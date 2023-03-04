John Eldredge and Wild at Heart (Audio)

Allen and John conclude the Sacred Romance series by looking at how to stay in love with God through life's ups and downs.
Show Notes: The song featured is "Sails (Live)" by Pat Barrett, Steffany Gretzinger, and Amanda Cook. The past Wild at Heart podcast John references is "The Prayer of Descent" from April 11, 2022.
4/3/2023
Counterfeit Lovers
Our Sacred Romance series continues with Craig McConnell's talk on the allure of less-wild lovers. Show Note: Listen to all the sessions from this 2002 Sacred Romance conference at WildatHeart.org/SacredRomance.
3/27/2023
Your Heart Matters to God
In this third episode of the Sacred Romance series, John, Stasi and Sue swap stories about the unique ways God speaks to our hearts.
3/20/2023
Recovering the Romance
Before The Sacred Romance was a book, it was a series of talks from John and Brent Curtis. Part 2 of our series features Brent's 1997 talk on the life of the heart.
Show Note: Listen to the entire 1997 Sacred Romance live conference with John and Brent at: wildatheart.org/sacredromance.
3/13/2023
The Lost Life of the Heart
This Sacred Romance series begins with John and Allen exploring how God woos our hearts through beauty and adventure within this love story set in a world at war.
Show Note: The David Wilcox song John references is "Slipping Through My Fist."