EP: 163 Territorial Spirits with Dr. Joel Muddamalle

Dr. Joel Muddamalle makes his Blurry Creatures debut and we delve into Territorial Spirits and their ancient connections to the biblical and historical narrative. This was the topic of his dissertation and Ph.D., one he earned under Dr. Patrick Schreiner and the legendary Dr. Michael Heiser. Joel currently serves as the Director of Theology and Research for Proverbs 31 Ministries and Lysa TerKeurst and is passionate about teaching the brilliant truths in Scripture. What are territorial spirits? How do these relate to the Teraphim in Genesis and how do they connect to the sons of god? What is the connection between these entities and the divine council? How is this related to cosmic and geographical warfare, both ancient and modern day? Join us for a fascinating conversation about all things blurry that very much falls into the realm of the unseen. Guest: https://muddamalle.com Intro Song: Marvel 83 "Synthetic Nights" Support the show! www.blurrycreatures.com/members Socials instagram.com/blurrycreatures facebook.com/blurrycreatures twitter.com/blurrycreatures Music Kyle Monroe: tinytaperoom.com Aaron Green: https://www.instagram.com/aaronkgreen/ Outro Song: TimeCop1983: timecop1983.com