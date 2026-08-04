In this episode of The Daily Grace Podcast, we dive into a phrase commonly heard in Christian circles: what it truly means to be “in the world, but not of the world.” Drawing from Jesus's High Priestly Prayer in John 17, we unpack how this concept is often misunderstood as a call to isolate ourselves from culture out of fear. Instead, we propose a powerful perspective shift: Believers are actually “not of the world but sent into the world” to actively engage with the communities around them.





We share practical, real-world examples of what this missional lifestyle looks like across various stages of life—from navigating secular workplaces and college campuses to handling holidays like Halloween and discipling children. By anchoring ourselves in the truth of Scripture, we can stop running from culture and start stepping into it with confidence, shining the light of Christ and fulfilling the Great Commission exactly where God has placed us. Listen to this wisdom-packed episode now.





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