Religion & Spirituality
Untangle Your Thoughts | Trust in God, Hear from God, Mental Health Tips, Negative Thoughts, Relationship with God, Christian Podcast, Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth
Untangle Your Thoughts | Trust in God, Hear from God, Mental Health Tips, Negative Thoughts, Relationship with God, Christian Podcast, Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth
Untangle Your Thoughts | Trust in God, Hear from God, Mental Health Tips, Negative Thoughts, Relationship with God, Christian Podcast, Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth

Jessica Hottle | Christian Life Coach, Spiritual Growth Mentor, Christian Mental Health Coach, Christian Counseling
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Education
Self-Improvement
Untangle Your Thoughts | Trust in God, Hear from God, Mental Health Tips, Negative Thoughts, Relationship with God, Christian Podcast, Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth
  Why Can't I Just Trust God? A Look at Attachment, Anxiety, and Faith
    Ever catch yourself thinking, "Why can't I just trust God already?" Like if you were more spiritual, more mature, or more faithful, this wouldn't be so hard? If that's you, you're not alone. And you're not failing. Here's the truth I want you to carry into this episode: Sometimes your struggle to trust God isn't a lack of faith - it's a sign of a deeper wound. In this episode, we're going to explore how your early relationships, past pain, and nervous system responses can impact your connection with God—and how healing trust is not only possible, it's something God wants to walk with you through.
    15:18
  3 Signs You Might Be in Survival Mode (And How to Get Out with God)
    Ever felt like you're doing all the right things—checking the boxes, showing up, pushing through—but deep down, you know you're running on empty? That's not laziness, weakness, or failure. That's survival mode. And God never meant for you to live stuck there. In this episode, I want to talk about what survival mode really is, how to recognize it in your everyday life, and—most importantly—how to step out of it with God. Because you weren't created to just get through life. You were made to live it—fully, freely, and with Him.
    12:35
  Why Your Emotions Matter to God (and How to Handle Them Well)
    If you grew up being told to "stop crying," "toughen up," or "just be grateful," you're not alone. Somewhere along the way, many of us learned to mistrust our emotions or even feel ashamed for having them. But I want to shift that narrative today—because your emotions are not a spiritual failure or a sign of weakness. They are signals, not sins. Emotions are how God wired us, not something He's asking us to overcome. Let's break this down together—biblically, clinically, and practically—so you can start seeing your emotions as tools for healing, not something to hide.
    15:53
  How to Trust God When He Feels Far Away
    Have you ever felt like God was distant—like no matter how much you prayed, you couldn't hear Him? Maybe deep down, you're carrying unspoken disappointment or even resentment toward Him. It's not that you don't believe He's good, but a part of you wonders, "If He really loves me, why did He allow these things to happen?" Without realizing it, we can hold judgments against God, using our pain as evidence that He isn't trustworthy. But here's the thing—God isn't the one who hurt you. And rebuilding trust with Him isn't about pretending your wounds don't exist. It's about bringing them to Him, boldly and honestly, and allowing His truth to rewrite the story you've been telling yourself.
    19:14
  How to Break Free from the Need to Please (People)
    Do you ever feel like you're losing yourself while trying to keep everyone else happy? You're not alone. People-pleasing is exhausting—it tricks us into thinking that if we can keep everyone else content, we'll finally feel safe, accepted, or worthy. But the truth is, people-pleasing often comes at the cost of our own well-being. Whether it's the fear of rejection, a need for approval, or the belief that loving others means ignoring yourself, this pattern slowly steals your peace. But here's the good news: You don't have to keep living that way. Let's talk about what it really means to love others without losing yourself in the process.
About Untangle Your Thoughts | Trust in God, Hear from God, Mental Health Tips, Negative Thoughts, Relationship with God, Christian Podcast, Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth

Hey friend! Do you want to overcome negative thoughts? Do you want to be able to discern whether it's your feelings telling you what to do or God? Are you praying for a mental breakthrough? I'm here to say that numbing out doesn't have to be your only option. Hard and bad things that have happened in this world that need a safe space to be processed. And the church should be one of those places. And this podcast is one of those places. I'm Jessica Hottle, a Board-Certified Master Mental Health Coach, author, and speaker. I help women overcome negative thought patterns to regain control of their lives. Most importantly, I'm the big sister who is going to tell you the truth because I care. In this podcast, we are going to be talking about: -> Feelings: The good, the bad, and the ugly -> Practical ways to take care of your emotional and mental health while never losing sight of God -> How to study your Bible so that you can grow a deeper relationship with God and the church So pull up a chair and join me at the table. Let's get to the bottom of what's holding you back.
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Education
Self-Improvement

