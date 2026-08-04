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294 episodes
Are There Still Apostles and Prophets Today? Cessationism vs. Continuationism Explained08/04/2026 | 35 mins.Are there apostles and prophets today? In this episode, we break down the difference between cessationism, continuationism, and charismatic theology — and answer the question so many Christians are asking as self-proclaimed "apostles" and "prophets" (like Katherine Krick and leaders in the New Apostolic Reformation/NAR movement) gain massive followings online. We define the key terms — cessationist, continuationist, and charismatic — then walk through:
🔹 The 3 biblical criteria for a prophet in the Old Testament (Deuteronomy 18, Deuteronomy 13, Jeremiah 28)
🔹 The 3 biblical criteria for an apostle in the New Testament (Acts 1, Ephesians 2:20, 2 Corinthians 12:12)
🔹 How to think about Romans 12, 1 Corinthians 14, and 1 Thessalonians 5:20 on prophecy
🔹 The difference between "thus says the Lord" and "I feel like God is putting this on my heart"
🔹 What church history (Chrysostom, Augustine, Calvin, Edwards, Spurgeon) says about the miraculous gifts
🔹 Why the sufficiency of Scripture matters in this conversation
🔹 A fair, respectful look at continuationist scholars like John Piper, Wayne Grudem, and Sam Storms — and how they differ from figures like Kenneth Copeland, Bill Johnson, and Bethel Church This isn't a hit piece — it's a biblical, historically grounded framework for thinking through spiritual gifts, prophecy, apostleship, and the Holy Spirit's work in the church today.
📖 Key Scriptures Referenced: Deuteronomy 13, Deuteronomy 18, Jeremiah 28, Acts 1, Romans 12, 1 Corinthians 14, Ephesians 2:20, Ephesians 4:11, 1 Thessalonians 5:20, 2 Corinthians 12:12, Hebrews 2
🎓 This episode is brought to you by The Master's University — 150+ fields of study built on a biblical worldview. Learn more: masters.edu/dialin (use code DIALIN to waive your application fee)
⏱️ TIMESTAMPS 00:00 Are apostles and prophets still active today? 02:03 Defining Cessationism, Continuationism & Charismatic 09:32 Old Testament criteria for a prophet 21:06 New Testament criteria for an apostle 26:44 Apostles & prophets as the foundation of the church 35:04 Why this generation is asking different questions
🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on theology, church history, and living out the Christian faith with clarity and conviction.
Can You Lose Your Salvation? | How to Know You're Truly Saved (Biblical Assurance)07/28/2026 | 34 mins.In this episode of Dial In, Jonny and Scott Ardavanis walk through Scripture to answer some of the most important questions every Christian asks:
- Can a genuine believer lose their salvation?
- What's the difference between eternal security and assurance of salvation?
- What does Jesus mean in Matthew 7 when He says, "I never knew you"?
- How can you avoid false assurance while enjoying biblical confidence in Christ?
This episode is brought to you by our ministry partner Accountable2You. Join thousands living in freedom with nothing to hide, and visit https://accountable2you.com/dialin. Use our unique code DIALIN to get 25% off your first year of an Accountable2You Personal or Family Plan
Together, they examine key passages including John 10, 1 John, Romans 8, Philippians 1, Ephesians 1, and Matthew 7 to show that our security rests in the finished work of Christ while our assurance grows as we walk with Him. They also unpack four biblical evidences of genuine faith found in 1 John that help believers examine themselves without falling into legalism. If you've ever wrestled with doubts about your salvation, wondered whether you're truly saved, or wanted to understand the doctrine of eternal security, this conversation is for you.
Scriptures Discussed • John 10:27–30 • Matthew 7:21–23 • 1 John • Romans 8:29–30 • Philippians 1:6 • Ephesians 1:13–14 • Hebrews 6 • Psalm 51If this conversation encouraged you, subscribe for weekly biblical teaching designed to help you know God deeply and live faithfully.
What Does a Church Elder Actually Do? Biblical Qualifications, Role & Calling Explained07/21/2026 | 37 mins.What is the biblical role of a church elder or pastor — and why should it matter to you, even if you never plan to be one? In this episode, a father-son pastoral duo break down the calling, qualifications, attitude, function, and motivation of a biblical elder, drawing from 1 Timothy 3, Titus 1, and 1 Peter 5.
