Same Sex Attraction, Singleness, Youth Culture, and the Worthiness of Jesus: Ashleigh Hull

Ashleigh Hull is the Emerging Generations Associate at Living Out ministries. She has been involved in youth work for more than 10 years. She now has the joy of helping young people (and those who serve them) grapple with faith and sexuality through the work of Living Out. Her other passions include good coffee, long fantasy novels, and deep dives into the Old Testament. In this convesation, I talk with Ashleigh about her story, how she came to grips with her faith and sexuality, and the work she now does with GenZ, including Living Out's awesome new resource: Kaleidoscope. Check it out HERE.