The Daily Blade: Joby Martin & Kyle Thompson

Introducing 'The Daily Blade' // Daily Spiritual Growth for Christian Men

Today we (Pastor Joby Martin & Kyle Thompson) are excited to announce our new podcast, "The Daily Blade," aimed at equipping men with biblical knowledge through short, impactful segments. This initiative focuses on practical applications of scripture to empower listeners in their daily lives.- Introduction of the new podcast, "The Daily Blade"- Focus on discipling men through God's word- Short, bite-sized teachings designed for busy lives- Discussion of the spiritual warfare theme and its relevance- Emphasis on practical application rather than feeling-heavy devotionals- Aiming to create a locker room environment for spiritual growth- The podcast aims to share wisdom for daily challenges- Encouragement for listeners to share the podcast with othersDo not keep this podcast secret. Share this around with the guys that you think will consume it.