John Eldredge and Wild at Heart (Audio)

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Wild at Heart

John Eldredge
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Wild at Heart
Latest episode

887 episodes

  • Wild at Heart

    E887 | Homecoming Replenish - Session 1: The Heart

    08/03/2026 | 57 mins.
    Wild at Heart recently held a gathering in Colorado for 2,000 friends and allies. Replenish: A Homecoming Event focused on the return of Eden—and what that means for us today as well as in the coming Kingdom. This podcast series includes six sessions from the gathering, beginning with John's opening talk on why our hearts matter, how the life of the heart is central, what comes against it, and the maturity required to protect and navigate our hearts in these times.

    Keywords: Christianity, Event, Intro, Eden
    _______________________________________________
    There is more.
    Got a question you want answered on the podcast? Ask us at Questions@WildatHeart.org
    Support the mission or find more on our website:
    WildAtHeart.org  or on our app.

    Apple: Wild At Heart App
    Android: Wild At Heart App
    Watch on YouTube
    The stock music used in the Wild at Heart podcast is titled “When Laid to Rest” by Patrick Rundblad and available here.
    More pauses available in the One Minute Pause app for Apple iOS and Android.
    Apple: One Minute Pause App
    Android: One Minute Pause App
  • Wild at Heart

    E886 | Soul Ties—What They Are & How to Break Them

    07/27/2026 | 59 mins.
    We've all experienced times when we're thinking of someone, and they suddenly call or text us...because they were also thinking of us. Or situations where we keep replaying a conversation with another person in our minds—long after it's over. These instances are examples of possible soul ties. John and Allen reveal how to know when this spiritual bonding is happening, why soul ties are unhealthy, how to break current or past ties (even if you're not the one making them), and why sometimes forgiveness is the necessary first step.

    Show Notes: Find the Daily Prayer at WildAtHeart.org/prayers. Get the free One Minute Pause app at WildatHeart.org/pause.

    Keywords: Soul ties, Christianity, Prayer, Relationships
    _______________________________________________
    There is more.
    Got a question you want answered on the podcast? Ask us at Questions@WildatHeart.org
    Support the mission or find more on our website:
    WildAtHeart.org  or on our app.

    Apple: Wild At Heart App
    Android: Wild At Heart App
    Watch on YouTube

    The stock music used in the Wild at Heart podcast is titled “When Laid to Rest” by Patrick Rundblad and available here.
    More pauses available in the One Minute Pause app for Apple iOS and Android.

    Apple: One Minute Pause App
    Android: One Minute Pause App
  • Wild at Heart

    E885 | Release Everyone and Everything

    07/20/2026 | 49 mins.
    In the One Minute Pause and Daily Prayer, we're encouraged to "give everyone and everything" to God. That sounds simple enough, but why is this practice so essential? In this illuminating conversation, John and Allen share what happens when we pray these words, why it's good to release everyone—including those we love, and what can get in the way.
    Show Notes: Get the free One Minute Pause app at WildAtHeart.org/pause.
    Keywords: Christianity, Benevolent Detachment, Prayer, Meditation
    _______________________________________________
    There is more.
    Got a question you want answered on the podcast? Ask us at Questions@WildatHeart.org
    Support the mission or find more on our website:
    WildAtHeart.org  or on our app.
    Apple: Wild At Heart App
    Android: Wild At Heart App
    Watch on YouTube

    The stock music used in the Wild at Heart podcast is titled “When Laid to Rest” by Patrick Rundblad and available here.
    More pauses available in the One Minute Pause app for Apple iOS and Android.
    Apple: One Minute Pause App
    Android: One Minute Pause App
  • Wild at Heart

    E884 | 25 Years of Wild at Heart - Part 2

    07/13/2026 | 58 mins.
    In Part 2 of this series, John, Bart, Alex, and Allen share stunning stories of the impact the book Wild at Heart has had over the past 25 years in America, Nicaragua, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, and practically everywhere else in the world. Early on, John and the team decided to "stay small and give it away"—a decision that has empowered men who have been transformed by this message, as you'll hear in their video testimonies, to then share it with others in breathtaking ways.
    Show Notes: To discover more about the Wild at Heart Experience, Events, and Fires, visit WildAt Heart.org/events. Pablo's story is featured in Session 3 of the Wild at Heart Experience at WildAtHeart.org/experiences/wildatheart/session-3.
    Keywords: Anniversary, Wild at Heart, Book, Publishing, Christian, International
    _______________________________________________
    There is more.
    Got a question you want answered on the podcast? Ask us at Questions@WildatHeart.org
    Support the mission or find more on our website:
    WildAtHeart.org  or on our app.
    Apple: Wild At Heart App
    Android: Wild At Heart App
    Watch on YouTube

    The stock music used in the Wild at Heart podcast is titled “When Laid to Rest” by Patrick Rundblad and available here.
    More pauses available in the One Minute Pause app for Apple iOS and Android.
    Apple: One Minute Pause App
    Android: One Minute Pause App
  • Wild at Heart

    E883 | 25 Years of Wild at Heart - Part 1

    07/06/2026 | 48 mins.
    2026 is the 25th anniversary of the book Wild at Heart. God continues to use this powerful message to rescue the hearts of millions of men around the world, yet few know the origin story of how this book came to be. In the first half of this series, John and Allen discuss John's motivation for writing the book, reveal the uphill struggle to get it published, read some of their favorite passages, and celebrate its ongoing global impact.
    Show Notes: To discover more about the Wild at Heart Experience, Events, and Fires, visit WildAt Heart.org/events.
    Keywords: Anniversary, Christian, Therapist, International, Book, Men
    _______________________________________________
    There is more.
    Got a question you want answered on the podcast? Ask us at Questions@WildatHeart.org
    Support the mission or find more on our website:
    WildAtHeart.org  or on our app.
    Apple: Wild At Heart App
    Android: Wild At Heart App
    Watch on YouTube
    The stock music used in the Wild at Heart podcast is titled “When Laid to Rest” by Patrick Rundblad and available here.
    More pauses available in the One Minute Pause app for Apple iOS and Android.
    Apple: One Minute Pause App
    Android: One Minute Pause App
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About Wild at Heart
This podcast is hosted by John Eldredge, an author, counselor, and president of Wild at Heart, a ministry that helps people find God's love and Kingdom. With his experience as a counselor and teacher, John shares insights on how to discover the heart of God, recover one's heart in God's love, and learn to live in God's Kingdom. The podcast covers topics related to faith, personal growth, and discovering one's purpose in life, providing guidance and encouragement to listeners who are seeking to deepen their relationship with God.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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