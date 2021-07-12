Do you ever listen to a true crime podcast and think “that’s not quite right…?” Same. Crime stories are hard to ignore and even harder to forget. But the thing ...
Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day (Republish)
July 11th marks “Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day’' in Washington DC. The purpose of this event is to spread awareness and let the public know that the search for Relisha is not over. Today we republish Episode 5 covering Relisha’s disappearance to bring more attention to her story.
---
No one had seen 8-year-old Relisha Rudd for weeks before she was finally reported missing in March of 2014. So where was she? Why did it take so long for anyone to notice? And who was to blame? Today’s episode explores what can happen when the systems built to protect families just — *don’t*.
Please be aware that today’s story contains references to suicide, gun violence, child abuse, and housing insecurity.
A full list of sources, resources mentioned, and photos related to the case are available in the show notes of today's episode, https://truercrimepodcast.com/relisha-rudd/
If you like Truer Crime, leave us a review! It's a great way to support our work and helps other people find us!
7/12/2023
42:45
*BONUS* The Real Impacts of True Crime Media w/ Sarah Turney
In 2001, Sarah Turney’s sister, Alissa, went missing. Nearly two decades later and no arrests in the case, the police told her they could no longer help her and she needed to get media coverage for the case. So, in 2019, Sarah started The Voices for Justice Podcast as a way to tell Alissa’s story. In August 2020, an arrest was made in the case and Sarah’s efforts were recognized by the Maricopa County Attorney. Since the arrest, Sarah has shifted her focus to advocating for other cases in need of justice.
In today’s bonus interview, Sarah reflects on what she’s learned along the way, and answers critical questions from her own experience as both a victim’s family member and a true crime media creator herself. Why might a family member tell their story on a podcast with exploitative tendencies? How does Sarah create a safe space for victims and their family members to share their stories on Voices for Justice? What could ethical true crime content look like? And what can true crime media consumers do to push the genre into a more ethical direction?
I was so honored to learn from Sarah, and I hope you enjoy this bonus interview while we are on a break from regular season episodes.
You can find Sarah Turney on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter (@saraheturney). Make sure to also check out Sarah's podcasts Voices for Justice and Disappearances.
10/11/2022
36:54
Special Announcement: Robin + Roiann
When Roiann was diagnosed with early onset dementia, her sister Robin had her back, making sure everything was in order so she could live comfortably in an assisted living facility. When her other sister and mom were also diagnosed with dementia, Robin worked harder and reached deeper to support the family she loved. A problem solver, Robin had a plan to both support her family and retire happily with her husband. But then she met Isaiah, and her life and plans were irreparably changed. In this special announcement episode, Celisia has a small story and a big request.
Want to help Robin, Roiann, and the rest of the Gonzales family? Donate to their GoFundMe (gofundme.com/gonzales-fam)
Want to learn more about the Gonzales family and the fraud which harmed both them and Celisia? Check out Terrible Thanks for Asking's episode, "Behind the Scammer" (https://www.ttfa.org/episode/2021/12/07/behind-the-scammer)
12/7/2021
8:44
*BONUS* Womanhood + True Crime w/ Olivia Gatwood
In 2017, Olivia Gatwood picked up a new hobby: listening to true crime podcasts. Living in a first floor Boston apartment at the time, Olivia was quickly consumed by a new fear: a man breaking into her apartment and murdering her in her sleep. In order to work through this fear, Olivia wrote about it in what would eventually become her poetry collection “Life of the Party.”
A conversation between Olivia and Celisia, today’s episode explores how warranted fear can become harmful paranoia, why so many women are obsessed with true crime, and what ‘justice’ looks like in a society obsessed with punishment.
You can find Olivia on Instagram @oliviagatwood
Check out Olivia's books Life of the Party and New American Best Friend.
10/12/2021
48:28
Ep. 10: Joan Little Pt. 2
At just 21 years old, Joan Little finds herself on trial for murder and facing the death penalty. But still, thousands of people around the country insist that Joan’s actions were justified. When her case sparks nationwide protests and a wave of financial support, eyes around the world are suddenly all on Joan. Picking up where part 1 left off, today’s episode explores what happens when someone suddenly and unwittingly becomes the face of a movement.
A full list of sources, resources mentioned, and photos related to the case are available in the show notes of today's episode, https://truercrimepodcast.com/joan-little-pt-2/
