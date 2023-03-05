Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Zone 7 with Sheryl McCollum

Zone 7 with Sheryl McCollum

Podcast Zone 7 with Sheryl McCollum
Podcast Zone 7 with Sheryl McCollum

Zone 7 with Sheryl McCollum

iHeartPodcasts and CrimeOnline
Work a cold case alongside investigator Sheryl "Mac" McCollum, Director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute. Every week, Sheryl dives into her col... More
True Crime
Work a cold case alongside investigator Sheryl “Mac” McCollum, Director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute. Every week, Sheryl dives into her col... More

  Moore's Ford Bridge Murders: Part Two | Janice Duncan
    The Moore's Ford lynchings, or the 1946 Georgia lynching, refer to the brutal murders of four young African Americans by a mob of white men on July 25, 1946. The incident took place near Moore's Ford Bridge in Walton and Oconee counties, Georgia. The victims were two married couples: George W. and Mae Murray Dorsey, and Roger and Dorothy Malcolm. The case attracted national attention, prompting large protests in Washington, D.C., and New York City. President Harry Truman created the President's Committee on Civil Rights and introduced anti-lynching legislation in Congress, but it was blocked by the Southern Democratic bloc. The FBI investigated the case in 1946 but could not find sufficient evidence to charge anyone. The cold case was reopened in the 1990s, but the state of Georgia and the FBI closed their cases in December 2017 without any prosecution. In this episode of "Zone 7," Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum, talks with clinical therapist Janice Duncan as they dive deep into the chilling Moore's Ford Lynching case. Together they explore the psychological impact of lynching on the Black community. They also discuss their emotional experiences at the crime scene, including a tense encounter with a truck, and the significance of the evidence found. The duo also reveals their interactions with a former imperial wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, shedding light on the complex historical context of the case.   Show Notes: [0:00] Welcome back to Zone 7 with Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum. Sheryl recounts her Bonnie and Clyde death car experience and its impact on her investigative career. [1:20] Sheryl highlights similarities between the Bonnie and Clyde case and the Moore's Ford Lynching [7:06] Sherly welcomes guest Janice Duncan to the listeners  [8:05] Sheryl and Janice delve into the details of the Moore's Ford Bridge lynching [9:56] Janice reflects on the emotional experience of visiting the lynching crime scene [14:10] They discuss meeting with the former imperial wizard of the Ku Klux Klan [15:55] Question: What was the turning point for you other than meeting with Johnny Lee Cleary? [19:39] Janice shares the moving story of former Klan member Johnny Lee Cleary. [22:02] The conversation shifts to understanding Cleary's violent childhood and coping mechanisms [26:24] Cleary's actions, such as burning a black church to stop voter registration, are discussed [27:10] Reverend Watts' belief in Cleary's potential for change is highlighted [29:47] Janice shares how humor has helped her cope with the challenges of her career [30:00] A tense encounter with a truck during the investigation is recounted [32:20] Sheryl and Janice discuss the significance of evidence found in the Moore's Ford Bridge case [33:02] The emotional impact of finding evidence at the crime scene is reflected upon [37:02] How hands-on experience changed the students who helped in the investigation at the crime scene [39:15] “This crime got the attention of a college student, you know, a Morehouse man, a 17-year-old who took the time to write a letter to the Atlanta Constitution. Because he was mad about the immortality of this racism. And the letter clearly showed that he had a passion for social justice. The letter was signed very simply, ML King Jr. So you college students here, with Cheryl and Janice, can do something. You have done something." -TB Sheryl "Mac" McCollum is an Emmy Award winning CSI, a writer for CrimeOnLine, Forensic and Crime Scene Expert for Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and a CSI for a metro Atlanta Police Department. She is the co-author of the textbook., Cold Case: Pathways to Justice. Sheryl is also the founder and director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute, a collaboration between universities and colleges that brings researchers, practitioners, students and the criminal justice community together to advance techniques in solving cold cases and assist families and law enforcement with solvability factors for unsolved homicides, missing persons, and kidnapping cases.
