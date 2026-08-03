You can have deep roots, genuine resilience, open hands, and real faith — and still not fully flourish.



Because flourishing requires freedom. And for most of us, the thing standing between us and that freedom is something we've been carrying so long we don't notice the weight anymore.



It's shame.



In week 8 of our summer series, Christine Caine gets personal. This is the episode where she shares the testimony that reaches the part of us we don't usually let anyone see, the part that wonders, quietly and persistently, whether we are actually enough. Whether God could really use someone like us. Whether what happened to us has somehow disqualified us from what He intended for us.



Christine Caine takes us back to Genesis 2, to the last verse before the fall, to the one thing God never designed us to carry, and shows that shame was never part of the original design. The enemy introduced it precisely because it is the most effective weapon against the thing he most wants to destroy: a life bearing fruit for the Kingdom.



In this episode, Christine Caine opens her own story and shows what happened when she chose to place the truth of God's Word over the facts of her circumstances. She doesn't minimize the facts. She simply introduces a force that is higher than the facts: the truth of who God says you are. The takeaway that will stay with you: the thing the enemy used to shame you is often the very thing God will use to qualify you.



✨ If you've ever asked questions like…



✅ Why do I still feel like I'm not enough, even after years of faith?



✅ Can God really use someone with a past like mine?



✅ How do I separate my identity from what happened to me?



✅ What do I do with shame that feels too deep or too old to shift?



✅ How do I believe what God says about me when the facts of my life say something different?



✅ Is it possible to flourish when I'm still carrying things I haven't told anyone?



✅ What does it actually mean to be God's workmanship — and does that include me?



…then this is your episode.



💡 What you'll learn:



→ Why shame was never part of God's original design — and how understanding what we were created without changes everything about how we understand what we're carrying now.



→ The difference between facts and truth — and how choosing to place the Word of God over the circumstances of your past is not denial, but the most courageous and faith-filled act available to you.



→ How the very thing the enemy has used to disqualify you is often the exact thing God intends to use to qualify you — and what it looks like to let Him rewrite the story shame has been telling about your life.



SUMMER SERIES: A Summer of Faith to Flourish — new episodes every Monday.



📘 Go deeper with Christine's book The Faith to Flourish → ChristineCaine.com/Flourish



💛 Free Episode Reflection Guide — download it here: → bit.ly/4gx1ZYk



🌿 How to Be Fruitful: Free Guide → ChristineCaine.com/Summer



New here? Christine Caine is a speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and activist who has been serving the local church globally for over 30 years. She and her husband, Nick, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign, which works at the local, domestic, and international level to end modern-day slavery. They also founded Equip & Empower, a ministry that is mobilizing people everywhere to live on mission for Jesus. Propel Women is an initiative of the ministry dedicated to coming alongside women around the globe to activate their God-given purpose. You can tune in to her weekly Equip and Empower Podcast to be encouraged by the hope of Jesus wherever you are. Christine holds a Master’s Degree in Evangelism and Leadership from Wheaton College.



🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode: → bit.ly/ChristineCaineSubscribe



+ + + +



📖 Bible Study → linktr.ee/christinecaine



🎙️ Life & Leadership Podcast → linktr.ee/christinecaine



🤝 Support the ministry → linktr.ee/christinecaine



📲 Follow Christine on social media:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ChristineCaine/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theChristineCaine/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChristineCaine

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices