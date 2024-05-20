Why Call Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and Not Do What I Say? - When He Asks - Wk 1
God loves you. When you receive and believe that love through Jesus, how we live our lives and the fruit we bear changes forever.
The Church of Eleven22® is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To find out more about how God is moving at Eleven22, go to CoE22.com
43:23
Grace for Breakfast - Wk 9
Jesus doesn’t give second chances at life- He gives new life.
55:27
Grace is Slow to Anger - Run Over by the Grace Train - Wk 8
Anger is often rooted in unforgiveness. Have you received the grace of Jesus that covers your sin?
56:51
Grace Forgives - Run Over by the Grace Train - Wk 7
Forgiven people forgive people. Because Christ has cancelled all of our debt at the cross we should also forgive those indebted to us.
Fill out the Debt Ledger at https://coe22.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Debt-Ledger-Forgiveness-2024.pdf
59:32
Grace is Our Significance - Run Over by the Grace Train - Wk 6
The grace of God is not an invitation to comfort, but to a life of significance.
Matthew 11:1-19
The Church of Eleven22™ is a movement for all people to discover and deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ. Eleven22 is led by Pastor Joby Martin and based in Jacksonville, Florida, with multiple campuses throughout Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.
To support The Church of Eleven22 and help us continue to reach people around the world, visit https://www.coe22.com/donate