PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityMessages by Desiring God
Messages by Desiring God
Messages by Desiring God

Desiring God
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Messages by Desiring God
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 2163
  • Providence: The Purposeful Sovereignty of God
    It’s one thing to know God is sovereign; it’s another to know just how far his sovereignty extends and the purposes for which he wields it.
    --------  
    46:57
  • Do You Love Jesus? A Grand Finale of His Greatness
    David Mathis | At the end of his Gospel, John gives us a grand finale of the mercy, wisdom, greatness, and never-ending glory of Jesus Christ.
    --------  
    34:09
  • How Doubting Thomas Finds Faith
    The story of Jesus and Thomas assures us that Jesus really rose bodily, that his patience surpasses our indwelling sin, and that we need not see to believe.
    --------  
    35:59
  • Be Still and Know: A Crisis-Ready Vision of God
    David Mathis | Where do we turn when the ground beneath our feet seems to buckle and shift? Psalm 46 offers a vision of God to keep us through any crisis.
    --------  
    51:42
  • Where Does Radical Love Come From?
    John Piper | How can we be set free from selfishness so that, at any earthly cost to ourselves, we will love other people in a way that makes Christ look great?
    --------  
    43:35

About Messages by Desiring God

Messages from the Teaching Team at Desiring God.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

