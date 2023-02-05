Daily Grace exists to encourage and equip women to seek God in His Word. Our goal is for women to know that deep Bible study, sound doctrine, and rich theology ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 240
A Theology of Home w/Caroline Saunders
In this episode, Shelby and Krystal chat with Caroline Saunders about a theology of home. Caroline helps us look at Scripture and see what it tells us about our homes. We will see that God is the very best home maker, that He is a home defender, and that He is preparing a perfect home for us in eternity. Caroline’s relatable and thoughtful explanation of the theology of home will change the way you view your home and all of the sorrows and joys it holds! We pray this episode encourages you to be thankful for the way Jesus came and made His home with us so that we might be able to live eternally in the home He is preparing for us. Caroline said it best, “God is making a way home for us through Jesus. Sign up for the Daily Grace Podcast Newsletter and receive the free resource "Scripture for Every Season.” Time Stamps: 1:00 - About Caroline 2:06 - Favorite Things 4:28 - Why Caroline wrote a book about the theology of home 8:14 - What does Scripture tell us about the idea of “home?” 12:22 - What do we learn about God as we study the theology of home? 15:50 - How a theology of home gives us hope for our broken experiences of home 19:20 - How does the theology of home apply to the way we keep our homes as women? 25:55 - Caroline’s advice for studying the Bible 29:14 - What the gospel has changed for Caroline Favorite Things: Buff City Soap Laundry Scent Booster Resources mentioned in this episode: The Story of Water The Story of Home Story and Soul Weekend Connect with Caroline: Website Instagram Connect with us: Subscribe to Daily Grace: on iOS, go to our iTunes page and click subscribe. On Android, click this podcast RSS feed link and choose your podcast app. If needed, you can copy this link directly into your favorite podcast app (like Stitcher or Overcast). Or follow us on Spotify! We would love it if you took a few minutes to leave us an iTunes review to help spread the word about Daily Grace! We want to invite more women into our conversations! Download The Daily Grace app: for iOS, click here to download. On Android, click here to download. Visit The Daily Grace Co. for beautiful products for the whole family that will equip you on your journey to knowing and loving God more. Subscribe to The Daily Grace Newsletter and receive free Bible study resources in your inbox. Like The Daily Grace Co. on Facebook. Follow @dailygracepodcast on Instagram for exclusive podcast content and @thedailygraceco for all things The Daily Grace Co. Engage with our Facebook community, “The Daily Grace Co. Community”. Read The Daily Grace blog for encouragement throughout the week that is steeped in biblical truths. * Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support the production of this podcast! *
5/2/2023
33:22
Hope and Help for Handling Anger
Anger is something we don’t often want to talk about. We can minimize our own struggles with anger, or we can neglect to see anger in our own hearts. However, we believe it is extremely important to discuss how anger impacts our personal relationships and our relationship with the Lord. In this conversation, Shelby and Krystal address some key questions: is anger a sin? Can it be controlled? How can we identify and work through our anger? How does the gospel inform our perspective and our response to anger? These are ones we have both wrestled with over the years and we hope it is helpful to you as we go to God’s Word to find these answers. We pray this episode is a practical reminder of God’s saving work in our lives as we honor Him in our words and actions. Sign up for the Daily Grace Podcast Newsletter and receive the free resource "Scripture for Every Season.” Time Stamps: 1:13 - Favorite Things 4:32 - Krystal and Shelby’s struggles with anger 10:17 - Is anger a sin? 11:51 - How can we be angry and not sin? 17:17 - Anger feels uncontrollable, but can it be controlled? 21:22 - Practical help for handling anger 27:40 - How the gospel impacts the way we handle anger Favorite Things: Questions Christians Ask Book SeriesAirPod Foam Tips Resources mentioned in this episode: Fruit of the Spirit Study Meditations for the Heart Scripture mentioned in this episode: James 1:20 Ephesians 4:31-32 Mark 3:1-6 Romans 5:19 Romans 8:9 Galatians 5 Colossians 3:8-11 Ephesians 4:31-32 Related Resources: Scripture Memory Journal Identity in Christ Verse Card Set Connect with us: Subscribe to Daily Grace: on iOS, go to our iTunes page and click subscribe. On Android, click this podcast RSS feed link and choose your podcast app. If needed, you can copy this link directly into your favorite podcast app (like Stitcher or Overcast). Or follow us on Spotify! We would love it if you took a few minutes to leave us an iTunes review to help spread the word about Daily Grace! We want to invite more women into our conversations! Download The Daily Grace app: for iOS, click here to download. On Android, click here to download. Visit The Daily Grace Co. for beautiful products for the whole family that will equip you on your journey to knowing and loving God more. Subscribe to The Daily Grace Newsletter and receive free Bible study resources in your inbox. Like The Daily Grace Co. on Facebook. Follow @dailygracepodcast on Instagram for exclusive podcast content and @thedailygraceco for all things The Daily Grace Co. Engage with our Facebook community, “The Daily Grace Co. Community”. Read The Daily Grace blog for encouragement throughout the week that is steeped in biblical truths. * Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support the production of this podcast! *
