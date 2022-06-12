EP # 119 | Cultural Denominationalism

Does the world have anything to offer the Church today? It appears that some protestant churches, denominations - and their leaders - seem to think so. But to what end? What's the payoff for them? Are there to be no distinctions between the kingdom of darkness (the world) and the kingdom of Light (the Church) in our churches and denominations? Those questions, and others, are the focus of Darrell Harrison and Virgil "Omaha" Walker in this episode of the Just Thinking podcast, titled "Cultural Denominationalism." "The Church & Culture" - Just Thinking podcast "Evangelical Deconstructionism" - Just Thinking podcast "Ashamed of the Gospel" (book) - John MacArthur (Grace to You) "The Truth War" (book) - John MacArthur (Grace to You) "Christ's Call to Reform the Church" (book) - John MacArthur (Grace to You) "What Denomination Should I Join?" (blog article) - Dr. John Frame "Denominations in the American Religious Experience" (video) - Dr. W. Robert Godfrey (Ligonier Ministries) "What is Denominationalism?" (article) - Got Questions "Why Denominational Identity Still Matters" (article) - Dr. Nathan A. Finn "Explaining Schisms in American Protestant Denominations, 1890-1990" (PDF whitepaper) - John R. Sutton Mark Chaves