You'll learn:
✅ How a man is called to be an elder (subjective desire + objective qualifications)
✅ The biblical qualifications of an elder or pastor (1 Timothy 3 & Titus 1)
✅ Why elder plurality matters — and why no pastor should act like a CEO
✅ The right attitude of a shepherd: serving, not lording over the flock
✅ The core function of an elder: preaching, teaching, and equipping the church
✅ What motivates a faithful elder for the long haulWhether you're a pastor, an aspiring elder, or simply a church member wanting to understand biblical church leadership, this conversation will help you see why "the church cannot rise above its leadership."
📖 Scriptures referenced: 1 Timothy 3:1-7, Titus 1:5-9, 1 Peter 5:1-4, Acts 14:22-23, Acts 20:28, Ephesians 4:11, 2 Timothy 2:15, 2 Timothy 4:5
🎓 This episode is sponsored by The Master's University. To learn more about how you can invest in a college education devoted to Christ & Scripture, visit https://www.masters.edu
Subscribe for more conversations on church health, biblical leadership, and pastoral ministry.
- Blockbuster had 9,000 stores and was worth $9 billion. Today, only one location remains. What happened — and what does it have to do with the church?
In this episode, Pastor Scott Ardavanis sits down with his son Jonny for a father-son conversation on what actually makes a church healthy. Is it true that churches need to "change with the times or die," like Blockbuster and Kodak failed to do? Or are there timeless, transcendent principles every healthy church must hold onto regardless of culture?
This episode is brought to you by our ministry partner Accountable2You. Join thousands living in freedom with nothing to hide, and visit https://accountable2you.com/dialin. Use our unique code DIALIN to get 25% off your first year of an Accountable2You Personal or Family Plan
Together they unpack 8 marks of a healthy church, including:
1. A High View of God
2. A High View of Scripture (expository preaching & sound doctrine)
3. Every Member Ministry (every believer serving, not just watching)
4. A Commitment to Holiness & Discipleship
5. Christ-Centered, Spirit-Filled Worship
6. A Devotion to Prayer
7. A Gospel-Centered Focus (local & global)
8. Qualified Biblical Leadership (elders & deacons)
Whether you're a pastor, church leader, or simply trying to find a healthy church home, this conversation will help you understand what to look for — and why the church doesn't need a new strategy so much as faithfulness to God's Word.
🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on the church, pastoral ministry, and biblical leadership.
📌 Part 2 coming soon: What is a biblical elder, and how do you know if your church has qualified leadership?
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro: Blockbuster, Netflix & the Church
04:47 Pillar 1: A High View of God
07:51 Pillar 2: A High View of Scripture & Preaching
13:16 Pillar 3: Every Member Ministry
15:19 Pillar 4: Holiness & Discipleship
18:51 Pillar 5: Christ-Centered Worship
23:24 Pillar 6: A Commitment to Prayer
25:13 Pillar 7: Gospel-Centered Focus (Local & Global)
27:57 Pillar 8: Qualified Biblical Leadership
29:16 Why This Matters for Every Believer
A Theology of Exercise: Why Christians Should Train Their Bodies for God's Glory07/07/2026 | 43 mins.What does the Bible actually say about exercise, fitness, and taking care of your body?
In this conversation, a Desiring God pastor and author David Mathis unpacks a biblical theology of exercise — covering the six-layer biblical story of the human body (creation, the fall, the incarnation, the indwelling Holy Spirit, obedience, and future glorification), how to think about 1 Timothy 4:8 ("bodily training is of some value"), and why sedentary modern life and body-idolatry are two ditches to avoid.
This episode is brought to you by our ministry partner Accountable2You. Join thousands living in freedom with nothing to hide, and visit https://accountable2you.com/dialin. Use our unique code DIALIN to get 25% off your first year of an Accountable2You Personal or Family Plan
Topics covered:
• Why exercise matters for the mind, will, joy, and love of others
• Bodily discipline and Christian stewardship of the body
• The connection between physical exercise and mental clarity (John Ratey's "Spark")
• Competition, sports, and a Christian view of winning and losing
• Practical advice for sedentary Christians who want to start exercising
• How pastors and knowledge workers can build sustainable fitness habits
• A theology of the body: from creation to resurrection Great for anyone interested in Christian living, biblical theology, faith and fitness, health and wellness from a Christian worldview, or building sustainable exercise habits for the long term (a "ten-year plan," not a quick fix).
📖 Learn more and find the book at DesiringGod.org
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About Dial In with Jonny Ardavanis
God's word has changed my life and my passion is that people would understand and obey it. The truth of Scripture has the ability to "renew our minds," "give us joy," and "transform us into the image of Christ."Podcast website
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