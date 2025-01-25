Ms. Adventure‘s Treehouse: Christian Stories for Kids

Seth, a polar bear made out of snow, awakens for the first time, realizing that he is alive! But how? How did he come to
be? Join us as Seth tries to figure out where he came from and who those two energetic little people are running around him. Along the way, we’ll learn about how we are God’s intricate, LOVED creation AND how He, through Jesus, offers to bring us to life!
Claire and the Golden Egg
Claire, the youngest of Mable’s chickens, thinks she is too old for a bedtime. To help her get to sleep, Nugget, the rooster, tells her a bedtime story, an old legend, about his grand-hen who was known for laying golden eggs. Claire, who hasn’t laid an egg of her own yet, decides that she will follow in Nugget’s grand-hens ways, even if that means disobeying Mable’s directions and her other chicken friend, Francine’s, wise advice. Will her disobedience get her lost,
in big trouble, or even worse? Join us to find out and to learn about God’s grace and His pursuit of us, even when we choose to go our own way.
The Magical Vine - Part II
Blanche and Willow, branches of Jacob’s magical vine, continue to grow musical fruit. But other branches start to wither and get cut off because they aren’t drinking from vine. Blanche, now bearing a baby branch, begins to worry that it will not produce fruit and will be pruned from Vine as well. What can she do to save her precious little vine? Join us to find out what happens with Blanche’s baby branch. And what will come of all of their musical
fruit? Along the way, we’ll learn more about our role in producing spiritual fruit as we follow Jesus.
The Magical Vine - Part I
Jacob the gardener was given a VERY special, rare seed. When he plants it in his garden, a magical vine grows overnight. But its quick growth isn’t the only thing amazing about his new vine. It’s the FRUIT it produces that holds the real magic! When one of Vine’s branches, Blanch, notice this unique fruit, she sets off on an adventure, or
misadventure, to grow some for herself to please Vine…but she just can’t seem to do it! What’s the secret to producing fruit? And what makes the fruit so magical? Join us to find out AND learn how those of us who follow Jesus can also grow fruit by holding tightly to Jesus.
Hannah's Cry
As Hannah experiences her very first day of life as a newborn baby OUTSIDE her Mama’s belly, she quickly realizes how good everything was INSIDE. She misses the warmth, the quiet, the dark, and most of all, the VOICE that she had grown to love over the last nine months. Somehow, she knows that that voice still wants to be close. Join me as we watch Hannah's journey to find the voice again, and we’ll learn how God DELIGHTS in His children in a way that we can’t fully comprehend.
(While all of my stories are written for children, this one in particular might speak more tenderly to a mama’s heart. If you’re a new mama or know one that needs to be reminded of God’s love for her, this is a great episode to listen to and share.)
About Ms. Adventure‘s Treehouse: Christian Stories for Kids
Join Ms. Adventure in her treehouse for original kids' adventure (and misadventure) stories as we learn what makes JESUS better than anything else in the whole world. Ms. Adventure’s stories are lighthearted, wholesome, silly and above all, purposeful – always spotlighting the Gospel that Jesus offers to those who choose to follow Him. They’re inspired by God’s Word, the Bible, and they are great for drive time, bedtime, and any time you want to point kids to the heart of our great God. The stories are geared toward preschool and elementary age kids, their families, and all kids at heart.