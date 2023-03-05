Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith

True Connection - The Antidote to Loneliness: Walker Zimmerman & David Kim
In the very beginning of the Bible, God stresses the concept that we were created for community: "The Lord God said, 'It is not good for a man to be alone." (Genesis 2:18 NIV) People were designed to better one another, to look out for one another, and to be a support system in good times and bad. This week's guests, professional soccer player Walker Zimmerman and author David Kim, are both the sons of pastors—an experience which guided them early on to care deeply about other people, and to prioritize cultivating supportive communities that stimulate growth in both themselves and in others. Walker seeks to be authentically relatable and present in his interactions with teammates, fans, the kids he's mentoring, and in his family. David Kim's story of loneliness in his early years shaped his desire to help people find connectedness. He walks us through a five-step system to help us open up to the idea of true connection, even when it feels uncomfortable. Links, Products, and Resources Mentioned: Jesus Calling Podcast Jesus Calling Jesus Always Jesus Listens Past interview: Seth and Heather Thompson Day Upcoming interview: Karen Kingsbury and Tyler Russell Genesis 2:18 NIV Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC U.S. Men's National Team Furman University LA FC World Cup Will Boni book of John www.walkerzimmerman.com David Kim WestGate Church Interview Quotes: "I think one of my biggest passions has always been making other people feel welcome—or trying to bring in different groups of people who might not normally all hang out together—and bringing them together for the same purpose or cause." - Walker Zimmerman "When I think about soccer and I think about having a bad game, I'm like, Well, my identity isn't wrapped up in one game or being a soccer player. There's something that I'm playing for that's way bigger. I want to honor the Lord with what He's blessed me with on the field." - Walker Zimmerman "It doesn't matter what we do. It's who we are as people that matters most at the end of the day." - Walker Zimmerman "I think what I was trying to do was just distract myself from experiencing all the pain of what it means to be alone in America, and navigating all the different ways in which I had to face my new world." - David Kim "When I'm talking to people, instead of getting easily distracted and being self-focused and self-centered about what I need to get through throughout the day, I try to see what they're sensing, what they're feeling, what might be something that they may need. And I try to lean in, and as I do, I believe that they are met with an incredible sense of belonging and care." - David Kim "In this culture where we're so busy and hyper mobile, and we can tend to be easily isolated, many of us long to belong, but we just don't know how." - David Kim "[The priority practice] is a reminder to intentionally prioritize relationships that God has given in our lives and for us to intentionally reach out and build friendships." - David Kim "There is a way in which we can build and love and care for our entire community and still forge the few that God is bringing greater connection, whether that's through shared values or shared interests and things like that, we are able to lean in and build chemistry." - David Kim "The invitation from God is to be honest and real. And as we do, we are able to truly open up and be seen for who we are." - David Kim "I'm often self-centered and self-focused, but if I spend time with Jesus, Jesus gives me the eyes to see that I live in this world not for myself, but for Jesus and this world." - David Kim