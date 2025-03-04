Powered by RND
Future Perfect

Vox
Future Perfect explores provocative ideas with the potential to radically improve the world. We tackle big questions about the most effective ways to save lives...
Society & CulturePhilosophyNewsPolitics

  • Good Robot #2: Everything is not awesome
    When a robot does bad things, who is responsible? A group of technologists sounds the alarm about the ways AI is already harming us today. Are their concerns being taken seriously? This is the second episode of our new four-part series about the stories shaping the future of AI. Good Robot was made in partnership with Vox's Future Perfect team.
    --------  
    57:05
  • Good Robot #1: The Magic Intelligence in the Sky
    Before AI became a mainstream obsession, one thinker sounded the alarm about its catastrophic potential. So why are so many billionaires and tech leaders worried about… paper clips? This is the first episode of our new four-part series about the stories shaping the future of AI. Good Robot was made in partnership with Vox's Future Perfect team.
    --------  
    52:47
  • Introducing: Good Robot
    A new series about AI from Unexplainable and Future Perfect
    --------  
    3:31
  • Sucking the carbon out of the sky
    Most of our efforts to fight climate change, from electric cars to wind turbines, are about pumping fewer greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But what if we could pull out the gases that are already there? Akshat Rathi, a reporter at Bloomberg with a doctorate in chemistry, knows more about this technology, called "direct air capture," than just about anyone. He follows companies like Carbon Engineering and Climeworks that are trying to figure out how to take regular air and pull carbon dioxide out of it. If their plans work, they could mean a world with net negative emissions: less carbon in the sky than there is right now, and a cooler planet. But his reporting has also highlighted how elusive carbon capture can be, and how tricky it can be to make the tech work at an affordable price. Rathi and Vox's Dylan Matthews discuss how direct air capture works, how it's different from capturing carbon at a fossil fuel plant, and the struggles of one direct air capture company in particular.
    --------  
    43:52
  • Should I still have kids if I’m worried about climate change?
    Climate scientist Kimberly Nicholas co-led a study that showed the single most effective thing an individual can do to decrease their carbon footprint is have fewer kids. Despite that finding, she still says that people who really want to have kids should go ahead with their plans. She explains how she squares that circle to Vox's Sigal Samuel, and the two discuss how to think about the decision to have kids or not and how to make meaning in a warming world.
    --------  
    1:02:50

About Future Perfect

Future Perfect explores provocative ideas with the potential to radically improve the world. We tackle big questions about the most effective ways to save lives, control new and potentially dangerous technology, and address world poverty to create a more perfect future. Good Robot is a new series about AI from Unexplainable and Future Perfect. Produced by Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
