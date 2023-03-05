Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith

Podcast Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith
Sarah Young
Millions have been encouraged and inspired by the words of the #1 best-selling 365-day devotional "Jesus Calling." Listen to real-life stories of faith as told by those who have experienced the power of living in His presence.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  Bearing Each Others Sorrows and Sharing Each Other's Joys: Karen Kingsbury, Tyler Russell, & David Emmanuel Goatley
    It's a blessing to be able to celebrate with others when joyful things happen in their lives. But it's also an honor to be able to stand by someone when they are heavy with sorrow and joy seems nowhere to be found.  Popular Christian writer Karen Kingsbury and her son Tyler Russell help others celebrate the joy of their faith by writing stories for families through their Baxter Family children's books. Pastor David Emmanuel Goatley, the sixth president of Fuller Theological Seminary, has traveled all over the world as a minister and has been inspired at how Christians from all walks of life hold each other up and bear each other's burdens, no matter how much or how little they have.

Interview Quotes: "The family that God puts you in are the ones who are going to be with you forever, so really foster those relationships and pour into those relationships." - Tyler Russell "I had a beautiful relationship with the Lord, but I was still seeing pain. I was still seeing people going through hard things. And I just didn't think that Christian fiction would be able to handle that. I want to tell stories that are real and true." - Karen Kingsbury "We really do both want to serve the Lord first. That's kind of our top thing in everything we do, we want to please God first." - Tyler Russell "Prayer is an all day, everyday thing for me. I am so thankful to be able to walk through this life not alone, but with Jesus, and knowing that I have His presence beside me." - Karen Kingsbury "I believe that we need to love and laugh often and look for the miraculous in the everyday and lean hard into our relationship with Jesus." - Karen Kingsbury "My father's orientation was that you always talked about church and community together. You never spoke of church in isolation from the community because the church should be embedded in community, and the community was informing the life of the church." - David Emmanuel Goatley "We were taught to be salt for the earth and light for the world, and so you have to engage the world that God puts you in so that you can bear good and faithful witness. I think that that kind of nurture helped to inform who I have become and how I see the world." - David Emmanuel Goatley "I think it's important for students to listen to and learn from the testimonies of people in the global church." - David Emmanuel Goatley "I don't recall ever feeling like the hard work of Christian leadership has not been worth it. There have been times where the weight of it has been heavy and wearisome and draining and fatiguing. There have been those times where it's been a headache, but I have not felt that it's not worth it. I've been fortunate to sense that I am where the Lord has sent me." - David Emmanuel Goatley "If we don't try to get out in front of Jesus and we let Jesus lead us, then we'll make it through the sleepless nights and we'll make it through the anxious moments, and then we will be able to look back on it and say, 'The Lord both led me through it and taught me something in it.' The Lord has been exceedingly kind. And for that, I'm grateful." - David Emmanuel Goatley
    4/27/2023
    32:15
  [JESUS LISTENS MONTHLY EPISODE] Seeing Ourselves Like God Does: Kym Douglas
    We're back with another Jesus Listens Stories of Prayer special bonus episode and we're talking with Hollywood beauty expert and reporter Kym Douglas who makes it her mission to bring laughter and positivity to the world, but is also candid about the tough seasons she's been through recently. The loss of her husband of 37 years and a recent cancer diagnosis led her to rely on her faith even more–and also reshaped her sense of her own beauty; by seeing herself through the eyes of her Creator.  
    4/25/2023
    19:41
  True Connection - The Antidote to Loneliness: Walker Zimmerman & David Kim
    In the very beginning of the Bible, God stresses the concept that we were created for community: "The Lord God said, 'It is not good for a man to be alone." (Genesis 2:18 NIV) People were designed to better one another, to look out for one another, and to be a support system in good times and bad.  This week's guests, professional soccer player Walker Zimmerman and author David Kim, are both the sons of pastors—an experience which guided them early on to care deeply about other people, and to prioritize cultivating supportive communities that stimulate growth in both themselves and in others. Walker seeks to be authentically relatable and present in his interactions with teammates, fans, the kids he's mentoring, and in his family. David Kim's story of loneliness in his early years shaped his desire to help people find connectedness. He walks us through a five-step system to help us open up to the idea of true connection, even when it feels uncomfortable.

