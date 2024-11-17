Does a surplus of information create a shortage of attention? Are today’s young people really unable to focus? And do goldfish need better PR? SOURCES:Neil Bradbury, professor of physiology at Rosalind Franklin University.Nicholas Carr, writer and journalist.Johann Hari, writer and journalist.Charles Howard, University Chaplain and Vice President for Social Equity & Community at the University of Pennsylvania.Felicity Huntingford, emeritus professor of functional ecology at the university of Glasgow.Gloria Mark, professor of informatics at the University of California, Irvine.Rick Rubin, music producer and record executive.Herbert Simon, professor of computer science and psychology at Carnegie Mellon University. RESOURCES:Uncovering Your Path: Spiritual Reflections for Finding Your Purpose, by Charles Lattimore Howard (forthcoming 2025).Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness and Productivity, by Gloria Mark (2023).The Creative Act: A Way of Being, by Rick Rubin (2023).Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again, by Johann Hari (2022)."Quibi’s Founder and CEO Explain What Went Wrong," by Jessica Bursztynsky (CNBC, 2020)."Digital Democracy Survey, Eleventh Edition," by Deloitte (2017)."Busting the Attention Span Myth," by Simon Maybin (BBC News, 2017)."Attention Span During Lectures: 8 Seconds, 10 Minutes, or More?" by Neil Bradbury (Advances in Physiology Education, 2016)."Is Google Making Us Stupid?" by Nicholas Carr (The Atlantic, 2008)."Designing Organizations for an Information-Rich World," by Herbert Simon (Computers, Communications, and the Public Interest, 1971). EXTRAS:"Multitasking Doesn’t Work. So Why Do We Keep Trying?" by Freakonomics Radio (2024)."Rick Rubin on How to Make Something Great," by People I (Mostly) Admire (2023).
--------
37:11
219. How Do You Identify a Narcissist?
What’s the difference between narcissism and high self-esteem? Does social media fuel arrogance or self-consciousness? And do people get less toxic with age? SOURCES:Brené Brown, research professor at the University of Houston and visiting professor in management at the University of Texas at Austin.Jonathan Haidt, professor of social psychology at the New York University Stern School of Business.Michael Lewis, author.Cooper McAllister, senior consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University. RESOURCES:"‘Narcissistic Abuse’ Has Gone Mainstream. But What Is It?" Abby Ellin (The Washington Post, 2024)."Development of Narcissism Across the Life Span: A Meta-Analytic Review of Longitudinal Studies," by Ulrich Orth, Samantha Krauss, and Mitja D. Back (Psychological Bulletin, 2024).The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, by Jonathan Haidt (2024)."America Is Obsessed With Narcissists. Is Trump to Blame?" by Charles Trepany (USA Today, 2024)."Narcissism Today: What We Know and What We Need to Learn," by Joshua D. Miller, Mitja D. Back, Donald R. Lynam, and Aidan G. C. Wright (Current Directions in Psychological Science, 2021)."Egos Deflating With the Great Recession: A Cross-Temporal Meta-Analysis and Within-Campus Analysis of the Narcissistic Personality Inventory, 1982–2016," by Jean M. Twenge, Sara H. Konrath, Cooper McAllister, et al. (Personality and Individual Differences, 2021)."Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Diagnostic and Clinical Challenges," by Eve Caligor, Kenneth N. Levy, and Frank E. Yeomans (American Journal of Psychiatry, 2015).Generation Me: Why Today's Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled — and More Miserable Than Ever Before, by Jean Twenge (2006).Cincinnatus and the Citizen-Servant Ideal: The Roman Legend's Life, Times, and Legacy, by Michael J. Hillyard (2001). EXTRAS:"Is Screen Time as Poisonous as We Think?" by Freakonomics Radio (2024)."Do 'Generations' Mean Anything?" by No Stupid Questions (2023)."Is Pride the Worst Sin?" by No Stupid Questions (2023).The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, by Michael Lewis (2010).
--------
40:48
How Can You Give Better Gifts? (Replay)
How many bottles of wine are regifted? What’s wrong with giving cash? And should Angela give her husband a subscription to the Sausage of the Month Club? SOURCES:Joel Waldfogel, professor of strategic management & entrepreneurship at the University of Minnesota. RESOURCES:“How to Become a Truly Excellent Gift Giver,” by Eliza Brooke (Vox, 2022).“How to Calculate a Holiday Tip for the Doorman,” by Ronda Kaysen (The New York Times, 2022).“Least Favorite Gifts to Receive for Christmas in the United States in 2022, by Generation,” (Statista, 2022).“(Not) Giving the Same Old Song and Dance: Givers’ Misguided Concerns About Thoughtfulness and Boringness Keep Them From Repeating Gifts,” by Julian Givi (Journal of Business Research, 2020).“Does Anyone Really Buy the Giant Car Bows You See in Every Commercial?” by Aditi Shrikant (Vox, 2018).“It’s the Motive That Counts: Perceived Sacrifice Motives and Gratitude in Romantic Relationships,” by Mariko L. Visserman, Francesca Righetti, Emily A. Impett, Dacher Keltner, and Paul A. M. Van Lange (Emotion, 2018).“Why Certain Gifts Are Great to Give but Not to Get: A Framework for Understanding Errors in Gift Giving,” by Jeff Galak, Julian Givi, and Elanor F. Williams (Current Directions in Psychological Science, 2016).“The Girl Who Gets Gifts From Birds,” by Katy Sewall (B.B.C. News, 2015).“The Disappointing Gift: Dispositional and Situational Moderators of Emotional Expressions,” by Renée M. Tobin and William G. Graziano (Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, 2011).Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t Buy Presents for the Holidays, by Joel Waldfogel (2009).“The Deadweight Loss of Christmas,” by Joel Waldfogel (The American Economic Review, 1993).United States Postal Service Employee Tipping and Gift-Receiving Policy. EXTRAS:“Have a Very Homo Economicus Christmas,” by Freakonomics Radio (2012).
