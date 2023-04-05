Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Science of Happiness in the App
Listen to The Science of Happiness in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Science of Happiness

The Science of Happiness

Podcast The Science of Happiness
Podcast The Science of Happiness

The Science of Happiness

PRX and Greater Good Science Center
add
Learn research-tested strategies for a happier, more meaningful life, drawing on the science of compassion, gratitude, mindfulness, and awe. Hosted by award-win... More
ScienceSocial Sciences
Learn research-tested strategies for a happier, more meaningful life, drawing on the science of compassion, gratitude, mindfulness, and awe. Hosted by award-win... More

Available Episodes

5 of 171
  • Happiness Break: Contemplating our Interdependence with Nature, with Dekila Chungyalpa
    Take ten minutes to renew your connection to the earth through this guided meditation on our interdependence with the ecosystem. How to Do This Practice: Find a comfortable place to do this practice, relax into your body. Wherever you are, start to acknowledge your surroundings, noticing the living and inanimate things around you. Focus your attention on your breath, and how your breathing is interdependent on other life forms, and other life forms are dependent on your breath. Contemplate the Earth’s compassion, and how it provides you with unconditional support. Finish this practice by acknowledging your connection to the natural world. Today’s Happiness Break host: Dekila Chungyalpa is the founder and head of the Loka Initiative, which brings together faith leaders and culture keepers of indigenous traditions on environmental and climate issues. Learn More About Dekila Chungyalpa’s work: https://centerhealthyminds.org/about/people/dekila-chungyalpa Learn about the Loka Initiative: https://centerhealthyminds.org/programs/loka-initiative Follow Dekila on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dchungyalpa/?hl=en Follow Dekila on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dchungyalpa?lang=en More resources from The Greater Good Science Center: What Happens When We Reconnect With Nature: https://tinyurl.com/553xwm47 How Nature Helps Us Heal: https://tinyurl.com/2p93682j Why Is Nature So Good for Your Mental Health? https://tinyurl.com/ycx9ns4p How Nature Can Make You Kinder, Happier and More Creative: https://tinyurl.com/d2vzpsaj How Being in Nature Can Spur Personal Growth: https://tinyurl.com/2p822nyj How Modern Life Became Disconnected from Nature: https://tinyurl.com/bdzzy6pc Being Around Nature Helps You Love Your Body: https://tinyurl.com/34m7tfre We love hearing from you! How do you connect with nature? Email us at [email protected] or use the hashtag #happinesspod. Find us on Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap Help us share Happiness Break! Leave us a 5-star review and copy and share this link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap We're living through a mental health crisis. Between the stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, burnout — we all could use a break to feel better. That's where Happiness Break comes in. In each biweekly podcast episode, instructors guide you through research-backed practices and meditations that you can do in real-time. These relaxing and uplifting practices have been shown in a lab to help you cultivate calm, compassion, connection, mindfulness, and more — what the latest science says will directly support your well-being. All in less than ten minutes. A little break in your day. This Happiness Break is part of our special series, Climate, Hope & Science. In it, we explore the intersection of environmental well-being and our own well-being, where taking care of ourselves and the planet are one in the same and feeling good is not only possible, it’s helpful. We find the links between crisis, hope, happiness, and action. Look for the third and final episode May 11. Plus, we’ll share another climate-focused Happiness Break on May 18.
    5/4/2023
    9:45
  • How to Feel More Hopeful
    How can we build a sense of hope when the future feels uncertain? Poet Tomás Morín tries a writing practice to make him feel more hopeful and motivated to work toward his goals. This is the second episode of our special series, Climate, Hope & Science. We explore the intersection of environmental well-being and our own well-being, where taking care of ourselves and the planet are one in the same and feeling good is not only possible, it’s helpful. We find the links between crisis, hope, happiness, and action. Look for the third and final episode May 11. Plus, we’ll share climate-focused Happiness Breaks next week and May 18. Episode summary: In the first episode of Climate, Hope & Science, we explored the power of hope with Rebecca Solnitt. Hope can help us cope with uncertainty and sustain action, even when we don’t know what will happen. But what can we do when hope feels far away? This week, we learn about a practice shown in a lab to increase hopefulness and happiness. Poet and professor Tomá Morín got his first taste of climate anxiety as a kid, when he learned about the hole in the ozone layer, and he still feels the panic over the state of the environment today. Will writing about a past hope that was fulfilled — like the global effort to heal the ozone layer — help him overcome despair and cultivate hope? We hear about Tomás’ experience. Then, the scientist behind the practice explains how she created it and why it works. Editor’s Note: In this episode, Tomás mentions recycling as a way to care for the environment. But in the last few years, we’ve learned that most things we toss in the recycling bin are never made into something new. If you’d like to learn more, here are a few places to start: https://tinyurl.com/3y9u2y5w  https://tinyurl.com/yckstwer  Today’s