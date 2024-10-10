Postpartum, When God Feels Distant, Singleness, & 2024 Lessons
Laura & Nico wrap up the year with what they’ve learned & how it applies to you. You’ll hear some major life updates & answers to questions you asked on IG.
How was birth & how is Laura postpartum? Is Nicoletta dating? What do I do if I can’t feel God? And so much more.
If God has used Call Her Holy in a small or significant way in your life, please SHARE on socials & with friends. And consider partnering with us financially for our 2025 ministry goals.
Visit https://www.callherholy.com/donate to set up monthly donations of $10, $50, $100 or whatever you feel led to give to help us continue producing high quality video episodes, replace equipment that needs to be updated, provide for platform costs, & take next steps toward events!
We are also so grateful for one-time donations through the link above, Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/callherholy or PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=4M58U9LE6X67E
Join us for re-releases of our favorite episodes through Jan & NEW episodes starting 1/29!
We love you holy babes,
Laura & Nico
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:01:48
Hot Takes on Christian Culture w Grace Valentine
In this episode of Call Her Holy, Nicoletta sits down with speaker, author, and new friend Grace Valentine for an honest and insightful conversation you won't want to miss.
Grace shares her story, best advice, and her unapologetic hot takes on influencer culture, Christian dating, the importance of community, relationships, and SO much more. Take a listen -- you'll be glad you did!
Be sure to check out Grace's books on her website & connect w her on IG!
With love,
Laura & Nico
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:04:13
Overcoming Shame & Sexual Past w Morgan Krueger
This week, we are joined by friend and author Morgan Krueger for an honest and powerful conversation about a struggle so many of us face.
Morgan shares her story, offers practical tips for breaking the cycle of shame, and unpacks how to navigate a sexual past while embracing God’s redemptive plan.
For more, check out her book Goodbye Hiding, Hello Redemption: Trading Your Shame for Freedom. https://www.moodypublishers.com/goodbye-hiding-hello-freedom/
🤍 Grab your Call Her Holy swag here: https://callherholy.myshopify.com/
Partner with us to keep bringing you high-quality episodes by donating at https://www.callherholy.com/donate
We love you, holy babes,
Laura & Nico
Help us by subscribing to our YouTube channel, sharing w your friends, & partnering with us financially on Venmo @callherholy
Catch up on all the episodes here:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/call-her-holy/id1565259048
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6rgQVMOTIbGoL5llQWkQ6W?si=7f3173d6b049439f
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9jYWxsLWhlci1ob2x5LmNhcHRpdmF0ZS5mbS9yc3NmZWVk
Follow us for updates & more advice!
https://www.instagram.com/callherholy/
Laura: https://www.instagram.com/laurakeldredge/
Nico: https://www.instagram.com/nicolettabradley/
Website: https://www.callherholy.com/
Support our mission:
https://account.venmo.com/u/callherholy
https://www.callherholy.com/donate
Like, share, and leave a comment below to let us know your thoughts!
🎥 Podcast produced by Panther City Media, LLC https://www.panthercitymedia.com/
Thanks for tuning in, we love you!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
In this episode, we sit down with Noble's intuitive eating nutritionist Liz Van Dyke to discuss the power of surrendering control in every area of life -- relationships, future, fear, food, body image, and beyond. Discover how the desire for control often creates more harm than good, and how letting go can lead to true freedom. We also dive into the impact of pornography on body image and relationships, offering insight and hope for healing.
Plus, Liz and Nicoletta share details about the 12 Days of Noble Christmas Devotional, designed to help you navigate the holidays with peace around food, exercise, and body image. This devotional comes with access to an online community, a live Bible study led by Nicoletta, and a Q&A with Liz.
Click here to learn more and join us this holiday season!
We love you holy babes,
Laura & Nico
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:11:53
Perfectionism, Holiday Drinking, & How to be Present for Your Life w Sober Sis
It’s back baby—holiday season. Which means cozy vibes, cute fits, & most importantly the celebration of our Savior & reminder to be grateful.
But why does this season turn into something to cope through instead of be present for? This week the girls are joined w Sober Sis to share her story of being a non-drinker to being the ultimate wine-mom & how God helped her uncover root issues that completely changed her life.
Whether you drink or not, this ep will be packed with tools for you to help you show up this season & not waste your life numbing it through your poison of choice—shopping, isolating, social media, food, alcohol, a full calendar, or whatever it is for you.
Find Jenn (sober sis) here along w her holiday survival guide & more tools to help you be sober-minded: https://www.sobersis.com/sales-page1731704886174
We love you holy babes,
Laura & Nico
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
It's girl talk without the bad advice. Both worldly culture and church culture can leave a girl with some questions. Life, dating, body image, friendships, and so much more. Laura & Nicoletta are here to talk about the things you want to hear, but might not get from a Sunday sermon. These God-loving gals have been through it ALL. They're here to be vulnerable in their experiences and help women everywhere. follow Call Her Holy on social media @callherholy for encouragement, updates, announcements, etc!