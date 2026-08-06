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837 episodes
- It’s Last Call! My producer, Maria, has pulled TikToks to both rage bait and crack me up. Let’s see how this goes.
Pints: Last Call Ep. 26
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- Ana Munley opens up the dangers of Christian content creation and her journey from divorce and apathy to an on-fire faith and passion for evangelization.
Ep. 590
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Reacting to Viral Marriage Advice on TikTok | Dr. Dan Allender | Last Call Ep. 2507/30/2026 | 31 mins.It’s Last Call! Dr. Dan Allender is back to react to viral TikTok marriage advice.
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Pints: Last Call Ep. 25
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- Dr. Ralph Martin is here to discuss his new book "The Coming Judgment," the neglected doctrine of hell, the final judgment, biblical evidence for eternal damnation, objections from universalism, and the church's need to preach these truths more boldly.
Ep. 589
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The Coming Judgement: Are We Ready?: https://stpaulcenter.com/store/the-coming-judgment-are-we-ready
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The Hell There Is - Msgr. Charles Pope: https://a.co/d/04uEtx9G
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- Dr. Jacob Phillips is back to dismantle sedevacantist TikTok arguments, explaining why the belief that the papal seat is vacant since Vatican II is not only theologically incoherent but spiritually ruinous.
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Pints: Last Call Ep. 24
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About Pints With Aquinas
Long form discussions, debates, and teachings on the Catholic faith. Join our Locals community: https://mattfradd.locals.com/supportPodcast website
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