--------
38:06
218. Why Do Parents Overshare on Social Media?
How does social media exploit our evolutionary instincts? How dangerous is it to post about your children online? And does Angela regret talking about her daughters on the podcast? SOURCES:Erin Carbone, visiting assistant professor of social and decision sciences at Carnegie Mellon University.Jimmy Kimmel, comedian and late-night television host.George Loewenstein, professor of economics and psychology at Carnegie Mellon University.Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter.Christie Tate, essayist and author. RESOURCES:"Five Takeaways From The Times’s Investigation Into Child Influencers," by The New York Times (2024)."Online 'Sharenting': The Dangers of Posting Sensitive Information About Children on Social Media," by Pietro Ferrara, Ignazio Cammisa, Massimo Pettoello-Mantovani, et al. (The Journal of Pediatrics, 2023)."Privacy Preferences and the Drive to Disclose," by Erin Carbone and George Loewenstein (Current Directions in Psychological Science, 2023)."My Daughter Asked Me to Stop Writing About Motherhood. Here’s Why I Can’t Do That," by Christie Tate (The Washington Post, 2019)."When Kids Realize Their Whole Life Is Already Online," by Taylor Lorenz (The Atlantic, 2019)."'Sharenting' Puts Young at Risk of Online Fraud," by Sean Coughlan (BBC News, 2018)."Everything You Need to Know About the 'Right to be forgotten,'" fact sheet by the European Union. EXTRAS:"What Is Your Password?" by Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2015)."The Best Day," by Taylor Swift (2009).
--------
34:37
217. What Happens When You Put on a Costume?
Would you steal Halloween candy? Should people be required to identify themselves online? And why did Angela go trick-or-treating in a trash bag? SOURCES:Hajo Adam, professor of management at the University of Bath.Marianna Cerini, journalist.Edward Diener, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Illinois.Adam Galinsky, professor of leadership and ethics at Columbia Business School.J. Nathan Matias, assistant professor at the Cornell University Departments of Communication and Information Science.Lisa Morton, paranormal historian and author.Isaac Bashevis Singer, 20th-century Polish-American author.Philip Zimbardo, professor emeritus of psychology at Stanford University. RESOURCES:"Halloween Was Once So Dangerous That Some Cities Considered Banning It," by Christopher Klein (History, 2023)."Why Do People Sometimes Wear an Anonymous Mask? Motivations for Seeking Anonymity Online," by Lewis Nitschinsk, Stephanie J. Tobin, Deanna Varley, and Eric J. Vanman (Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, 2023)."From Pagan Spirits to Wonder Woman: A Brief History of the Halloween Costume," by Marianna Cerini (CNN, 2020)."The Real Name Fallacy," by J.Nathan Matias (Coral, 2017)."Can Your Employees Really Speak Freely?" by James R. Detert and Ethan Burris (Harvard Business Review, 2016)."'Mask Index' Helps Predict Election Day Outcome," by Adriana Diaz (CBS Evening News, 2016)."Enclothed Cognition," by Hajo Adam and Adam D. Galinsky (Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, 2012)."Effects of Deindividuation Variables on Stealing Among Halloween Trick-or-Treaters," by Edward Diener, Scott C. Fraser, Arthur L. Beaman, and Roger T. Kelem (Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 1976)."The Human Choice: Individuation, Reason, and Order Versus Deindividuation, Impulse, and Chaos," by Philip G. Zimbardo (Nebraska Symposium on Motivation, 1969). EXTRAS:"What Is Evil?" by No Stupid Questions (2024)."How to Maximize Your Halloween Candy Haul," by Freakonomics Radio (2012).
Research psychologist Angela Duckworth (author of "Grit") and tech and sports executive Mike Maughan really like to ask people questions, and they believe there’s no such thing as a stupid one. So they have a podcast where they can ask each other as many “stupid questions” as they want. New episodes each week. "No Stupid Questions" is a production of the Freakonomics Radio Network.
To get every show in our network without ads and a monthly bonus episode of Freakonomics Radio, sign up for SiriusXM Podcasts+ on Apple Podcasts at http://apple.co/SiriusXM.