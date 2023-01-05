Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ask Pastor John

Podcast Ask Pastor John
Desiring God
John Piper answering tough theological and pastoral questions. More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • What Makes You Happiest?
    What is the deepest source of your joy — what God gives to you, or who God is for you?
    5/3/2023
    5:06
  • Can I Be Saved If I Never Evangelize?
    Will a professing Christian go to hell if he never shares the gospel? Pastor John gets to the heart and offers practical suggestions for growing in evangelism.
    5/1/2023
    14:14
  • Should Men Still Pray with Lifted Hands?
    Paul desired that “in every place the men should pray, lifting holy hands.” Should men in the church today still lift their hands when they pray?
    4/28/2023
    11:01
  • Our Joyful Duty
    At the core of Christian Hedonism is the glorious reality that the duty God requires of us is the path to our greatest joy.
    4/26/2023
    10:43
  • Caring for Families with Cross-Dressing Children
    Should parents allow children to cross-dress? Pastor John explains why this cuts across the grain of God-created reality and how to offer counsel to Christian parents.
    4/24/2023
    11:04

About Ask Pastor John

John Piper answering tough theological and pastoral questions.
