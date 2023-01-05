If you could sit down with St. Thomas Aquinas over a pint of beer and ask him any one question, what would it be? Every episode of Pints With Aquinas revolves a... More
What is a Thomist? w/ Fr. Gregory Pine
Fr. Pine tells us what a Thomist is.
5/1/2023
16:36
Matt & Seamus WASTE 5 Hours (In Your Face George!) w/ Seamus Coughlin
Show Sponsors: Hallow: https://hallow.com/mattfradd Everything Catholic: https://everythingcatholic.com Support Seamus: https://freedomtoons.com/sign-up/
5/1/2023
5:20:57
The Final Confrontation Between the Church and The Anti-Church w/ Ralph Martin
Dr. Ralph Martin of Renewal Ministries and Sacred Heart Major Seminary joins the Show.
4/24/2023
2:07:27
Two Old Men Affirming Each Other w/ Ennie Hickman
Ennie Hickman Joins the show
4/22/2023
1:17:29
Heated Debate on Pornography w/ Dennis Prager
📺 This is a clip from a Locals ONLY stream.
