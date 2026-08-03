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Equip & Empower Podcast with Christine Caine
Christine Caine
Latest episode
407 episodes
Episode 406 | You Were Made for This: How God's Process Prepares You for Your Destiny08/03/2026 | 15 mins.Nobody told you the process would take this long.
You said yes. You showed up. You stayed faithful. And still, nothing looks the way you thought it would by now. If that's where you are, Christine Caine has a word for you from the life of David and from her own story: God has not forgotten you. He is preparing you for the thing He has already prepared for you.
In the final episode of our summer series, Christine Caine ends with the message most of us need to hear before we can truly step into the destiny God has in store for us: the process is not the problem. The process is the point.
In this episode, Christine Caine weaves together the story of David's journey from shepherd boy to king with her own — from the Bible college dean who told her she would never speak publicly, to cleaning a broom closet alone on a church volunteer day, to being handed a pager and asked to start a youth center, to speaking to government advisors and filling arenas. None of it looked like a straight line. None of it moved as fast as she wanted. And all of it was preparation.
✨ If you've ever asked questions like…
✅ I feel called, so why does nothing seem to be happening yet?
✅ How do I stay faithful in a season that feels pointless, small, or beneath me?
✅ What do I do when life genuinely isn't fair and God hasn't explained why?
✅ How do I trust God's timing when I'm watching less qualified people get ahead?
✅ Is the hard season I'm in actually preparing me for something or have I missed my moment?
✅ What's the difference between being anointed and being appointed?
✅ How do I keep turning up when I feel overlooked, criticized, or forgotten?
…then this is your episode.
💡 What you'll learn:
→ Why the process between anointing and appointing is never wasted — and how every stage of David's journey, including the ones he didn't choose, was building something in him that could not have been shortcut.
→ Why the enemy's attacks are rarely about where you are now — they're about where you're going — and how to recognize an assignment against your future disguised as present discouragement.
SUMMER SERIES: A Summer of Faith to Flourish — new episodes every Monday.
📘 Go deeper with Christine's book The Faith to Flourish → ChristineCaine.com/Flourish
💛 Free Episode Reflection Guide — download it here: → bit.ly/4gx1ZYk
🌿 How to Be Fruitful: Free Guide → ChristineCaine.com/Summer
New here? Christine Caine is a speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and activist who has been serving the local church globally for over 30 years. She and her husband, Nick, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign, which works at the local, domestic, and international level to end modern-day slavery. They also founded Equip & Empower, a ministry that is mobilizing people everywhere to live on mission for Jesus. Propel Women is an initiative of the ministry dedicated to coming alongside women around the globe to activate their God-given purpose. You can tune in to her weekly Equip and Empower Podcast to be encouraged by the hope of Jesus wherever you are. Christine holds a Master’s Degree in Evangelism and Leadership from Wheaton College.
🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode: → bit.ly/ChristineCaineSubscribe
+ + + +
📖 Bible Study → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🎙️ Life & Leadership Podcast → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🤝 Support the ministry → linktr.ee/christinecaine
📲 Follow Christine on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ChristineCaine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theChristineCaine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChristineCaine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 405 | God's Promises Are Still Yes: Believing for What He Said He Would Do07/27/2026 | 25 mins.God is not waiting to give you something. He's waiting for you to go get what He's already given.
That's the tension at the heart of this episode, and if you've ever found yourself in a season of praying, waiting, and wondering why nothing seems to be moving, Christine Caine has a direct word for you from the Book of Joshua: how long will you put off going in to possess the land?
In this week of our summer series, Christine Caine brings the entire series to a point. We've built the roots. We've developed the resilience. We've walked through shame, waited through the wilderness, found the peace. Now comes the question that determines whether any of it produces fruit: are you willing to go in and possess what God has already promised you? Because the abundant life Jesus described in John 10:10 was never meant to be dropped from the sky. It was meant to be walked into actively, faithfully, and at personal cost.
✨ If you've ever asked questions like…
✅ Why does it feel like God's promises are for everyone else but not for me?
✅ I've been praying and believing for years, but why haven't I seen the breakthrough yet?
✅ What does it actually mean to possess the promises of God — is there something I need to do?
