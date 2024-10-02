Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal

A (Gentle) Introduction to Quantum Computing | Maria Violaris
In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal speaks to Maria Volaris for a gentle introduction to quantum computing, diving into quantum no-go theorems, Schrödinger's cat, the nature of quantum entanglement, and how these concepts lay the foundation for the future of computational science.
LINKS MENTIONED:
• Maria Violaris’s OSV profile: https://www.osv.llc/fellows-grantee/maria-violaris
• Maria’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@maria_violaris/videos
• Maria’s series on Qiskit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz829XZIxXg
• Chiara Marletto on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40CB12cj_aM
• Curt Jaimungal’s Substack: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com/
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
00:59 - Maria’s Background
04:20 - Quantum No-Go Theorems
09:55 - Schrödinger's Cat
13:41 - Theory Independence & Loopholes
17:21 - Uncertainty Principle (Entanglement)
23:11 - Qubits (Quantum Bit)
31:58 - Bell’s Theorem (Quantum Entanglement)
45:12 - Locality & Realism
49:04 - Bell’s Theorem Continued…
01:00:06 - GHZ States
1:34:04
How Symbols Shape Our World | Jonathan Pageau
In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal speaks to Jonathan Pageau about a cognitive theory of everything where symbolism, purpose, and meaning reconcile ancient wisdom with modern understanding, culminating in a radical Christian non-dualism that unites unity and multiplicity.
LINKS MENTIONED:
• Jonathan Pageau links: - The Symbolic World (website): https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/
• Jonathan’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanPageau
• The Tale of Snow White and the Widow Queen (book): https://www.amazon.com/Tale-White-Widow-Queen-Tales-ebook/dp/B0D7K74165?ref_=ast_author_dp
• Jonathan’s previous appearance on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umrrokgeG4
• Noam Chomsky’s TOE playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ7ikzmc6zlORiRfcaQe8ZdxKxF-e2BCY
• Bernardo Kastrup on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAB21FAXCDE
• Wolfgang Smith on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lF4S_P_o-g0
• Iain McGilchrist on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9sBKCd2HD0
• John Vervaeke on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVj1KYGyesI
Timestamps:
0:00 - Initial Context & Channel Name
4:21 - Vertical Causation & Naming
11:01 - Symbolism & Patterns in Practice
20:26 - Christian vs. Eastern Non-Dualism & Forgiveness
34:18 - What Makes Humans Unique?
41:38 - Jesus
45:02 - Resurrection, Incarnation & Structural Vision
55:00 - Love, Theosis & Multiplicity-in-Unity
01:10:30 - Incarnation, Forgiveness & Concluding Insights
01:17:10 - Subtle Bodies, Saints & Patterns of Influence
01:30:28 - Authenticity, Difference & Proper Unity
01:45:13 - Incarnation as Eternal Fulcrum & Purpose of Reality
02:00:17 - Apophatic Theology, Dogma as Protective Boundaries
02:15:26 - Synergy, Faith Traditions & Proper Communion
02:30:10 - Degrees of Reality, Literal vs. Metaphorical
02:45:13 - Representing the Invisible, Analogies for God
03:00:17 - Scientific Language, Physical Grounding & Purpose
03:15:39 - Conclusion
3:29:28
What's Wrong With (Fundamental) Physics? | Sabine Hossenfelder
In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal speaks with physicist Sabine Hossenfelder to cover what's truly wrong with fundamental physics. Together, they uncover why long-standing problems linger, why essential data remain elusive, and how systemic pressures are stifling meaningful breakthroughs.
Links Mentions:
- Existential Physics: A Scientist's Guide to Life's Biggest Questions: https://amzn.to/3BeOyML
- Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray: https://amzn.to/3OL4GbV
- Sean Carroll's TOE Episode: https://youtu.be/9AoRxtYZrZo
- Peter Woit's TOE 1st Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9z3JYb_g2Qs
- Peter Woit's TOE 2nd Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTSeqsCgxj8
- Sabine's Crisis in Science Series:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW4yBSV4U38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMOjD_Lt8qY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQVF0Yu7X24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBIvSGLkwJY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBT9vFrV6yQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKiBlGDfRU8
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction to the Physics Crisis
03:29 - The Role of Experiment in Physics
06:21 - Internal Contradictions in Quantum Gravity
08:21 - Progress in Theoretical Physics
11:01 - Serendipity and Discovery in Research
12:09 - The Role of Funding in Physics
15:33 - Overproduction of Models in Academia
18:16 - Focus on Solving Inconsistencies
19:51 - The Crisis in Science
32:32 - Overhyping Research Possibilities
37:27 - Mistrust in Science and Academia
42:08 - Humor in Science Communication
57:46 - Addressing Problems in Academia
58:56 - The Scientific Underground and Job Market
1:02:29 - Academic Exodus
1:05:42 - Critique and Counterpoints
1:07:28 - The Irony of Theory Development
1:12:46 - The Scientific Underground
1:15:58 - The Crisis of Scientific Progress
1:28:31 - Challenges of Quantum Gravity
1:31:59 - The Special Issues Dilemma
1:46:49 - The Future of Scientific Discovery
1:54:22 - Envisioning a New Scientific Ecosystem
1:57:30 - A Call for Collaboration
2:10:46
Iain McGilchrist: The Potential of the Human Brain
In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal sits down with Iain McGilchrist to dive deep into the practical implications of his groundbreaking work on brain hemispheres, consciousness, and wisdom. We explore how Eastern and Western philosophies intersect with his insights, shaping our understanding of reality, spirituality, and the human experience.
