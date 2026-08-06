A viral evangelist is praised for sharing the gospel on an Alaska Airlines flight—but did she actually present the gospel biblically? Todd examines the message, then takes on several of today's most troubling examples of bad theology and explains why getting doctrine right matters.



Segment 1



• Did the viral Alaska Airlines evangelist present the gospel accurately?



• What's missing from many modern gospel presentations?



• Why does the order of the gospel message matter?



Segment 2



• Amanda Grace claims hidden biblical messages are found in numbers. Is this how Christians should interpret Scripture?



• Bethel leaders declare an end to racism by banging a staff. Can Christians really "decree and declare" reality?



• A Methodist church rewrites the Beatitudes. How far is too far?



Segment 3



• Which modern headlines reveal the greatest confusion about justice and biblical truth?



• Todd and Jimmy weigh several bizarre stories and ask, "Which one is the most tragic?"



• Why should Christians evaluate every headline through a biblical worldview?



Segment 4



• Why are the nations raging according to Psalm 2?



• Is politics really America's biggest problem?



• What's the only solution that can truly transform a nation?



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Thanks for listening!



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