Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureTheories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal
Listen to Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal in the App
Listen to Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal

Podcast Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal
Theories of Everything
Exploring theoretical physics, consciousness, Ai, and God in a technically rigorous manner. If you'd like to support this endeavor, then please visit the Patreo...
Society & CulturePhilosophySciencePhysics

Available Episodes

5 of 271
  • A (Gentle) Introduction to Quantum Computing | Maria Violaris
    Head over to https://www.masterclass.com/theories for the current offer. MasterClass always has great offers during the holidays, sometimes up to as much as 50% off. In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal speaks to Maria Volaris for a gentle introduction to quantum computing, diving into quantum no-go theorems, Schrödinger's cat, the nature of quantum entanglement, and how these concepts lay the foundation for the future of computational science. As a listener of TOE you can get a special 20% off discount to The Economist and all it has to offer! Visit https://www.economist.com/toe LINKS MENTIONED: •⁠ ⁠Maria Violaris’s OSV profile: https://www.osv.llc/fellows-grantee/maria-violaris •⁠ ⁠Maria’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@maria_violaris/videos •⁠ ⁠Maria’s series on Qiskit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz829XZIxXg •⁠ ⁠Chiara Marletto on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40CB12cj_aM •⁠ ⁠Curt Jaimungal’s Substack: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com/ Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction 00:59 - Maria’s Background 04:20 - Quantum No-Go Theorems 09:55 - Schrödinger's Cat 13:41 - Theory Independence & Loopholes 17:21 - Uncertainty Principle (Entanglement) 23:11 - Qubits (Quantum Bit) 31:58 - Bell’s Theorem (Quantum Entanglement) 45:12 - Locality & Realism 49:04 - Bell’s Theorem Continued… 01:00:06 - GHZ States New Substack! Follow my personal writings and EARLY ACCESS episodes here: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com TOE'S TOP LINKS: - Enjoy TOE on Spotify! https://tinyurl.com/SpotifyTOE - Become a YouTube Member Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdWIQh9DGG6uhJk8eyIFl1w/join - Support TOE on Patreon: https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal (early access to ad-free audio episodes!) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOEwithCurt - Discord Invite: https://discord.com/invite/kBcnfNVwqs - Subreddit r/TheoriesOfEverything: https://reddit.com/r/theoriesofeverything #quantumphysics #science #physics #quantumcomputing #theoreticalphysics Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:34:04
  • How Symbols Shape Our World | Jonathan Pageau
    In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal speaks to Jonathan Pageau about a cognitive theory of everything where symbolism, purpose, and meaning reconcile ancient wisdom with modern understanding, culminating in a radical Christian non-dualism that unites unity and multiplicity. As a listener of TOE you can get a special 20% off discount to The Economist and all it has to offer! Visit https://www.economist.com/toe LINKS MENTIONED: •⁠ Jonathan Pageau links: - The Symbolic World (website): https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/ •⁠ ⁠Jonathan’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanPageau •⁠ ⁠The Tale of Snow White and the Widow Queen (book): https://www.amazon.com/Tale-White-Widow-Queen-Tales-ebook/dp/B0D7K74165?ref_=ast_author_dp •⁠ ⁠Jonathan’s previous appearance on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umrrokgeG4 •⁠ ⁠Noam Chomsky’s TOE playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ7ikzmc6zlORiRfcaQe8ZdxKxF-e2BCY •⁠ ⁠Bernardo Kastrup on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAB21FAXCDE •⁠ ⁠Wolfgang Smith on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lF4S_P_o-g0 •⁠ ⁠Iain McGilchrist on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9sBKCd2HD0 •⁠ ⁠John Vervaeke on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVj1KYGyesI Timestamps: 0:00 - Initial Context & Channel Name 4:21 - Vertical Causation & Naming 11:01 - Symbolism & Patterns in Practice 20:26 - Christian vs. Eastern Non-Dualism & Forgiveness 34:18 - What Makes Humans Unique? 