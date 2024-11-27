#030 What They Didn't Teach You in School About Earth | Our Solar System's Planets
Everything you ever wanted to know about earth, all in one place.
34:32
#029 Where Can Extraterrestrial Life Be Found in the Solar System?
Join with me today as we travel through the solar system and see where the most likely places to find life could be.
23:15
#028 Why this Solution to the Fermi Paradox Is Terrifying
Join with me today as we see what we should do when approaching the search for alien life. Because depending on the answer to this question, we have some vitally significant choices ahead of us as a species. And seeing as this is a question that scientists and political leaders are not yet considering seriously, let's have a go at it on this platform.
21:10
#027 The Most Dangerous Part of the Moons Orbit Is Coming in the 2030s
Join with me today as we learn about the innocently named Lunar Nodal Cycle and why we need to start developing a much better understanding of the fluctuating behaviour of our Moon if we are to protect ourselves against its dangers.
20:20
#026 What Will the Solar Maximum do to Earth in 2025?
Join with me today as we dive into Sun cycles. In particular, I intend to tell you exactly how the cycles of the Sun are already influencing the course of your life.
