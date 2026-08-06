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456 episodes
- For almost forty years, Jerry Marzinsky worked the front lines of severe mental illness. State hospitals. Maximum security prisons. Emergency rooms. He was trained to believe schizophrenia is nothing more than a chemical imbalance in the brain. Then he did the one thing his field told him never to do. He listened to the voices, and he started talking back. What he found across four decades and thousands of patients did not fit the textbook. The voices are always negative. They are always destructive. They despise anything to do with God. And they follow patterns so consistent that Jerry mapped twenty-five of them.
In this members-only episode, Jerry takes us all the way in. The voices that hold rank like an army. The patient whose voice told him he had no right to interfere with their way of life. The reason schizophrenics take their own lives at several times the rate of everyone else. And the collision between clinical psychology and Ephesians 6 that cost him his standing in the medical world. This is the conversation the medical industrial complex does not want you to hear, and it only lives inside the Blurry community. Join us, unlock the full episode, and find out what is really doing the talking.
This episode is just the beginning. Blurry Creatures members unlock a vault of 100+ members-only episodes you can't hear anywhere else, plus every main feed episode completely ad-free. You also get a vibrant community of fellow seekers, exclusive drops, and perks built for people who can't stop digging. Come see what happens when we keep the mics rolling. Join us at https://blurrycreatures.com/pages/members.
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EP: 451 Demonic Mind Reading, Zombie Moses, and Deconstruction with Tara-Leigh Cobble08/04/2026 | 1h 42 mins.Can demons read your mind? Tara-Leigh Cobble believes they can, and she believes God built it that way on purpose. The creator of The Bible Recap has read the Bible almost twenty times, and somewhere in there she stopped fearing the enemy and started fighting back in silence. She tells the story of the night terrors that taught her to pray the name of Jesus without moving her lips, and the afternoon in a New York City cafe when she prayed a manifesting man back into his right mind from ten feet away. Nobody heard a word. Something still happened.We take her everywhere the mainstream Bible world refuses to go. The Nephilim of Genesis 6. The body of Moses that Michael and Satan fought over. Her theory that the enemy wanted to reanimate the mouthpiece of God and turn him against God's own people. Along the way, she explains why deconstruction almost always ends the same place, why thinking a good thought is an act of war, and the terrifying thing she once realized she had in common with Satan. The weird parts are not a distraction from the gospel. They are the doorway back to it.
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EP: 450 Canada's Worst Demonic Possession with Michael Anthony Gagliardi (Members Preview)07/31/2026 | 1h 38 mins.From The Vault: Today's episode was originally released exclusively to our members. We want to offer all listeners a taste of what happens behind the Blurry paywall. Members get a new exclusive episode every week, plus ad-free listening, access to exclusive communities, early ticket releases, exclusive drops, and more...
For twelve years, Michael Gagliardi lived in a house with something he could not name. It started with séances and voices in the walls, then scratching and knocking that the whole family heard, and slowly the oppression became something far worse. His mother, a soft-spoken four-foot-eleven woman with bright green eyes, became unrecognizable. She spoke in languages she never knew. She hit herself with a log until she bled. She chased his sister around the car with a butcher knife and was taken away in a straitjacket, only to sign herself out and come home three months later. And every single night, young Michael slept in a fetal position with a hockey stick, a dresser loaded with bricks shoved against his bedroom door, listening to her try to get in.
This is one of the most harrowing firsthand accounts of demonic possession we have ever heard. Michael walks Nate and Luke through the day he found his mother sawing the chain off the freezer, the moment her green eyes turned to solid black, and the strange final letter that warned him not to become a wild man. He also lays out the Nephilim and cosmic geography framework he has spent thirty years building to make sense of it all, the same research behind his book The Devil Takes the Hindmost. This episode originally aired for members only, and we are opening it up as a window into what lives behind the paywall every week.
This preview is just the beginning. Blurry Creatures Members unlock The Vault, a catalog of 100+ members-only episodes you can't hear anywhere else, plus every main feed episode completely ad-free. You also get a vibrant community of fellow seekers, exclusive drops, and perks built for people who can't stop digging. See what happens when we keep the mics rolling. Join us at https://blurrycreatures.com/pages/members.
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- He was sixteen when it happened. A bright light, an electrical charge through his whole body, and the unmistakable feeling of levitating off his bed. What James remembers next reads like a nightmare he cannot wake from: metallic walls, a room that felt evil and perverted, and a gestation tube with a small body floating inside. When morning came, he found a hard bump the size of a dime pushed out from the inside of his wrist. He asked his sister if she had anything like it. She did not, but she saw his, and a decade later she still remembers it.James buried the whole thing as a strange dream until the memories came rushing back last year. In this episode, he tells Nate and Luke the full account and lays out why he no longer believes these beings are neutral visitors or simple demons, but something committing very real crimes on a plane we barely understand. Woven through it all is the deception he keeps circling back to, a dream where a room full of people declared that Jesus was an alien and the true messiah was on his way. If you have ever wondered where abduction and spiritual warfare meet, this conversation goes straight to the seam.
This episode is just the beginning. Blurry Creatures members unlock a vault of 100+ members-only episodes you can't hear anywhere else, plus every main feed episode completely ad-free. You also get a vibrant community of fellow seekers, exclusive drops, and perks built for people who can't stop digging. See what happens when we keep the mics rolling. Join us at https://blurrycreatures.com/pages/members.
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EP: 448 World Cup Dad: Bigfoot, a Demonic Attack, and a Soccer Miracle with Zach Duke07/28/2026 | 1h 47 mins.Rewind four years. Zach Duke looks in the mirror and does not like the man staring back. He is out of shape. He is chronically sick. He is a dad running on empty. So he prays a dangerous prayer. He asks God not to let him move from his chair until the fire comes back. What God says next makes no sense. Play soccer. Zach has never played. He posts his training every day to nobody. Then the internet finds him.Videos with tens of millions of views later, Zach earns a spot on a Team USA World Cup 6x6 roster at an age when most players retire. But this is not a sports story. It is the story of a missionary who has walked through 45 countries, survived a demonic attack, and learned that Jesus wants to be on the field with him. Nate and Luke sit down with the man known as World Cup Dad to talk transformation, the fear of man, and the God who uses the weak things to shame the strong.
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About Blurry Creatures
Blurry Creatures chases down answers for the weird questions and enigmatic creatures that inhabit the fringes between reality, myth, and imagination. Join podcast veterans Nate Henry and Luke Rodgers as they investigate Bigfoot, Ancient Giants, Cryptids, The Nephilim, The Watchers, Ancient Burial Mounds, Forbidden History, Megaliths, Conspiracy Theories, Dogman, Mothman, The UFO Phenomenon, Extraterrestrials, and The Unexplained.Podcast website
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