LINKED MENTIONED:
- Iain McGilchrist’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DrIainMcGilchrist/videos
- Iain and John Vervaeke on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzT4tcC-aag
- Iain’s previous appearance on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-SgOwc6Pe4
- The Master and His Emissary (book): https://amzn.to/3Zpa8Yc
- The Matter With Things (book): https://amzn.to/4g8JUid
- Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid (book): https://amzn.to/4eMT8iL
- Scott Aaronson on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZpGCQoL2Rk
- Lying: Moral Choice in Public and Private Life (book): https://amzn.to/4fKTtDV
- Daniel Dennett on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH553zzjQlI
- Curt’s Substack article on the brain: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com/p/yin-and-yang-mills
- Chris Langan on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-bRM1kYuNA
- Seven Types of Ambiguity (book): https://amzn.to/3Z1qCnQ
- Awakenings (book): https://amzn.to/3B3hvuT
- Anand Vaidya on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BPLcuHnS_A
- Wolfgang Smith on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9M_uFQNDlvI
- Rupert Sheldrake on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Y5dRyX4mM
- Living in Wonder (book): https://amzn.to/49cP4ar
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
03:47 - "The Matter with Things"
16:07 - Matter, Consciousness, and Creation
21:05 - From Analysis to Wholeness
31:06 - Perspectives on Truth
47:45 - Certainty, Simplicity, and Organicism vs. Reductionism
54:04 - Ethics and Morality
1:01:26 - Language and the Brain
1:11:08 - "The Master and His Emissary"
1:18:15 - Hemispheric Roles in Mental Health
1:28:03 - Personal Experiences with Psychosis
1:34:10 - The Cosmos and the Sacred
1:45:47 - Personal Practices
1:54:06 - Moral Intelligence, Wisdom, and the Nature of Love
2:00:03 - Eastern Philosophy
2:08:13 - Religious Perspectives
2:15:02 - Prayer, Meditation, and Death
2:28:03 - The Importance of Endings in Life and Art
2:32:11 - The Role of Relationships
2:36:02 - Listening to the Divine
2:44:44 - Concluding Remarks
2:55:55
The Consciousness Iceberg: CTMU, Hofstadter, Penrose, CEMI, McGilchrist [Layer 4]
Explore the deepest mysteries of consciousness in Layer 4 of the Consciousness Iceberg: Strange loops, quantum theories, CTMU, and more. Dive into the paradox of self and the mind's hidden dimensions.
LINKS MENTIONED:
- TOE’s previous Consciousness layers: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ7ikzmc6zlN7M6CrEnBPZ2qywnGYdUDk
- Joscha Bach and Donald Hoffman on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhSlYfVtgww
- Roger Penrose on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGm505TFMbU
- David Chalmers and Scott Aaronson at Mindfest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PlmOXQ18jk
- David Chalmers’ solo Mindfest lecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH5qjdHhtBk
- Godel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid
https://www.amazon.ca/Godel-Escher-Bach-Eternal-Golden/dp/0465026567
- God, Infinity, The Sacred, Prayer, Relations vs. Objects | John Vervaeke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVj1KYGyesI
- Daniel Dennett: Philosophy, Robert Sapolsky, Human Clones, Free Will, Existence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH553zzjQlI
- Microtubules: The Gateway to Consciousness | Stuart Hameroff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_bQwdJir1o
- 20th Century’s Greatest Living Scientist | Sir Roger Penrose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGm505TFMbU
- Chris Langan: CTMU, IQ, Free Will, Non-Duality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-bRM1kYuNA&t=1095s
- Chris Langan and Bernardo Kastrup on Consciousness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsXxgQy4xLQ&t=450s
- QBism: The New Theory That Shatters Our View of Reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yABPvDJ6Zgs
- The Most Obscure Theories of Consciousness Explained [Layer 3]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqgEkWtQPto&list=PLZ7ikzmc6zlN7M6CrEnBPZ2qywnGYdUDk&index=3
- Interviewing UK’s Most Controversial Scientist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Y5dRyX4mM&t=1017s
- Iain McGilchrist: The Self, Consciousness, Jung, Jesus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-SgOwc6Pe4&t=6571s
- Iain McGilchrist and John Vervaeke: God, Being, Meaning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzT4tcC-aag&t=3501s
- Curt Jaimungal’s Language isn’t just “low resolution communication.
https://curtjaimungal.substack.com/p/language-isnt-just-low-resolution
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 - Introduction
01:33 - Douglas Hofstadter
06:58 - Roger Penrose
11:10 - Chris Langan
15:39 - Johnjoe McFadden
19:31 - David Chalmers
24:25 - Ian McGilchrist
28:53 - Support TOE
Exploring theoretical physics, consciousness, Ai, and God in a technically rigorous manner. If you'd like to support this endeavor, then please visit the Patreon ( https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal ). Thank you for your charitable and kindhearted support. My name's Curt Jaimungal, a Torontonian with a degree in mathematical physics from the University of Toronto and I analyze various Theories of Everything from this analytic perspective, though more and more opening up to alternative approaches. The separating factor of TOE from other podcasts is its focus on depth even at the risk of limiting the audience due to how much detail we delve into subjects. Paralleling the intensity found in academic discourse, we're increasingly embracing a spectrum of unconventional ideas to conduct research during this podcast, rather than merely conveying existing information. Contact toe [at] indiefilmTO [dot] com for business inquiries / sponsorship.