos continues to say he believes the Nancy Guthrie investigation is moving forward. Speaking to reporters, Nanos says while things are not where they need to be, but progress is being made. Is it? On Thursday, Nanos responded to a question of whether Nancy was still alive with, 'I have nothing to indicate she's dead. I don't have a body. I don't have a burial site. I don't have any note.'

The next day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office released two ransom notes that we have been discussing for six months. In the second note, the write reveals Nancy has died and "was in nature."

Many are questioning mistakes made in the investigation and whether the outcome of this case would have been different, had it been handled appropriately.

Anyone with information on the abduction of Nancy Guthrie is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or 88-CRIME.

JOINING NANCY GRACE TONIGHT:

Lisa J. Miller - Former Detective, Former Chief Investigator, Senior Executive Colorado AG's Office. X: @LisaJMillerCO

Dr. Bethany Marshall - Psychoanalyst, Author: "Deal Breaker," feataured on the hit show: "Paris in Love" on Peacock and "The Valley, Persian Style" on Bravo. Host of a new podcast "On The Couch with Dr. Bethany Marshall," Website: drbethanymarshall.com, Instagram FB & TikTok: drbethanymarshall, Twitter:@DrBethanyLive

Morgan Wright - Cybersecurity expert and Former Detective, CEO and Founder National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, Editor and Host - Crime: Reconstructed Substack and Podcast

Joseph Scott Morgan - Professor of Forensics: Jacksonville State University, Author, "Blood Beneath My Feet", YouTube Host: "Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan", @JoScottForensic

Dave Mack - Investigative Reporter, 'Crime Stories'

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