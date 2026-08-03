John Eldredge and Wild at Heart (Audio)

We've all experienced times when we're thinking of someone, and they suddenly call or text us...because they were also thinking of us. Or situations where we keep replaying a conversation with another person in our minds—long after it's over. These instances are examples of possible soul ties. John and Allen reveal how to know when this spiritual bonding is happening, why soul ties are unhealthy, how to break current or past ties (even if you're not the one making them), and why sometimes forgiveness is the necessary first step.



Show Notes: Find the Daily Prayer at WildAtHeart.org/prayers. Get the free One Minute Pause app at WildatHeart.org/pause.



Keywords: Soul ties, Christianity, Prayer, Relationships

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