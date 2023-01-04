Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BYU Religious Education
Each year, religion professors at Brigham Young University (BYU) produce hundreds of publications on subjects related to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Available Episodes

  • Episode 80: Living our Temple Covenants (Anthony Sweat)
    In the temple endowment ceremony, Latter-day Saints make sacred covenants with God.  But what are the holy promises that are made therein?  In this episode, professor Anthony Sweat discusses his recent book publication that helps us understand the covenants of the temple and how living these covenants can help us to better come unto Christ and be endowed with his heavenly power.
    5/15/2023
    48:18
  • Episode 79: Becoming Like God (Daniel Becerra)
    The idea that people can become like God is not unique to Latter-day Saints, nor is it new. In this episode, Professor Daniel Becerra takes us back to early Christianity to learn more about ancient teachings of deification—and why our becoming like God is so integral to the doctrine of the Church of Jesus Christ.
    5/1/2023
    43:02
  • Episode 78: The Most Correct Book (Nick Frederick)
    Joseph Smith famously said that the Book of Mormon is "the most correct book” on Earth.  But what does this really mean? Was he referring to the perfection of the grammar and English in his translation? Or was something else meant? In this episode, Professor Nick Frederick, a Book of Mormon scholar himself, examines the textual variants in the Book of Mormon, highlighting the vital work done by Royal Skousen in the Critical Text Project—and how the book can be spiritually "the most correct" despite variations in its translation over the years.
    4/15/2023
    57:19
  • Episode 77: Cain's Rejected Sacrifice (Shon Hopkin)
    Cain needs no introduction for most of us as Latter-day Saints. He hearkened to the voice of Satan and murdered his brother, Abel. However, is there more to the experience than just that great sin? Professor Shon D. Hopkin of the department of ancient scripture takes us back to one of the earliest episodes in the scriptures to help us understand why God requires us to have not only clean hands but also pure hearts and motives in order to come unto Him.
    4/1/2023
    57:52
  • Episode 76: Commemorating Holy Week (Eric Huntsman)
    As Latter-day Saints, we commemorate Easter Sunday as the occasion of the Savior's Resurrection. But how often do we take time out of the week before Easter—Holy Week—and commemorate the events that happened during those days? In this episode, Professor Eric Huntsman of BYU's Department of Ancient Scripture talks about his recent book co-written with Trevan Hatch, Greater Love Hath No Man. He explains how the book focuses on the days of Holy Week, counting down to Easter Sunday—and why each of us can benefit from celebrating Easter as a season rather than just a single day.
    3/15/2023
    49:31

About Y Religion

Each year, religion professors at Brigham Young University (BYU) produce hundreds of publications on subjects related to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This podcast brings this research into one place to enlighten the everyday seeker of truth. Interviewing the author, we discuss why the study was done, why it matters, and why the professor chooses to be both a scholar, and a disciple. This is Y Religion.
