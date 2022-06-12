Just Thinking Podcast
Darrell Harrison & Virgil Walker
The Just Thinking Podcast boldly confronts cultural, social, political, and theological issues through a biblically orthodox worldview. Support this podcast: h...
EP # 123 | Freestyle Episode
On this episode of the Just Thinking Podcast, hosts Darrell and Virgil veer off the usual course of carefully planned theological explorations. Instead, they spontaneously delve into the ever-changing world of current events and social issues. So, sit back and join in their candid discussion. As always, your support is highly appreciated!
EP # 122 | Spiritual Warfare
In this episode of the Just Thinking podcast, Darrell Harrison and Virgil “Omaha” Walker address what, arguably, is among the most misunderstood doctrines within the Protestant evangelism: spiritual warfare. What is spiritual warfare, biblically, and what practical steps can believers in Jesus Christ take to engage in that warfare victoriously? Listen as Darrell and Virgil walk you through a biblical understanding of “Spiritual Warfare.”
Truth or Territory: A Biblical Approach to Spiritual Warfare by Jim Osman
EP # 121 | A Biblical Theology of Suffering
According to 1 Thessalonians 5:18, believers in Jesus Christ are to “give thanks in everything, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.” But does ‘everything’ include giving thanks to God when we suffer? Listen as Darrell Harrison and Virgil “Omaha” Walker look to Scripture for answers to that crucial question.
“What God Ordains Is Always Good” – hymn arrangement by Josh Bauder (YouTube video)
“We Complain Because We Forget” – blog article by Steven Lee (Desiring God)
“The Gift of Suffering” – white paper by William H. Gross (PDF)
“Making Sense Out of Suffering” – sermon series by John MacArthur (Grace to You)
“Why Are You Afraid?” – Just Thinking podcast episode 113
“Why Are You Afraid?” – book by Darrell Harrison and Virgil Walker (G3 Press)
“Suffering Is Not for Nothing” – teaching series by Elisabeth Elliot (Ligonier Ministries)
EP # 120 | Indwelling Sin in Believers
Disclaimer: This episode of the Just Thinking podcast contains material that may not be suitable for young children. Parental discretion is strongly advised.
Indwelling sin. It is a reality that professing believers in Jesus Christ must deal with until the day we die or Christ returns to take us home to heaven. But how are we to deal biblically with that reality? How can we, as possessors of a new nature in Christ, navigate the tension between being regenerate while having remaining sin within us? Listen as Darrell Harrison and Virgil “Omaha” Walker look to God’s Word for answers in this episode of the Just Thinking podcast, titled Indwelling Sin in Believers.
Pornography in the Church — Just Thinking podcast
Women and Pornography — Truth in Love podcast (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Helping Women Put Off Life-Dominating Sins — Susan Heck (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Thanksgiving and Pornography — article by Dr. Heath Lambert (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Crafting Temptation and Repentance Plans to Help Addicts — article by Keith Palmer (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Helping Wives Whose Husbands Struggle With Pornography — Martha Peace (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
The Grace-Filled Path From Pornography to Purity — Dr. Heath Lambert (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Why Change Is Possible — Kevin Carson (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Overcoming Sexual Sin — Dr. Heath Lambert (Association of Certified Biblical Counselors)
Fighting Lust
EP # 119 | Cultural Denominationalism
Does the world have anything to offer the Church today? It appears that some protestant churches, denominations - and their leaders - seem to think so. But to what end? What's the payoff for them? Are there to be no distinctions between the kingdom of darkness (the world) and the kingdom of Light (the Church) in our churches and denominations? Those questions, and others, are the focus of Darrell Harrison and Virgil "Omaha" Walker in this episode of the Just Thinking podcast, titled "Cultural Denominationalism."
"The Church & Culture" - Just Thinking podcast
"Evangelical Deconstructionism" - Just Thinking podcast
"Ashamed of the Gospel" (book) - John MacArthur (Grace to You)
"The Truth War" (book) - John MacArthur (Grace to You)
"Christ's Call to Reform the Church" (book) - John MacArthur (Grace to You)
"What Denomination Should I Join?" (blog article) - Dr. John Frame
"Denominations in the American Religious Experience" (video) - Dr. W. Robert Godfrey (Ligonier Ministries)
"What is Denominationalism?" (article) - Got Questions
"Why Denominational Identity Still Matters" (article) - Dr. Nathan A. Finn
"Explaining Schisms in American Protestant Denominations, 1890-1990" (PDF whitepaper) - John R. Sutton Mark Chaves
Just Thinking Podcast
