Episode 42 - Ether 12-15, Noelle Pikus-Pace and Barbara Morgan Gardner

Send us a textWelcome to Grounded, where women of various backgrounds, cultures, and ages gather together to study the doctrines and principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ, through the lens of covenant women. Join us as we discuss: When we Come unto Christ, His Grace is Sufficient, Hope Cometh from Faith and Anchors Our Soul, and Prophets' Words will Always be Fulfilled.SHOW NOTES/TRANSCRIPTS:Coming Soon...Grounded Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegroundedpodcast_/Grounded Podcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGroundedPodcast?mibextid=LQQJ4dBarbara Morgan Gardner Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbarbaramorgangardner/?hl=enBarbara Morgan Gardner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barbara.morgan.37051/(00:00) Introduction(2:02) When we Come unto Christ, His Grace is Sufficient(16:14) Hope Cometh from Faith and Anchors Our Soul(30:45) Prophets' Words will Always be Fulfilled(45:11) How has the Book of Mormon changed your life?Support the show