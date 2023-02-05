If God is Good, Why Do Bad Things Happen? w/ Michele Cushatt

We are often afraid to ask questions that have the potential to destabilize our faith. We worry the answers will reveal that God is not real or that God is not good. One of those questions is, "if God is good, why do bad things happen?" In today's episode, Shelby chats with Michele, who has walked through three decades of suffering and trauma about this exact question. Michele helps us understand that the presence of sin and suffering doesn't diminish the goodness of God. And she helps us understand that God has provided the greatest good in Jesus. Even when evil presses in from all sides, the gospel gives us real, lasting, eternal hope. Michele also speaks to the person who is feeling weak in their faith and needs the encouragement to keep going in the midst of suffering and pain. If you struggle to make sense of God's goodness in a broken world or you feel like your faith is faltering and you're in need of a reminder of God's goodness towards you—this episode is for you. I pray that it helps you to see the goodness of God in Christ and the glorious hope offered in salvation. Time Stamps: 3:15 - About Michele 6:03 - About Michele's book A Faith That Will Not Fail: 10 Practices to Build Up Your Faith When Your World Is Falling Apart 9:37 - If God is real and he is good, how can he allow so many bad things to 10:50 - Michele's cancer journey 18:41 - What to say to someone who's faith is failing 24:19 - What the gospel has changed for Michele Resources mentioned in this episode: Communicator Academy PodcastA Faith That Will Not Fail: 10 Practices to Build Up Your Faith When Your World is Falling Apart Connect with Michele: Website Instagram