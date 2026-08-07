Morning Mindset Christian Daily Devotional Bible study and prayer
3502 episodes
The Holy Spirit teaches you to murder one thing (Romans 8:12–14) HOLY SPIRIT SERIES Ep. 31 || Morning Mindset Christian Daily Devotional Bible Study and Prayer08/07/2026 | 6 mins.👍 BECOME A FINANCIAL SUPPORTER:
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📖 TODAY'S SCRIPTURE:
Romans 8:12–14 - So then, brothers, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live according to the flesh. [13] For if you live according to the flesh you will die, but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live. [14] For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God. (ESV)
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The Spirit gives power for right living (Galatians 5:16–17) HOLY SPIRIT SERIES Ep. 30 || Morning Mindset Christian Daily Devotional Bible Study and Prayer08/06/2026 | 6 mins.👍 BECOME A FINANCIAL SUPPORTER:
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📖 TODAY'S SCRIPTURE:
Galatians 5:16–17 - But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. [17] For the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh, for these are opposed to each other, to keep you from doing the things you want to do. (ESV)
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(NOT a Morning Mindset resource)
The Holy Spirit is God’s guarantee to you (Ephesians 1:13–14) HOLY SPIRIT SERIES Ep. 29 || Morning Mindset Christian Daily Devotional Bible Study and Prayer08/05/2026 | 6 mins.🔗️ TODAY'S RESOURCE: JOURNAL: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/journal
📖 TODAY'S SCRIPTURE:
Ephesians 1:13–14 -In him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, [14] who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory. (ESV)
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📩 CONTACT: Carey@careygreen.com
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The Spirit of adoption (Romans 8:14–17) HOLY SPIRIT SERIES Ep. 28 || Morning Mindset Christian Daily Devotional Bible Study and Prayer08/04/2026 | 6 mins.🔗️ TODAY'S RESOURCE: Join the Prayer Team: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/PrayerTeam
📖 TODAY'S SCRIPTURE:
Romans 8:14–17 - For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God. [15] For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, “Abba! Father!” [16] The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, [17] and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him. (ESV)
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📩 CONTACT: Carey@careygreen.com
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Does God’s Spirit dwell in you? (Romans 8:9-11) HOLY SPIRIT SERIES Ep. 27 || Morning Mindset Christian Daily Devotional Bible Study and Prayer08/03/2026 | 6 mins.🔗️ TODAY'S RESOURCE: BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER: (not tax-deductible)
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📖 TODAY'S SCRIPTURE:
Romans 8:9–11 - You, however, are not in the flesh but in the Spirit, if in fact the Spirit of God dwells in you. Anyone who does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him. [10] But if Christ is in you, although the body is dead because of sin, the Spirit is life because of righteousness. [11] If the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, he who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through his Spirit who dwells in you. (ESV)
👍 BECOME A FINANCIAL SUPPORTER:
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-- Underwrite one daily episode: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/daily-sponsor/
-- Give one-time: https://give.cornerstone.cc/careygreen
-- Venmo: @CareyNGreen
📩 CONTACT: Carey@careygreen.com
Become a follower of Jesus: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/MeetJesus
(NOT a Morning Mindset resource)
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