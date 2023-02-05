Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Crime Stories with Nancy Grace in the App
Listen to Crime Stories with Nancy Grace in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Podcast Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
Podcast Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

iHeartPodcasts and CrimeOnline
add
Nancy Grace dives deep into the day’s most shocking crimes and asks the tough questions in her new daily podcast – Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. Nancy Grace h... More
True CrimeNews
Nancy Grace dives deep into the day’s most shocking crimes and asks the tough questions in her new daily podcast – Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. Nancy Grace h... More

Available Episodes

5 of 3122
  • Gorgeous Mom Disappears En Route to Cabin... That No Longer Exists
    Nefataree Bartell is last seen on February 21, 2023.  Bartell and her dog, Nova, were seen walking in the snow; a woman stopped to offer the 26-year-old a ride. Bartell had an address of a cabin. The driver took Bartell to Gold Creek Road and left her there to walk the rest of the way to her destination. The driver, though, was concerned about a very pregnant Nefataree hiking the rest of the way in the snow.  As soon as the driver got to the highway, she called the sheriff's department. She told police that she had a "bad feeling" and asked them to do a wellness check on Bartell. It didn't happen. Eight days later, the dog was found alive and well-nourished. Bartell has not been seen since.  Joining Nancy Grace today: Charlene Bartell - Victim’s mother Miranda - Good Samaritan David Leroy - Attorney at Law (Boise, ID) and Former Idaho Attorney General; Former Idaho Lieutenant Governor & Former Prosecutor (Ada County); Facebook.com/BoiseCriminalDefense Caryn Stark - Psychologist- Trauma and Crime Expert; Twitter: @carnpsych Fil Waters- Former Homicide Detective for Houston Police Department; President & CEO of Kindred Spirits Investigations & Security, Inc. Mike Hadsell - President and Founder of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, PRSAR.org Nicole Partin - CrimeOnline.com Investigative Reporter; Twitter: @nicolepartin (Naples, FL) See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    44:31
  • Crime Alert 05.04.23
    Husband tries to kill wife, then himself. Joke between friends turns deadly.  For more crime and justice news go to crimeonline.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    6:32
  • Bride Mowed Down DEAD IN WEDDING DRESS
    Samantha Miller and her fiancé Aric Hutchinson spend the night celebrating their wedding. When the newlyweds leave the reception, the golf cart in which they are riding is plowed over by a speeding car. Police say Jamie Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone. Bride Samantha Miller is killed. Komoroski admitted to police that she had been drinking that night, but refused to take a breathalyzer test. Three other people in the golf cart, including the groom are injured. Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of DUI with great bodily injury or death and reckless homicide. Joining Nancy Grace Today: Lisa Miller- Mother of the Bride; Gofundme: Samantha Miller- Gone Too Soon Sarah Ford- Legal Director, South Carolina Victim Assistance Network; Former Prosecutor (focusing on crimes against women and children); Host of "Stepping Toward Justice" podcast; Twitter: @Sarahafordfordesq Dr. Shari Schwartz- Forensic Psychologist (specializing in Capital Mitigation and Victim Advocacy); Twitter: @TrialDoc; Author: "Criminal Behavior" and "Where Law and Psychology Intersect: Issues in Legal Psychology"   Jason Jensen- Private Investigator: Jensen Private Investigations; Cold Case Expert (Salt Lake City, UT), and Co-founder: "Cold Case Coalition;" Twitter: @JasonJPI, Facebook/Instagram: "Jensen Investigations"  Dr. Tim Gallagher - Medical Examiner, State of Florida; Lecturer: University of Florida Medical School Forensic Medicine; Founder/Host: International Forensic Medicine Death Investigation Conference  Stephen Eisenberg- President and Founder of Golf Concepts LLC (expert in golf/golf cart-related accidents) Stacey D. Stewart- CEO of Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD); Twitter: @maddnational, madd.org Sydney Heiberger- Reporter, Queen City News in Charlotte, NC; Twitter: @SydneyHeiberger  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    44:22
  • Crime Alert 05.03.23
    Customer uses a gun to threaten grocery store employee over steaks. Husband shoots and kills 'intruder.' For more crime and justice news go to crimeonline.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    6:08
  • Tiny Bone Fragment on Hacksaw: Did Hubby Chop up Wife Over Sex or Money?
    New court documents released this week reveal that a bone fragment was found when forensic investigators took apart a hacksaw found in a dumpster near Brian Walshe's mother's home. Police also found Ana's COVID-19 vaccination card, her Volkswagen keys, clothing and  jewelry.  Surveillance footage also reveals that Brian Walshe bought cleaning supplies around the time of his wife's disappearance. The images show Walshe wearing a face mask and pushing a shopping cart in a Home Depot. He purchased several things, including mops, brushes,  tarps,  Scotch Heavy duty tape, a Tyvek suit coverall, two splash-resistant goggles, and more.  When the Walshe home was searched, many of those items were found.  Walshe was also spotted at a Lowe's. That is where he allegedly bought $450 worth of tools, including a hacksaw that contained the bone fragment.   Joining Nancy Grace Today: Jessica Garth - Chief, Special Victims & Family Violence Unit, State's Attorney's Office, Prince George's County, MD   Dr. Bethany Marshall - Psychoanalyst (Beverly Hills, CA);  New Netflix show: 'Bling Empire' (Beverly Hills); Twitter: @DrBethanyLive  Lisa Dadio- Former Deputy Chief of Police, Atlanta Police Department  Dr. Michelle DuPre- Former Forensic Pathologist, Medical Examiner and Detective: Lexington County Sheriff's Department; Author: "Homicide Investigation Field Guide" & "Investigating Child Abuse Field Guide;" Forensic Consultant,  Rachel Schilke- Breaking News Reporter for The Washington Examiner; Twitter: @rachel_schilke  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    43:04

More True Crime podcasts

About Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Nancy Grace dives deep into the day’s most shocking crimes and asks the tough questions in her new daily podcast – Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. Nancy Grace had a perfect conviction record during her decade as a prosecutor and used her TV show to find missing people, fugitives on the run and unseen clues. Now, she will use the power of her huge social media following and the immediacy of the internet to deliver daily bombshells! Theme Music: Audio Network
Podcast website

Listen to Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Shittin Bricks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace: Podcasts in Family