Practice: Find a quiet space and grab paper and something to write with. Write about something you're currently hopeful for when it comes to climate change. Describe it as if it’s happening now in as much detail as possible. Don’t worry about spelling and grammar. Next, write about a past hope you’ve held in the past regarding the environment that's been fulfilled and that brings you a sense of gratitude to think about now. Describe what happened, the gratitude you felt, how you and others contributed to it, and what you learned from the experience. If you like, take these prompts one by one. Don’t worry about writing well, just write as much as you can. Today’s guests: Tomás Morin is a poet who won an American Poetry Review Honickman First Book Prize for his collection of poems A Larger Country. He’s currently a professor at Rice University. Check out Tomás’ work: https://www.tomasqmorin.com/About Read Tomás’ latest book: https://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu/nebraska/9781496226495/  Follow Tomas on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomasqmorin/  Charlotte Van Oyen-Witvliet is a clinical psychologist who teaches at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. Resources from The Greater Good Science Center: How Hope Can Keep You Happier and Healthier: https://tinyurl.com/2n9k59xn How Gratitude Can Help You Through Hard Times: https://tinyurl.com/3b66kh5n  How to Overcome “Apocalypse Fatigue” Around Climate Change: https://tinyurl.com/yc47ph38  What to do With Dread and Anxiety Around Climate Change: https://tinyurl.com/3766a6sj  Tell us about your experience finding hope for the environment. Email us at [email protected] or use the hashtag #happinesspod. Help us share The Science of Happiness! Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts and share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap
    4/27/2023
    21:50
  • The Case for Climate Hope
    In the first episode in our series Climate, Hope and Science, we explore how embracing uncertainty enables us to move beyond climate anxiety and despair to hope and action, with author and activist Rebecca Solnit. What does it take to be aware of what’s really happening, without falling into despair? How do we find hope? Do small, individual actions really matter? What happens to our minds and hearts when we connect with nature, and how can that actually protect the climate? We find the links between crisis, hope, happiness, and action. Look for new episodes April 27 and March 11. Plus, we’ll share climate-focused Happiness Breaks in the weeks following those episodes. Episode summary: When you think about climate change, do you feel hope? On this episode of our special series, Climate, Hope and Science, we examine what it means to feel hopeful for the future of our planet. Renowned writer and activist Rebecca Solnit joins Dacher to share why she loves uncertainty, what gives her hope, and how hope empowers her. Later, we hear from climate scientist Patrick Gonzalez about why he believes climate hope is scientifically sound, and how much power we truly have to create meaningful change. Today’s guests: Rebecca Solnit is an award-winning author and activist whose works have explored numerous themes including technology, feminism, the environment and social change. Her latest book, which she co-edited, is It's Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility. https://www.nottoolateclimate.com/ Learn more about Rebecca: http://rebeccasolnit.net/biography/ Read Rebecca’s article “Ten ways to confront the climate crisis without loosing hope”: https://tinyurl.com/2p92e2h6 Follow Rebecca on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RebeccaSolnit Follow Rebecca on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebeccasolnit/ Follow Rebecca on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rebecca.solnit Patrick Gonzalez is a climate scientist and forest ecologist at UC Berkeley. His work inspired numerous policy changes focused on forestry protections around the world. Learn more about Patrick and his work: http://www.patrickgonzalez.net/ Follow Patrick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pgonzaleztweet?lang=en Follow Patrick on Google Scholar: https://tinyurl.com/mvn98ear More Resources on Climate Hope: Greater Good Mag - More Resources on Science Center https://tinyurl.com/ytna663b University of Michigan - Climate crisis: 4 reasons for hope in 2023: https://tinyurl.com/5n7hhpu8 United Nations - 8 reasons not to give up hope - and take climate action: https://tinyurl.com/3wzrebyy Australian Psychological Society - Coping with climate change distress: https://tinyurl.com/43jhkbjw How do you feel when you think about climate change? Where do you derive hope? Email us at [email protected] or use the hashtag #happinesspod. Help us share The Science of Happiness! Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts and share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap
    4/22/2023
    22:39
  • Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity with Chris Murchison
    Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity with Chris Murchison A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even enter a state of flow. No talent required. How to Do This Practice: Grab a piece of paper and something to draw with. Find a comfortable place and start by taking some deep, mindful breaths Take a few moments to take in your environment. What colors, shapes, and objects do you see?  Set a timer and for the next two minutes, draw something that caught your attention. Don’t worry about how it looks and try to stay in the moment.  Once time is up, spend a moment appreciating what you drew. Think about the impact of slowing down and doing something fun has had on your day.  Today’s Happiness Break host: Chris Murchison is a meditation teacher, artist and speaker. He currently works as an independent advisor for organizations interested in improving their work cultures. Check out Chris’s GGSC profile: https://tinyurl.com/32htut6n  Learn more about Chris’s art and other work: https://chrismurchison.com/about Follow Chris on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/4auxk3ur  Follow Chris on Twitter: https://twitter.com/murchisonchris?lang=en Add Chris on LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/253x83ty  More resources from The Greater Good Science Center: Doing Something Creative Can Boost Your Well-Being: https://tinyurl.com/4pcwxhsf  What is Creative Mortification and How Can You Overcome It: https://tinyurl.com/583kswfw Does Art Heal? https://tinyurl.com/3ttybzpm  Everyday Art: https://tinyurl.com/mstemcsf 7 Ways to Foster Creativity: https://tinyurl.com/ycn5majv  How to Combat America’s Creativity Crisis: https://tinyurl.com/yckzm8se We love hearing from you! Tell us about your experience of drawing this week. Email us at [email protected] or use the hashtag #happinesspod. Find us on Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap Help us share Happiness Break! Leave us a 5-star review and copy and share this link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap We're living through a mental health crisis. Between the stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, burnout — we all could use a break to feel better. That's where Happiness Break comes in. In each biweekly podcast episode, instructors guide you through research-backed practices and meditations that you can do in real-time. These relaxing and uplifting practices have been shown in a lab to help you cultivate calm, compassion, connection, mindfulness, and more — what the latest science says will directly support your well-being. All in less than ten minutes. A little break in your day. 
    4/20/2023
    9:03
  • A New Relationship with Stress
    Is there such a thing as good stress? Our guest learns to welcome her stress by understanding how it can actually help her, plus tips and tricks to not feel too much of it. Episode summary: Like many of us, our guest Yana Leventon has dealt with a fair amount of stress in her life. But after living through the COVID-19 pandemic and grappling with the ongoing war in Ukraine (with relatives on both sides of the border) Yana’s stress levels reached a new high. This week’s episode is all about how we can reframe our relationship with stress. Yana spent one week trying a new practice each day. All 7 of the practices were aimed at managing different aspects of stress, from physically metabolizing her stress through exercise to visualization and breathing techniques. These exercises helped her regain a sense of clarity about what is truly not in her control, and agency over what is. She began to see stress as a normal and necessary part of life that can actually be beneficial in the right amount. Later, we hear from the psychologist who developed this stress management tool, Elissa Epel. She discusses the importance of developing a positive relationship with stress, and how we can use stress to feel a sense of empowerment. Practice: Day 1. Embrace Uncertainty: Releasing Embodied Stress Day 2. Let Go of What You Can’t Control: Stress Inventory Day 3. Find Excitement in Challenges: Stress Shield Day 4. Metabolize Body Stress: Hormetic Stress Day 5. Immerse Yourself in Nature: Sensory Absorption Day 6. Experience Deep Rest: Breath for Restoration Day 7. Create Bliss Bookends: Start and End Full of Joy For more information on each of the daily practices, check out Elissa Epel’s book, The Stress Prescription. Today’s guests: Yana Leventon was a refugee in Austria and Italy before migrating to the United States from the former USSR when she was 10 years old. Elissa Epel is a psychologist who specializes in stress, aging and well-being. She has developed self-care practices rooted in scientific research to improve how we cope with stress. Learn more about Elisa and her work: https://www.elissaepel.com/ Read Elissa’s book, The Stress Prescription: https://tinyurl.com/yt66t3b3 Follow Elissa on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dr_Epel Follow Elissa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TelomereEffect Resources from The Greater Good Science Center: How to Transform Stress into Courage and Connection: https://tinyurl.com/n49fzhf7 Seven Ways to Have a Healthier Relationship With Stress: https://tinyurl.com/mr3yy6b5 Is Stress Making You Withdraw from People? https://tinyurl.com/4kkesr7s Could Stress Help You Find Your Purpose in Life? https://tinyurl.com/2ssz7mck The Surprising Benefits of Stress: https://tinyurl.com/3uynfkf2 More Resources on Managing Stress: National Institute for Mental Health - I’m So Stressed Out! Fact Sheet: https://tinyurl.com/4hr3eawc TED - How to make stress your friend: https://tinyurl.com/y5bsj3ks Harvard Business Review - Turning Stress into an Asset: https://tinyurl.com/3fdzfx3v Johns Hopkins - Sleepless Nights? Try Stress Relief Techniques: https://tinyurl.com/mw6jxbvz Do you struggle with managing your stress levels? What’s your go-to stress management tool? Email us at [email protected] or use the hashtag #happinesspod. Help us share The Science of Happiness! Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts and share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap
    4/13/2023
    19:52

More Science podcasts

About The Science of Happiness

Learn research-tested strategies for a happier, more meaningful life, drawing on the science of compassion, gratitude, mindfulness, and awe. Hosted by award-winning psychologist Dacher Keltner. Co-produced by PRX and UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center.

Podcast website

Listen to The Science of Happiness, CME in Minutes: Education in Primary Care and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Science of Happiness

The Science of Happiness

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Science of Happiness: Podcasts in Family