    5/10/2023
    40:11
  Moore's Ford Bridge Murders: Part One | Claire Farley and Holly Hughes
    The Moore's Ford lynchings, or the 1946 Georgia lynching, refer to the brutal murders of four young African Americans by a mob of white men on July 25, 1946. The incident took place near Moore's Ford Bridge in Walton and Oconee counties, Georgia. The victims were two married couples: George W. and Mae Murray Dorsey, and Roger and Dorothy Malcolm. The case attracted national attention, prompting large protests in Washington, D.C., and New York City. President Harry Truman created the President's Committee on Civil Rights and introduced anti-lynching legislation in Congress, but it was blocked by the Southern Democratic bloc. The FBI investigated the case in 1946 but could not find sufficient evidence to charge anyone. The cold case was reopened in the 1990s, but the state of Georgia and the FBI closed their cases in December 2017 without any prosecution. In this episode of Zone 7, Crime Scene Investigator Sheryl McCollum is joined by Judge Holly Hughes and Assistant District Attorney Claire Farley, two experienced legal professionals and advocates for justice. Together, they discuss a historical cold case involving sharecropping, economic servitude, and a flawed investigation. The team shares their experiences uncovering crime scene artifacts that remained hidden for decades and the challenges they faced when working with the FBI. The conversation also covers the importance of unsealing grand jury records to gain invaluable insights and the search for truth and justice in this long-forgotten case. Show Notes: [0:00] Welcome back to Zone 7 with Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum. Sheryl details the last mass lynching in the United States. The Moore’s Ford Bridge lynchings, July 25th,1946  [7:17] Sheryl introduces her guests, Judge Holly Hughes and Assistant District Attorney Claire Farley, who have extensive legal experience and are advocates for justice [10:21] Holly explains the concept of sharecropping, which was a system that kept people in a cycle of economic servitude similar to slavery [15:30] The discussion begins with the recovery of objects from the crime scene, highlighting the magnitude of the event [16:00] Sheryl shares a story about growing up hunting arrowheads with her Granfather. [17:24] Cold Case Investigative Research Institute [19:30] The team describes the process of cleaning up the site and setting up grids for a more detailed examination [20:38] The discovery of over a hundred bullets, fragments, casings, and artifacts, many dating back to pre-1950, is revealed [24:02] It is noted that over 50 years later, the evidence was still waiting to be discovered  [29:42] Question: Claire, you made a phone call because as an active DA, you said, let me call and see if they will come out and collect this evidence. Who did you call and what was their response? [30:07] Claire shares her experience of calling the FBI to collect the evidence they found but encounters a lack of enthusiasm and support from the agent she spoke with [33:06] Question: Claire, can you walk us through what happened with the 11th Circuit?  [33:17] Fire in a Canebrake: The Last Mass Lynching in America [33:44] Claire explains her desire for justice and truth in the case, emphasizing the importance of unsealing records to get closer to the truth and encouraging family members to come forward and tell their stories [37:12] Question: Holly, how important would it be for us to be able to read actual testimony? [37:14] Holly emphasizes the invaluable nature of being able to read actual testimony, asserting that it's "priceless" to know who the witnesses were and to explore the original investigation [38:40] Sheryl raises questions about Lloyd Harrison's involvement in the case and how he seemed to be delaying actions, fueling suspicions [44:49] Discussion about the suspicious and fast arrival of the newspaper during the investigation, raising questions about how they knew about the events [47:47] "I have a lot of emotion left from the days of the murders. My whole family still carries scars." -JH Sheryl "Mac" McCollum is an Emmy Award-winning CSI, a writer for CrimeOnline, a forensic and crime scene expert for "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace," and a CSI for a metro-area Atlanta Police Department. She is the co-author of the textbook, "Cold Case: Pathways to Justice." McCollum is also the founder and director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute, a collaboration between universities and colleges that brings researchers, practitioners, students, and the criminal justice community. They come together to advance techniques in solving cold cases and assist families and law enforcement with solvability factors for unsolved homicides, missing persons, and kidnapping cases.
