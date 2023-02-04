The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

Episode 159 - The Final Sacrifice - The Solar Temple Suicides
On an autumn day back in 1994, authorities from a tiny ski village in Canada’s Laurentian Mountains responded to reports of a house fire.
What they discovered inside was chilling: two bodies, at first believed to be suicides.
But the investigation didn't end there. Three more victims would be discovered, stabbed to death.
The very next day, two small towns in Switzerland were rocked by eerily similar tragedies.
How to support:
For extra perks including extra content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
Go to - Patreon
How to connect:
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
Zocdoc - Go to zocdoc.com/MADNESS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.
Better Help - This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp - Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MADNESS and get on your way to being your best self.
Babbel - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/Madness
PDS Debt - PDS DEBT is offering free debt analysis to our listeners just for completing the quick and easy debt assessment at www.PDSDebt.com/mad
Vessi - Click vessi.com/MADNESS and use code MADNESS for 15% oﬀ your entire order! Free shipping to CA, US, AU,JP, TW,KR, SG
Hello Fresh - Go to HelloFresh.com/madness50 and use code madness50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
Special Thanks:
Sarah Booth - Actor
IMDb
Instagram
Twitter
Actor Showcase
LAST CALL - One Take Split Screen Single Take
TRAILER
Mike Kropveld - Founder & Executive Director
Info-Cult
Research & Writing:
Matt Snell
Editing:
Aiden Wolf
Sources:
The Order of the Solar Temple: Temple of Death, ed. James R. Lewis
The Pleasure of Believing: Toward a naturalistic explanation of religious conversions, by Fabrice Clement
The Order of the Solar Temple (Witness Documentary Series)
Radio Canada International: History Canada: October 4,1994: An international cult tragedy begins
The Guardian: An apocalyptic cult, 900 dead: remembering the Jonestown massacre, 40 years on
Salon: Jim Jones' sinister grip on San Francisco
New York Times: 16 Burned Bodies Found in France; Cult Tie Suspected
The Guardian: Conductor on trial for cult deaths
Getty Images: Cult Survivor Thierry Huguenin
Vuarnet Official Website
World History Encyclopedia—Knights Templar
Wikipedia: Priesthood of Melchizedek
Newspapers.com Sources:
The Gazette, Montreal, 11 Mar 1993, Thu · Page 4
The Gazette, Montreal, 02 Apr 1993, Fri · Page 3
The Winnipeg Sun—13 Mar 1993, Sat · Page 9
The Gazette, Montreal, 05 Oct 1994, Wed · Page 3
The Gazette, Montreal, 06 Oct 1994, Thu · Page 1
The Ottawa Citizen 07 Oct 1994, Fri · Page 1
The Gazette, Montreal—08 Oct 1994, Sat · Page 4
Calgary Herald—24 Mar 1997, Mon · Page 3
Edmonton Journal—22 Apr 2001, Sun · Page 42
Controversial New Religions, ed. James R. Lewis and Jesper Aagaard Petersen