41:38 - Jesus 45:02 - Resurrection, Incarnation & Structural Vision 55:00 - Love, Theosis & Multiplicity-in-Unity 01:10:30 - Incarnation, Forgiveness & Concluding Insights 01:17:10 - Subtle Bodies, Saints & Patterns of Influence 01:30:28 - Authenticity, Difference & Proper Unity 01:45:13 - Incarnation as Eternal Fulcrum & Purpose of Reality 02:00:17 - Apophatic Theology, Dogma as Protective Boundaries 02:15:26 - Synergy, Faith Traditions & Proper Communion 02:30:10 - Degrees of Reality, Literal vs. Metaphorical 02:45:13 - Representing the Invisible, Analogies for God 03:00:17 - Scientific Language, Physical Grounding & Purpose 03:15:39 - Conclusion New Substack! Follow my personal writings and EARLY ACCESS episodes here: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com TOE'S TOP LINKS: - Enjoy TOE on Spotify! https://tinyurl.com/SpotifyTOE - Become a YouTube Member Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdWIQh9DGG6uhJk8eyIFl1w/join - Support TOE on Patreon: https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal (early access to ad-free audio episodes!) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOEwithCurt - Discord Invite: https://discord.com/invite/kBcnfNVwqs - Subreddit r/TheoriesOfEverything: https://reddit.com/r/theoriesofeverything #science #podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:29:28
  • What's Wrong With (Fundamental) Physics? | Sabine Hossenfelder
    Head over to https://www.masterclass.com/theories for the current offer. MasterClass always has great offers during the holidays, sometimes up to as much as 50% off. In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal speaks with physicist Sabine Hossenfelder to cover what's truly wrong with fundamental physics. Together, they uncover why long-standing problems linger, why essential data remain elusive, and how systemic pressures are stifling meaningful breakthroughs. Links Mentions: - Existential Physics: A Scientist's Guide to Life's Biggest Questions: https://amzn.to/3BeOyML - Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray: https://amzn.to/3OL4GbV - Sean Carroll's TOE Episode: https://youtu.be/9AoRxtYZrZo - Peter Woit's TOE 1st Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9z3JYb_g2Qs - Peter Woit's TOE 2nd Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTSeqsCgxj8 - Sabine's Crisis in Science Series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW4yBSV4U38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMOjD_Lt8qY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQVF0Yu7X24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBIvSGLkwJY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBT9vFrV6yQ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKiBlGDfRU8 Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction to the Physics Crisis 03:29 - The Role of Experiment in Physics 06:21 - Internal Contradictions in Quantum Gravity 08:21 - Progress in Theoretical Physics 11:01 - Serendipity and Discovery in Research 12:09 - The Role of Funding in Physics 15:33 - Overproduction of Models in Academia 18:16 - Focus on Solving Inconsistencies 19:51 - The Crisis in Science 32:32 - Overhyping Research Possibilities 37:27 - Mistrust in Science and Academia 42:08 - Humor in Science Communication 57:46 - Addressing Problems in Academia 58:56 - The Scientific Underground and Job Market 1:02:29 - Academic Exodus 1:05:42 - Critique and Counterpoints 1:07:28 - The Irony of Theory Development 1:12:46 - The Scientific Underground 1:15:58 - The Crisis of Scientific Progress 1:28:31 - Challenges of Quantum Gravity 1:31:59 - The Special Issues Dilemma 1:46:49 - The Future of Scientific Discovery 1:54:22 - Envisioning a New Scientific Ecosystem 1:57:30 - A Call for Collaboration As a listener of TOE you can get a special 20% off discount to The Economist and all it has to offer! Visit https://www.economist.com/toe New Substack! Follow my personal writings and EARLY ACCESS episodes here: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com TOE'S TOP LINKS: - Enjoy TOE on Spotify! https://tinyurl.com/SpotifyTOE - Become a YouTube Member Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdWIQh9DGG6uhJk8eyIFl1w/join - Support TOE on Patreon: https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal (early access to ad-free audio episodes!) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOEwithCurt - Discord Invite: https://discord.com/invite/kBcnfNVwqs - Subreddit r/TheoriesOfEverything: https://reddit.com/r/theoriesofeverything #science #podcast #physics #theoreticalphysics Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:10:46
