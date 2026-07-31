Girls Gone Bible Podcast

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Girls Gone Bible

Girls Gone Bible
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Girls Gone Bible
Latest episode

168 episodes

  • Girls Gone Bible

    Burnout | Girls Gone Bible

    07/31/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Hiii GGB :) Burnout isn't new—even Elijah experienced it.
    In this episode, we unpack 1 Kings 19 and discover how God meets us in our exhaustion, speaks in the quiet, and restores us when we feel like giving up.
    DON'T. GIVE. UP!!!!!!
    TEACHING BEGINS AT 22:14 ❤️
    We love you so much. Jesus loves you more. — Ang & Ari
    ORDER OUR BOOK! 
    You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book 
    JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ 
    https://ggb.supportingcast.fm 
    COME SEE US ON TOUR: 
    Tickets for our tour are now on sale. 
    Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour 
     Thanks to our sponsors!
     BETTERHELP
    https://Betterhelp.com/girlsgonebible
    Forkful Meals:
    Head to https://forkfulmeals.com/GGB for 50% off your first order today!
     Olive and  June
    https://OliveandJune.com/GGB
    GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    https://GCU.edu
  • Girls Gone Bible

    Maddy Crawford | Girls Gone Bible

    07/24/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    hi GGB:)
     
    Guyssssss our sweet Maddie Crawford is our special guest today. 
     
    Maddie opens up about how church hurt led her away from God and into years of partying, unhealthy relationships, anxiety, and trying to fill a void that nothing could satisfy. After praying for direction, she moved to Los Angeles, attended a Bible study, encountered genuine Christian community, and began a life-changing relationship with Jesus. 
     
    She also opens up about dating and marrying Bryce, learning to put God above her relationship, navigating public judgment, comparison, modesty, submission, and the pressure to perform Christianity online. Her message to anyone feeling caught between faith and the world is that shame is not from God, following the crowd will not fulfill you, and Jesus is worth choosing.
     
    this is such a good episode 
     
    we love you so much. Jesus loves you more.
    -Ang & Ari
     
    ORDER OUR BOOK!
    You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to
    Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
     
    JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤
    https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
     
    COME SEE US ON TOUR:
    Tickets for our tour are now on sale.
    Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
     
    Thanks to our sponsors!
    1. NOCD — Reclaim your relationships with specialized OCD treatment. Visit https://www.NOCD.com to book a free 15-minute call.
    2. Shopify — Every self-made person started somewhere. Yours starts free at https://www.shopify.com/ggb
    Start your free trial!
    3. Boll & Branch — Upgrade your sleep and get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at
    https://www.BollAndBranch.com/GGB with code GGB.
    4. Glorify — Feel closer to God this year. Get full access for $29.99 for the entire year at https://www.Glorify-App.com/GGB
    5. Grand Canyon University — Find your purpose at GCU. Private. Christian. Affordable. Nonprofit. Visit https://www.GCU.edu to learn more.
  • Girls Gone Bible

    Your Heart Is Divided… That's Why You're Struggling | Girls Gone Bible

    07/17/2026 | 44 mins.
    hi GGB:)
    Today's episode is all about what happens when your heart is divided between what God is asking of you and what your flesh still wants to hold onto.
    This conversation is a reminder that peace often comes when we stop trying to live in two directions at once. God is not asking for a perfect heart, but He is asking for a surrendered one.
    We love you so much. Jesus loves you more.
    ORDER OUR BOOK! Order our new book, Out of the Wilderness: 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons: https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
    JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
    COME SEE US ON TOUR! Tickets are on sale now: https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
    ARI IS WEARING: Chloe Huggies: https://godsfavorite.co/products/chloe-huggies
    Chloe Cross Necklace: https://godsfavorite.co/products/chloe-cross-necklace
    THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
    Glorify — Get full access for $29.99 for the year at: https://Glorify-App.com/GGB
    Quo — Try Quo free and get 20% off your first six months at: https://Quo.com/GGB
    Mint Mobile — Get premium wireless for $15 a month at: https://MintMobile.com/GGB
    Forkful Meals — Get 50% off your first order today at: https://ForkfulMeals.com/GGB
    BetterHelp — Get 10% off your first month at: https://BetterHelp.com/GirlsGoneBible
    Grand Canyon University — Learn more at: https://GCU.edu
  • Girls Gone Bible

    Dating | Girls Gone Bible

    07/10/2026 | 57 mins.
    hi GGB:)
    Today's episode is all about dating... ❤️
    We prayed this conversation would encourage you, challenge you, and remind you that God's timing is always worth trusting.
    We love you so much. Jesus loves you more. 
    ORDER OUR BOOK! You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book
    JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ https://ggb.supportingcast.fm
    COME SEE US ON TOUR: Tickets for our tour are now on sale. Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour
    Thanks to our sponsors!
    FIRST DAY Our listeners get up to 57% Off AND a Free Gift with code GGB at https://www.FirstDay.com
    NOCD https://www.NOCD.com
    GLORIFY https://www.glorify-app.com/ggb
    GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY https://www.GCU.edu Find your purpose at GCU. 
    LAUNDRY SAUCE https://www.laundrysauce.com use code BIBLE
  • Girls Gone Bible

    The Lies You Believe, Become You | Girls Gone Bible

    07/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    hiii GGB :)
     
    This episode is all about how the lies we believe, eventually shape our reality.
     
    The enemy rarely starts with your behavior—he starts with your identity.
     
    He whispers lies like, "You're just an anxious person." "You're insecure." "You'll always struggle." And if you believe those lies long enough, they begin to shape the way you live.
     
    What started as a season becomes an identity.What became an identity becomes a lifestyle.
     
    But God doesn't call you by your struggle. He calls you by who He created you to be.
    Because when identity changes, behavior follows.
     
    We loveeeeee you 
     
    Jesus loves you more. -Ang & Ari 
     
    ORDER OUR BOOK! You can order our new book "Out of the Wilderness- 31 Devotions to Walk with God Through Your Hardest Seasons" at https://www.girlsgonebible.com/book 
     
    JOIN US ON GGB+ 🥹❤ https://ggb.supportingcast.fm 
     
    COME SEE US ON TOUR: Tickets for our tour are now on sale. Go to https://www.GirlsGoneBible.com/tour 
     
    Thanks to our sponsors!
     
    BRODO
    https://www.Brodo.com/GGB


    SHOPIFY
    Start your free trial at https://www.Shopify. COM/GGB
    BOLL & BRANCH
    https://www.Bollandbranch.com/GGB
    BETTERHELP 
    https://www.Betterhelp.com/girlsgonebible
    GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    https://www.GCU.edu
    Find your purpose at GCU.
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About Girls Gone Bible
Podcast hosted by Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma. All things Jesus, all things life. A couple of imperfect girls serving an absolutely perfect God. We love you! -Ang & Ari @angelahalili @ariellereitsma
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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