✅ How do I know what I need to cut away in order to move forward?
✅ Is the abundant life Jesus promised actually available to me right now, in my circumstances?
✅ Why do some Christians seem to walk in blessing and favor while others don't?
✅ Am I co-laboring with God or just waiting for Him to do something I'm supposed to participate in?
…then this is your episode.
💡 What you'll learn:
→ Why God's promises are already yes and amen in Christ — but possessing them requires active participation, not passive waiting, and what it looks like to partner with God to go in and take what He has already given.
→ What the circumcision at Gilgal teaches us about the cutting away that always precedes new territory — and how to identify what you need to lay down before you can go in and possess what's next.
→ Why every generation must pay their own price (you cannot inherit someone else's breakthrough) and what it means for you personally to step into the fullness of what God has prepared for this season of your life.
SUMMER SERIES: A Summer of Faith to Flourish — new episodes every Monday.
📘 Go deeper with Christine's book The Faith to Flourish → ChristineCaine.com/Flourish
💛 Free Episode Reflection Guide — download it here: → bit.ly/4gx1ZYk
🌿 How to Be Fruitful: Free Guide → ChristineCaine.com/Summer
New here? Christine Caine is a speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and activist who has been serving the local church globally for over 30 years. She and her husband, Nick, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign, which works at the local, domestic, and international level to end modern-day slavery. They also founded Equip & Empower, a ministry that is mobilizing people everywhere to live on mission for Jesus. Propel Women is an initiative of the ministry dedicated to coming alongside women around the globe to activate their God-given purpose. You can tune in to her weekly Equip and Empower Podcast to be encouraged by the hope of Jesus wherever you are. Christine holds a Master’s Degree in Evangelism and Leadership from Wheaton College.
🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode: → bit.ly/ChristineCaineSubscribe
+ + + +
📖 Bible Study → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🎙️ Life & Leadership Podcast → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🤝 Support the ministry → linktr.ee/christinecaine
📲 Follow Christine on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ChristineCaine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theChristineCaine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChristineCaine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 404 | You Are Not What Happened to You: Finding Freedom From Shame to Flourish07/20/2026 | 12 mins.You can have deep roots, genuine resilience, open hands, and real faith — and still not fully flourish.
Because flourishing requires freedom. And for most of us, the thing standing between us and that freedom is something we've been carrying so long we don't notice the weight anymore.
It's shame.
In week 8 of our summer series, Christine Caine gets personal. This is the episode where she shares the testimony that reaches the part of us we don't usually let anyone see, the part that wonders, quietly and persistently, whether we are actually enough. Whether God could really use someone like us. Whether what happened to us has somehow disqualified us from what He intended for us.
Christine Caine takes us back to Genesis 2, to the last verse before the fall, to the one thing God never designed us to carry, and shows that shame was never part of the original design. The enemy introduced it precisely because it is the most effective weapon against the thing he most wants to destroy: a life bearing fruit for the Kingdom.
In this episode, Christine Caine opens her own story and shows what happened when she chose to place the truth of God's Word over the facts of her circumstances. She doesn't minimize the facts. She simply introduces a force that is higher than the facts: the truth of who God says you are. The takeaway that will stay with you: the thing the enemy used to shame you is often the very thing God will use to qualify you.
✨ If you've ever asked questions like…
✅ Why do I still feel like I'm not enough, even after years of faith?
✅ Can God really use someone with a past like mine?
✅ How do I separate my identity from what happened to me?
✅ What do I do with shame that feels too deep or too old to shift?
✅ How do I believe what God says about me when the facts of my life say something different?
✅ Is it possible to flourish when I'm still carrying things I haven't told anyone?
✅ What does it actually mean to be God's workmanship — and does that include me?
…then this is your episode.
💡 What you'll learn:
→ Why shame was never part of God's original design — and how understanding what we were created without changes everything about how we understand what we're carrying now.
→ The difference between facts and truth — and how choosing to place the Word of God over the circumstances of your past is not denial, but the most courageous and faith-filled act available to you.
→ How the very thing the enemy has used to disqualify you is often the exact thing God intends to use to qualify you — and what it looks like to let Him rewrite the story shame has been telling about your life.
