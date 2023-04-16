Preaching the good news of Jesus Christ and how it applies to everyday life. amenpodcast.com More
Available Episodes
5 of 73
PRAYER
Alex is preaching about the power, purpose, and position of prayer by looking at Matthew 6:5-15. Do you pray as often as you’d like? Do you feel as though your prayer life could improve? Well, this message is for you. Jesus has made it possible for you to have a safe place and constant audience with the Father. amenpodcast.com
5/6/2023
18:44
pray
BONUS: Uncovering the 5 Secret Prayer Practices God WON'T Ignore! Practical tips on prayer & how to pray like Jesus, be heard by God and hear from God. amenpodcast.com
5/6/2023
9:17
Spectacle
Alex preaches about not chasing a spectacular life, but rather a simple, quiet and humble one. The world tells us to be spectacular, but the Word tells us to be specific. amenpodcast.com
4/29/2023
26:51
Basic
Are you a basic Christian? In slang, when someone is "basic" they are unoriginal, unexceptional, and mainstream. Jesus was nothing of the sort. To be like Him is to be unique, free, simple, confident, mature and so much more. What makes Jesus so attractive is that He is unlike anyone, yet so much like us at the same time. In this episode, Alex preaches on "How to not be a basic Christian" from Matthew 5;34-48 and Lokelani confesses her struggle with self-righteousness. amenpodcast.com | instagram
4/23/2023
24:38
FREE
Matthew 5:38-42. Alex preaches how to be free from the never-ending cycle of retaliation, payback, holding grudges, and relationship drama. Lokelani gets deep as she explores what this looks like in her life as a wife, mom, & friend. AmenPodcast.com | Instagram