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587 episodes
- Why are more young Christians returning to traditional church? Todd examines the surprising shift back toward reverence, structure, and hymnals before sharing a practical blueprint for planning a worship service that points people to Christ. Plus, Jason Lisle explains why apologetics often misses the mark, and Todd responds to Bill Maher's warning about the future of American politics.
Segment 1
• Why more churches are bringing hymnals back.
• Young Christians are asking for something many churches have abandoned.
• What makes a worship service feel distinctly Christian?
Segment 2
• Todd walks through an entire Sunday service at Alpharetta Bible Church.
• Why every element of worship should reinforce the sermon.
• A practical model for planning worship with purpose instead of performance.
Segment 3
• Why Jason Lisle says atheists already know God exists.
• The apologetics mistake many Christians make.
• Why only the gospel—not arguments—can change a heart.
Segment 4
• Bill Maher warns that the Democratic Party is embracing communism.
• Why political solutions can never replace spiritual transformation.
• How Christians should respond to a culture moving further from God.
___
Thanks for listening!
Wretched Radio would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Wretched Radio we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- Can someone reject hell and still claim to follow Jesus? Todd speaks with students at Georgia Tech about religious pluralism, God's justice, and why the gospel offers what no other religion can.
Segment 1
• Jason: Can every religion lead to God?
• Jason believes he can accept Jesus while rejecting parts of the Bible.
• Why God's justice makes the doctrine of hell impossible to dismiss.
Segment 2
• Jason: If God is loving, why is hell eternal?
• Todd explains why our greatest problem isn't the size of our sin—but the holiness of the God we've sinned against.
• The conversation reaches the heart of the gospel.
Segment 3
• Preston: An atheist says Jesus is nothing more than a story borrowed from other religions.
• Can someone reject God while still claiming to be a "good person"?
• Todd challenges the foundation of Preston's worldview.
Segment 4
• Rahul: A Hindu student explains what he believes about reincarnation.
• Can any religion actually solve humanity's sin problem?
• Why Christianity offers something every other religion cannot.
___
Thanks for listening!
Wretched Radio would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Wretched Radio we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
Viral Airplane Evangelist, Bethel’s Declarations & Methodists Rewriting Scripture08/04/2026 | 55 mins.A viral evangelist is praised for sharing the gospel on an Alaska Airlines flight—but did she actually present the gospel biblically? Todd examines the message, then takes on several of today's most troubling examples of bad theology and explains why getting doctrine right matters.
Segment 1
• Did the viral Alaska Airlines evangelist present the gospel accurately?
• What's missing from many modern gospel presentations?
• Why does the order of the gospel message matter?
Segment 2
• Amanda Grace claims hidden biblical messages are found in numbers. Is this how Christians should interpret Scripture?
• Bethel leaders declare an end to racism by banging a staff. Can Christians really "decree and declare" reality?
• A Methodist church rewrites the Beatitudes. How far is too far?
Segment 3
• Which modern headlines reveal the greatest confusion about justice and biblical truth?
• Todd and Jimmy weigh several bizarre stories and ask, "Which one is the most tragic?"
• Why should Christians evaluate every headline through a biblical worldview?
Segment 4
• Why are the nations raging according to Psalm 2?
• Is politics really America's biggest problem?
• What's the only solution that can truly transform a nation?
___
Thanks for listening!
Wretched Radio would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Wretched Radio we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- Segment 1
• Is neo-Nazi ideology quietly making its way from the manosphere into local churches?
• Why are so many young men attracted to the "red pill" movement—and what are they really searching for?
• Could a legitimate frustration with modern culture be leading some men toward a dangerously unbiblical solution?
Segment 2
• How should churches respond when young men embrace conspiracy-driven worldviews instead of biblical masculinity?
• Todd explains why simply mocking these movements may actually push struggling young men even deeper into them.
• What does authentic biblical manhood offer that the manosphere never can?
Segment 3
• Is today's therapy culture encouraging adult children to ghost their parents?
• Todd unpacks why "toxic" and "trauma" may be getting redefined in ways that destroy families.
• Could cutting off difficult relationships actually stunt your spiritual and emotional growth?
Segment 4
• A woman follows her therapist's advice to cut off her mother... and spends ten years regretting it.
• Todd connects parental ghosting, the crisis facing young men, and the church's opportunity to respond.
• Is your church preparing young men to become godly leaders before another worldview captures their attention?
___
Thanks for listening!
Wretched Radio would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Wretched Radio we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- It's Mailbag Friday! You've got questions, we've got answers.
Segment 1
• Shantal: What should Christians believe about Anglicanism?
• Bryce: Are the qualifications for leading a Bible study different from being a pastor?
• Tom: How do we encourage larger families while showing compassion to couples who cannot have children?
Segment 2
• Leslie: How should I respond after letting a Facebook argument create conflict in my marriage?
• Lori: Should Christians use a transgender person's preferred name and pronouns?
• Anonymous: Has Todd ever shared his personal testimony?
Segment 3
• Emily: Will broken bodies be made whole in heaven?
• Jerrod: Can women administer baptism and communion?
Segment 4
• Eli: Should Christian women wear yoga pants, and how should parents teach modesty to their children?
___
Thanks for listening!
Wretched Radio would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Wretched Radio we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
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About Wretched Radio with Todd Friel
Wretched Radio is hosted by Todd Friel. On the show, you will hear live witnessing encounters, discussions of tough theological issues, and various topics in the Christian community. You might even have a laugh.Podcast website
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