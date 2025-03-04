Most of our efforts to fight climate change, from electric cars to wind turbines, are about pumping fewer greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But what if we could pull out the gases that are already there? Akshat Rathi, a reporter at Bloomberg with a doctorate in chemistry, knows more about this technology, called “direct air capture,” than just about anyone. He follows companies like Carbon Engineering and Climeworks that are trying to figure out how to take regular air and pull carbon dioxide out of it.
If their plans work, they could mean a world with net negative emissions: less carbon in the sky than there is right now, and a cooler planet. But his reporting has also highlighted how elusive carbon capture can be, and how tricky it can be to make the tech work at an affordable price. Rathi and Vox’s Dylan Matthews discuss how direct air capture works, how it’s different from capturing carbon at a fossil fuel plant, and the struggles of one direct air capture company in particular.
Read more of Akshat’s work here:
Inside America's Race to Scale Direct-Air Capture Technology - Bloomberg
Crushed Rock Could Capture Billions of Tons of Carbon Dioxide - Bloomberg
Britain Is Getting Ready to Scale Up Negative-Emissions Technology - Bloomberg
Planting Trees Isn’t a Simple Climate Change Solution It Seems - Bloomberg
The story behind the world’s first large direct air capture plant — Quartz (qz.com)
The ultimate guide to negative-emissions technologies — Quartz (qz.com)
Host:
Dylan Matthews (@DylanMatt), senior correspondent, Vox
Producer:
Sofi LaLonde (@sofilalonde)
More to explore:
Subscribe to Vox’s Future Perfect newsletter, which breaks down big, complicated problems the world faces and the most efficient ways to solve them.
We always want to hear from you! Please send comments and questions to [email protected]
.
Subscribe to Future Perfect on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app to automatically get new episodes of the latest season each week.
Follow Us:
Vox.com
Support Future Perfect by making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices