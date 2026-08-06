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Pints With Aquinas

Matt Fradd
ChristianityEducation
Pints With Aquinas
Latest episode

837 episodes

  • Pints With Aquinas

    Producer Maria Rage Baits Me With Hilarious TikToks | Last Call Ep. 26

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    It’s Last Call! My producer, Maria, has pulled TikToks to both rage bait and crack me up. Let’s see how this goes.

    Pints: Last Call Ep. 26

    Enjoy these episodes and exclusive content ad free, one week early with DailyWire+ : https://get.dailywire.com

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    📚Resources Mentioned:

    Truthly 30 Day Free Trial: https://get.truthly.ai/TlbX/MATT30

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    Sponsors:

    Exodus 90 - Download the Exodus 90 app today, or visit https://Exodus90.com/matt

    St. Paul Center - Start your 30-day free trial today at https://StPaulCenter.com/pints. Or become an Annual Member and receive a free copy of the complete Ignatius Catholic Study Bible.

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    📕 Get my newest book, Jesus Our Refuge, here: https://a.co/d/bDU0xLb

    🍺 Want to Support Pints With Aquinas? 🍺

    Get episodes a week early and join exclusive live streams with me! Become an annual supporter at 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mattfradd.locals.com/support⁠⁠⁠⁠

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    💻 Follow Me on Social Media:

    📌 Facebook: https://facebook.com/mattfradd

    📸 Instagram: https://instagram.com/mattfradd

    𝕏 Twitter/X: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/Pints_W_Aquinas⁠⁠⁠

    🎵 TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://tiktok.com/@pintswithaquinas⁠⁠⁠

    📚 PWA Merch – ⁠⁠⁠https://dwplus.shop/MattFraddMerch⁠⁠

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  • Pints With Aquinas

    My Husband Led Me to Catholicism (Ana Munley) | Ep. 590

    08/03/2026 | 2h 22 mins.
    Ana Munley opens up the dangers of Christian content creation and her journey from divorce and apathy to an on-fire faith and passion for evangelization.

    Ep. 590

    Enjoy these episodes and other exclusive content ad free, one week early with DailyWire+ : https://get.dailywire.com/All Access

    - - -

    📚 Resources Mentioned:

    Follow Ana Munley on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@anamunley

    Follow Ana Munley on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anamunley/?hl=en

    Theotokos Rosaries: https://dwplus.shop/TheotokosRosaries

    Truthly 30 Day Free Trial: https://get.truthly.ai/TlbX/MATT30

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    Today's Sponsors:

    Charity Mobile: Visit Https://CharityMobile.com/MattFradd Free cell phone offer with code: MATTFRADD

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    PreBorn: PreBorn offers free ultrasounds, practical support, counseling, diapers, maternity clothes, and real hope. If you’d like to help, go to https://PreBorn.com/Matt or dial #250 and say BABY.

    Seven Weeks Coffee: ​​Go to https://SevenWeeksCoffee.com/PINTS and subscribe to save 15% forever, plus you’ll receive a free gift. Use promo code PINTS for an extra 10% off your first order, bringing your first order savings to 25%, plus that free gift.

    Word on Fire: Heaven in Stone and Glass is in theaters nationwide on September 20th and 23rd.

    Get your tickets now at https://HeavenInStoneAndGlass.com

    Catholic Match: Visit https://CatholicMatch.com or download the app today. It’s free to get started

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    📕 Get my newest book, Jesus Our Refuge, here: https://a.co/d/bDU0xLb

    🍺 Want to Support Pints With Aquinas? 🍺

    Get episodes a week early and join exclusive live streams with me! Become an annual supporter at 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mattfradd.locals.com/support⁠⁠⁠⁠

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    💻 Follow Me on Social Media:

    📌 Facebook: https://facebook.com/mattfradd

    📸 Instagram: https://instagram.com/mattfradd

    𝕏 Twitter/X: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/Pints_W_Aquinas⁠⁠⁠

    🎵 TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://tiktok.com/@pintswithaquinas⁠⁠⁠

    📚 PWA Merch – ⁠⁠⁠https://dwplus.shop/MattFraddMerch⁠⁠

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  • Pints With Aquinas

    Reacting to Viral Marriage Advice on TikTok | Dr. Dan Allender | Last Call Ep. 25

    07/30/2026 | 31 mins.
    It’s Last Call! Dr. Dan Allender is back to react to viral TikTok marriage advice.

    Enjoy these episodes and exclusive content ad free, one week early with DailyWire+ : https://get.dailywire.com

    Pints: Last Call Ep. 25

    - - -

    📚Resources Mentioned:

    The Intimate Mystery: https://a.co/d/0iNtFXd3

    Deep Rooted Marriage: https://a.co/d/05iCT3X3

    Truthy 30 Day Free Trial: https://get.truthly.ai/TlbX/MATT30

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    Sponsors:

    Catholic Match: Visit https://CatholicMatch.com or download the app today. It’s free to get started.

    St. Paul Center: Start your 30-day free trial today at https://StPaulCenter.com/pints . Or become an Annual Member and receive a free copy of the complete Ignatius Catholic Study Bible.

    Relay: Don’t settle for secrecy when freedom is possible. Go to https://joinrelay.app and enter code PINTS for a 7-day free trial.

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    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    - - -

    📕 Get my newest book, Jesus Our Refuge, here: https://a.co/d/bDU0xLb

    🍺 Want to Support Pints With Aquinas? 🍺

    Get episodes a week early and join exclusive live streams with me! Become an annual supporter at 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mattfradd.locals.com/support⁠⁠⁠⁠

    - - -

    💻 Follow Me on Social Media:

    📌 Facebook: https://facebook.com/mattfradd

    📸 Instagram: https://instagram.com/mattfradd

    𝕏 Twitter/X: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/Pints_W_Aquinas⁠⁠⁠

    🎵 TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://tiktok.com/@pintswithaquinas⁠⁠⁠

    📚 PWA Merch – ⁠⁠⁠https://dwplus.shop/MattFraddMerch⁠⁠

    👕 Grab your favorite PWA gear here: https://shop.pintswithaquinas.com

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  • Pints With Aquinas

    On Hell, Heaven, and the Fate of Your Soul (Dr. Ralph Martin) | Ep. 589

    07/27/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    Dr. Ralph Martin is here to discuss his new book "The Coming Judgment," the neglected doctrine of hell, the final judgment, biblical evidence for eternal damnation, objections from universalism, and the church's need to preach these truths more boldly.

    Ep. 589

    Theotokos Rosaries: https://dwplus.shop/TheotokosRosaries

    - - -

    📚 Resources Mentioned:

    The Coming Judgement: Are We Ready?: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/the-coming-judgment-are-we-ready

    Renewal Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/@RenewalMinistries

    The Hell There Is - Msgr. Charles Pope: https://a.co/d/04uEtx9G

    Truthy 30 Day Free Trial: https://get.truthly.ai/TlbX/MATT30

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    Today's Sponsors:

    Catholic Herald - Subscribe to Catholic Herald, and enter promo code FRADD for 30 days of free access: https://thecatholicherald.com/subscribe?plan=us-digital-monthly&coupon=FRADD

    Charity Mobile - Visit https://charitymobile.com/MATTFRADD and use code MATTFRADD to get a free phone with every new line, plus free activation and free shipping.

    Shopify - Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at https://shopify.com/pints

    Seven Weeks Coffee - Go to https://sevenweekscoffee.com/PINTS and save 15% forever when you subscribe. Plus, use code PINTS for an additional 10% off your first order and a free gift.

    Hallow - If you’d like to grow deeper in your relationship with God, visit https://hallow.com/mattfradd and get 3 months free.

    Exodus90 - Download the Exodus 90 app today, or visit https://Exodus90.com/matt

    - - -

    Become a Daily Wire Member and watch all of our content ad-free: ⁠⁠https://www.dailywire.com/subscribe⁠⁠

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    - - -

    📕 Get my newest book, Jesus Our Refuge, here: https://a.co/d/bDU0xLb

    🍺 Want to Support Pints With Aquinas? 🍺

    Get episodes a week early and join exclusive live streams with me! Become an annual supporter at 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mattfradd.locals.com/support⁠⁠⁠⁠

    - - -

    💻 Follow Me on Social Media:

    📌 Facebook: https://facebook.com/mattfradd

    📸 Instagram: https://instagram.com/mattfradd

    𝕏 Twitter/X: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/Pints_W_Aquinas⁠⁠⁠

    🎵 TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://tiktok.com/@pintswithaquinas⁠⁠⁠

    📚 PWA Merch – ⁠⁠⁠https://dwplus.shop/MattFraddMerch⁠⁠

    👕 Grab your favorite PWA gear here: https://shop.pintswithaquinas.com

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    Privacy Policy: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dailywire.com/privacy⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Pints With Aquinas

    Destroying Sedevecantist TikToks Jacob Phillips | Last Call Ep. 24

    07/23/2026 | 37 mins.
    Dr. Jacob Phillips is back to dismantle sedevacantist TikTok arguments, explaining why the belief that the papal seat is vacant since Vatican II is not only theologically incoherent but spiritually ruinous.

    Enjoy these episodes and exclusive content ad free, one week early with DailyWire+ : https://get.dailywire.com and select All Access membership

    Pints: Last Call Ep. 24

    - - -

    📚Resources Mentioned:

    More From Dr. Jacob Phillips: https://jacobphillips.net

    Dr. Jacob Phillips on Pints With Aquinas: https://youtu.be/viI_TXPzhBo?si=LPSpxcfGgZxFP951

    Truthy 30 Day Free Trial: https://get.truthly.ai/TlbX/MATT30

    - - -

    Sponsors:

    Exodus90 - Download the Exodus 90 app today, or visit https://Exodus90.com/matt

    Catholic Match - Visit https://CatholicMatch.com or download the app today. It’s free to get started.

    St. Paul Center - Start your 30-day free trial today at https://StPaulCenter.com/pints or become an Annual Member and receive a free copy of the complete Ignatius Catholic Study Bible.

    - - -

    Become a Daily Wire Member and watch all of our content ad-free: ⁠⁠https://www.dailywire.com/subscribe⁠⁠

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    - - -

    📕 Get my newest book, Jesus Our Refuge, here: https://a.co/d/bDU0xLb

    🍺 Want to Support Pints With Aquinas? 🍺

    Get episodes a week early and join exclusive live streams with me! Become an annual supporter at 👉 ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mattfradd.locals.com/support⁠⁠⁠⁠

    - - -

    💻 Follow Me on Social Media:

    📌 Facebook: https://facebook.com/mattfradd

    📸 Instagram: https://instagram.com/mattfradd

    𝕏 Twitter/X: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/Pints_W_Aquinas⁠⁠⁠

    🎵 TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://tiktok.com/@pintswithaquinas⁠⁠⁠

    📚 PWA Merch – ⁠⁠⁠https://dwplus.shop/MattFraddMerch⁠⁠

    👕 Grab your favorite PWA gear here: https://shop.pintswithaquinas.com

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dailywire.com/privacy⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Pints With Aquinas
Long form discussions, debates, and teachings on the Catholic faith. Join our Locals community: https://mattfradd.locals.com/support
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