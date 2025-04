Untangle Your Thoughts | Trust in God, Hear from God, Mental Health Tips, Negative Thoughts, Relationship with God, Christian Podcast, Emotional Healing, Spiritual Growth

How to Break Free from the Need to Please (People)

Do you ever feel like you're losing yourself while trying to keep everyone else happy? You're not alone. People-pleasing is exhausting—it tricks us into thinking that if we can keep everyone else content, we'll finally feel safe, accepted, or worthy. But the truth is, people-pleasing often comes at the cost of our own well-being. Whether it's the fear of rejection, a need for approval, or the belief that loving others means ignoring yourself, this pattern slowly steals your peace. But here's the good news: You don't have to keep living that way. Let's talk about what it really means to love others without losing yourself in the process. Rooting for you, Jessica Resources: What Is the Fawn Response? People-Pleasing as a Trauma Response