    5/3/2023
    48:48
  Closing Thoughts For Now, April 2023 | Melissa Wolfenbarger Part 9
    April 29th, 1999. A skull is found in a trash bag outside Action Glass in Atlanta, Georgia. Soon after, in different trash bags, various other body parts are found. The remains are identified as the remains of Melissa Wolfenbarger, a 21-year-old married mother of two who is reported missing several months prior. In a remarkable twist, Melissa's remains are verified only after her Father is arrested in connection to an unrelated murder. In this episode of Zone 7, Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum, is joined by the original lead detective on Melissa's case, Detective Calhoun as they discuss their final thoughts on Melissa's case. Walt, Sheryl's husband, reads aloud Carl's final thoughts and reactions to the series on Zone 7. Anyone with information about Melissa's case is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.  Show Notes: [0:00] Welcome back to Zone 7 with Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum.    [2:26] "Family can be who you are born into, but it's also who you choose." [2:51] If you missed the beginning of Melissa Wolfenbarger's case check out those episodes here: Melissa Wolfenbarger: Norma and Tina Patton | Part 1, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Karyn Greer | Part 2, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Trace Sargent | Part 3, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Letters From Carl Patton | Part 4, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Victims of Carl Patton - Liddie Evans Children Speak | Part 5, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Joseph Scott Morgan's Insight on Melissa's case | Part 6, and Melissa Wolfenbarger: Continued - Joseph Scott Morgan's Insight on Melissa's Case | Part 7, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Dr. Angela Arnold Weighs In | Part 8 [3:42] Sheryl introduces Detective AB Calhoun to the listeners     [5:20] Question: What are your first gut feelings and reactions about Melissa's case? [9:43] Question: When you learned that the victim's father is a convicted murderer, did you have any pause there? [15:05] Sheryl's husband, Walt will read Carl's final letter and thoughts on this series of Melissa Wolfenbarger  [17:45] "Melissa was a beautiful, smart, loving young lady that had a bright future in front of her two beautiful children that she loved with all of her heart and soul." [20:10] Final thoughts from court documents with Gladys Jackson [25:42] Out of the Shadows   [25:47] "You never know the struggle someone is going through. Always be kind." -S.W [25:51] Anyone with information about Melissa's case is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
    4/26/2023
    27:02
  Melissa Wolfenbarger: Dr. Angela Arnold Weighs In | Part 8
    April 29th, 1999. A skull is found in a trash bag outside Action Glass in Atlanta, Georgia. Soon after, in different trash bags, various other body parts are found. The remains are identified as the remains of Melissa Wolfenbarger, a 21-year-old married mother of two who is reported missing several months prior. In a remarkable twist, Melissa's remains are verified only after her Father is arrested in connection to an unrelated murder. In this episode of Zone 7, Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum, is joined by Psychiatrist, Dr. Angela Arnold who has worked on Melissa's unsolved case. Dr. Arnold and Sheryl discuss their perspectives on trauma bonds, domestic violence and what realtionship imbalances look like in families.  They also discuss how childhood trauma can ultimately lead you to exactly what you were trying to get away from.  In this case, they discuss how Melissa's childhood and experience shaped how she ended up with a guy like Christopher.  Dr. Arnold also gives her advice on how to detect a narcissist and signs of domestic violence, and more.     