About Ms. Adventure‘s Treehouse: Christian Stories for Kids

Join Ms. Adventure in her treehouse for original kids' adventure (and misadventure) stories as we learn what makes JESUS better than anything else in the whole world. Ms. Adventure’s stories are lighthearted, wholesome, silly and above all, purposeful – always spotlighting the Gospel that Jesus offers to those who choose to follow Him. They’re inspired by God’s Word, the Bible, and they are great for drive time, bedtime, and any time you want to point kids to the heart of our great God. The stories are geared toward preschool and elementary age kids, their families, and all kids at heart.