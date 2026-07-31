Girls Gone Bible Podcast

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168 episodes
- Hiii GGB :) Burnout isn't new—even Elijah experienced it.
In this episode, we unpack 1 Kings 19 and discover how God meets us in our exhaustion, speaks in the quiet, and restores us when we feel like giving up.
DON'T. GIVE. UP!!!!!!
TEACHING BEGINS AT 22:14 ❤️
We love you so much. Jesus loves you more. — Ang & Ari
ORDER OUR BOOK!
You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤
https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
COME SEE US ON TOUR:
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Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
Thanks to our sponsors!
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- hi GGB:)
Guyssssss our sweet Maddie Crawford is our special guest today.
Maddie opens up about how church hurt led her away from God and into years of partying, unhealthy relationships, anxiety, and trying to fill a void that nothing could satisfy. After praying for direction, she moved to Los Angeles, attended a Bible study, encountered genuine Christian community, and began a life-changing relationship with Jesus.
She also opens up about dating and marrying Bryce, learning to put God above her relationship, navigating public judgment, comparison, modesty, submission, and the pressure to perform Christianity online. Her message to anyone feeling caught between faith and the world is that shame is not from God, following the crowd will not fulfill you, and Jesus is worth choosing.
this is such a good episode
we love you so much. Jesus loves you more.
-Ang & Ari
ORDER OUR BOOK!
You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to
Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤
https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
COME SEE US ON TOUR:
Tickets for our tour are now on sale.
Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
Thanks to our sponsors!
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5. Grand Canyon University — Find your purpose at GCU. Private. Christian. Affordable. Nonprofit. Visit https://www.GCU.edu to learn more.
- hi GGB:)
Today's episode is all about what happens when your heart is divided between what God is asking of you and what your flesh still wants to hold onto.
This conversation is a reminder that peace often comes when we stop trying to live in two directions at once. God is not asking for a perfect heart, but He is asking for a surrendered one.
We love you so much. Jesus loves you more.
ORDER OUR BOOK! Order our new book, Out of the Wilderness: 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons: https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
COME SEE US ON TOUR! Tickets are on sale now: https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
ARI IS WEARING: Chloe Huggies: https://godsfavorite.co/products/chloe-huggies
Chloe Cross Necklace: https://godsfavorite.co/products/chloe-cross-necklace
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
Glorify — Get full access for $29.99 for the year at: https://Glorify-App.com/GGB
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- hi GGB:)
Today's episode is all about dating... ❤️
We prayed this conversation would encourage you, challenge you, and remind you that God's timing is always worth trusting.
We love you so much. Jesus loves you more.
ORDER OUR BOOK! You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
COME SEE US ON TOUR: Tickets for our tour are now on sale. Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
Thanks to our sponsors!
FIRST DAY Our listeners get up to 57% Off AND a Free Gift with code GGB at https://www.FirstDay.com
NOCD https://www.NOCD.com
GLORIFY https://www.glorify-app.com/ggb
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY https://www.GCU.edu Find your purpose at GCU.
LAUNDRY SAUCE https://www.laundrysauce.com use code BIBLE
- hiii GGB :)
This episode is all about how the lies we believe, eventually shape our reality.
The enemy rarely starts with your behavior—he starts with your identity.
He whispers lies like, "You're just an anxious person." "You're insecure." "You'll always struggle." And if you believe those lies long enough, they begin to shape the way you live.
What started as a season becomes an identity.What became an identity becomes a lifestyle.
But God doesn't call you by your struggle. He calls you by who He created you to be.
Because when identity changes, behavior follows.
We loveeeeee you
Jesus loves you more. -Ang & Ari
ORDER OUR BOOK! You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
COME SEE US ON TOUR: Tickets for our tour are now on sale. Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
Thanks to our sponsors!
BRODO
https://www.Brodo.com/GGB
SHOPIFY
Start your free trial at https://www.Shopify. COM/GGB
BOLL & BRANCH
https://www.Bollandbranch.com/GGB
BETTERHELP
https://www.Betterhelp.com/girlsgonebible
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
https://www.GCU.edu
Find your purpose at GCU.
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About Girls Gone Bible
Podcast hosted by Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma. All things Jesus, all things life. A couple of imperfect girls serving an absolutely perfect God. We love you! -Ang & Ari @angelahalili @ariellereitsmaPodcast website
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