John Piper answering tough theological and pastoral questions. More
What Makes You Happiest?
What is the deepest source of your joy — what God gives to you, or who God is for you?
Can I Be Saved If I Never Evangelize?
Will a professing Christian go to hell if he never shares the gospel? Pastor John gets to the heart and offers practical suggestions for growing in evangelism.
Should Men Still Pray with Lifted Hands?
Paul desired that “in every place the men should pray, lifting holy hands.” Should men in the church today still lift their hands when they pray?
Our Joyful Duty
At the core of Christian Hedonism is the glorious reality that the duty God requires of us is the path to our greatest joy.
Caring for Families with Cross-Dressing Children
Should parents allow children to cross-dress? Pastor John explains why this cuts across the grain of God-created reality and how to offer counsel to Christian parents.