SUMMER SERIES: A Summer of Faith to Flourish — new episodes every Monday.
📘 Go deeper with Christine's book The Faith to Flourish → ChristineCaine.com/Flourish
💛 Free Episode Reflection Guide — download it here: → bit.ly/4gx1ZYk
🌿 How to Be Fruitful: Free Guide → ChristineCaine.com/Summer
New here? Christine Caine is a speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and activist who has been serving the local church globally for over 30 years. She and her husband, Nick, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign, which works at the local, domestic, and international level to end modern-day slavery. They also founded Equip & Empower, a ministry that is mobilizing people everywhere to live on mission for Jesus. Propel Women is an initiative of the ministry dedicated to coming alongside women around the globe to activate their God-given purpose. You can tune in to her weekly Equip and Empower Podcast to be encouraged by the hope of Jesus wherever you are. Christine holds a Master’s Degree in Evangelism and Leadership from Wheaton College.
🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode: → bit.ly/ChristineCaineSubscribe
+ + + +
📖 Bible Study → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🎙️ Life & Leadership Podcast → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🤝 Support the ministry → linktr.ee/christinecaine
📲 Follow Christine on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ChristineCaine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theChristineCaine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChristineCaine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 403 | Waiting as Worship: What God is Doing When Nothing Seems to Happen07/13/2026 | 15 mins.God never said, "Hurry up." He said, "Wait."
And most of us are terrible at it.
In week seven of our summer series, Christine Caine speaks into the season most of us are trying to get through as fast as possible — the waiting room. The season between the promise and the fulfillment. The gap between what God said and what you can currently see. Most of us treat that gap as a problem to be solved or a delay to be endured. Christine Caine makes clear it's neither. It is the place where the deepest roots get formed.
She takes us through David's journey, not to show us how he arrived, but to show us what happened in between. Because David didn't just wait. He became. Every stage of the process taught him something he could not have learned any other way. The sheep. The palace. The cave. The wilderness. None of it was wasted. All of it was preparation.
Waiting on God is not passive. It is the most active, faith-filled posture you can take.
✨ If you've ever asked questions like…
✅ I feel called and gifted — so why does it feel like nothing is happening?
✅ How do I stay faithful in a season that feels pointless or beneath me?
✅ What do I do when life feels genuinely unfair and God hasn't explained why?
✅ How do I trust God's timing when I'm watching less qualified people get ahead?
✅ Is the hard season I'm in actually preparing me for something or have I missed my moment?
✅ What's the difference between being anointed and being appointed — and what happens in between?
✅ How do I keep turning up when I've been overlooked, misunderstood, or treated unjustly?
…then this is your episode.
💡 What you'll learn:
→ Why the waiting room is not wasted time — and how David's journey from shepherd boy to king shows that every stage of the process, including the ones you resent most, is forming something in you that cannot be shortcut.
→ How to navigate the "this isn't fair" tension without becoming bitter or trying to force what only God can bring and why making what Jesus did for you bigger than what people did to you is the only way through that actually works.
→ What it means to stop waiting to be discovered and start submitting to the process of being developed and why open, receiving hands are the first posture of a flourishing life.
SUMMER SERIES: A Summer of Faith to Flourish — new episodes every Monday.
📘 Go deeper with Christine's book The Faith to Flourish → ChristineCaine.com/Flourish
💛 Free Episode Reflection Guide — download it here: → bit.ly/4gx1ZYk
🌿 How to Be Fruitful: Free Guide → ChristineCaine.com/Summer
New here? Christine Caine is a speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and activist who has been serving the local church globally for over 30 years. She and her husband, Nick, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign, which works at the local, domestic, and international level to end modern-day slavery. They also founded Equip & Empower, a ministry that is mobilizing people everywhere to live on mission for Jesus. Propel Women is an initiative of the ministry dedicated to coming alongside women around the globe to activate their God-given purpose. You can tune in to her weekly Equip and Empower Podcast to be encouraged by the hope of Jesus wherever you are. Christine holds a Master’s Degree in Evangelism and Leadership from Wheaton College.
🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode: → bit.ly/ChristineCaineSubscribe
+ + + +
📖 Bible Study → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🎙️ Life & Leadership Podcast → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🤝 Support the ministry → linktr.ee/christinecaine
📲 Follow Christine on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ChristineCaine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theChristineCaine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChristineCaine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Your circumstances haven't changed. The storm is still there. So why are you so calm?
That's not a problem. That's a testimony.
In week six of our summer series, Christine Caine takes us into one of the most practical and quietly radical things a believer can do in a chaotic world: refuse to let your heart spiral. Drawing on Philippians 4:6–7 and John 14, she shows that the peace of God isn't the absence of storms — every single one of us is either heading into one, standing in the middle of one, or coming out of one. Peace isn't what happens when the storm stops. It's what guards your heart while it's still raging.
In this episode, Christine Caine unpacks the military language behind Philippians 4:7, the peace of God standing guard like a Roman soldier stationed at the gates of your heart, and makes the case that supernatural peace in the middle of chaos is one of the most powerful witnessing tools a believer has. She's honest about a recent situation that could have sent her spiraling, and shares what it looked like to actually apply Paul's instruction: pray about it, give it to God, and go to bed. Not because the situation was resolved, but because God never sleeps. The takeaway that will stay with you: don't lose your peace over something you can do nothing about. Take it to the only one who can do something about everything.
✨ If you've ever asked questions like…
✅ How do I stop my mind from spiraling when something scary or uncertain is happening?
✅ Is it possible to genuinely have peace when my circumstances are still a mess?
✅ What does it actually mean to give something to God — and how do I stop picking it back up?
✅ Why does it feel like I'm not allowed to be at peace, like I don't care enough if I'm not worrying?
✅ How do I trust God when I can't see Him doing anything about my situation?
✅ What does biblical peace actually feel like and how is it different from just numbing out?
✅ How do I guard my heart without shutting down or pretending everything is fine?
…then this is your episode.
💡 What you'll learn:
→ What it means that the peace of God will "guard" your heart — the military image behind Paul's words, and why that matters for the specific thing keeping you up at night right now.
→ Why supernatural peace in the middle of a storm is not spiritual bypassing or irresponsibility, but instead is one of the most powerful testimonies to the faithfulness of God available to you right now.
→ The practical posture Christine uses to actually leave something at God's feet instead of picking it back up — and how taking everything to God in prayer with thanksgiving becomes the daily discipline that holds a flourishing life together.
SUMMER SERIES: A Summer of Faith to Flourish — new episodes every Monday.
📘 Go deeper with Christine's book The Faith to Flourish → ChristineCaine.com/Flourish
💛 Free Episode Reflection Guide — download it here: → bit.ly/4gx1ZYk
🌿 How to Build Resilience: Free Guide → ChristineCaine.com/Summer
New here? Christine Caine is a speaker, New York Times bestselling author, and activist who has been serving the local church globally for over 30 years. She and her husband, Nick, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign, which works at the local, domestic, and international level to end modern-day slavery. They also founded Equip & Empower, a ministry that is mobilizing people everywhere to live on mission for Jesus. Propel Women is an initiative of the ministry dedicated to coming alongside women around the globe to activate their God-given purpose. You can tune in to her weekly Equip and Empower Podcast to be encouraged by the hope of Jesus wherever you are. Christine holds a Master’s Degree in Evangelism and Leadership from Wheaton College.
🔔 Subscribe so you never miss an episode: → bit.ly/ChristineCaineSubscribe
+ + + +
📖 Bible Study → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🎙️ Life & Leadership Podcast → linktr.ee/christinecaine
🤝 Support the ministry → linktr.ee/christinecaine
📲 Follow Christine on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ChristineCaine/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theChristineCaine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChristineCaine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Equip & Empower Podcast with Christine Caine
Christine Caine is here to activate you to live on mission for Jesus. Through God's Word and the power of the Holy Spirit, you will be awakened to God's unique purpose for your life and to lead boldly within your sphere of influence. She will equip and empower you to follow Jesus wholeheartedly, creating lasting Kingdom impact in your family, workplace, and community. If you desire to bring hope, create change, and see yourself the way God sees you, this podcast is for you. For Episode Reflection Guides and more, visit www.christinecaine.com/listen.Podcast website
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