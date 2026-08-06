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The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

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DocumentarySociety & Culture
The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories
Latest episode

350 episodes

  • The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

    Between The Madness - Episode 16 - Birthday Blackout Killer - The Murder of Lisa Jeffrey

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    In Ocala, Florida, Lisa Jeffrey vanished after celebrating her 48th birthday. Her ex-husband insisted she had simply walked away, but a search of his immaculate trailer uncovered a secret no one expected. What followed was a disturbing investigation into violence, deception, and the dark truth hidden inside one Florida trailer park.
    How to support:
    For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
    Go to - Patreon

    How to connect:
    Website
    Instagram
    Facebook
    Twitter

    Theme and Closing Track:
    Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
    Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
    Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
    Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
    HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
    LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!!  Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
    Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
    Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
    GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.

    Research & Writing:
    Giselle Melanson Tattrie
    Editing:
    Aiden Wolf
    Sources:
    Court in the Act
    Interview with a Killer
    CaseLaw.com
    Beenverified.com  
    Affidavit
    Marion County Florida Court
    Forensic Transmissions Episode 178: Bo Pete Jeffrey Trial
    COURT TV
    COURT TV2
    COURT TV3
    COURT TV4
    Orlando Sentinel
  • The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

    Episode 329 - She Typed, They Died - The Murder of Bruce Miller

    08/02/2026 | 51 mins.
    Bruce Miller was murdered inside his junkyard in Mt. Morris, Michigan, leaving detectives chasing the wrong suspect. Then, months later, a shocking discovery in another state turned the entire investigation upside down and exposed a deadly deception that began online.
    How to support:
    For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
    Go to - Patreon

    How to connect:
    Website
    Instagram
    Facebook
    Twitter

    Theme and Closing Track:
    Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
    Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
    Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
    Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
    HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
    LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!!  Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
    Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
    Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
    GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.

    Research & Writing:
    Ryan Deininger
    Sources:
    Court TV Trial Playlist
    Web of Seduction - Forensic Files
    Convicted killer Sharee Miller admits to planning husband's murder with online lover
    Bruce Miller's murder: A complete timeline of events
    Sharee Miller, in prison in the death of her husband, to marry again
    Appeals judge grants Sharee Miller release motion
    Sharee Miller back in Genesee County Jail
    Sharee Miller recharged in high-profile murder case
    Woman in infamous internet love triangle slaying admits guilt 17 years later
    Sharee's Murder Confession
    BRUCE MILLER - SHAREE MILLER - FEDERAL COURT UPHOLDS RULING
    Woman Seduces Ex-Cop Through AOL Chat Rooms
    Instant Message Murder
    Bruce Leroy Miller Obituary
  • The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

    Episode 328 - A Tap On the Shoulder – The Murder of Dan Markel

    07/26/2026 | 1h
    A father was murdered just steps from his front door in Tallahassee, Florida. As investigators followed a trail of wiretaps, coded conversations, and a failed escape to a country without extradition, they uncovered a family conspiracy that would take more than a decade to unravel.
    How to support:
    For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
    Go to - Patreon

    How to connect:
    Website
    Instagram
    Facebook
    Twitter

    Theme and Closing Track:
    Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
    Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
    Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
    Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
    HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
    LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!!  Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
    Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
    Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
    GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.

    Research & Writing:
    Sherri Smith
    Editing:
    Aiden Wolf
    Sources:
    Law and Crime
    CourtTV
    People Magazine
    Extreme Punishment by Steven B Epstein
    ABC News
    CBS News
    20/20 Meddler or Murderer
    Tallahassee Democrat
    Dateline
    Yahoo! 
    Florida Politics
  • The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

    Between The Madness - Episode 15 - Two Lies. One Truth - The Sierra Mininger Case

    07/23/2026 | 27 mins.
    On a December morning in Greeley, Colorado, a young woman was found dying from a single gunshot wound. The only witness gave detectives three different explanations for what had happened, but only one could be true. What followed was an interrogation where every new story brought investigators one step closer to the truth.
    How to support:
    For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
    Go to - Patreon

    How to connect:
    Website
    Instagram
    Facebook
    Twitter

    Theme and Closing Track:
    Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
    Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
    Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
    Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
    HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
    LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!!  Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
    Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
    Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
    GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.

    Research & Writing:
    Sherri Smith
    Research:
    J.R. Rainbolt
    Editing:
    Aiden Wolf
    Sources:
    District Attorney Weld County
    Denver 7
  • The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

    Episode 327 - Author of Death – The Case of Kouri Richins

    07/19/2026 | 50 mins.
    On the eve of a multimillion-dollar real estate deal in Midway, Utah, Eric Richins died after sharing a quiet celebration with his wife. What first appeared to be a tragic and unexplained death soon unraveled into a story of hidden debt, secret relationships, and a children's book that took on a chilling new meaning.
    How to support:
    For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
    Go to - Patreon

    How to connect:
    Website
    Instagram
    Facebook
    Twitter

    Theme and Closing Track:
    Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
    Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
    Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
    Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
    HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
    LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!!  Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
    Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
    Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
    GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.

    Research & Writing:
    Ryan Deininger
    Editing:
    Aiden Wolf
    Sources:
    Kouri Richins’s son: ‘I want her to go to prison forever’
    Kouri Richins juror reveals panel was ‘hoping that she was innocent’
    Prosecutors paint Kouri Richins as ‘black widow’ in closing argument
    Kouri Richins’ defense rests without calling a single witness
    Texts show ghostwriter wrote children’s book, not Kouri Richins
    Kouri Richins’ paramour takes the stand: ‘She asked if I had ever killed anybody’
    ‘This is a joke’: Investigator pushes back at Kouri Richins’ defense theory of victim sexting
    Kouri Richins asked for the ‘Michael Jackson stuff,’ housekeeper testifies
    A Utah mom who wrote kids’ book on grief after husband died killed him for money
    Justice Is A Process
    Utah Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Poisoning Husband
    What to Know About the Kouri Richins Murder Case
    Children's author Kouri Richins learns her fate for poisoning husband
    Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story
    Court TV Recap What to know about the controversial ‘Walk The Dog’ letter as testimony ends
    Sons of convicted killer Kouri Richins worry she would hurt them if freed from prison
    Good Things Utah Interview With Kouri About Book
    Juror shares why he felt Kouri Richins' was guilty of murder and other crimes
    Exclusive Interview | Todd Gabler Inside the Courtroom & Investigation of the Kouri Richins Trial
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About The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories
Ordinary people who do unthinkable things...The Minds of Madness is a True Crime Podcast that examines the most disturbing criminal minds and the impact violent crimes have on survivors of homicide.
Podcast website
DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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