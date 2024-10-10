Postpartum, When God Feels Distant, Singleness, & 2024 Lessons

Laura & Nico wrap up the year with what they've learned & how it applies to you. You'll hear some major life updates & answers to questions you asked on IG. How was birth & how is Laura postpartum? Is Nicoletta dating? What do I do if I can't feel God? And so much more.