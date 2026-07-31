Girls Gone Bible Podcast

hi GGB:)



Guyssssss our sweet Maddie Crawford is our special guest today.



Maddie opens up about how church hurt led her away from God and into years of partying, unhealthy relationships, anxiety, and trying to fill a void that nothing could satisfy. After praying for direction, she moved to Los Angeles, attended a Bible study, encountered genuine Christian community, and began a life-changing relationship with Jesus.



She also opens up about dating and marrying Bryce, learning to put God above her relationship, navigating public judgment, comparison, modesty, submission, and the pressure to perform Christianity online. Her message to anyone feeling caught between faith and the world is that shame is not from God, following the crowd will not fulfill you, and Jesus is worth choosing.



this is such a good episode



we love you so much. Jesus loves you more.

-Ang & Ari



ORDER OUR BOOK!

You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to

Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book



JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤

https://ggb.supportingcast.fm



COME SEE US ON TOUR:

Tickets for our tour are now on sale.

Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour



Thanks to our sponsors!

1. NOCD — Reclaim your relationships with specialized OCD treatment. Visit https://www.NOCD.com to book a free 15-minute call.

2. Shopify — Every self-made person started somewhere. Yours starts free at https://www.shopify.com/ggb

Start your free trial!

3. Boll & Branch — Upgrade your sleep and get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at

https://www.BollAndBranch.com/GGB with code GGB.

4. Glorify — Feel closer to God this year. Get full access for $29.99 for the entire year at https://www.Glorify-App.com/GGB

5. Grand Canyon University — Find your purpose at GCU. Private. Christian. Affordable. Nonprofit. Visit https://www.GCU.edu to learn more.