4/25/2023
30:28
Growing in Understanding Towards People With Disabilities w/Laura Wifler
Chances are that unless disability is a part of your daily life, you haven’t thought much about how to grow in understanding towards people with disabilities. And it is for that reason that we welcome Laura Wifler onto the Daily Grace Podcast today to talk about this topic. Laura is the mother of five year old Eden who was diagnosed with developmental disabilities at a very young age. Laura candidly shares the fears and joys her family has experienced since Eden’s diagnosis. She encourages us to see people with disabilities as people who are “like me” because they are made in the image of God. She gives practical tips for loving people in our spheres who have disabilities and tips for walking alongside parents of children with disabilities. Above all, Laura reminds us that the value of a person is not dependent on their abilities. All people are worthy of dignity and love. Sign up for the Daily Grace Podcast Newsletter and receive the free resource "Scripture for Every Season.” Time Stamps: :23 - About Laura and Laura’s favorite thing 4:48 - Why Laura is passionate about growing in understanding towards people with disabilities 8:29 - Laura talks about how disability impacts her family 11:31 - What we need to understand about being made in the image of God 13:52 - Encouragement for parents of children with disabilities 17:19 - How the church culture can grow in caring for people with developmental disabilities 19:19 - How to move towards people with disabilities 23:10 - How to come alongside parents of children with disabilities 26:40 - What the gospel has changed for Laura Favorite Thing: OPI Nail Envy Resources mentioned in this episode: Like Me: A Story About Disability and Discovering God’s Image in Everyone Connect with Laura: Website Instagram Risen Motherhood Risen Motherhood Podcast Connect with us: Subscribe to Daily Grace: on iOS, go to our iTunes page and click subscribe. On Android, click this podcast RSS feed link and choose your podcast app. If needed, you can copy this link directly into your favorite podcast app (like Stitcher or Overcast). Or follow us on Spotify! We would love it if you took a few minutes to leave us an iTunes review to help spread the word about Daily Grace! We want to invite more women into our conversations! Download The Daily Grace app: for iOS, click here to download. On Android, click here to download. Visit The Daily Grace Co. for beautiful products for the whole family that will equip you on your journey to knowing and loving God more. Subscribe to The Daily Grace Newsletter and receive free Bible study resources in your inbox. Like The Daily Grace Co. on Facebook. Follow @dailygracepodcast on Instagram for exclusive podcast content and @thedailygraceco for all things The Daily Grace Co. Engage with our Facebook community, “The Daily Grace Co. Community”. Read The Daily Grace blog for encouragement throughout the week that is steeped in biblical truths. * Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support the production of this podcast! * The opinions of guests on the Daily Grace podcast do not represent the opinions of The Daily Grace Co., and we do not necessarily endorse the resources that they recommend or mention on the show. We believe it is valuable to hear from a variety of guests, even if we do not agree in all areas. As always, the statements made by hosts and guests on the show should be tested against God’s Word, the only authority on truth.
4/18/2023
32:12
If God is Good, Why Do Bad Things Happen? w/ Michele Cushatt
We are often afraid to ask questions that have the potential to destabilize our faith. We worry the answers will reveal that God is not real or that God is not good. One of those questions is, “if God is good, why do bad things happen?” In today’s episode, Shelby chats with Michele, who has walked through three decades of suffering and trauma about this exact question. Michele helps us understand that the presence of sin and suffering doesn’t diminish the goodness of God. And she helps us understand that God has provided the greatest good in Jesus. Even when evil presses in from all sides, the gospel gives us real, lasting, eternal hope. Michele also speaks to the person who is feeling weak in their faith and needs the encouragement to keep going in the midst of suffering and pain. If you struggle to make sense of God’s goodness in a broken world or you feel like your faith is faltering and you’re in need of a reminder of God’s goodness towards you—this episode is for you. I pray that it helps you to see the goodness of God in Christ and the glorious hope offered in salvation. Sign up for the Daily Grace Podcast Newsletter and receive the free resource "Scripture for Every Season.” Time Stamps: 3:15 - About Michele 6:03 - About Michele’s book A Faith That Will Not Fail: 10 Practices to Build Up Your Faith When Your World Is Falling Apart 9:37 - If God is real and he is good, how can he allow so many bad things to 10:50 - Michele’s cancer journey 18:41 - What to say to someone who’s