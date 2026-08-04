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Christians and Culture: What does it mean to be in the world, but not of the world? - Re-Air08/04/2026 | 28 mins.In this episode of The Daily Grace Podcast, we dive into a phrase commonly heard in Christian circles: what it truly means to be “in the world, but not of the world.” Drawing from Jesus's High Priestly Prayer in John 17, we unpack how this concept is often misunderstood as a call to isolate ourselves from culture out of fear. Instead, we propose a powerful perspective shift: Believers are actually “not of the world but sent into the world” to actively engage with the communities around them.
We share practical, real-world examples of what this missional lifestyle looks like across various stages of life—from navigating secular workplaces and college campuses to handling holidays like Halloween and discipling children. By anchoring ourselves in the truth of Scripture, we can stop running from culture and start stepping into it with confidence, shining the light of Christ and fulfilling the Great Commission exactly where God has placed us. Listen to this wisdom-packed episode now.
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- Have you ever felt that subtle, uncomfortable twinge of jealousy when someone receives the exact blessing you’ve been praying for? You’re not alone. In this episode of The Daily Grace Podcast, we dive deep into the heart of comparison and the heavy question we all ask: Why not me?
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In this throwback episode of The Daily Grace Podcast, we sit down to gently unpack a heavy burden that so many women carry: the exhausting belief that everything depends entirely on you.
When life feels overwhelming and the weight of your daily responsibilities feels too heavy to bear, Scripture invites you into a beautiful alternative. By exploring timeless truths from Psalms, Isaiah, and Job, this conversation shifts our gaze away from our own limited strength and points us toward the perfect, unshakable sovereignty of God. You don’t have to hold it all together because He already does.
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- Forgiveness can be a loaded topic. It’s almost always tied to pain—either pain that we’ve caused or pain that we’ve experienced. This makes forgiveness difficult to process and difficult to act on. In this classic but ever-relevant episode, we break down what biblical forgiveness is, why we are able to forgive even when it’s hard, and how to handle forgiving difficult people.
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- In this throwback episode of The Daily Grace Podcast, we dive into a powerful duo from James 5 that might feel a little intimidating at first: confessing our sins to one another and praying for one another. Together, we unpack how biblical confession isn't a rigid rule to fear but a beautiful, divinely given gift designed to break isolation, disarm sin of its hidden power, and invite true gospel freedom into our relationships.
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About The Daily Grace Podcast
The Daily Grace Podcast exists to encourage and equip women to seek God in His Word. Our goal is for women to know that deep Bible study, sound doctrine, and rich theology are not just for the seminary student or pastor, but are accessible and transformational for all believers. We want to invite women to join us in our conversation about our great God, and be encouraged to seek a deeper knowledge of God that leads them to live their lives for God's glory as they grow in love and awe in response to who He is.The Daily Grace Podcast is a weekly podcast brought to you by The Daily Grace Co.Podcast website
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