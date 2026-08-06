From The Vault: Today's episode was originally released exclusively to our members. We want to offer all listeners a taste of what happens behind the Blurry paywall. Members get a new exclusive episode every week, plus ad-free listening, access to exclusive communities, early ticket releases, exclusive drops, and more...



For twelve years, Michael Gagliardi lived in a house with something he could not name. It started with séances and voices in the walls, then scratching and knocking that the whole family heard, and slowly the oppression became something far worse. His mother, a soft-spoken four-foot-eleven woman with bright green eyes, became unrecognizable. She spoke in languages she never knew. She hit herself with a log until she bled. She chased his sister around the car with a butcher knife and was taken away in a straitjacket, only to sign herself out and come home three months later. And every single night, young Michael slept in a fetal position with a hockey stick, a dresser loaded with bricks shoved against his bedroom door, listening to her try to get in.



This is one of the most harrowing firsthand accounts of demonic possession we have ever heard. Michael walks Nate and Luke through the day he found his mother sawing the chain off the freezer, the moment her green eyes turned to solid black, and the strange final letter that warned him not to become a wild man. He also lays out the Nephilim and cosmic geography framework he has spent thirty years building to make sense of it all, the same research behind his book The Devil Takes the Hindmost. This episode originally aired for members only, and we are opening it up as a window into what lives behind the paywall every week.



This preview is just the beginning. Blurry Creatures Members unlock The Vault, a catalog of 100+ members-only episodes you can't hear anywhere else, plus every main feed episode completely ad-free. You also get a vibrant community of fellow seekers, exclusive drops, and perks built for people who can't stop digging. See what happens when we keep the mics rolling. Join us at https://blurrycreatures.com/pages/members.

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