faith is failing 24:19 - What the gospel has changed for Michele Resources mentioned in this episode: Communicator Academy PodcastA Faith That Will Not Fail: 10 Practices to Build Up Your Faith When Your World is Falling Apart Connect with Michele: Website Instagram Connect with us: Subscribe to Daily Grace: on iOS, go to our iTunes page and click subscribe. On Android, click this podcast RSS feed link and choose your podcast app. If needed, you can copy this link directly into your favorite podcast app (like Stitcher or Overcast). Or follow us on Spotify! We would love it if you took a few minutes to leave us an iTunes review to help spread the word about Daily Grace! We want to invite more women into our conversations! Download The Daily Grace app: for iOS, click here to download. On Android, click here to download. Visit The Daily Grace Co. for beautiful products for the whole family that will equip you on your journey to knowing and loving God more. Subscribe to The Daily Grace Newsletter and receive free Bible study resources in your inbox. Like The Daily Grace Co. on Facebook. Follow @dailygracepodcast on Instagram for exclusive podcast content and @thedailygraceco for all things The Daily Grace Co. Engage with our Facebook community, “The Daily Grace Co. Community”. Read The Daily Grace blog for encouragement throughout the week that is steeped in biblical truths. * Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support the production of this podcast! * The opinions of guests on the Daily Grace podcast do not represent the opinions of The Daily Grace Co., and we do not necessarily endorse the resources that they recommend or mention on the show. We believe it is valuable to hear from a variety of guests, even if we do not agree in all areas. As always, the statements made by hosts and guests on the show should be tested against God’s Word, the only authority on truth.
4/11/2023
26:51
Getting Excited about Bible Study Again w/ Kat Armstrong
Do you approach your quiet times with a sense of duty rather than delight? In this episode, Krystal discusses how to engage our curiosity as we open the Word of God with Kat Armstrong. Kat reminds us that studying God’s Word is about communing with the Lord, drawing near to Him in our time of need, and rejoicing in His great love for us as we read His story. Kat’s love and excitement for God’s Word are contagious. If you are feeling like you have lost the spark in your Bible study, then you won’t want to miss all that Kat has to share in this episode! The opinions of guests on the Daily Grace podcast do not represent the opinions of The Daily Grace Co., and we do not necessarily endorse the resources that they recommend or mention on the show. We believe it is valuable to hear from a variety of guests, even if we do not agree in all areas. As always, the statements made by hosts and guests on the show should be tested against God’s Word, the only authority on truth. Sign up for the Daily Grace Podcast Newsletter and receive the free resource "Scripture for Every Season.” Time Stamps: :46 - About Kat 2:41 - Kat’s favorite thing 4:27 - Experiences that shaped Kat’s love for God’s Word 8:16 - Encouragement for when you’re struggling to engage with the Bible 11:16 - The wonder of Bible themes 23:20 - How to find and trace Bible themes 27:54 - What the gospel has changed for Kat Resources mentioned in this episode: The Storyline Bible Studies The Bible Project: Tree of Life Theme How to Read the Bible as Literature by Leland Ryken Words of Delight by Leland Ryken Reading the Bible for Change by Ray Lubeck Dictionary of Biblical Literacy Connect with Kat: Website Instagram Storyline Bible Studies Connect with us: Subscribe to Daily Grace: on iOS, go to our iTunes page and click subscribe. On Android, click this podcast RSS feed link and choose your podcast app. If needed, you can copy this link directly into your favorite podcast app (like Stitcher or Overcast). Or follow us on Spotify! We would love it if you took a few minutes to leave us an iTunes review to help spread the word about Daily Grace! We want to invite more women into our conversations! Download The Daily Grace app: for iOS, click here to download. On Android, click here to download. Visit The Daily Grace Co. for beautiful products for the whole family that will equip you on your journey to knowing and loving God more. Subscribe to The Daily Grace Newsletter and receive free Bible study resources in your inbox. Like The Daily Grace Co. on Facebook. Follow @dailygracepodcast on Instagram for exclusive podcast content and @thedailygraceco for all things The Daily Grace Co. Engage with our Facebook community, “The Daily Grace Co. Community”. Read The Daily Grace blog for encouragement throughout the week that is steeped in biblical truths. * Affiliate links used are used where appropriate. Thank you for supporting the products that support the production of this podcast! *
Daily Grace exists to encourage and equip women to seek God in His Word. Our goal is for women to know that deep Bible study, sound doctrine, and rich theology are not just for the seminary student or pastor, but are accessible and transformational for all believers. We want to invite women to join us in our conversation about our great God, and be encouraged to seek a deeper knowledge of God that leads them to live their lives for God glory as they grow in love and awe in response to who He is.
Daily Grace is a weekly podcast brought to you by The Daily Grace Co.