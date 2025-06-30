Open app
Podcasts
Religion & Spirituality
Messages by Desiring God
Messages by Desiring God
Desiring God
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 2163
Providence: The Purposeful Sovereignty of God
It’s one thing to know God is sovereign; it’s another to know just how far his sovereignty extends and the purposes for which he wields it.
--------
46:57
Do You Love Jesus? A Grand Finale of His Greatness
David Mathis | At the end of his Gospel, John gives us a grand finale of the mercy, wisdom, greatness, and never-ending glory of Jesus Christ.
--------
34:09
How Doubting Thomas Finds Faith
The story of Jesus and Thomas assures us that Jesus really rose bodily, that his patience surpasses our indwelling sin, and that we need not see to believe.
--------
35:59
Be Still and Know: A Crisis-Ready Vision of God
David Mathis | Where do we turn when the ground beneath our feet seems to buckle and shift? Psalm 46 offers a vision of God to keep us through any crisis.
--------
51:42
Where Does Radical Love Come From?
John Piper | How can we be set free from selfishness so that, at any earthly cost to ourselves, we will love other people in a way that makes Christ look great?
--------
43:35
Show more
About Messages by Desiring God
Messages from the Teaching Team at Desiring God.
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
