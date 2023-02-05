Blurry Creatures chases down answers for the weird questions and enigmatic creatures that inhabit the fringes between reality, myth, and imagination. Join podca... More
EP: 167 Angels in the Andes with Tim Alberino
Tim Alberino is back to take us on a fascinating journey into the blurry history of Peru. Tim lived in Peru for more than a decade and in his travels, he went to remote villages and met native people that had remarkable encounters with legendary creatures. Deep in the mountains, the locals told him stories of a strange race of cloaked-white-haired Nordic-looking men that live under the Andes. Some of the native people told stories of these men coming and going on strange metallic craft and appearing many times in villages in the remotest parts of the Andes mountains. Local priests told Tim of giants and strange red-eyed entities that acted as the gatekeepers for arranging meetings with these mysterious "Viracochas". Local legends of these sightings go all the way back to the earliest post-flood civilizations that allegedly received help from these entities in rebuilding after a great cataclysm. This is a topic that Tim has never spoken on publicly and his first episode on the Viracochas of Peru.
Guest: timothyalberino.com
EP: 166 Extra-Dimensional Beings with John DeSouza
This week former FBI Special Agent John DeSouza joins the show. A veteran investigator with a 25-year career, John is best known as the collector of the real-life "X-Files." Today, he reveals real case file accounts of UFOs, and FBI investigations, unexplained mysteries, and the paranormal. DeSouza is the bestselling author of THE EXTRA-DIMENSIONALS, THE PARA-INVESTIGATORS, and THE CLEAR-HEARERS. In this intriguing and wide-ranging interview, we discuss some of the more bizarre experiences in his career and some of his theories about where these entities come from. Why extra-dimensional? Tune in now.
EP: 165 Women In White (members only trailer)
Ghost stories often revolve around spirits who are stuck in some sort of supernatural trauma loop. This week we bring on two listeners who encountered the White Lady Ghost. The Woman in White is often said to be a victim of love gone wrong or somehow tragically lost. But are these women human spirts or some sort of demonic manifestation? We include parts of our last interview with Dr. Michael Heiser who went into detail on the subject for a special members only episode. Why do so many people see the White Lady? Have you seen her?
EP: 164 I Saw The Momo Monster with Mancow Muller
What is it like to have an up close and personal encounter with Sasquatch? Mancow Muller joins the show to talk about his own experience with the Momo Monster of Missouri. Mancow is 30-year radio and television personality and yet not until this interview has he ever shared his personal encounter story publicly. On Blurry Creatures, he tells his story for the FIRST TIME. The vast majority of Sasquatch encounters are brief and often leave the witness with more questions than answers. As a young man, Mancow not only saw the elusive creature but spent a long time observing it. What exactly did Mancow see? Tune in now to hear his story.
Guest site: mancow.net
EP: 163 Territorial Spirits with Dr. Joel Muddamalle
Dr. Joel Muddamalle makes his Blurry Creatures debut and we delve into Territorial Spirits and their ancient connections to the biblical and historical narrative. This was the topic of his dissertation and Ph.D., one he earned under Dr. Patrick Schreiner and the legendary Dr. Michael Heiser. Joel currently serves as the Director of Theology and Research for Proverbs 31 Ministries and Lysa TerKeurst and is passionate about teaching the brilliant truths in Scripture. What are territorial spirits? How do these relate to the Teraphim in Genesis and how do they connect to the sons of god? What is the connection between these entities and the divine council? How is this related to cosmic and geographical warfare, both ancient and modern day? Join us for a fascinating conversation about all things blurry that very much falls into the realm of the unseen.
Guest: https://muddamalle.com
