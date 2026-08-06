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Ask Pastor John

Desiring God
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Ask Pastor John
Latest episode

2317 episodes

  • Ask Pastor John

    Why a Crowd Got Resurrected

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    At Jesus’s last breath, a crowd of saints rose from their tombs in Jerusalem. Pastor John offers six reasons Matthew’s Gospel includes this event.
  • Ask Pastor John

    Does God Owe You?

    08/03/2026 | 13 mins.
    What’s the relationship between our good deeds and God’s reward? When he empowers us to obey him, he loves to celebrate the beauty of his grace.
  • Ask Pastor John

    Doomscrolling Done Right

    07/30/2026 | 15 mins.
    How does God intend for us to deal with tragedy in the news? Pastor John offers six reasons why suffering should drive us to repentance and action.
  • Ask Pastor John

    When Your Boss Expects You to Lie

    07/27/2026 | 10 mins.
    How do we respond when an employer expects us to compromise the truth? Pastor John offers counsel for keeping an uncompromised faith in the workplace.
  • Ask Pastor John

    Surviving Financial Panics

    07/23/2026 | 13 mins.
    How can we fight anxiety through financial panic and stress? Pastor John offers five truths about God’s character to calm our hearts and minds.
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About Ask Pastor John
John Piper answering tough theological and pastoral questions.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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