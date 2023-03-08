Joel Beeke - Lord Teach Us to Pray

Jonny Ardavanis is the Lead Pastor at Stonebridge Bible Church in Franklin, TN and the President of Dial In Ministries. He formerly served as the Dean of Campus Life at The Master's University and as a Camp Director at Hume Lake Christian Camps. Jonny's heart is to see people understand and love the Word of God and more so, to love the God of the Word. Jonny is married to Caity Jean and they have two precious daughters.Dial In with Jonny Ardavanis: Big Questions, Biblical Answers, is a series that seeks to provide biblical answers to some of the most prominent and fundamental questions regarding God, the Gospel, and the Bible.In this episode, Jonny Ardavanis sits down with Pastor and Professor Joel Beeke to discuss the necessity and nature of prayer. Dr. Beeke not only discusses the crucial component of prayer within the believers life, but details how believers practically should pray. Furthermore, Dr. Beeke responds to the the routine rebuttals: 1. Why should I pray if God already knows all my needs? 2. Why should I pray if God is sovereign?Dr. Beeke mentions his work on prayer which can be purchased here.