219. How Do You Identify a Narcissist?

What’s the difference between narcissism and high self-esteem? Does social media fuel arrogance or self-consciousness? And do people get less toxic with age? SOURCES:Brené Brown, research professor at the University of Houston and visiting professor in management at the University of Texas at Austin.Jonathan Haidt, professor of social psychology at the New York University Stern School of Business.Michael Lewis, author.Cooper McAllister, senior consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University. RESOURCES:"‘Narcissistic Abuse’ Has Gone Mainstream. But What Is It?" Abby Ellin (The Washington Post, 2024)."Development of Narcissism Across the Life Span: A Meta-Analytic Review of Longitudinal Studies," by Ulrich Orth, Samantha Krauss, and Mitja D. Back (Psychological Bulletin, 2024).The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, by Jonathan Haidt (2024)."America Is Obsessed With Narcissists. Is Trump to Blame?" by Charles Trepany (USA Today, 2024)."Narcissism Today: What We Know and What We Need to Learn," by Joshua D. Miller, Mitja D. Back, Donald R. Lynam, and Aidan G. C. Wright (Current Directions in Psychological Science, 2021)."Egos Deflating With the Great Recession: A Cross-Temporal Meta-Analysis and Within-Campus Analysis of the Narcissistic Personality Inventory, 1982–2016," by Jean M. Twenge, Sara H. Konrath, Cooper McAllister, et al. (Personality and Individual Differences, 2021)."Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Diagnostic and Clinical Challenges," by Eve Caligor, Kenneth N. Levy, and Frank E. Yeomans (American Journal of Psychiatry, 2015).Generation Me: Why Today's Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled — and More Miserable Than Ever Before, by Jean Twenge (2006).Cincinnatus and the Citizen-Servant Ideal: The Roman Legend's Life, Times, and Legacy, by Michael J. Hillyard (2001). EXTRAS:"Is Screen Time as Poisonous as We Think?" by Freakonomics Radio (2024)."Do 'Generations' Mean Anything?" by No Stupid Questions (2023)."Is Pride the Worst Sin?" by No Stupid Questions (2023).The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, by Michael Lewis (2010).