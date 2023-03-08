God's word has changed my life and my passion is that people would understand and obey it. The truth of Scripture has the ability to "renew our minds," "give us...
Paul Washer - Ascertaining your Spiritual Gift
Dial In with Jonny Ardavanis: Big Questions, Biblical Answers, is a series that seeks to provide biblical answers to some of the most prominent and fundamental questions regarding God, the Gospel, and the Bible. In this episode, Jonny Ardavanis sits down with Paul Washer, the founder of the HeartCry Missionary Society, and asks him, "How do you ascertain your spiritual gifts?"
8/24/2023
15:04
The Priority of Prayer
In this episode, Jonny Ardavanis discusses the priority and privilege of prayer. In doing so, he highlights the A.C.T.S. formula of prayer: Adoration, confession, thanksgiving, and supplication. When we go to God in prayer, we pray not only with our grocery list of "gets," but with an understanding of the privilege we share in being able to approach God as our Father. Watch VideosVisit the Website Follow on InstagramFollow on Twitter
8/17/2023
21:55
Joel Beeke - Lord Teach Us to Pray
In this episode, Jonny Ardavanis sits down with Pastor and Professor Joel Beeke to discuss the necessity and nature of prayer. Dr. Beeke not only discusses the crucial component of prayer within the believers life, but details how believers practically should pray. Furthermore, Dr. Beeke responds to the the routine rebuttals: 1. Why should I pray if God already knows all my needs? 2. Why should I pray if God is sovereign? Dr. Beeke mentions his work on prayer which can be purchased here.
8/10/2023
11:09
Erik Thoeness - How do we Read and Study the Bible?
In this episode Pastor and Professor Erik Thoennes answers the question: "How do we read and study the Bible?"
8/3/2023
13:06
Anxiety: Its Causes and Its Cure Part II of II
In this episode Jonny Ardavanis examines the cure Jesus provides to His anxious followers. Jesus issues a prohibition against anxiety in Matthew 6:25 saying: "Do not be anxious." But he doesn't stop there. He directs His anxious followers to consider the character of our Heavenly Father and in doing so, live a life of trust.
God's word has changed my life and my passion is that people would understand and obey it. The truth of Scripture has the ability to "renew our minds," "give us joy," and "transform us into the image of Christ."
In this series I will be walking sequentially through the Gospel of John with the goal of highlighting the context, themes and applications from the text. In doing so, the hope is that we would "believe Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God" and love Him more.
Follow along each weekday!