Interview Quotes: "I think one of my biggest passions has always been making other people feel welcome—or trying to bring in different groups of people who might not normally all hang out together—and bringing them together for the same purpose or cause." - Walker Zimmerman "When I think about soccer and I think about having a bad game, I'm like, Well, my identity isn't wrapped up in one game or being a soccer player. There's something that I'm playing for that's way bigger. I want to honor the Lord with what He's blessed me with on the field." - Walker Zimmerman "It doesn't matter what we do. It's who we are as people that matters most at the end of the day." - Walker Zimmerman "I think what I was trying to do was just distract myself from experiencing all the pain of what it means to be alone in America, and navigating all the different ways in which I had to face my new world." - David Kim "When I'm talking to people, instead of getting easily distracted and being self-focused and self-centered about what I need to get through throughout the day, I try to see what they're sensing, what they're feeling, what might be something that they may need. And I try to lean in, and as I do, I believe that they are met with an incredible sense of belonging and care." - David Kim  "In this culture where we're so busy and hyper mobile, and we can tend to be easily isolated, many of us long to belong, but we just don't know how." - David Kim "[The priority practice] is a reminder to intentionally prioritize relationships that God has given in our lives and for us to intentionally reach out and build friendships." - David Kim "There is a way in which we can build and love and care for our entire community and still forge the few that God is bringing greater connection, whether that's through shared values or shared interests and things like that, we are able to lean in and build chemistry." - David Kim  "The invitation from God is to be honest and real. And as we do, we are able to truly open up and be seen for who we are." - David Kim "I'm often self-centered and self-focused, but if I spend time with Jesus, Jesus gives me the eyes to see that I live in this world not for myself, but for Jesus and this world." - David Kim
    4/20/2023
    27:34
  God Makes All Things Beautiful, In His Time: Aaron Tippin, Isaiah and Jude Kofie, & Bill Magnusson
    One of the greatest markers of our adult life is when we fully come to realize that we were designed with intention, created for a specific purpose and mission. Nothing God has ever done has been an accident, and He knows every part of you, even the talents you might not have realized yet. Proverbs 19:21 says, "Many are the plans in a person's heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails." No matter where life takes you, you can trust that He knows where you're headed, and is guiding you through every step.  Our guests this week each have beautiful abilities that they consider to be gifts from God. Aaron Tippin is a country music star who enjoyed great popularity in the 90's, but before that, grew up on a family farm, where he learned to fly planes with his father and absolutely fell in love with being in the air, and being "closer to heaven" as he likes to describe. Eleven year-old Jude Kofie, who experiences autism, surprised his family—especially his father Isaiah, who worried about his future—when he walked in to hear Jude playing their portable keyboard like a seasoned pianist, though he'd never played before in his life. When piano tuner Bill Magnusson heard their story on the news, he was compelled to help this family and gave a gift that would allow Jude to realize his potential in a bigger way, and a beautiful relationship was born that has been a gift to them all.

Interview Quotes: "From four years old, I first put my hands on the controls in an airplane. And when I looked out the window and I saw those cars on the ground looking like Hot Wheels toys, I said, 'This is it. There's nothing greater.'" - Aaron Tippin "Getting close to Christ during those [early days in Nashville], was very, very comforting. You find out you're not as alone as you think you are." - Aaron Tippin "I don't know where my next blessing is going to be. I'm not sure I want to know or need to know. I believe that He does have a plan. God's not through me yet." - Aaron Tippin "I know how important it is to have a good instrument to practice on and how lovely it is to have a wonderful piano to play on to make beautiful music." - Bill Magnusson "That wonderful gift [of a piano], that selfless act, is what secured Jude's future. It was taking all our worries away." - Isaiah Kofie "We seem to live in a world where people are utterly desperate for a little bit of good news and to feel a little better than they feel right now." - Bill Magnusson  "I just bought a piano and that was all I did. All the rest of this stuff is God, it's not me." - Bill Magnusson  
    4/13/2023
    24:36
  Because He First Loved Us, We Can Face Almost Anything: Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristian Stanfill
    There's an element to having a relationship with God where you feel compelled to tell others about His love. Because when we're in a loving relationship, we thrive. It brings us joy, and it gives us stamina to face whatever's in front of us. Our guests this week had circumstances in their lives that could have made their lives go in directions that might not have been optimal. Having God's love as a foundation for how they saw themselves in the world was key to giving them that "push" they needed to believe they were made for something more.  Akbar Gbajabiamila is a former NFL player turned television host who almost didn't take the leap of faith that led him to the career he has today, but it was advice from his father to finish what he started and to be an ambassador for God that motivated him to keep going. Kristian Stanfill is a worship leader of the Passion movement who vulnerably sought sobriety in order to overcome the tough emotions that he was burying and hiding from others.

Interview Quotes: "I felt like an outcast. I felt like an outsider. But I had to learn how to persevere. I remember something that my father told me, and I never forgot this: 'Make them say your name.' Whenever they say your name, it should be in a favorable light. You're doing things that people are going to remember you by." - Akbar Gbajabiamila "What's the story here? The story is sometimes you have no idea. You have your mind set on something else, and sometimes others see something special in you that you can't see in yourself." - Akbar Gbajabiamila "The better you understand the playbook, the more comfortable you are on the football field. And this is how God was starting to work in my life. As I started to become taught, I started seeing the Lord ordering my step in a certain way. And that right there was the beginning of my journey as a Christian." - Akbar Gbajabiamila  "The point of that story is that sometimes you do have to create your own opportunities. Sometimes you have to step in faith, and sometimes it looks scary. My father used to say, 'You're an ambassador for the family, and you're an ambassador for God.' And I never, ever, ever forgot that." - Akbar Gbajabiamila "I thought, Man, if I could be a part of helping people see Jesus and encounter the presence of God with my life, that would be pretty cool." - Kristian Stanfill "Alcohol became something that I used to numb these feelings of inadequacy or failure or I'm not good enough or I'm not measuring up. And I think we all feel similar emotions and similar things, and we all live in the same world and feel a lot of the same pressure. I just wasn't dealing with it in a healthy way." - Kristian Stanfill "The first step that everybody took was toward me and not away from me." - Kristian Stanfill "God started to help me understand things about who He is and His love for me. I started to understand my community's love for me, and it was just transformative." - Kristian Stanfill "I've grown up hearing about grace and God's love. But you have to understand that it's real for yourself and that God's grace flows down into the deep, dark place that you're at and meets you there, but it doesn't leave you there. It changes you. It transforms you." - Kristian Stanfill "God uses these things in our life, even these broken things, these struggles that we go through, to refine us and make us more like Himself." - Kristian Stanfill "If you want a resurrection, then a dying has to happen. But this death is not the end. It's where your life begins."- Kristian Stanfill  
    4/6/2023
    26:38

About Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith

Millions have been encouraged and inspired by the words of the #1 best-selling 365-day devotional "Jesus Calling." Listen to real-life stories of faith as told by those who have experienced the power of living in His presence.
