Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Freakonomics, M.D. in the App
Listen to Freakonomics, M.D. in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Freakonomics, M.D.

Freakonomics, M.D.

Podcast Freakonomics, M.D.
Podcast Freakonomics, M.D.

Freakonomics, M.D.

Freakonomics Radio + Stitcher
add
Each week, physician and economist Dr. Bapu Jena will dig into a fascinating study at the intersection of economics and healthcare. He takes on questions like: ... More
ScienceSociety & Culture
Each week, physician and economist Dr. Bapu Jena will dig into a fascinating study at the intersection of economics and healthcare. He takes on questions like: ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 84
  • 77. They Make Minimum Wage. They Could Save Your Life.
    Doctors and nurses get most of the attention — but a new study suggests we can improve health care by raising wages for a group of workers who are often overlooked.
    3/24/2023
    18:32
  • 76. Is a Spoonful of Sunlight the Best Medicine?
    In hospitals, a softer pillow or a nicer room might be more than just amenities — they could improve outcomes for patients.
    3/17/2023
    17:34
  • 75. What Is Sugar Really Doing to You?
    Americans eat a lot of sugar — and it’s hard to determine how it affects our health. Bapu explains how a new study uses data from the 1950s to help solve the mystery.
    3/10/2023
    19:47
  • 74. How Does Playing Football Affect Your Health?
     It’s not a new question, but it’s a tricky one to study. Bapu explains why, and talks about how an N.F.L. labor dispute helped him get some answers. 
    3/3/2023
    16:48
  • 73. Who Pays for Multimillion-Dollar Miracle Cures?
    The most expensive drugs in the world are treatments for genetic diseases. And more of these cures are on the horizon. How will anyone be able to afford them?
    2/17/2023
    29:28

More Science podcasts

About Freakonomics, M.D.

Each week, physician and economist Dr. Bapu Jena will dig into a fascinating study at the intersection of economics and healthcare. He takes on questions like: Why do kids with summer birthdays get the flu more often? Can surviving a hurricane help you live longer? What do heart surgery and grocery-store pricing have in common?
Podcast website

Listen to Freakonomics, M.D., Taboo Science and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Freakonomics, M.D.

Freakonomics, M.D.

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Freakonomics, M.D.: Podcasts in Family