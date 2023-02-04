Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories in the App
Listen to The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

Podcast The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories
Podcast The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

Grip Tape
add
Ordinary people who do unthinkable things...The Minds of Madness is a True Crime Podcast that examines the most disturbing criminal minds and the impact violent... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
Ordinary people who do unthinkable things...The Minds of Madness is a True Crime Podcast that examines the most disturbing criminal minds and the impact violent... More

Available Episodes

5 of 157
  • Episode 161 - Deadly Secrets - The Murder Of Brad McGarry
    There are just some things in life - we simply can’t live without: such as Food, water, shelter… and perhaps the occasional podcast… These things keep us alive, but what about the things that make life really worth living? Goals that propel us…Art that inspires us… Experiences that fulfill us… And of course, the one thing that’s driven humanity to its greatest heights…love. And if we’re lucky, we’ll experience all different forms of it during our lifetimes - from Familial to Platonic, to Romantic. But there can be a dark side to love as well: because The more we care, the greater the potential to get hurt… How to support: For extra perks including extra content, early release, and ad-free episodes - Go to - Patreon How to connect: Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast: Zocdoc - Go to zocdoc.com/MADNESS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Better Help - This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp - Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MADNESS and get on your way to being your best self. Babbel - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/Madness PDS Debt - PDS DEBT is offering free debt analysis to our listeners just for completing the quick and easy debt assessment at www.PDSDebt.com/mad Vessi - Click vessi.com/MADNESS and use code MADNESS for 15% oﬀ your entire order! Free shipping to CA, US, AU,JP, TW,KR, SG Hello Fresh - Go to HelloFresh.com/madness50 and use code madness50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Research & Writing: Nicole Colin & Katherine Thomas - Epigram Literary Group Editing: Aiden Wolf Sources: oxygen.com  thecinemaholic.com  wtov9.com  youtube.com 1 youtube.com 2 theintelligencer.net theintelligencer.net 2 progardentips.com ohiodnr.gov supremecourt.ohio.gov The Murder Tapes - Scene of the Crime spikytv.com wtrf.com intouchweekly.com bauerturner.com timesleaderonline.com timesleaderonline.com 2 findagrave.com facebook.com en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org 2 bellairehousetours.com imperialglass.org
    4/30/2023
    48:28
  • Episode 160 - Lethal Love Triangle - The Disappearance Of Heather Strong
    In the quiet little town of Reddick, Florida, things had taken a sinister turn when a dedicated mother of two, failed to show up for her shift at the local Iron Skillet. It was the day after Valentine's Day, and Heather Strong, never missed a day of work - at least not without calling. As days passed, Heather's absence only added to the mounting concerns of those who knew and loved her. Ten agonizing days later, a family member finally reported her missing. How to support: For extra perks including extra content, early release, and ad-free episodes - Go to - Patreon How to connect: Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast: Zocdoc - Go to zocdoc.com/MADNESS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Better Help - This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp - Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MADNESS and get on your way to being your best self. Babbel - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/Madness PDS Debt - PDS DEBT is offering free debt analysis to our listeners just for completing the quick and easy debt assessment at www.PDSDebt.com/mad Vessi - Click vessi.com/MADNESS and use code MADNESS for 15% oﬀ your entire order! Free shipping to CA, US, AU,JP, TW,KR, SG Hello Fresh - Go to HelloFresh.com/madness50 and use code madness50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Featured Podcast: Astonishing Legends astonishinglegends.com Research & Writing: Nicole Colin & Katherine Thomas - Epigram Literary Group Editing: Aiden Wolf Sources: youtube.com (6 part series) youtube.com en.wikipedia.org oxygen.com mycrimelibrary.com dailymail.co.uk  murderpedia.org icantbelieveitsnotfiction.com cncpunishment.com victimsofhomicide.fandom.com tiktok.com graziadaily.co.uk en.wikipedia.org #1 en.wikipedia.org #2 en.wikipedia.org #3 To Love and to Kill - M. William Phelps Ocala.com #1 Ocala.com #2 Ocala.com #3 Ocala.com #4 Ocala.com #5 Ocala.com #6 Ocala.com #7 Ocala.com #8 Ocala.com #9 Ocala.com #10 Ocala.com #11 Emilia Carr Appeal Initial Brief Emilia Carr Appeal Answer Brief wallstreetmojo.com
    4/23/2023
    56:03
  • Episode 159 - The Final Sacrifice - The Solar Temple Suicides