  • Iain McGilchrist: The Potential of the Human Brain
    In today's episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal sits down with Iain McGilchrist to dive deep into the practical implications of his groundbreaking work on brain hemispheres, consciousness, and wisdom. We explore how Eastern and Western philosophies intersect with his insights, shaping our understanding of reality, spirituality, and the human experience. SPONSOR (THE ECONOMIST): As a listener of TOE you can get a special 20% off discount to The Economist and all it has to offer! Visit https://www.economist.com/toe TOE'S TOP LINKS: - Enjoy TOE on Spotify! https://tinyurl.com/SpotifyTOE - Become a YouTube Member Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdWIQh9DGG6uhJk8eyIFl1w/join - Support TOE on Patreon: https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal (early access to ad-free audio episodes!) LINKED MENTIONED: - Iain McGilchrist’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DrIainMcGilchrist/videos - Iain and John Vervaeke on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzT4tcC-aag - Iain’s previous appearance on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-SgOwc6Pe4 - The Master and His Emissary (book): https://amzn.to/3Zpa8Yc - The Matter With Things (book): https://amzn.to/4g8JUid - Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid (book): https://amzn.to/4eMT8iL - Scott Aaronson on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZpGCQoL2Rk - Lying: Moral Choice in Public and Private Life (book): https://amzn.to/4fKTtDV - Daniel Dennett on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH553zzjQlI - Curt’s Substack article on the brain: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com/p/yin-and-yang-mills - Chris Langan on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-bRM1kYuNA - Seven Types of Ambiguity (book): https://amzn.to/3Z1qCnQ - Awakenings (book): https://amzn.to/3B3hvuT - Anand Vaidya on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BPLcuHnS_A - Wolfgang Smith on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9M_uFQNDlvI - Rupert Sheldrake on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Y5dRyX4mM - Living in Wonder (book): https://amzn.to/49cP4ar Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction 03:47 - "The Matter with Things" 16:07 - Matter, Consciousness, and Creation 21:05 - From Analysis to Wholeness 31:06 - Perspectives on Truth 47:45 - Certainty, Simplicity, and Organicism vs. Reductionism 54:04 - Ethics and Morality 1:01:26 - Language and the Brain 1:11:08 - "The Master and His Emissary" 1:18:15 - Hemispheric Roles in Mental Health 1:28:03 - Personal Experiences with Psychosis 1:34:10 - The Cosmos and the Sacred 1:45:47 - Personal Practices 1:54:06 - Moral Intelligence, Wisdom, and the Nature of Love 2:00:03 - Eastern Philosophy 2:08:13 - Religious Perspectives 2:15:02 - Prayer, Meditation, and Death 2:28:03 - The Importance of Endings in Life and Art 2:32:11 - The Role of Relationships 2:36:02 - Listening to the Divine 2:44:44 - Concluding Remarks Other Links: - Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOEwithCurt - Discord Invite: https://discord.com/invite/kBcnfNVwqs - iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/better-left-unsaid-with-curt-jaimungal/id1521758802 - Subreddit r/TheoriesOfEverything: https://reddit.com/r/theoriesofeverything #science #consciousness #psychology #philosophy #spirituality Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:55:55
  • The Consciousness Iceberg: CTMU, Hofstadter, Penrose, CEMI, McGilchrist [Layer 4]
