Blockbuster had 9,000 stores and was worth $9 billion. Today, only one location remains. What happened — and what does it have to do with the church?

In this episode, Pastor Scott Ardavanis sits down with his son Jonny for a father-son conversation on what actually makes a church healthy. Is it true that churches need to "change with the times or die," like Blockbuster and Kodak failed to do? Or are there timeless, transcendent principles every healthy church must hold onto regardless of culture?

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Together they unpack 8 marks of a healthy church, including:

1. A High View of God

2. A High View of Scripture (expository preaching & sound doctrine)

3. Every Member Ministry (every believer serving, not just watching)

4. A Commitment to Holiness & Discipleship

5. Christ-Centered, Spirit-Filled Worship

6. A Devotion to Prayer

7. A Gospel-Centered Focus (local & global)

8. Qualified Biblical Leadership (elders & deacons)

Whether you're a pastor, church leader, or simply trying to find a healthy church home, this conversation will help you understand what to look for — and why the church doesn't need a new strategy so much as faithfulness to God's Word.

🔔 Subscribe for more conversations on the church, pastoral ministry, and biblical leadership.

📌 Part 2 coming soon: What is a biblical elder, and how do you know if your church has qualified leadership?

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro: Blockbuster, Netflix & the Church

04:47 Pillar 1: A High View of God

07:51 Pillar 2: A High View of Scripture & Preaching

13:16 Pillar 3: Every Member Ministry

15:19 Pillar 4: Holiness & Discipleship

18:51 Pillar 5: Christ-Centered Worship

23:24 Pillar 6: A Commitment to Prayer

25:13 Pillar 7: Gospel-Centered Focus (Local & Global)

27:57 Pillar 8: Qualified Biblical Leadership

29:16 Why This Matters for Every Believer