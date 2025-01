Ms. Adventure‘s Treehouse: Christian Stories for Kids

Hannah's Cry

As Hannah experiences her very first day of life as a newborn baby OUTSIDE her Mama's belly, she quickly realizes how good everything was INSIDE. She misses the warmth, the quiet, the dark, and most of all, the VOICE that she had grown to love over the last nine months. Somehow, she knows that that voice still wants to be close. Join me as we watch Hannah's journey to find the voice again, and we'll learn how God DELIGHTS in His children in a way that we can't fully comprehend. (While all of my stories are written for children, this one in particular might speak more tenderly to a mama's heart. If you're a new mama or know one that needs to be reminded of God's love for her, this is a great episode to listen to and share.)