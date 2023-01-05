Wretched Radio is hosted by Todd Friel. On the show, you will hear live witnessing encounters, discussions of tough theological issues, and various topics in th... More
THOU SHALT NOT MAKE THEM NUTS
Let’s explore the Bible’s three commandments for parents and kids, and discuss the importance of honoring parents as an adult child. Wretched Radio | Air Date: May 04, 2023 https://media-wretched.org/Radio/Podcast/WR2023-0504.mp3 Segment 1 Today we discuss the two commandments for parents in the Bible and the importance of adult children honoring their parents with respect. We […]
5/4/2023
THE OL’ SWITCHEROO
It’s Witness Wednesday! Our first stop is at the University of Georgia, where Todd and Reese play a lively game of theological ping-pong. Then Todd skedaddles on over to Georgia State University where he and Tyler have a chat about Easter. Wretched Radio | Air Date: May 03, 2023 https://media-wretched.org/Radio/Podcast/WR2023-0503.mp3 It’s Witness Wednesday! Our first […]
5/3/2023
GEN Z!
The kids these days with their iPads and such. Wretched Radio | Air Date: May 02, 2023 https://media-wretched.org/Radio/Podcast/WR2023-0502.mp3 Segment 1 You Be the Judge. Which story is your favorite. 1. A bridal magazine covers features a bearded male in wedding dress. 2. 10,000 Christians condemn GOP for silencing trans lawmaker. 3. A transgender MN lawmaker […]
5/2/2023
ABOUT THE ENNEAGRAM
Todd disagrees with the Enneagram, which is like totally an Enneagram five thing to do. Wretched Radio | Air Date: May 01, 2023 https://media-wretched.org/Radio/Podcast/WR2023-0501.mp3 Segment 1 Gabe Hughes takes a look the enneagram on WWUTT. The results of the enneagram isn’t what God says about you, it’s what demons say about you. Segment 2 We […]
5/1/2023
MANLY MEN
It’s Mailbag Friday! “What would repentance look like in the life of someone who might have been a Mormon with two wives, who then gets saved?” Wretched Radio | Air Date: April 28, 2023 https://media-wretched.org/Radio/Podcast/WR2023-0428.mp3 It’s Mailbag Friday! You have questions. We have answers. If you have questions, comments, conundrums, snarks, or ideas send them […]
