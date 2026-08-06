The Minds of Madness - True Crime Stories

On the eve of a multimillion-dollar real estate deal in Midway, Utah, Eric Richins died after sharing a quiet celebration with his wife. What first appeared to be a tragic and unexplained death soon unraveled into a story of hidden debt, secret relationships, and a children's book that took on a chilling new meaning.

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Research & Writing:

Ryan Deininger

Editing:

Aiden Wolf

Sources:

Kouri Richins’s son: ‘I want her to go to prison forever’

Kouri Richins juror reveals panel was ‘hoping that she was innocent’

Prosecutors paint Kouri Richins as ‘black widow’ in closing argument

Kouri Richins’ defense rests without calling a single witness

Texts show ghostwriter wrote children’s book, not Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins’ paramour takes the stand: ‘She asked if I had ever killed anybody’

‘This is a joke’: Investigator pushes back at Kouri Richins’ defense theory of victim sexting

Kouri Richins asked for the ‘Michael Jackson stuff,’ housekeeper testifies

A Utah mom who wrote kids’ book on grief after husband died killed him for money

Justice Is A Process

Utah Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Poisoning Husband

What to Know About the Kouri Richins Murder Case

Children's author Kouri Richins learns her fate for poisoning husband

Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story

Court TV Recap What to know about the controversial ‘Walk The Dog’ letter as testimony ends

Sons of convicted killer Kouri Richins worry she would hurt them if freed from prison

Good Things Utah Interview With Kouri About Book

Juror shares why he felt Kouri Richins' was guilty of murder and other crimes

Exclusive Interview | Todd Gabler Inside the Courtroom & Investigation of the Kouri Richins Trial