Show Notes: [0:00] Welcome back to Zone 7 with Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum. Sheryl sets the scene of exactly why Dr. Angela Arnold is part of her zone 7 [2:25] If you missed the beginning of Melissa Wolfenbarger's case check out those episodes here: Melissa Wolfenbarger: Norma and Tina Patton | Part 1, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Karyn Greer | Part 2, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Trace Sargent | Part 3, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Letters From Carl Patton | Part 4, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Victims of Carl Patton - Liddie Evans Children Speak | Part 5, Melissa Wolfenbarger: Joseph Scott Morgan's Insight on Melissa's case | Part 6, and Melissa Wolfenbarger: Continued - Joseph Scott Morgan's Insight on Melissa's Case | Part 7 [2:30] Dr. Angela Arnold has expertise in a lot of different areas such as anxiety and depression, attention deficit disorder, work-life balance, cold cases, and criminal behavior issues leading to crime suspect and victim-centered criminological review [4:20] "Families develop their own identities as a whole." [8:50] What it means to love bomb someone  [10:24] Signs of devaluing a person [15:43] The enormous bond between Norma and Carl [20:00] Sheryl weighs in on her perspective of Chris and Carl's affiliation  [27:58] Dr. Angela weighs in on Melissa's missing torso  [30:50] Motives as to why a husband would kill his wife [32:33] Red flags in domestic violence  [37:54] "Melissa had this funny back and forth where she loved Chris and she was scared of him, and he would, he would make her fearful, but then the next day he would do something that made her feel that love again. And it's a bond. It's, it's, that's why it's called a trauma bond." [38:36] Question: Dr. Arnold, do you have any advice that you wanna give right now to everybody listening? [39:55] "People change based on what they feel more than what they know."
    4/19/2023
    42:59
  Zone 7 Legends: Detective Lindsey Wade
    In this episode of Zone 7, Crime Scene Investigator Sheryl McCollum talks with Lindsey Wade about her detective expertise, the early days of crime solving, and how free-range parenting changed in the '90s. Lindsey brings light to many topics in her book, "In My DNA," and more.  Show Notes: [0:00] Sheryl sets the scene to the episode and the guest for today's zone 7 guest [3:10] "Sometimes in your life there will be full circle moments that you could never predict." [4:17] Welcome back to Zone 7 with Crime Scene Investigator, Sheryl McCollum. Sheryl introduces guest, Lindsey Wade to the listeners. Lindsey is a 14-year retired detective and author. Her retirement life has been spent in the SAKE program and as a senior investigator.  [7:13] Lindsey's early interest in crime solving [11:23] What happened to free-range parenting? [14:02] "During the search of the vehicle, we found six rolls of various kinds of tape. Thin white rope, a black handle butcher knife under the driver's seat. It's rape. I also observed the interior passenger side door handle was missing." [16:24] Chapter seven: He picked that time, he picked that hour, he picked that victim. So if you go there, you can get insight from him. So kind of walk us through the importance for you of walking that crime scene from a cold case.  [20:35] Question: You are absolutely brilliant at utilizing resources and you do so many smart things like using somebody to help you create a time that includes documents from law enforcement, Department of Corrections, employment history, vehicle registration, address, history. Can you tell us who you used and how that came about?  [22:43] Question: So tell us about the John Doe warrant. This is another thing that you did a couple of times that I thought everybody needs to hear that and just be reminded of.  [26:23] Sexual predators: residents or predators?  [27:09] Dna in CODIS  [30::25] "I hate the term peeping Tom. We all know in this business, that's not what they're doing. No. And here's one thing I want people to understand."  [40:00] "Sometimes I'll, I'll hear something about another jurisdiction in another state and I still feel compelled to call 'em and just say, Hey, I know you don't know me, but have you thought of this? You had such a full circle moment with, you know, the child from your community that was killed and then you solved it when you were grown. I mean, I just think that is unbelievable. Twist of fate that was, in my opinion  [42:12] "Have no regrets. Change the question mark into an exclamation point. One person can change the world, and I think that sums up Detective Lindsey Wade perfectly
    4/12/2023
    42:45

About Zone 7 with Sheryl McCollum

Work a cold case alongside investigator Sheryl "Mac" McCollum, Director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute. Every week, Sheryl dives into her cold case files alongside accomplished guests to look for clues into unsolved murders, missing people, and more. This ain't just a podcast but a war room. Sheryl opens her cold case files, her heart and her little black book! You will quickly realize Zone 7 is not a place but a lifestyle!

