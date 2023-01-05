Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Matt Fradd
If you could sit down with St. Thomas Aquinas over a pint of beer and ask him any one question, what would it be? Every episode of Pints With Aquinas revolves a... More
  • What is a Thomist? w/ Fr. Gregory Pine
    Fr. Pine tells us what a Thomist is. 🟣 Join Us on Locals (before we get banned on YT): https://mattfradd.locals.com/ 📖 Fr. Pine's Book: https://bit.ly/3lEsP8F ✝️ Show Sponsor: https://hallow.com/mattfradd 🖥️ Website: https://pintswithaquinas.com/ 🟢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/pintswithaquinas 👕 Merch: https://shop.pintswithaquinas.com 🚫 FREE 21 Day Detox From Porn Course: https://www.strive21.com/ 🔵 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mattfradd 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mattfradd We get a small kick back from affiliate links.
    5/1/2023
    16:36
  • Matt & Seamus WASTE 5 Hours (In Your Face George!) w/ Seamus Coughlin
    Show Sponsors: Hallow: https://hallow.com/mattfradd Everything Catholic: https://everythingcatholic.com Support Seamus: https://freedomtoons.com/sign-up/ Read Matt's Article on Sin of Onan: https://pintswithaquinas.com/my-heated-debate-on-masturbation-with-dennis-prager/ Support the Ukraine Trip: https://htucc.com/campaign/ukraine-aid-trip/ Subscribe to: https://www.youtube.com/@KyleWhittington
    5/1/2023
    5:20:57
  • The Final Confrontation Between the Church and The Anti-Church w/ Ralph Martin
    Dr. Ralph Martin of Renewal Ministries and Sacred Heart Major Seminary joins the Show. Show Sponsors: Hallow: https://hallow.com/mattfradd Everything Catholic: https://everythingcatholic.com Follow Ralph Martin: https://www.youtube.com/@RenewalMinistries https://www.renewalministries.net
    4/24/2023
    2:07:27
  • Two Old Men Affirming Each Other w/ Ennie Hickman
    Ennie Hickman Joins the show Ennie's Upcoming retreat: https://www.pilgrimagetobeauty.com Show Sponsors: Hallow: https://hallow.com/mattfradd  Everything Catholic: https://everythingcatholic.com
    4/22/2023
    1:17:29
  • Heated Debate on Pornography w/ Dennis Prager
    📺 This is a clip from a Locals ONLY stream. To watch the full interview become a supporter at https://mattfradd.locals.com/support Get Matt's book, The Porn Myth (it's on Audible too): https://www.amazon.com/Porn-Myth-Exposing-Reality-Pornography/dp/162164006X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1682085301&sr=8-1 This Happened... 🟣 Join Us on Locals (before we get banned on YT): https://mattfradd.locals.com/ ✝️ Show Sponsor: https://hallow.com/mattfradd 🖥️ Website: https://pintswithaquinas.com/ 🟢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/pintswithaquinas 👕 Merch: https://shop.pintswithaquinas.com 🚫 FREE 21 Day Detox From Porn Course: https://www.strive21.com/ 🔵 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mattfradd 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mattfradd We get a small kick back from affiliate links.
    4/21/2023
    48:32

About Pints With Aquinas

If you could sit down with St. Thomas Aquinas over a pint of beer and ask him any one question, what would it be? Every episode of Pints With Aquinas revolves around a question, a question that St. Thomas addresses in his most famous work, The Summa Theologica. So get your geek on, pull up a bar stool, and grab a cold one. Here we go!
