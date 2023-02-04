The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

Episode 159 - The Final Sacrifice - The Solar Temple Suicides

On an autumn day back in 1994, authorities from a tiny ski village in Canada's Laurentian Mountains responded to reports of a house fire. What they discovered inside was chilling: two bodies, at first believed to be suicides. But the investigation didn't end there. Three more victims would be discovered, stabbed to death. The very next day, two small towns in Switzerland were rocked by eerily similar tragedies. Special Thanks: Sarah Booth - Actor IMDb Instagram Twitter Actor Showcase LAST CALL - One Take Split Screen Single Take TRAILER Mike Kropveld - Founder & Executive Director Info-Cult Research & Writing: Matt Snell Editing: Aiden Wolf