The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

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350 episodes
Between The Madness - Episode 16 - Birthday Blackout Killer - The Murder of Lisa Jeffrey08/06/2026 | 28 mins.In Ocala, Florida, Lisa Jeffrey vanished after celebrating her 48th birthday. Her ex-husband insisted she had simply walked away, but a search of his immaculate trailer uncovered a secret no one expected. What followed was a disturbing investigation into violence, deception, and the dark truth hidden inside one Florida trailer park.
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Theme and Closing Track:
Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!! Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.
Research & Writing:
Giselle Melanson Tattrie
Editing:
Aiden Wolf
Sources:
Court in the Act
Interview with a Killer
CaseLaw.com
Beenverified.com
Affidavit
Marion County Florida Court
Forensic Transmissions Episode 178: Bo Pete Jeffrey Trial
COURT TV
COURT TV2
COURT TV3
COURT TV4
Orlando Sentinel
- Bruce Miller was murdered inside his junkyard in Mt. Morris, Michigan, leaving detectives chasing the wrong suspect. Then, months later, a shocking discovery in another state turned the entire investigation upside down and exposed a deadly deception that began online.
How to support:
For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
Go to - Patreon
How to connect:
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Theme and Closing Track:
Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!! Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.
Research & Writing:
Ryan Deininger
Sources:
Court TV Trial Playlist
Web of Seduction - Forensic Files
Convicted killer Sharee Miller admits to planning husband's murder with online lover
Bruce Miller's murder: A complete timeline of events
Sharee Miller, in prison in the death of her husband, to marry again
Appeals judge grants Sharee Miller release motion
Sharee Miller back in Genesee County Jail
Sharee Miller recharged in high-profile murder case
Woman in infamous internet love triangle slaying admits guilt 17 years later
Sharee's Murder Confession
BRUCE MILLER - SHAREE MILLER - FEDERAL COURT UPHOLDS RULING
Woman Seduces Ex-Cop Through AOL Chat Rooms
Instant Message Murder
Bruce Leroy Miller Obituary
- A father was murdered just steps from his front door in Tallahassee, Florida. As investigators followed a trail of wiretaps, coded conversations, and a failed escape to a country without extradition, they uncovered a family conspiracy that would take more than a decade to unravel.
How to support:
For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
Go to - Patreon
How to connect:
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Theme and Closing Track:
Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!! Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.
Research & Writing:
Sherri Smith
Editing:
Aiden Wolf
Sources:
Law and Crime
CourtTV
People Magazine
Extreme Punishment by Steven B Epstein
ABC News
CBS News
20/20 Meddler or Murderer
Tallahassee Democrat
Dateline
Yahoo!
Florida Politics
Between The Madness - Episode 15 - Two Lies. One Truth - The Sierra Mininger Case07/23/2026 | 27 mins.On a December morning in Greeley, Colorado, a young woman was found dying from a single gunshot wound. The only witness gave detectives three different explanations for what had happened, but only one could be true. What followed was an interrogation where every new story brought investigators one step closer to the truth.
How to support:
For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
Go to - Patreon
How to connect:
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Theme and Closing Track:
Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!! Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.
Research & Writing:
Sherri Smith
Research:
J.R. Rainbolt
Editing:
Aiden Wolf
Sources:
District Attorney Weld County
Denver 7
- On the eve of a multimillion-dollar real estate deal in Midway, Utah, Eric Richins died after sharing a quiet celebration with his wife. What first appeared to be a tragic and unexplained death soon unraveled into a story of hidden debt, secret relationships, and a children's book that took on a chilling new meaning.
How to support:
For extra perks including exclusive content, early release, and ad-free episodes -
Go to - Patreon
How to connect:
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Theme and Closing Track:
Original compositions created for The Minds of Madness
Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast:
Shopify - Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/madness
Quince - Upgrade your wardrobe with pieces made to last with Quince. Go to Quince.com/madness for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Raycon - The Essential Open Earbuds are perfect for refreshing your routine this spring. Go to buyraycon.com/mindsofmadnessOPEN to get 20% off!
HERS - Feel like your best self again, Visit forhers.com/MADNESS to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you.
LEAN - They’re having a Huge Memorial Day Sale and Lean is 25% off!! Visit takelean.com and enter THANK YOU 25 for 25% OFF.
Granola - If meetings are eating up your day, Granola is a no-brainer. You can try it totally free for three months - just head to granola.ai/MADNESS
Rula - Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at rula.com/madness
GhostBed - Take advantage of Spring Sale pricing, go to GhostBed.com/madness, code MADNESS for an extra 10% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply; see site for details.
Research & Writing:
Ryan Deininger
Editing:
Aiden Wolf
Sources:
Kouri Richins’s son: ‘I want her to go to prison forever’
Kouri Richins juror reveals panel was ‘hoping that she was innocent’
Prosecutors paint Kouri Richins as ‘black widow’ in closing argument
Kouri Richins’ defense rests without calling a single witness
Texts show ghostwriter wrote children’s book, not Kouri Richins
Kouri Richins’ paramour takes the stand: ‘She asked if I had ever killed anybody’
‘This is a joke’: Investigator pushes back at Kouri Richins’ defense theory of victim sexting
Kouri Richins asked for the ‘Michael Jackson stuff,’ housekeeper testifies
A Utah mom who wrote kids’ book on grief after husband died killed him for money
Justice Is A Process
Utah Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Poisoning Husband
What to Know About the Kouri Richins Murder Case
Children's author Kouri Richins learns her fate for poisoning husband
Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story
Court TV Recap What to know about the controversial ‘Walk The Dog’ letter as testimony ends
Sons of convicted killer Kouri Richins worry she would hurt them if freed from prison
Good Things Utah Interview With Kouri About Book
Juror shares why he felt Kouri Richins' was guilty of murder and other crimes
Exclusive Interview | Todd Gabler Inside the Courtroom & Investigation of the Kouri Richins Trial
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About The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories
Ordinary people who do unthinkable things...The Minds of Madness is a True Crime Podcast that examines the most disturbing criminal minds and the impact violent crimes have on survivors of homicide.Podcast website
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