    Explore the deepest mysteries of consciousness in Layer 4 of the Consciousness Iceberg: Strange loops, quantum theories, CTMU, and more. Dive into the paradox of self and the mind's hidden dimensions. SPONSOR (THE ECONOMIST): As a listener of TOE you can get a special 20% off discount to The Economist and all it has to offer! Visit https://www.economist.com/toe New Substack! Follow my personal writings and EARLY ACCESS episodes here: https://curtjaimungal.substack.com LINKS MENTIONED: - TOE’s previous Consciousness layers: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ7ikzmc6zlN7M6CrEnBPZ2qywnGYdUDk - Joscha Bach and Donald Hoffman on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhSlYfVtgww - Roger Penrose on TOE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGm505TFMbU - David Chalmers and Scott Aaronson at Mindfest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PlmOXQ18jk - David Chalmers’ solo Mindfest lecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH5qjdHhtBk - Godel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid https://www.amazon.ca/Godel-Escher-Bach-Eternal-Golden/dp/0465026567 - God, Infinity, The Sacred, Prayer, Relations vs. Objects | John Vervaeke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVj1KYGyesI - Daniel Dennett: Philosophy, Robert Sapolsky, Human Clones, Free Will, Existence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH553zzjQlI - Microtubules: The Gateway to Consciousness | Stuart Hameroff https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_bQwdJir1o - 20th Century’s Greatest Living Scientist | Sir Roger Penrose https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGm505TFMbU - Chris Langan: CTMU, IQ, Free Will, Non-Duality https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-bRM1kYuNA&t=1095s - Chris Langan and Bernardo Kastrup on Consciousness https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsXxgQy4xLQ&t=450s - QBism: The New Theory That Shatters Our View of Reality https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yABPvDJ6Zgs - The Most Obscure Theories of Consciousness Explained [Layer 3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqgEkWtQPto&list=PLZ7ikzmc6zlN7M6CrEnBPZ2qywnGYdUDk&index=3 - Interviewing UK’s Most Controversial Scientist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67Y5dRyX4mM&t=1017s - Iain McGilchrist: The Self, Consciousness, Jung, Jesus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-SgOwc6Pe4&t=6571s - Iain McGilchrist and John Vervaeke: God, Being, Meaning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzT4tcC-aag&t=3501s - Curt Jaimungal’s Language isn’t just “low resolution communication. https://curtjaimungal.substack.com/p/language-isnt-just-low-resolution TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 - Introduction 01:33 - Douglas Hofstadter 06:58 - Roger Penrose 11:10 - Chris Langan 15:39 - Johnjoe McFadden 19:31 - David Chalmers 24:25 - Ian McGilchrist 28:53 - Support TOE TOE'S TOP LINKS: - Enjoy TOE on Spotify! https://tinyurl.com/SpotifyTOE - Become a YouTube Member Here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdWIQh9DGG6uhJk8eyIFl1w/join - Join TOE's Newsletter 'TOEmail' at https://www.curtjaimungal.org - Support TOE on Patreon: https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal (early access to ad-free audio episodes!) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOEwithCurt - Discord Invite: https://discord.com/invite/kBcnfNVwqs - iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/better-left-unsaid-with-curt-jaimungal/id1521758802 - Subreddit r/TheoriesOfEverything: https://reddit.com/r/theoriesofeverything #science #consciousness #mind #theory Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:29

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal

Exploring theoretical physics, consciousness, Ai, and God in a technically rigorous manner. If you'd like to support this endeavor, then please visit the Patreon ( https://patreon.com/curtjaimungal ). Thank you for your charitable and kindhearted support. My name's Curt Jaimungal, a Torontonian with a degree in mathematical physics from the University of Toronto and I analyze various Theories of Everything from this analytic perspective, though more and more opening up to alternative approaches. The separating factor of TOE from other podcasts is its focus on depth even at the risk of limiting the audience due to how much detail we delve into subjects. Paralleling the intensity found in academic discourse, we're increasingly embracing a spectrum of unconventional ideas to conduct research during this podcast, rather than merely conveying existing information. Contact toe [at] indiefilmTO [dot] com for business inquiries / sponsorship.
Podcast website

Listen to Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal, Noble and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:04:38 AM