EP 240 Convenience, Comfort, and the Battle for Your Purpose
Have you ever felt God calling you to a path that seemed daunting and difficult? Oftentimes, it’s easier to avoid risks and go our own way. In this episode, Christine Caine will show us how our longing for convenience and comfort, can cause us to miss the future we were made for. The prophet Jonah was in that place, and his story offers much for us to reflect on and learn from. This episode will help you overcome the temptation to stay comfortable and empower you to learn to take risks so you can step fully into God’s purpose for your life.
5/1/2023
21:47
EP 239 Seeing Your Future Through Eyes of Faith
In this episode, Christine Caine will challenge us to imagine what would happen if the people of God — people like you — would wholeheartedly believe that God can do what He says He can do. Would you live differently? Would you act differently? Would your faith be more vibrant, dynamic, and alive? This episode will empower you to increase your intimacy with God so you can both expect and experience His surpassing goodness in your life. Get your free Episode Reflection Guide here.
4/24/2023
21:53
EP 238 The Good News of Grace
In this episode, Christine Caine will empower you to recognize what’s true and reject what’s false so you can fully experience the good news of Jesus in your life. In today’s culture, it can be hard to know what’s true and what isn’t. We are bombarded on all sides with conflicting news and information in our world, all while we try to find clarity on what matters most: our relationship with God. Thankfully, this struggle isn’t new. We find it in Scripture.
4/17/2023
21:34
EP 237 The Surprising Power of Humility
Do you struggle with being who God made you to be? Have you grown frustrated and discouraged trying to do the right things with little breakthrough or success? If so, there is hope! In this episode, Christine Caine will empower you to embrace a spirit of humility so you can step into your God-given destiny with confidence, trusting that He will equip you for your future.
4/10/2023
22:15
EP 236 When You're Unsure of Who You Are
This episode from Christine Caine will empower you to know who you are in Christ so you can live confident and faithful no matter what life throws your way. Everything changed for Christine when she learned she was adopted. Or at least, it could have. What God showed her through that experience is what she’s going to share in this episode. We’re all going to find our identity shaken. The question is: In a world full of chaos and challenge, where will you choose to receive your value, security, and significance? Get your free Episode Reflection Guide here.
ABOUT THE PODCAST We live in a world that whispers that you’re not enough. That you are defeated. That you are disqualified because of your past. These lies are everywhere, everyday. You read about them, hear about them, and interact with them. But Christine Caine is here to speak above that noise with the truth of how God sees you, and who he’s created you to be, so you can make his name famous! She will equip and empower you to create change in this world and live out your God given destiny! If you desire to bring hope, create change, and see yourself the way God sees you, this podcast is for you.