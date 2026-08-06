Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsChristianityJust Thinking Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Just Thinking Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Just Thinking Podcast

Darrell Harrison &amp; Virgil Walker
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Just Thinking Podcast
Latest episode

142 episodes

  • Just Thinking Podcast

    EP # 139 | The False Gospel of DSA

    08/05/2026 | 3h 19 mins.
    Democratic socialism is on the rise both in America and in the West in general. But what exactly is democratic socialism and why is it so attractive to so many people, particularly young people, today? Listen as Darrell Harrison and Virgil "Omaha" Walker exposit the core tenets of democratic socialism and discuss through the lens of the Word of God why democratic socialism is more than a dangerous economic theory but is actually worse, it is a false gospel offering a false salvation.

    Resources
    Democratic Socialists of America website
    Young Democratic Socialists of America website
    Public Education - The Just Thinking podcast
    Victimhood Culture - The Just Thinking podcast

    Support
    To support the podcast, please click here or copy/paste the following link into your browser — https://justthinking.me/support/
    Disclaimer
    © Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking Ministries – 2012-2026. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking…for Myself with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
  • Just Thinking Podcast

    Ep # 138 | The Majesty of God

    06/10/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    The Puritan Ezekiel Hopkins (1634-1692) said, "We must learn that the glory of God is to be preferred before all other things.” It is in keeping with those words from Ezekiel Hopkins that Darrell Harrison and Virgil "Omaha" Walker have endeavored to address the almost ineffable topic of The Majesty of God. True to the expositional tradition of the Just Thinking podcast, Darrell and Virgil look to Scripture, as well as trusted Puritan and contemporary theologians, to remind followers of Jesus Christ of God's incomparable majesty and, as Ezekiel Hopkins rightly stated, that the glory of the God in whom they profess to believe is to be preferred above all other things.
    Resources
    Ligonier Ministries Always Ready Youth Conference , Santa Clarita, CA
    2026 Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC) Annual Conference
    Donate online to Just Thinking Ministries , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, or mail a check or money order payable to Just Thinking Ministries to P.O. Box 2044, Higley, AZ 85236
    Listen to prior episodes of the Just Thinking podcast
    Follow Just Thinking Podcast on X
    Dawain's new E-book Rise Again
    Support
    To support the podcast, please click here or copy/paste the following link into your browser — https://justthinking.me/support/
    Disclaimer
    © Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking Ministries – 2012-2026. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking…for Myself with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
  • Just Thinking Podcast

    EP # 137 | Victimhood Culture

    03/16/2026 | 2h 46 mins.
    There are victims and then there is victimhood. Whereas the former may refer to one's lived experience, the latter refers to one's core identity. As a culture, victimhood has become a commodity, a means of exchange toward a life of ease and comfort at the expense of others. In this episode of the Just Thinking podcast, cohosts Darrell Harrison and Virgil "Omaha" Walker discuss what Scripture teaches concerning the tenets of victimhood culture and how we, as Christians, are to respond in light of the Gospel. 

    Victimhood Culture Companion Guide
    The Victimhood Culture Companion Guide to Just Thinking Podcast Episode #137 gives you the tools to understand what victimhood culture is, where it comes from, and what the gospel actually says about it. Includes pull-quotes, key terms, a full scripture index, 35 reflection questions, a personal inventory, and a section specifically for pastors and small group leaders.

    Resources
    NEW Victimhood Culture Companion
    The Master's University Sufficiency of Scripture Summit
    One Gospel Conference at Redeemer Bible Church
    The Darkhorse Podcast "Evolutionary Lens" episode (YouTube)
    Support
    To support the podcast, please click ⁠⁠here⁠⁠ or copy/paste the following link into your browser - https://justthinking.me/support/
    Disclaimer
    © Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking Ministries - 2012-2026. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking…for Myself with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
  • Just Thinking Podcast

    EP #136 | Political Islam

    11/24/2025 | 3h 18 mins.
    What is Islam? What is “Political Islam”? What threat, if any, does Political Islam pose to the West and its way of life. Listen as Darrell Harrison and Virgil “Omaha” Walker answer those questions through the lens of Scripture in this episode of the Just Thinking podcast, titled Political Islam.
    Support
    To support the podcast, please click ⁠here⁠ or copy/paste the following link into your browser - https://justthinking.me/support/
    Disclaimer
    © Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking Ministries - 2012-2025. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking…for Myself with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
  • Just Thinking Podcast

    EP #135 | A.I. and the Gospel

    09/08/2025 | 2h 40 mins.
    To many people, AI (artificial intelligence) is a boogeyman, whereas for others, it’s merely the next cool technology. But how should Christians view AI? Is it something to be feared or embraced? Listen as Darrell and Virgil discuss those and other questions through the lens of Scripture in this episode of the Just Thinking podcast.

    Support
    To support the podcast, please click ⁠here⁠ or copy/paste the following link into your browser - https://justthinking.me/support/
    Disclaimer
    © Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking Ministries - 2012-2025. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Darrell B. Harrison and Just Thinking…for Myself with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
More Christianity podcasts
Trending Christianity podcasts
About Just Thinking Podcast
The Just Thinking podcast is a long-form, expository program that boldly confronts cultural, social, political, and theological issues through an orthodox biblical worldview.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

Listen to Just Thinking Podcast, Live Free with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:27:16 AM
A company fromMADSACK