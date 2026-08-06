Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
5519 episodes
- Sean “Diddy” Combs placed in solitary confinement at Fort Dix Correctional Institute after a fight with another inmate. Reportedly, Diddy was insulted and the two shoved each other and exchanged punches before prison staff broke them apart. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not publicly confirmed the details of the incident.
Combs, 56, is serving a 50‑month federal sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, following his 2025 conviction. He was acquitted of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. An additional month has been tacked onto Diddy's release date. He is currently assigned as a chaplain’s assistant and enrolled in a drug treatment program that could help reduce his sentence.
JOINING NANCY GRACE TONIGHT:
Darryl Cohen - Former Assistant District Attorney, Former Assistant State Attorney, Defense Attorney, Cohen, Cooper, Estep, & Allen, LLC, CCEAlaw.com, Facebook: "Darryl B Cohen", Twitter: @DarrylBCohen
Dr. Janie Lacy - Licensed Psychotherapist and CEO of Life Counseling Solutions, Author of "How To Heal From A Toxic Relationship: A Guide To Reclaiming Your Mental Health and Happiness", Host of "Let's Talk About It with Janie Lacy” Podcast on YouTube, janielacy.com, Instagram & Facebook: @JanieLacy
Dr. DeWayne Hendrix - Former Associate Warden at the MDC in Brooklyn, and Fmr. Senior Warden with the US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Founder and President of A New Daylight Foundation, whose mission is to create sustainable solutions to enhance public safety Author: "Who Are You? See it Say it and Seize it"
@anewdaylight (IG) @drdewaynehendrix (LinkedIn) @anewdaylight (X-Twitter)
Dani Pinter - Chief Legal Officer, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, website: endsexualexploitation.org
Tisa Tells - Pop Culture Investigator & Commentator and Host of 'Tisa Tells' on Youtube, Instagram & TikTok: @TisaTellss, Facebook: Tisa.Tells.3
Dave Mack - Investigative Reporter, 'Crime Stories'
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Defense Seeks to Ban Pink Clothing at LSU Student Madison Brooks Rape Trial | Crime Alert 08.06.2608/06/2026 | 5 mins.One of three men accused of sexually assaulting LSU student Madison Brooks before her death wants to ban supporters from wearing pink in the courtroom. Alarming body-cam captures driver dragging a Florida officer over 300 feet during a violent traffic stop. Indiana teenager brutally bites a nine-month-old, telling police the child looked like a "busted up egg." Sydney Silvagni reports.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- A 22‑page report from the United Cajun Navy compiles publicly available data, GPS logs, photos, social media posts, and tips to reconstruct the final hours before Nolan Wells disappeared on July 4, 2026.
According to the report, Wells and friends arrived on Horn Island around 11 a.m. The last time Nolans was seen alive is between 3:23 p.m. and 4:27 p.m. As the boats left the island, the Triton, Nolan's initial transport left at 4:31 p.m.
The report highlights a critical 60‑minute gap between Wells’ last sighting and the Triton’s departure. Nolan's state autopsy remains sealed.
Joining Nancy Grace today:
John Mobley - Trial attorney, John Mobley Law Firm
Brian Trascher - Vice President of the United Cajun Navy. Participated in the search for Nolan Wells.
Marie Pereira - Registered Nurse, Criminal, Defense Attorney, Domestic Violence Expert
Joseph Scott Morgan - Professor of Forensics: Jacksonville State University, Author, "Blood Beneath My Feet", YouTube Host: "Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan", @JoScottForensic,
Caitlyn Becker - Senior National Correspondent at the New York Post, Host: ‘NYPostCast’
Dave Mack - Investigative Reporter, 'Crime Stories'
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Bronx Mother Demands Accountability After 12-Year-Old Son Gunned Down | Crime Alert 08.05.2608/05/2026 | 6 mins.A grieving Bronx mother demands systemic change after her twelve-year-old son, out riding his bicycle, was shot and killed by a career criminal. Lindsay Clancy Defense attorneys score key concessions after psychiatrist explains how severe psychosis impacts rational behavior. 81-year-old Missouri man faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting his ex-wife with dementia during an argument over healthcare costs. Sydney Silvagni reports.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos continues to say he believes the Nancy Guthrie investigation is moving forward. Speaking to reporters, Nanos says while things are not where they need to be, but progress is being made. Is it? On Thursday, Nanos responded to a question of whether Nancy was still alive with, 'I have nothing to indicate she's dead. I don't have a body. I don't have a burial site. I don't have any note.'
The next day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office released two ransom notes that we have been discussing for six months. In the second note, the write reveals Nancy has died and "was in nature."
Many are questioning mistakes made in the investigation and whether the outcome of this case would have been different, had it been handled appropriately.
Anyone with information on the abduction of Nancy Guthrie is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or 88-CRIME.
JOINING NANCY GRACE TONIGHT:
Lisa J. Miller - Former Detective, Former Chief Investigator, Senior Executive Colorado AG's Office. X: @LisaJMillerCO
Dr. Bethany Marshall - Psychoanalyst, Author: "Deal Breaker," feataured on the hit show: "Paris in Love" on Peacock and "The Valley, Persian Style" on Bravo. Host of a new podcast "On The Couch with Dr. Bethany Marshall," Website: drbethanymarshall.com, Instagram FB & TikTok: drbethanymarshall, Twitter:@DrBethanyLive
Morgan Wright - Cybersecurity expert and Former Detective, CEO and Founder National Center for Open and Unsolved Cases, Editor and Host - Crime: Reconstructed Substack and Podcast
Joseph Scott Morgan - Professor of Forensics: Jacksonville State University, Author, "Blood Beneath My Feet", YouTube Host: "Body Bags with Joseph Scott Morgan", @JoScottForensic
Dave Mack - Investigative Reporter, 'Crime Stories'
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More News podcasts
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The MeidasTouch PodcastNews, Politics
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
Nancy Grace dives deep into the day’s most shocking crimes and asks the tough questions in her new daily podcast – Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. Nancy Grace had a perfect conviction record during her decade as a prosecutor and used her TV show to find missing people, fugitives on the run and unseen clues. Now, she will use the power of her huge social media following and the immediacy of the internet to deliver daily bombshells! Theme Music: Audio NetworkPodcast website
Listen to Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Up First from NPR and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Podcasts in Family