    On an autumn day back in 1994, authorities from a tiny ski village in Canada’s Laurentian Mountains responded to reports of a house fire. What they discovered inside was chilling: two bodies, at first believed to be suicides.  But the investigation didn't end there. Three more victims would be discovered, stabbed to death. The very next day, two small towns in Switzerland were rocked by eerily similar tragedies. How to support: For extra perks including extra content, early release, and ad-free episodes - Go to - Patreon How to connect: Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast: Zocdoc - Go to zocdoc.com/MADNESS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Better Help - This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp - Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MADNESS and get on your way to being your best self. Babbel - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/Madness PDS Debt - PDS DEBT is offering free debt analysis to our listeners just for completing the quick and easy debt assessment at www.PDSDebt.com/mad Vessi - Click vessi.com/MADNESS and use code MADNESS for 15% oﬀ your entire order! Free shipping to CA, US, AU,JP, TW,KR, SG Hello Fresh - Go to HelloFresh.com/madness50 and use code madness50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Special Thanks: Sarah Booth - Actor IMDb Instagram Twitter Actor Showcase LAST CALL - One Take Split Screen Single Take TRAILER Mike Kropveld - Founder & Executive Director Info-Cult Research & Writing: Matt Snell Editing: Aiden Wolf Sources: The Order of the Solar Temple: Temple of Death, ed. James R. Lewis The Pleasure of Believing: Toward a naturalistic explanation of religious conversions, by Fabrice Clement The Order of the Solar Temple (Witness Documentary Series) Radio Canada International: History Canada: October 4,1994: An international cult tragedy begins The Guardian: An apocalyptic cult, 900 dead: remembering the Jonestown massacre, 40 years on Salon: Jim Jones' sinister grip on San Francisco New York Times: 16 Burned Bodies Found in France; Cult Tie Suspected The Guardian: Conductor on trial for cult deaths Getty Images: Cult Survivor Thierry Huguenin Vuarnet Official Website World History Encyclopedia—Knights Templar Wikipedia: Priesthood of Melchizedek Newspapers.com Sources: The Gazette, Montreal, 11 Mar 1993, Thu · Page 4 The Gazette, Montreal, 02 Apr 1993, Fri · Page 3 The Winnipeg Sun—13 Mar 1993, Sat · Page 9 The Gazette, Montreal, 05 Oct 1994, Wed · Page 3 The Gazette, Montreal, 06 Oct 1994, Thu · Page 1 The Ottawa Citizen 07 Oct 1994, Fri · Page 1 The Gazette, Montreal—08 Oct 1994, Sat · Page 4 Calgary Herald—24 Mar 1997, Mon · Page 3 Edmonton Journal—22 Apr 2001, Sun · Page 42 Controversial New Religions, ed. James R. Lewis and Jesper Aagaard Petersen
    4/16/2023
    50:27
  • Episode 158 - The Aftermath - A Tale Of Two Brothers And The Burden Of Grief
    Join us as we embark on a gripping journey and explore the disturbing case of a son's deadly rampage and another son's daunting task of piecing together the shattered remnants of his brother's violence. It’s a story that will take us on a journey through the most chilling aspects of the human psyche, but also a story of strength and perseverance. A true testament to the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of unspeakable tragedy. How to support: For extra perks including extra content, early release, and ad-free episodes - Go to - Patreon How to connect: Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast: Zocdoc - Go to zocdoc.com/MADNESS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Better Help - This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp - Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MADNESS and get on your way to being your best self. Babbel - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/Madness PDS Debt - PDS DEBT is offering free debt analysis to our listeners just for completing the quick and easy debt assessment at www.PDSDebt.com/mad Vessi - Click vessi.com/MADNESS and use code MADNESS for 15% oﬀ your entire order! Free shipping to CA, US, AU,JP, TW,KR, SG Special Thanks: Daniel Yearick, MS, LCMHC-S Email: [email protected] A Thousand Fireflies: Living in the Aftermath of my Parents’ Murders Research & Writing: Sherri Smith Editing: Aiden Wolf Sources: Hadley, Ryan and Dan Yearick, “A Thousand Fireflies: Living in the Aftermath of my Parents’ Murders.” Rolling Stone Tyler Hadley From Boy Scout to Killer ABC News WPBF Tyler Hadley Discusses Killing his Parents Tyler Hadley's Resentencing Hearing Tyler Hadley Arrest Affidavit Tyler Hadley Discusses Killing Parents
    4/9/2023
    41:15
  • Episode 157 - Sinister Snapchats - The Murder Of Tyrone Hassel III
    New Year's Eve is a time for reflection and hope. A moment to bid farewell to the past and embrace the future. But for one family in St. Joseph Township Michigan, the festivities in 2018 would be cut short in the most brutal way. At 11 PM, the police department received a chilling 911 call from a woman in distress. Her voice was shaking, her words barely audible, but the message was clear, her husband had been shot, and he needed help fast. How to support: For extra perks including extra content, early release, and ad-free episodes - Go to - Patreon How to connect: Website Instagram Facebook Twitter Please check out our sponsors and help support the podcast: Zocdoc - Go to zocdoc.com/MADNESS and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Better Help - This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp - Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MADNESS and get on your way to being your best self. Babbel - Get up to 55% off your subscription when you go to babbel.com/Madness PDS Debt - PDS DEBT is offering free debt analysis to our listeners just for completing the quick and easy debt assessment at www.PDSDebt.com/mad Vessi - Click vessi.com/MADNESS and use code MADNESS for 15% oﬀ your entire order! Free shipping to CA, US, AU,JP, TW,KR, SG Research & Writing: Ellie Hayes Editing: Aiden Wolf Sources: Jeremy Cuellar Confession Kemia Hassel Trial Day 2 Kemia Hassel Trial Day 2 Cont’d  Kemia Hassel Trial Day 3 Kemia Hassel Trial Day 1 Heavy.com News CDN
    4/2/2023
    41:33

More True Crime podcasts

About The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

Ordinary people who do unthinkable things...The Minds of Madness is a True Crime Podcast that examines the most disturbing criminal minds and the impact violent crimes have on survivors of homicide.
Podcast website

Listen to The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories, Bone Chilling Tales To Keep You Awake and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories: Podcasts in Family