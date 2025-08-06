Powered by RND
Lucky Boy
Lucky Boy

Lucky Boy
  An update on the story
    When Lucky Boy launched back in March, there was an important detail that didn't make it into the podcast, for legal reasons: the team had discovered that they weren't the only people who had been investigating the allegations made by Gareth - the Metropolitan Police had been too. Now, reporter Chloe Hadjimatheou has an update.
    --------  
    3:06
  Lucky Boys
    Sally Anne Bowen doesn't want to speak about her relationship with Gareth, but it turns out there is a way of hearing her version of events. And after months of searching, Chloe gets a message from another 'lucky boy'.
    --------  
    52:00
  The school
    Chloe hears from a former teacher who seems to support what Gareth believes - that there was a cover-up. And it's still going on today.
    --------  
    41:05
  The relationship
    Gareth is convinced that his memories are true and that there are plenty of witnesses who can corroborate his story, so why will no one help him?
    --------  
    44:47
  Gareth
    Gareth spent years believing he was a lucky boy. He was the 14-year-old who got the attention of the attractive young science teacher. Now, decades later, he wants the truth to come out about the damage it's caused him. But his story is not straight forward.
    --------  
    37:27

About Lucky Boy

Gareth's whole life has been defined by a relationship he had 35 years ago when, as a 14-year-old schoolboy, he fell in love with an attractive young teacher at his school. He spent most afternoons in her bedroom and thought he was the luckiest boy in the world. But when she walked out of his life everything started to unravel. Lucky Boy is a four-part series in which Chloe Hadjimatheou asks who gets to be a perpetrator and a victim.
