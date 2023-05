EP: 167 Angels in the Andes with Tim Alberino

Tim Alberino is back to take us on a fascinating journey into the blurry history of Peru. Tim lived in Peru for more than a decade and in his travels, he went to remote villages and met native people that had remarkable encounters with legendary creatures. Deep in the mountains, the locals told him stories of a strange race of cloaked-white-haired Nordic-looking men that live under the Andes. Some of the native people told stories of these men coming and going on strange metallic craft and appearing many times in villages in the remotest parts of the Andes mountains. Local priests told Tim of giants and strange red-eyed entities that acted as the gatekeepers for arranging meetings with these mysterious "Viracochas". Local legends of these sightings go all the way back to the earliest post-flood civilizations that allegedly received help from these entities in rebuilding after a great cataclysm. This is a topic that Tim has never spoken on publicly and his first episode on the Viracochas of Peru. support the show! blurrycreatures.com/members Guest: timothyalberino.com Intro song: Dreamkid83 contact: [email protected] blurrycreatures.com Socials instagram.com/blurrycreatures facebook.com/blurrycreatures twitter.com/blurrycreatures Music Kyle Monroe: tinytaperoom.com Aaron Green: https://www.instagram.com/aaronkgreen/ Mastering: ironwingstudios.com Outro Song: TimeCop1983: timecop1983.com