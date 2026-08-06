The Puritan Ezekiel Hopkins (1634-1692) said, "We must learn that the glory of God is to be preferred before all other things.” It is in keeping with those words from Ezekiel Hopkins that Darrell Harrison and Virgil "Omaha" Walker have endeavored to address the almost ineffable topic of The Majesty of God. True to the expositional tradition of the Just Thinking podcast, Darrell and Virgil look to Scripture, as well as trusted Puritan and contemporary theologians, to remind followers of Jesus Christ of God's incomparable majesty and, as Ezekiel Hopkins rightly stated, that the glory of the God in whom they profess to believe is to be preferred above all other things.

Resources

Ligonier Ministries Always Ready Youth Conference , Santa Clarita, CA

2026 Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC) Annual Conference

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