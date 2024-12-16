Episode 45 - Moroni 10, Elaine S. Dalton and Barbara Morgan Gardner
Join us as we discuss: Spiritual Gifts, Awake and Arise, and Brought Forth Triumphant.

(00:00) Introduction
(2:12) Spiritual Gifts
(17:16) Awake and Arise
(26:26) Brought Forth Triumphant
(38:04) How has the Book of Mormon changed your life?
41:00
Episode 44 - Moroni 7-9, Michelle Schmidt and Barbara Morgan Gardner
Join us as we discuss: Discerning Between Right & Wrong and Truth & Error, Becoming a Child of Christ According to the Promise, and Angels, Miracles, Faith, Hope, and Charity.

(00:00) Introduction
(3:50) Discerning Between Right & Wrong and Truth & Error
(15:13) Becoming a Child of Christ According to the Promise
(25:32) Angels, Miracles, Faith, Hope, and Charity
(40:50) How has the Book of Mormon changed your life?
43:50
Episode 43 - Moroni 1-6, Kathryn Davis and Barbara Morgan Gardner
Join us as we discuss: I Will Not Deny the Christ, Taking Upon Us His Name, and Why Church.

(00:00) Introduction
(2:26) I Will Not Deny the Christ
(13:39) Taking Upon Us His Name
(27:58) Why Church
(41:54) How has the Book of Mormon changed your life?
44:02
Episode 42 - Ether 12-15, Noelle Pikus-Pace and Barbara Morgan Gardner
Join us as we discuss: When we Come unto Christ, His Grace is Sufficient, Hope Cometh from Faith and Anchors Our Soul, and Prophets' Words will Always be Fulfilled.

(00:00) Introduction
(2:02) When we Come unto Christ, His Grace is Sufficient
(16:14) Hope Cometh from Faith and Anchors Our Soul
(30:45) Prophets' Words will Always be Fulfilled
(45:11) How has the Book of Mormon changed your life?
46:56
Episode 41 - Ether 6-11, Romanna G. Remor and Barbara Morgan Gardner
Join us as we discuss: Commending Ourselves to the Lord, The Influence of One Person's Christlike Covenant Leadership, and Corruption and Captivity VS. Righteousness and Freedom in Government.

(00:00) Introduction
(3:53) Commending Ourselves to the Lord
(20:26) The Influence of One Person's Christlike Covenant Leadership
(36:00) Corruption and Captivity VS. Righteousness and Freedom in Government
(44:19) How has the Book of Mormon changed your life?