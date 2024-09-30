Bonus Q&A: How to Handle Conversations w/ Those Hateful Towards LGBTQ
Bonus Q&A: How to Handle Conversations w/ Those Hateful Towards LGBTQ, Is Not Sinning Even Possible?, Historicity of the Old Testament, and Personal Areas of Discipleship
16:58
Reimagining Youth Ministry: Pete Sutton
Pete currently serves as the Pastor of Student Ministry at Compass Church in Naperville, IL and has been in youth ministry for nearly 3 decades. Pete has taught in the Christian Ministries track at North Park University, written nationally published curriculum, and spoken at various camps and conferences. He did his undergrad at Cedarville University and his MA at Wheaton. Register for the “Exiles in Babylon” conference: theologyintheraw.com Join the Theology in the Raw Patreon community! Patreon.com/theologyintheraw
1:04:57
White Boy, Black Girl: A Raw Conversation about Race and Relationships with Adaeze and Chad Brinkman
Chad and Adaeze Brinkman are a mixed race married couple, who co-wrote an awesome book called White Boy, Black Girl. I highly recommend this book! Adaeze and Chad intentionally live out their passion of sharing the Gospel of Jesus together in their community. Adaeze works in the creative arts and Chad is a physical therapist. They love traveling and adventuring together, taking in the beauty of God's creation and encouraging others to do the same. In this convo, we talk all about their relationship and the beautiful complexity of race relations in the midst of it all.
1:13:23
Exiles in Babylon: A Christian Political Identity. Preston Sprinkle
This episode is a talk I gave at the Center for Pastor Theologians annual conference held in Oak Park, IL, in September 2024. In this talk, I try to unpack what the Bible says about a Christian political identity by looking at the Scriptural themes of exile and Babylon. The talk was received fairly well, espeically by the Anabaptists in the back, who were hootin' and hollerin'. Others had some really thoughtful questions and pushback.
1:04:51
Same Sex Attraction, Singleness, Youth Culture, and the Worthiness of Jesus: Ashleigh Hull
Ashleigh Hull is the Emerging Generations Associate at Living Out ministries. She has been involved in youth work for more than 10 years. She now has the joy of helping young people (and those who serve them) grapple with faith and sexuality through the work of Living Out. Her other passions include good coffee, long fantasy novels, and deep dives into the Old Testament. In this convesation, I talk with Ashleigh about her story, how she came to grips with her faith and sexuality, and the work she now does with GenZ, including Living Out's awesome new resource: Kaleidoscope. Check it out HERE.
