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Freakonomics, M.D.

Freakonomics Radio + Stitcher
ScienceSociety & Culture
Freakonomics, M.D.
Latest episode

87 episodes

  • Freakonomics, M.D.

    The Economics of Everyday Things: Animal Urine

    07/21/2023 | 12 mins.
    In the newest show from the Freakonomics Radio Network, host Zachary Crockett explores the hidden side of the things around us. This week: One creature’s trash is another’s cash.  (Or, how one man found profit in pee.)

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  • Freakonomics, M.D.

    Tom Brady, A.D.H.D., and a Really Bad Headache (Bonus)

    07/11/2023 | 37 mins.
    A sneak peek at Bapu's new book, Random Acts of Medicine, available now from Doubleday, and an announcement about the show.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Freakonomics, M.D.

    78. Do Kids Cause Divorce?

    03/31/2023 | 18 mins.
    Couples get divorced for all kinds of reasons. Is having kids one of them? Bapu talks about research that investigates what happens to parents who unexpectedly have twins. Plus, an announcement about the future of the show.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Freakonomics, M.D.

    77. They Make Minimum Wage. They Could Save Your Life.

    03/24/2023 | 18 mins.
    Doctors and nurses get most of the attention — but a new study suggests we can improve health care by raising wages for a group of workers who are often overlooked.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Freakonomics, M.D.

    76. Is a Spoonful of Sunlight the Best Medicine?

    03/17/2023 | 17 mins.
    In hospitals, a softer pillow or a nicer room might be more than just amenities — they could improve outcomes for patients.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Freakonomics, M.D.
Each week, physician, economist, and author of "Random Acts of Medicine" Dr. Bapu Jena will dig into a fascinating study at the intersection of economics and healthcare. He takes on questions like: Why do kids with summer birthdays get the flu more often? Can surviving a hurricane help you live longer? What do heart surgery and grocery-store pricing have in common?
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ScienceSociety & Culture

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